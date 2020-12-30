Police in Eastbourne and Brighton are looking for 29-year-old Robert Foyle, who they want to interview over assault and damage involving a woman known to him

He is suspected of assaulting the woman, and damaging a car and a washing machine belonging to her, at an Eastbourne address on 15 December.

Foyle is described as black, 5’7” and slim, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He is originally from Croydon but has links to both Eastbourne and Brighton and is likely to frequent both areas.

Detective Constable Kerri Ventham of the East Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit said; “If you see Foyle, do not approach him, just dial 999. If you have any information which could help us find him, contact us online or ring 101. Please quote serial 991 of 15/12.”