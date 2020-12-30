A man has been sentenced to prison for causing grievous bodily harm following an investigation by Police

Dexter Key, aged 22, of Ellen Road, Aylesbury, was sentenced to a total of nine years and nine months’ imprisonment after pleading guilty to one count of causing grievous bodily harm with intent at Aylesbury Crown Court on Friday, 18 December.

On 3 October this year, the victim, a 49-year-old man, stepped in to break up an argument between Key and a group of women in Aylesbury town centre.

Key then turned on the victim, punched him to the floor and dived on top of him, where he bit off part of the victim’s ear.

The victim also sustained bruising to his eye socket which required stitches.

Key was arrested and was charged with the offence on 5 October.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Michael Bellamy, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “This was an unprovoked and violent attack on a man who was trying to break up an argument.

“This conviction shows that both Thames Valley Police and the courts take extreme violence against the pubic seriously and a dangerous offender is now off the streets for many years to come.