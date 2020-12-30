The Queens NYE Honours in Full for 2021

Award (Full Title) Nominee: Title Nominee: Forename Nominee: Surname Post-nominals Short Citation Nominee: Town or city

Companion of Honour Sir David Alan CHIPPERFIELD CBE Architect, David Chipperfield Architects. For services to Architecture London

Dame Commander of the Order of the Bath Lynne Gillian OWENS CBE QPM Director General, National Crime Agency. For service to Law Enforcement Surrey Heath

Knight Commander of the Order of the Bath Professor Paul Anthony COSFORD CB Lately Emeritus Medical Director, Public Health England. For services to Public Health Haynes

Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire Professor Karin Judith BARBER CBE FBA Centennial Professor of Anthropology, London School of Economics. For services to the Study of African Culture Birmingham

Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire Joanna Gabrielle DA SILVA OBE Director, Arup Group Ltd. For services to Engineering and International, Sustainable Development London

Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire Angela EAGLE MP Member of Parliament for Wallasey. For Parliamentary and Political Service Wallasey

Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire Professor Jane Alison GLOVER CBE Conductor and Musicologist. For services to Music London

Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire Professor Rachel Susan GRIFFITH CBE FBA Economist. For services to Economic Policy and to Education Stockport

Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire Sheila Cameron HANCOCK CBE Actress. For services to Drama and to Charity London

Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire Irene LUCAS-HAYS CBE For services to Training, to Education and to Young People Whitburn

Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire Caroline MASON CBE Chief Executive, Esmee Fairbairn Foundation. For services to the Charity Sector, particularly during the Covid-19 response London

Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire Patricia Ann MCGRATH MBE Make-up Artist. For services to the Fashion and Beauty Industry and to Diversity London

Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire Professor Carol PROPPER CBE FBA Economist. For services to Economic Policy and to Public Health London

Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire Alwen WILLIAMS CBE Chief Executive, Barts Health NHS Trust. For services to Leadership in the NHS London

Knight Bachelor Richard James ATKINS CBE Lately Further Education Commissioner, Department for Education. For services to Further Education Exeter

Knight Bachelor Professor Simon BARON-COHEN Professor of Autism Research, University of Cambridge. For services to People with Autism Cambridge

Knight Bachelor Robert William CHOTE Lately Chairman, Office for Budget Responsibility. For services to Fiscal Policy and to the Economy London

Knight Bachelor The Right Honourable Thomas CLARKE CBE JP For Public and Political Service Coatbridge

Knight Bachelor The Right Honourable Charles Geoffrey COX QC MP Member of Parliament for Torridge and West Devon. For Parliamentary and Political Service Tavistock

Knight Bachelor Dr Stephen John DEUCHAR CBE Lately Director, Art Fund. For services to Art Westwell

Knight Bachelor Professor Dieter Robin HELM CBE Chair, Natural Capital Committee. For services to the Environment, to Energy and to Utilities Policy Bampton

Knight Bachelor Christopher Mark LE BRUN Lately President, Royal Academy. For services to the Arts London

Knight Bachelor David John LEWIS Lately Chief Executive Officer, Tesco. For services to the Food Industry and to Business London

Knight Bachelor Professor Francis Gerard MCCORMAC FRSE Principal and Vice-Chancellor, University of Stirling. For services to Education and to the Economy Stirling

Knight Bachelor David Charles PEARSON CBE Lately Director of Adult Social Care, Nottinghamshire Council. For services to Health and Social Care Integration West Bridgford

Knight Bachelor Professor David Ian STUART FRS MRC Professor of Structural Biology, University of Oxford. For services to Medical Research and to the Scientific Community Kidlington

Knight Bachelor David THOMPSON QPM DL Chief Constable, West Midlands Police. For services to Policing Stockport

Knight Bachelor Graham VICK CBE Founder and Artistic Director, Birmingham Opera Company. For services to Music and to the Regions London

Knight Bachelor Peter Thomas WANLESS CB Chief Executive Officer, NSPCC. For services to Children, to Young People and to the Charitable Sector Sevenoaks

Knight Bachelor Guy Howard WESTON For services to Philanthropy and to Charity London

Companion of the Order of the Bath Derek Alexander BAKER Permanent Secretary, Department of Education, Northern Ireland Executive. For public service Belfast

Companion of the Order of the Bath Mark BOWMAN Director General, International, H.M. Treasury. For public service London

Companion of the Order of the Bath Fiona Caroline Gail CHAMBERLAIN Lately Crown Solicitor for Northern Ireland. For public service Newtownards

Companion of the Order of the Bath Katherine Edda (Kata) ESCOTT Strategy Director, Ministry of Defence. For public service London

Companion of the Order of the Bath Dr Josephine Maria FARRAR OBE Chief Executive Officer, H.M. Prison and Probation Service. For public service Bath

Companion of the Order of the Bath Daniel Isaac GREENBERG Counsel for Domestic Legislation, House of Commons. For services to Parliament London

Companion of the Order of the Bath Malini NEBHRAJANI Legal Director, Department for Health and Social Care Legal Advisers, Government Legal Department. For public service London

Companion of the Order of the Bath Gwyneth NURSE Director of Financial Services, HM Treasury. For public service London

Companion of the Order of the Bath Kenneth MacRae ROBERTSON Digital Director, Department for Work and Pensions. For services to Government Technology Appley Bridge

Commander of the Order of the British Empire Fayyaz AFZAL OBE Circuit Judge, England and Wales. For services to the Judiciary and to Diversity and Inclusion Leicester

Commander of the Order of the British Empire Marcus Ambrose Paul AGIUS Lately Chairman, Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew. For services to Botany and to Conservation London

Commander of the Order of the British Empire Timothy Richard ALLEN Prison Group Director, Manchester, Mersey and Cheshire, H.M. Prison and Probation Service. For public service Todmorden

Commander of the Order of the British Empire Thomas Eardley ALLISON For services to Scottish Business and to Charity Stirling

Commander of the Order of the British Empire Professor Julian ANDERSON Composer. For services to Music London

Commander of the Order of the British Empire Stephen BAGSHAW Chairman, Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies. For services to the UK Manufacturing and Biotechnology Sector Huddersfield

Commander of the Order of the British Empire Neville Alfred BAXTER President, Nottingham Conservatives. For political service Bleasby

Commander of the Order of the British Empire Professor Graeme BETTS Director of Adult Social Care, Birmingham City Council. For services to Adult Social Care Rugby

Commander of the Order of the British Empire Professor Wendy Anne BICKMORE FRS FRSE Director, MRC Human Genetics Unit, University of Edinburgh. For services to Biomedical Sciences and to Women in Science Edinburgh

Commander of the Order of the British Empire Lucy Victoria BIRD Director, Transport Security, Resilience and Response, Department for Transport. For public service Little Kingshill

Commander of the Order of the British Empire Timothy Charles Eltringham BROWN Chair, IDEO. For services to Design Abroad

Commander of the Order of the British Empire Anthony Edward Tudor BROWNE Children’s Author and Illustrator. For services to Literature Canterbury

Commander of the Order of the British Empire Professor Wendy Katherine BURN President, Royal College of Psychiatrists. For services to Mental Health Ilkley

Commander of the Order of the British Empire Professor Anthony Keith CAMPBELL Honorary Research Professor, School of Pharmacy, Cardiff University. For services to Biochemistry Penarth

Commander of the Order of the British Empire Margaret Adela Miriam CARVER For services to Sport and to the Media Sector Winchester

Commander of the Order of the British Empire Robert CHAMPION MBE Founder, Bob Champion Cancer Trust. For charitable services to Prostate and Testicular Cancer Research Newmarket

Commander of the Order of the British Empire Richard Graham CORBETT Lately Leader, European Parliamentary Labour Party. For European Parliamentary and Political Service Shipley

Commander of the Order of the British Empire Ilse Catherine CRAWFORD MBE Interior and Furniture Designer. For services to Design London

Commander of the Order of the British Empire Marianne Saleisha CWYNARSKI Managing Director, Governance Office and Secretary, House of Commons Commission. For services to Parliament including leading the Covid-19 Response London

Commander of the Order of the British Empire Peter DAWSON OBE Chief Executive and Secretary, Royal and Ancient Golf Club. For services to Golf St Andrews

Commander of the Order of the British Empire Barbara Helen DEAN Chief Executive Officer, Nest Corporation. For services to Pension Saving Alnwick

Commander of the Order of the British Empire William Barry DOUGLAS OBE Concert Pianist. For services to Music and to Community Relations in Northern Ireland Lurgan

Commander of the Order of the British Empire Professor Allister Ian FERGUSON FRSE Professor of Photonics, University of Strathclyde. For services to Science and to Industry Balfron

Commander of the Order of the British Empire Professor Ian Gardner FINLAY Consultant Surgeon, Glasgow Royal Infirmary and Professional Consultant, Health Workforce Directorate, Scottish Government. For services to Medical Education and Training Kilconquhar

Commander of the Order of the British Empire Sonia FLYNN Chief Probation Officer, National Probation Service. For public service Rochester

Commander of the Order of the British Empire Professor Bashabi FRASER For services to Education, to Culture and to Integration in Scotland Edinburgh

Commander of the Order of the British Empire Caroline Jane GARDNER FRSE Lately Auditor General for Scotland. For services to the Scottish Public Sector Edinburgh

Commander of the Order of the British Empire Dr Mina GOLSHAN Deputy Chief Inspector, Office for Nuclear Regulation. For services to Nuclear Regulation Helsby

Commander of the Order of the British Empire Professor Usha Claire GOSWAMI FBA Professor of Cognitive Developmental Neuroscience, University of Cambridge. For services to Educational Research Cambridge

Commander of the Order of the British Empire Christopher Montague GRIGG Chief Executive Officer, British Land. For services to Business, particularly during the Covid-19 response Harpenden

Commander of the Order of the British Empire Jane Elizabeth GUYETT Senior Independent Director, UK Government Investments. For public service to the Economy London

Commander of the Order of the British Empire Paul Denniston HACKETT Chief Executive, Optivo. For services to Social Housing London

Commander of the Order of the British Empire Professor Francesca Gabrielle HAPPÉ FBA Professor of Cognitive Neuroscience, King’s College London. For services to the Study of Autism London

Commander of the Order of the British Empire Daniel John HARDING Conductor. For services to Music Abroad

Commander of the Order of the British Empire Sean William HOLLAND Chief Social Work Officer, Department of Health, Northern Ireland Executive. For public service Belfast

Commander of the Order of the British Empire Mark Julian HOPWOOD Managing Director, Great Western Railway. For services to Transport Didcot

Commander of the Order of the British Empire Emma Louise JONES MBE Founder, Enterprise Nation. For services to Small Businesses and to Entrepreneurs London

Commander of the Order of the British Empire Wasfi KANI OBE Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Grange Park Opera. For services to Music London

Commander of the Order of the British Empire Michael Ashton KUHN Lately Board Member, Northern Ireland Screen. For services to the Film Industry London

Commander of the Order of the British Empire Michael LANDY Artist. For services to Art London

Commander of the Order of the British Empire John LARAMY Principal, Exeter College. For services to Education Exeter

Commander of the Order of the British Empire Mark Alexander LARMOUR Political Director, Northern Ireland Office. For services to the Peace Process in Northern Ireland Bangor

Commander of the Order of the British Empire Lesley Ann MANVILLE OBE Actress. For services to Drama and to Charity London

Commander of the Order of the British Empire Bernard Francis MCCONVILLE Owner and Chair, MJM Group. For services to the Economy and to Charity in Northern Ireland Ballyward

Commander of the Order of the British Empire Lady Maureen Margaret Ann MCGINN JP Lately Chair, National Lottery Community Fund Scotland Committee. For services to Heritage and to a Civil Society Edinburgh

Commander of the Order of the British Empire Nigel John NEWTON Founder, Bloomsbury Publishing. For services to the Publishing Industry London

Commander of the Order of the British Empire Professor David Christopher ORMEROD QC Professor of Criminal Justice, University College London and Deputy High Court Judge and Lately Law Commissioner for Criminal Law, The Law Commission. For services to Criminal Justice London

Commander of the Order of the British Empire Michelle Claire OVENS MBE Founder, Small Business Britain and Chair, Small Business Charter Management Board. For services to Small Businesses and Entrepreneurs Brightwell-cum-Sotwell

Commander of the Order of the British Empire Professor Edward William PECK Vice-Chancellor, Nottingham Trent University. For services to Higher Education Dymock

Commander of the Order of the British Empire Preetha RAMACHANDRAN Group Director, South East Universal Credit Operations, Department for Work and Pensions. For services to the Unemployed London

Commander of the Order of the British Empire Paul Derek James RIMMER Lately Deputy Chief of Defence Intelligence, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence Guildford

Commander of the Order of the British Empire Patricia Ann RITCHIE Chief Executive, Newcastle City Council. For services to Local Government and to Public Service Reform Corbridge

Commander of the Order of the British Empire Richard Alan ROSS Chair, Rosetrees Trust. For services to Philanthropy during Covid-19 London

Commander of the Order of the British Empire Professor Sheila ROWAN MBE FRS FRSE Director, Institute for Gravitational Research and Chief Scientific Adviser for Scotland. For services to Science Bearsden

Commander of the Order of the British Empire Professor Raad SHAKIR Professor of Neurology (Visiting), Imperial College London. For services to Global Neurology Pyrford

Commander of the Order of the British Empire Russell James SHAW Founder, Tech London Advocates. For services to Technology and to Business in London London

Commander of the Order of the British Empire Professor Sembukuttiarachilage Ravi Pradip SILVA Director, Advanced Technology Institute, University of Surrey. For services to Science, to Education and to Research Camberley

Commander of the Order of the British Empire Melanie Jane SMITH Chief Executive Officer, Ocado Retail Ltd. For services to Retail and the Food Supply Chain during the Covid-19 Response London

Commander of the Order of the British Empire Anthony SMITH Deputy Director, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence London

Commander of the Order of the British Empire Mark SUMMERFIELD Lately HR Director, Crown Prosecution Service. For public service Billingshurst

Commander of the Order of the British Empire His Honour Phillip SYCAMORE Lately Circuit Judge, Tribunal Chamber President and Senior Commissioner, Judicial Appointments Commission. For public service Lytham

Commander of the Order of the British Empire Paul Alexander TERRINGTON Head of Consulting, PwC UK and EMEA and lately Regional Chair, PwC Northern Ireland. For services to the Economy in Northern Ireland Belfast

Commander of the Order of the British Empire Professor Andrew Stuart THOMPSON Lately Executive Chair, Arts and Humanities Research Council. For services to Research Exeter

Commander of the Order of the British Empire Keith John THOMPSON Lately Chief Executive Officer, Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult. For services to Science and to Innovation Hitchin

Commander of the Order of the British Empire The Hon. Felicity Ann WALEY-COHEN Trustee, Robert And Felicity Waley-Cohen Charitable Trust. For services to Children’s Medicine Banbury

Commander of the Order of the British Empire Inga Marian WARREN Author and Co-director, Family Infant Neurodevelopment Education Programme. For services to the Care of Premature Babies London

Commander of the Order of the British Empire Keith Charles Frederick WEED President, Advertising Association. For services to the Advertising and Marketing Industry East Horsley

Commander of the Order of the British Empire Professor Petra WEND FRSE Lately Principal and Vice-Chancellor, Queen Margaret University, Edinburgh. For services to Higher Education Edinburgh

Commander of the Order of the British Empire Professor Shearer Carroll WEST Vice-Chancellor, University of Nottingham. For services to Higher Education Birmingham

Commander of the Order of the British Empire Professor Greta WESTWOOD Chief Executive, Florence Nightingale Foundation. For services to Nursing and Midwifery Hambledon

Commander of the Order of the British Empire Joanne Louise WHITFIELD Chief Executive Officer, Retail, Co-Op Group. For services to Retail and the Food Supply Chain during the Covid-19 Response Altrincham

Commander of the Order of the British Empire Dr Pauline Margaret WILLIAMS Senior Vice President and Head of Global Health, GlaxoSmithKline. For services to Medical Research and Development Stevenage

Commander of the Order of the British Empire Wendy Ann WILLIAMS Independent Lead, Windrush Lessons Learned Review and H.M. Inspector of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services. For public service Newcastle upon Tyne

Commander of the Order of the British Empire Richard Leslie Martin WOHANKA Chair and Trustee, Nuclear Trust and Director, Nuclear Liabilities Fund. For services to the Nuclear Industry London

Commander of the Order of the British Empire Christopher John WOOLARD Lately Interim Chief Executive, Financial Conduct Authority. For services to Financial Regulation and Financial Technology Innovation Otford

Commander of the Order of the British Empire David WOOTTON Managing Director, Wootton Education. For services to Education Crewe

Commander of the Order of the British Empire Simon YORK Director, Fraud Investigation Service, H.M. Revenue and Customs. For services to Countering International Tax Fraud Cotheridge

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Matthew ABEL Team Leader, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence London

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Anwar ALI Founder and Director, Upturn Enterprise Ltd. For services to Social Enterprise Ashton-under-Lyne

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Councillor Azhar ALI Leader of Labour Group, Lancashire County Council. For services to the community in North West England Brierfield

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Professor Dhiya AL-JUMEILY Professor of Artificial Intelligence, Liverpool John Moores University. For services to Scientific Research Liverpool

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Professor Linda Ross ANDERSON Professor of Modern English and American Literature, Newcastle University. For services to Higher Education Newcastle upon Tyne

Officer of the Order of the British Empire John ANGELI Director of Parliamentary Audio-Video, House of Lords. For services to Parliament Haywards Heath

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Philip Norman ARCHER Lately Principal, Leith School of Art. For services to Art and to Education Edinburgh

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Vivienne ARTZ Chief Privacy Officer, Refinitiv and President, Women in Banking and Finance. For services to Financial Services and to Gender Diversity Headcorn

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Dr Heather Jane BACON Animal Welfare and Veterinary Outreach Manager, Jeanne Marchig International Centre for Animal Welfare Education, Edinburgh. For services to Veterinary Education, to Animal Welfare and to Charity in the UK and Abroad Edinburgh

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Stephen BAKER Chair, National Pubwatch. For services to Reducing Crime and Improving Safety in Licensed Premises Aylesbury

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Colin Lester BALSAM For services to the UK Music Industry and to Charity London

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Jonathan BAMFORD For services to Data Protection Alderley Edge

Officer of the Order of the British Empire John Jeremy BANGS Senior Commissioning Manager for Carers, Surrey County Council. For services to Carers London

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Andrew Charles Robert BARNETT Director, Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation (UK). For services to Social Change London

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Sandra Marilyn BARNETT-POLLOCK Director, Open Mind Training and Development. For services to Equality Leicester

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Cordella BART-STEWART Founder, Black Solicitors’ Network and Judge, Immigration and Asylum Chamber. For services to the Legal Profession and voluntary service to Diversity and to Education London

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Brian Robert BARWICK Lately Chairman, Rugby Football League. For services to Sport and to Sports Broadcasting London

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Robert Edward John BAXTER Director of Rugby, Exeter Chiefs. For services to Rugby Union Football Exeter

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Michael Kevin Handel BEARD Team Leader, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence Bristol

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Louise Olivia BEATON Trustee, Action with Communities in Rural England. For voluntary service to Rural Communities Chichester

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Sarah Ann BEAUMONT Lately Chief Executive Officer, Initiative for Social Entrepreneurs. For services to Social Enterprise Burton upon Trent

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Stephen Kwasi BEDIAKO Founder and Chairman, Social Innovation Partnership. For services to Innovation in the Charitable Sector, particularly during the Covid-19 Response London

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Andrew George BEET Lately Police Staff, Office for Security and Counter Terrorism, Home Office. For services to Law and Order Maplethorpe

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Amanda Jane BENNETT Executive Principal, Greetland Primary Academy, Calderdale and CEO, Great Heights Academy Trust. For services to Education in West Yorkshire Halifax

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Dr Beverly Patricia BERGMAN For services to Veterans in Scotland Edinburgh

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Professor Farah Naz Kausar BHATTI Consultant Cardiothoracic Surgeon. For services to Diversity in the NHS in Wales Swansea

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Daniel Richard Rowley BISHOP Delivery Manager, Type 31 Frigate Programme, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence Procurement Dursley

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Paul BOYCE Director of Children’s Services, Wirral Metropolitan Borough Council. For services to Children in Merseyside Liverpool

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Donalda Macintyre Maclay BRADBURY Lately President, Scottish Rugby Union. For services to Rugby Union Football Oban

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Lynne Frances BRADLEY Senior Plant Health and Seeds Inspector, Animal and Plant Health Agency. For services to Plant Health Ludlow

Officer of the Order of the British Empire John BRADSHAW Lately, Headteacher, London East Alternative Provision. For services to Education in London London

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Caron Louise BRADSHAW Chief Executive, Charity Finance Group. For services to Charity Clophill

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Emma BRADSHAW Executive Principal, Alternative Learning Trust. For services to Education in the Alternative Provision Sector London

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Geraldine BRERETON Deputy Director, Universal Credit Operations, Department for Communities, Northern Ireland Executive. For services to Social Security Belfast

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Jonathan BRITTON Non-Executive Director, British Business Bank. For services to Small Business Finance Lewes

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Cassandra Anna BUCHANAN Executive Headteacher, Charles Dickens Primary School, Southwark, London and Trust Leader, The Charter Schools Educational Trust. For services to Education Farnham

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Professor Robert Oliver BUCKINGHAM Robotics Director, UK Atomic Energy Authority. For services to Robotic Engineering Abingdon

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Commodore Michael Peter BULLOCK MBE Chief Executive, Northern Lighthouse Board. For services to the Safety and Welfare of Seafarers Edinburgh

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Alan John BURNELL Co-founder and Non-Executive Director, Family Futures Community Interest Company, London. For services to Adopted Children London

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Susan BURNS Philanthropist. For charitable services London

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Dr Malcolm BUTLER Chair, UK Onshore Geophysical Library. For services to Education, to Research and to Development Paddock Wood

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Professor James David Forbes CALDER TD Professor, Department of Bioengineering, Imperial College London. For services to Sport and to Exercise Alresford

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Robert Derek CALROW For charitable and political service in North West England Bolton

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Lorraine CANAVAN Head, Payment Operation, H.M. Revenue and Customs. For services to Leadership and to Service Delivery Kilsyth

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Marcello Antonio CASALE For services to Animal Welfare, particularly during the Covid-19 Response Slough

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Charlie CHAPPLE Head, Social Housing Redress, Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government. For services to Housing and to the Homeless London

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Mark Edward CHEESEMAN Deputy Director, Public Sector Fraud, Cabinet Office. For public service Sevenoaks

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Professor Daniel John CLARK Head, Department of Clinical Engineering, Queen’s Medical Centre, Nottingham. For services to Clinical Engineering, particularly during Covid-19 Nottingham

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Samantha CLAYTON Principal Social Worker for Children and Families, Lincolnshire County Council. For services to Social Work Waddingham

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Linda CLEGG Children’s Service Improvement Adviser, St Helen’s Council. For services to Social Work. Blackburn

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Natalie CLEIN Cellist. For services to Music Swanage

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Rebecca COBBIN MBE Family Jurisdictional Support Manager, H.M. Courts and Tribunals Service. For services to the Administration of Justice Evercreech

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Dr Hermione Anne Phoebe COCKBURN Scientific Director, Dynamic Earth. For services to Public Engagement in Science Edinburgh

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Barbara COLLINS Head, Women in Leadership, Government Equalities Office. For services to Gender Equality Gravesend

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Dr Nicholas Keith CONI Co-founder, University of the Third Age, Cambridge. For services to Education for Older People Cambridge

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Brendan Peter CONNOR Lately Chair, Midlands Air Ambulance Charity. For voluntary and charitable services to the community in the West Midlands Coventry

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Philip Andrew John CONRAN Chair, Government Advisory Committee on Packaging. For services to Recycling and the Environment High Wycombe

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Alan Charles COWDALE Senior Scientific Adviser, Air and Space Warfare Centre. For services to Defence Market Drayton

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Benjamin Josef COWELL Director General, Historic Houses Association. For services to Cultural Heritage, particularly during the Covid-19 Response Newport

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Philomena CREFFIELD Lately Head, UK Central Authority, Home Office. For services to International Legal and Judicial Co-operation London

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Philip CRITCHLOW Chief Executive Officer and Founding Director, TBI Media. For services to Radio and to Television Stoke Hammond

Officer of the Order of the British Empire John DALZELL MBE For services to Fundraising for the Southern Area Hospice, Newry Newry

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Dan DARK Lately Managing Director, Warner Brothers Studios, Leavesden. For services to the UK Film Industry Abroad

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Matthew DAVIES Deputy Director, Trade Agreements Continuity Programme, Department for International Trade. For services to International Trade London

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Katherine Sarah Jane DAWSON Founder and Director, The All-in-One Company. For services to Business and Frontline Workers during the Covid-19 Response through the Scrub Hub Ashington Newbiggin-by-the-Sea

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Oliver DEARDEN Volunteer, Bristol Aero Collection Trust. For services to Cultural Heritage in the Aviation Industry Westbury-on-Trym

Officer of the Order of the British Empire David Spencer DELEW Lately Chief Executive, Community Security Trust. For services to the Jewish Community Prestwich

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Narmada Helen DE SILVA Deputy Director, Strategic and Cross Cutting Policy Group, H.M. Revenue and Customs. For public service London

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Louise DI MAMBRO Registrar, Supreme Court and Judicial Committee of the Privy Council. For services to the Administration of Justice London

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Tanjit Singh DOSANJH Founder and Chief Executive Officer, The Prison Opticians Trust. For services to Optometry in Prisons and Reducing Re-Offending Rochester

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Robert Peter DOUGLAS MILLER For services to Wildlife Conservation in Scotland Haddington

Officer of the Order of the British Empire William DUDLEY Stage Designer. For services to Stage Design London

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Professor Joy Ann DUXBURY Professor of Mental Health, Manchester Metropolitan University. For services to Mental Health Nursing. Preston

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Gavin John EDGERLEY-HARRIS Director, Gurkha Museum. For services to Gurkha and Military Heritage Winchester

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Professor Mohan Jayantha EDIRISINGHE FREng Bonfield Chair of Biomaterials, University College London. For services to Biomedical Engineering London

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Nadim EDNAN-LAPEROUSE MBE Co-founder and Trustee, Natasha Allergy Research Foundation. For services to People with Allergies London

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Tanya EDNAN-LAPEROUSE Co-founder and Trustee, Natasha Allergy Research Foundation. For services to People with Allergies London

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Joan Mary EDWARDS Director of Public Affairs and Living Seas, Royal Society of Wildlife Trusts. For services to Marine Conservation Plymouth

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Melanie Teresa ELLIOTT Volunteer, SafeLives. For services to Victims of Domestic Abuse

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Professor Thomas Vincent EMERSON Co-founder 6a Architects. For services to Architecture and Education London

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Alice FAIRBAIN Team Leader, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence London

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Isabella Jean FARISH For services to the community in Dalbeattie and Kippford, Dumfries and Galloway Castle Douglas

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Michael Loughlin FELL Head, Cyber Operations, H.M. Revenue and Customs. For public and voluntary service to security Otley

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Dr Edgar Joseph FEUCHTWANGER Historian. For services to Anglo-German Understanding and History Winchester

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Douglas John FIELD Chair, New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership. For services to Business in Norfolk and Suffolk Great Horkesley

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Francesca FINDLATER Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Bounce Back Foundation and Project. For services to Ex-offenders London

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Dr Ann Marie FITCHETT Lately Policy and Legislation Principal, Defence Maritime Regulator. For services to Defence Worcester

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Josephine Lesley FITTON Lately Curator, Greek Bronze Age Collections and Keeper, Department of Greece and Rome, British Museum. For services to Museums and to the Arts Harpenden

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Terence Anthony FITZPATRICK Founder and Director, ARC Adoption North East. For services to Children in North East England, particularly during the Covid-19 Response South Shields

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Dr Sally Ann FORSYTH Chief Executive Officer, Stevenage Bioscience Catalyst. For services to Business and to Science Cambridge

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Alun FRANCIS Principal and Chief Executive Officer, Oldham College. For services to Education Oldham

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Deborah Anne FRANCIS Managing Director, Direct Rail Services. For services to Women in the Railway Industry Warrington

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Donna Karen FRASER Equality, Diversity and Engagement Lead, UK Athletics. For services to Equality, to Inclusion and to Diversity in the Workplace Birmingham

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Martin James FROBISHER Group Safety and Engineering Director, Technical Authority, Network Rail. For services to the NHS and Railway Workers during Covid-19 and voluntary service through the Army Reserves Sandbach

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Dipanwita GANGULI Principal, Sutton College. For services to Adult Education in London London

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Jennifer Dawn GARRETT Executive Coach and Leadership Development Specialist, Reflexion Associates Ltd. For services to Entrepreneurship and to Women in Business Hemel Hempstead

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Stuart Paul GIBBONS Managing Director, Le Mark Group. For services to International Trade Holme

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Nigel GIBBS Unit Head, Appeals and Review Unit, Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, Crown Prosecution Service. For services to Law and Order Wetherby

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Professor Valerie GIBSON Professor of High Energy Physics, University of Cambridge. For services to Science, Women in Science and to Public Engagement Cambridge

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Grant GORDON Founder and Chair, The Childhood Trust. For services to Philanthropy, particularly during the Covid-19 Response London

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Dr Sharran Louise GREY Haematology Consultant Clinical Scientist, Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and Principal Clinical Scientist, Bolton NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Blood Transfusion and to Patient Care Bolton

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Judith Anne HALKERSTON Chair, Symphonic. For services to the Digital Economy Edinburgh

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Dawn Michelle HALL Adult, Family and Community Learning Manager, Doncaster. For services to Further Education in South Yorkshire Doncaster

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Dr Roger Michael Owen HALL Medical Director, Royal Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust. For services to the NHS and the Covid-19 Response in the East of England Cambridge

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Lee HALLAM Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Linbrooke Services Ltd. For services to Business and to Skills Sheffield

Officer of the Order of the British Empire John HAMBLY Founder, Samson Centre for Multiple Sclerosis. For services to People with Disabilities in Surrey and the Home Counties Milford

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Kirsty Sian HAMILTON For services to the Green Energy, the Finance Sector and Climate Change London

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Matthew HAMPSON Founder, Matt Hampson Foundation. For voluntary and charitable service Cold Overton

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Dr Gemma Clare HARPER For services to the Marine Environment Alton

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Dr Linda Diane HARRIS Chair, Health and Justice Clinical Reference Group, NHS England. For services to the NHS Wetherby

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Adrian Richard HAWKINS Managing Director, Welding World Ltd and Founder, Weldability Sif. For services to Business Hitchin

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Barry Maurice William HEARN For services to Sport Chelmsford

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Joanne Louise HEATON Chief Executive Officer, Northern Lights Learning Trust, Hartlepool. For services to Education in North East England Hartlepool

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Fergus HENDERSON MBE Chef and Restaurateur. For services to the Culinary Arts London

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Margot HENDERSON Chef. For services to the Culinary Arts London

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Christine Ann HILL Headteacher, Westminster School, Rowley Regis. For services to Children and Young People with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities Stourbridge

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Professor Christopher John Stratford HODGES Professor of Justice Systems and Head, CMS Research Programme. For services to Business and Law Bicester

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Dr Stuart Gary HOPPS Choreographer. For services to Dance Deal

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Richard HORTON Team Leader, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence London

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Susan Jane HUSBAND Director, Business in the Community, Cymru and lately Director, Employer and Employee Engagement, Education and Skills Funding Agency. For services to Education Barry

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Jane IDE Lately Chief Executive, National Association for Voluntary and Community Action. For services to Volunteering and to Charity Youlgrave

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Fozia Tanvir IRFAN Chief Executive Officer, Bedfordshire and Luton Community Foundation and Trustee, Association of Charitable Foundations. For services to the community in Bedfordshire, particularly during the Covid-19 Response Watford

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Giovanni ISINGRINI Group Director and Deputy Chief Executive, Rhondda Cynon Taf Council. For services to Children in Wales Pontypridd

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Mary JONES Lately Deputy Director, Home Affairs and EU Exit, Cabinet Office. For public service London

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Professor Adele Diana JONES Professor of Social Work, University of Huddersfield. For services to Vulnerable Women and Children Manchester

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Toby Edward Heslewood JONES Actor. For services to Drama London

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Professor Roger Hugh JONES Consulting Editor, British Journal of General Practice. For services to General Practice London

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Margaret Ann JONES Deputy Presiding Officer, Senedd Cymru. For parliamentary and public service in Cymru Rhyl

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Larissa JOY Chair, Social Business Trust and Foundling Museum. For services to the Charitable, Voluntary and Social Enterprise Sectors London

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Professor Partha Sarathi KAR Consultant and Endocrinologist, Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust. For services to People with Diabetes Southsea

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Professor Daniel Martin KELLY Chair, Nursing Research, Royal College of Nursing, Cardiff University. For services to Cancer Care Research and Education Nationally and Internationally London

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Philip LARKIN Deputy Head, Special Cases Unit, Office for Security and Counter Terrorism, Home Office. For services to National Security Ormskirk

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Robert William LAWSON Chair of Governors, Education Partnership North East. For services to Education in Sunderland Sunderland

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Karen LEE Director, One Service Group, North West England, Department for Work and Pensions. For services to the Delivery of Public Services Darwen

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Jennifer Elizabeth LEE Potter. For services to Ceramics London

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Richard Anthony LEE Chief People Officer, Willmott Dixon. For services to Business and Equality Longthorpe

Officer of the Order of the British Empire John George LILLYWHITE Chair, Kainos. For services to the Technology Sector in Northern Ireland Leatherhead

Officer of the Order of the British Empire John LIVERSIDGE Lately Senior Manager, TecSOS. For services to Victims of Domestic Abuse

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Robert LOCKYER-NIBBS (BOB LOCKYER) For services to Dance and Broadcasting Lewes

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Ian Frank LUSH Chief Executive, Imperial Health Charity. For charitable services to the NHS London

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Stephanie MACDONALD Co-founder 6a Architects. For services to Architecture London

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Dr Robert Hywel MACFARLANE Deputy Director, Doctrine and Training, Civil Contingencies Secretariat, Cabinet Office. For public service Houghton-le-Spring

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Carol Jane MACK Chief Executive, Association of Charitable Foundations. For services to Charity Barry

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Linda Mary MAGRATH Chief Executive Officer, Laurus Trust. For services to Education in Greater Manchester Stockport

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Professor Lorraine Lucy MALTBY Professor of Environmental Biology, University of Sheffield. For services to Environmental Biology, Animal and Plant Sciences Sheffield

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Sarah Heide MARCHANT Area Business Manager, Crown Prosecution Service, South West. For services to Law and Order Stanton Drew

Officer of the Order of the British Empire John Michael Breon MARGESON For services to Mountain Rescue Kirkby-in-Furness

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Wayne MARSHALL Conductor and Organist. For services to Music Abroad

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Loraine Frances MARTINS MBE Director, Diversity and Inclusion, Network Rail. For services to Diversity and Inclusion London

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Dr Philip Joseph MCGARRY DL For services to Mental Health and to the community in Belfast Belfast

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Iain MCNEILL Deputy Director, H.M. Revenue and Customs. For services to the Tax System Oldham

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Susan Jessica MCVEIGH MBE Head, Tax Apprenticeship Employer-Provider, H.M. Revenue and Customs. For services to Tax and Compliance Apprenticeships South Shields

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Ann MCVIE Deputy Director, Social Security Policy, Scottish Government. For public service Linlithgow

Officer of the Order of the British Empire John David MEDLAND Policy Manager, BT. For services to Public Safety Huddersfield

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Gerald Gary MERCURIO Writer and Producer. For services to Television Drama London

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Caragh MERRICK Trustee and Chair of Finance Committee, Universities and Colleges Admissions Service. For services to Higher Education Worcester

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Joanne MONCK Independent Advisor and Global LGBT Advocate. For services to Transgender Equality Lancing

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Luke Andrew MONTAGUE Lately Co-ordinator, Talks Process, Northern Ireland Office. For services to the Peace Process in Northern Ireland London

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Professor Suneetha Ramani MOONESINGHE Professor of Perioperative Medicine and Consultant Anaesthetist, University College London. For services to Anaesthesia, Perioperative and Critical Care Uckfield

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Alan John Lindsay Kennedy MOORE MBE For services to Mass Incident Emergency Planning in Northern Ireland Londonderry

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Harvey Kleis MOORE For services to Defence during Covid-19 Hertford

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Professor Christopher Gerrard MORAN National Clinical Director for Trauma, NHS England and NHS Improvement. For services to Trauma Surgery Nottingham

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Nicholas James MORGAN Section Head, Crime Patterns, Crime and Policing Analysis Unit, Home Office. For services to Community Safety Godalming

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Darryl Sean Ewing MORGAN Headteacher, Ridgeway School, Farnham. For services to Children and Young People with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities in Surrey Alton

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Catherine MORGAN Chief Nurse, East of England Region, NHS England and NHS Improvement. For services to Nursing Eyke

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Jerome Patrick MULLEN Director, Newry Chamber of Commerce and the Clamry Group. For services to the Economy in Northern Ireland and to Polish-Northern Irish Relations Warrenpoint

Officer of the Order of the British Empire John Cruddas MURRAY Lately Chief Executive, Society of Maritime Industries. For services to the UK Maritime Sector Harpenden

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Gunther Alois NEWCOMBE Lately Director, Operations, Oil and Gas Authority. For services to the Oil and Gas Sector Bieldside

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Nicola NEWTON Team Leader, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence London

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Katherine NICHOLLS Chief Executive Officer, UKHospitality. For services to the Hospitality Sector, particularly during the Covid-19 Response London

Officer of the Order of the British Empire David Roydon NIGHTINGALE Senior Deputy Vice-Chancellor, University of Kent. For services to Higher Education Canterbury

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Clare Joanna Threlfall NORMAND Founder, Alec Normand Fund. For services to Brain Tumour charities Baughurst

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Hunada NOUSS Chair, Audit and Risk Committee, Education and Skills Funding Agency. For public service London

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Angela Joanne O’BRIEN Primary Director, Spencer Academies Trust and Former Principal of Wyndham Academy. For services to Education Derby

Officer of the Order of the British Empire William Patrick Thomas O’HARA For services to Sailing Bangor

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Samantha ORDE National Chair, Riding for the Disabled Association. For services to People with Disabilities Morpeth

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Angela Mary OWEN Founder, Women in Defence UK. For services to Women in the Defence Sector Alton

Officer of the Order of the British Empire John David OWEN Director, Strategic Business Resilience, House of Commons and House of Lords. For services to Parliament, particularly during Covid-19 London

Officer of the Order of the British Empire June Miriam PALMER Headteacher, Mayfield School, Torquay. For services to Children and Young People with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities Brixham

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Lee PARDY-MCLAUGHLIN Child and Family Principal Social Worker, Coventry City Council. For services to Children and to Families Hixon

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Rosalyn Julia PARKER Principal, Southend Adult Community College. For services to Adult Education and to the community in Southend, Essex Rochford

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Jon PARKER Team Leader, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence London

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Anne Sally PATERSON Chief Education Officer and Head of Education Service, Argyll and Bute Council. For services to Education Minard

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Richard Cumming PATERSON Master Blender, Whyte and Mackay Ltd. For services to the Scotch Whisky Industry Troon

Officer of the Order of the British Empire William PATERSON For services to the Economy and to the community in Scotland Coatbridge

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Sara Louise PEPPER Director of Creative Economy, Cardiff University. For services to the Creative Economy Cardiff

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Simon Keith PIROTTE Principal, Bridgend College. For services to Further and Higher Education in Wales Ystradgynlais

Officer of the Order of the British Empire William Ian David PLAISTOWE For services to the Care of the Elderly and Education Watlington

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Rosemary Janet POPE For services to Charitable Fundraising Princes Risborough

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Anthony Charles Russell PRICE TD Chief Executive, Swanbarton Ltd. For services to the Energy Storage Industry Malmesbury

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Ruth Anne PURDIE Chief Executive, UK Road Offender Education. For services to Road Safety and to Policing Brighton

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Sharon PURSEY Co-founder, SafeToNet. For services to International Trade Woodbridge

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Lord Diljit Singh RANA MBE Chairman, Andras House Ltd. For services to Business and to the Economy in Northern Ireland Belfast

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Asiyah RAVAT Executive Principal, Star Academies. For services to Education in Birmingham Walsall

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Tracey Lynne REED Lately Director, Historic Properties, English Heritage. For services to Cultural Heritage Deal

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Myrddin REES Consultant General and Hepatobiliary Surgeon, Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Liver Cancer Surgery Basingstoke

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Dr Patricia Gail RICE Chair, School Teachers’ Review Body. For services to Education Garsington

Officer of the Order of the British Empire David Thomas RICHARDS Director of Governance and Ethics, Welsh Government. For public service Cardiff

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Brian ROBERTS Finance Commissioner, Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government. For services to Local Government and to Public Service Finance Stafford

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Sarah ROBINSON For services to Heritage London

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Eric Bell ROBSON Honorary President, Cumbria Tourism. For services to Tourism Wasdale

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Hugh Max ROLO Chair and Founding Member, Key Fund. For services to Social Investment and Enterprise in the Midlands and North of England Bradford

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Nicholas John RUST Lately Chief Executive, British Horseracing Authority. For services to Horseracing York

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Mark Philip SAUTEREAU Deputy Director, Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs. For services to the Food Supply Chain and the Vulnerable, particularly during the Covid-19 Response Princes Risborough

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Carolyn SAVAGE Head, Apprentice Engagement, Education and Skills Funding Agency. For services to Apprenticeships and Skills Piddington

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Michael Vincent SHANAHAN Deputy National Head, Emergency Preparedness, Resilience and Response, NHS England. For services to the NHS Driffield

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Dr Oliver Edward Pattison SHANKS For services to the Vulnerable in Northern Ireland Belfast

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Dr Rowena Marie SHAW For services to Education and to Young People London

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Linda Grace SHEARS Co-founder, Shears Foundation. For services to Charity Harrogate

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Jacqueline Claudette SHEARS Programme Director, NHS Digital. For services to Patient Care West Bridgford

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Isobel SHELDON Director, Business Development, UK Battery Industrialisation Centre. For services to Motor Vehicle Battery Technology Huntingdonshire

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Janet Valerie SHERIFF Headteacher and National Leader of Education, Prince Henry’s Grammar School, Otley. For services to Education in West Yorkshire Harrogate

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Karl SIMONS Chief Health, Safety and Wellbeing Officer, Thames Water. For services to Mental Health Policy Ringwood

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Jeremy Lewis SIMONS Lately Chairman, Port and City of London Health and Environmental Services Committee. For services to Air Quality and to Environmental Conservation in London London

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Moira Sarah SINCLAIR Chief Executive Officer, Paul Hamlyn Foundation. For services to Charity and the Arts Berkhamsted

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Mrunel SISODIA Co-chair, National Network of Parent Carer Forums. For services to Children and Young People with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities, particularly during the Covid-19 Response Bedford

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Jon SMITH Founder, Lee Smith Research Foundation. For charitable services to Leukemia Research London

Officer of the Order of the British Empire David Michael SMITH Deputy Managing Director, Parliamentary Digital Service. For services to Parliament, particularly during the Covid-19 Response Saffron Walden

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Phillipa Maria SPENCER Senior Principal Statistician, Defence Science and Technology Laboratory. For services to Defence, particularly during the Covid-19 Response Stockbridge

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Anthony John SPIRO Joint President, Wiener Holocaust Library. For voluntary service to Holocaust Remembrance London

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Craig STEPHENSON For services to Parliament and to Equality Penarth

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Alan STEWART Hairdresser. For services to Hairdressing Langbank

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Linda Elizabeth STEWART Hairdresser. For services to Hairdressing Langbank

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Professor Kathleen Mary Linn STOCK Professor of Philosophy, University of Sussex. For services to Higher Education Lewes

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Carole Mary STOTT MBE Lately Chair, Association of Colleges and Find a Future. For services to Education Bath

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Professor Eleanor Phobe Jane STRIDE FREng Statutory Professor of Biomaterials, University of Oxford. For services to Engineering Oxford

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Matthew John STUTELY Director of Software Engineering, Parliamentary Digital Service. For services to Parliament during Covid-19 Rochester

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Emma SWEETING Team Leader, National Crime Agency. For services to Law and Order London

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Emma SWINGWOOD Physiotherapist, University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Physiotherapy Monmouthshire

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Claudia Claire SYKES Chief Executive Officer, Social Enterprise Kent and All Seasons Community Support. For services to Social Enterprise and to the Social Care Sector Whitstable

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Ellen THINNESEN Chief Executive, Sunderland College. For services to Education Grimsby

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Neil Edward Michael THOMAS Governor, H.M. Prison Stocken. For services to H.M. Prison and Probation Service, particularly during the Covid-19 Response Whissendine

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Michael TOBIAS For services to the Jewish Community Giffnock

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Christopher Michael TYAS Chair, Food Resilience Industry Forum. For services to the Food Supply Chain during the Covid-19 Response Chichester

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Dr Paul VAN HEYNINGEN Deputy Director, Net Zero Electricity Networks, Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy. For services to Energy Policy London

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Tracy Amanda VEGRO Executive Director, Resources and Strategy, Financial Reporting Council. For services to Business and to Diversity London

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Paul VENNERS Managing Director, LEEC Ltd. For services to Hospital Mortuaries and to Post-Mortem Facilities, particularly during the Covid-19 Response Worksop

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Jayne Mary VERTKIN Head of Early Help, Westminster City Council. For services to Children in London London

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Nina Minoo WADIA For services to Entertainment and to Charity Staines

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Sarah Victoria WALLACE Consultant Speech and Language Therapist, Critical Care, Wythenshaw Hospital, Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust. For services to the NHS Tarporley

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Gajan Lavan WALLOOPPILLAI For services to Equality and to Community Cohesion London

Officer of the Order of the British Empire David Alan John WALROND Principal and Chair, Truro and Penwith College and Callywith College. For services to Further Education in Cornwall Truro

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Adeela WARLEY Chief Executive, CharityComms. For services to Charity Communications London

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Alan Douglas WATSON Chair and Captain, The Medusa Trust. For services to Maritime History and to Charity Eastleigh

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Dr Matthew Richard WEST Consultant, Centre for National Infrastructure. For services to Information Management in Business Fareham

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Helen Catherine Mortimer WHITEHOUSE Deputy Director, Museums and Cultural Property, Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport. For services to Museums and to Heritage London

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Karen Stephanie WILLIAMS For services to Victims of Domestic Abuse

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Dr Paul Daniel WILLIAMS Lately Member of Parliament for Stockton South. For services to Parliament and to Healthcare in Stockton-on-Tees Stockton-on-Tees

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Professor Michael David WOOD Historian and Broadcaster. For services to Public History and to Broadcasting London

Officer of the Order of the British Empire Frances Mary Alexandra WOOLLEY Lately General Counsel, Ofcom. For services to the Public Sector and Communications Regulation London

Member of the Order of the British Empire Caroline Margaret ADAMS Political Officer, Parliamentary Labour Party. For political service London

Member of the Order of the British Empire Professor Adewale Olukayode ADEBAJO Consultant Rheumatologist, Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Inclusive Patient and to Public Involvement in Research Sheffield

Member of the Order of the British Empire Professor Alka Surajprakash AHUJA Consultant Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist, Royal College of Psychiatrists (Wales). For services to the NHS during Covid-19 Cardiff

Member of the Order of the British Empire Kevin Michael AITCHISON For services to Wheelchair Rugby and to People with Disabilities Eynsford

Member of the Order of the British Empire Nwamaka Carol AKIWUMI Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Money4You. For services to Financial Education during Covid-19 London

Member of the Order of the British Empire Norah AL-ANI Director, Cambridge Rape Crisis Centre. For services to Social Justice and to Gender Equality Cambridge

Member of the Order of the British Empire Laura Patricia ALCOCK-FERGUSON Founding Director, Campaign to End Loneliness. For services to People Experiencing Loneliness in Later Life Galashiels

Member of the Order of the British Empire Professor Laurence John ALISON Director, National Centre for the Study of Critical Incident Decision Making, University of Liverpool. For services to Critical Incident Handling and to the NHS during Covid-19

Member of the Order of the British Empire Malique Jamal AL-SHABAZZ Constable, Merseyside Police. For services to Policing and Ethnic Minority Communities in Merseyside Prenton

Member of the Order of the British Empire Dr Nisreen Ala-Din Sahib ALWAN Associate Professor in Public Health, Southampton University. For services to Medicine and Public Health during Covid-19 Eastleigh

Member of the Order of the British Empire Paul AMADI Chief Support Officer, British Red Cross. For charitable services London

Member of the Order of the British Empire Carla ANDREWS Founder and Managing Director, Motivated Minds. For services to Wellbeing in Essex Basildon

Member of the Order of the British Empire Shane Peter ANDREWS Project Operations Interface Specialist, Network Rail. For services to Diversity and to Inclusion Cardiff

Member of the Order of the British Empire Raymond ANTROBUS Poet. For services to Literature London

Member of the Order of the British Empire Alan ARMSON For services to the community in Northamptonshire Rushden

Member of the Order of the British Empire Humza ARSHAD Comedian and Writer. For services to Education London

Member of the Order of the British Empire Janet Cicely ARTHUR For services to the community in Smeeton Westerby, Leicestershire Leicester

Member of the Order of the British Empire Keith Henry Francis ASTON For services to the community in Bristol Bristol

Member of the Order of the British Empire David John BAGLEY Co-founder, Urban Outreach. For services to the community in Bolton, Greater Manchester, particularly during Covid-19 Bolton

Member of the Order of the British Empire Christine BAGLEY Co-founder, Urban Outreach. For services to the community in Bolton, Greater Manchester, particularly during Covid-19 Bolton

Member of the Order of the British Empire Alison Judith BAILEY CASTELLINA Technical Standards Lead, Heat Networks, Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy. For services to Consumer Protection and to Diversity and Inclusion Tunbridge Wells

Member of the Order of the British Empire Andrew BAKER Founder, Play2Give. For services to Charity Didcot

Member of the Order of the British Empire Anne Isobel BAKER Volunteer Fundraiser, NSPCC. For charitable services, particularly during Covid-19 Salisbury

Member of the Order of the British Empire David Edward BALLARD For services to Education, to Health and to Social Care London

Member of the Order of the British Empire John BAMFORD Patient Safety Campaigner. For services to Patient Safety in the NHS Poulton-le-Fylde

Member of the Order of the British Empire Peter John BARHAM For services to Maritime Sector Saddleworth

Member of the Order of the British Empire Lee David BARNARD Detective Inspector, Metropolitan Police Service. For services to Policing and to Victims of Domestic Abuse London

Member of the Order of the British Empire Monica BARNES Chair, Resident Strategy Group, Optivo. For services to Social Housing London

Member of the Order of the British Empire Douglas Gordon Fleming BARROW Member, Court of Common Council and Lately Chairman, Police Authority Board, City of London. For services to the Maritime Sector and to the City of London Loudwater

Member of the Order of the British Empire Hannah BARRY Founder, Bold Tendencies. For services to Contemporary Art in London London

Member of the Order of the British Empire Gregory John BARTON Specialist Pharmacist, Critical Care and Burns, St Helens and Knowsley NHS Teaching Hospitals Trust and Chair, United Kingdom Clinical Pharmacy Association, Critical Care Group. For services to Pharmacy, particularly during Covid-19 St Helens

Member of the Order of the British Empire Kathleen BEAVAN For services to Agriculture Abergavenny

Member of the Order of the British Empire Sacha Paul BEDDING Chief Executive Officer, The Wharton Trust. For services to the community in Hartlepool, particularly during Covid-19 Hartlepool

Member of the Order of the British Empire Jacqueline Mary BELL Owner and Manager, Jaybees Nursery, Lochmaben. For services to Education and to Charity Lochmaben

Member of the Order of the British Empire Christine Dominique BERESFORD Chair of Trustees, Whitchurch Silk Mill Trust and Winchester Military Musuem. For services to Cultural Heritage in Hampshire Andover

Member of the Order of the British Empire Dr Thomas Bernard Nicholas BEST Clinical Director, Critical Care, King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Critical Care, particularly during Covid-19 London

Member of the Order of the British Empire Rabinder Nath BHANOT JP For services to Wellbeing and Community Action, particularly during the Covid-19 Response Chigwell

Member of the Order of the British Empire Dr Harnovdeep Singh BHARAJ Consultant, Diabetes and General Medicine, Bolton NHS Foundation Trust. For services to People with Diabetes in the South Asian Community Bolton

Member of the Order of the British Empire Mark William Charles BIGNELL Chief Executive, Hamoaze House. For services to People with Problematic Use of Alcohol and Other Substances in Plymouth Fowey

Member of the Order of the British Empire Colin BILLINGSLEY Customer Service Lead, Work and Health North West, Department for Work and Pensions. For public and charitable services Crosby

Member of the Order of the British Empire Alan Henry BLACK For services to the community in South Armagh Newry

Member of the Order of the British Empire Nicola BLACK Head, Parkhead Community Nursery. For services to Pre-School Education and to the community in Glasgow Burnside

Member of the Order of the British Empire Elizabeth Ann BLADES For services to the community in Scarborough, North Yorkshire Scarborough

Member of the Order of the British Empire Colleen Isla BLAIR Regional Swimming Development Manager, Scottish Swimming and Open Water Adventurer. For services to Swimming Aberfeldy

Member of the Order of the British Empire Anne BLAKE For services to Adults with Learning Disabilities in Lisburn, Northern Ireland Lisburn

Member of the Order of the British Empire Rosalind Jane BLUNDELL Product Manager, Digital, Data and Technology Team, Home Office. For services to Immigration and Border Technology Horsham

Member of the Order of the British Empire Laura Claire BOUNDS Managing Director, Kent Crisps. For services to International Trade Woodnesborough

Member of the Order of the British Empire Professor Kristian BOWLES Consultant Haematologist and Associate Medical Director of Research and Innovation, Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. For services to the NHS during Covid-19 Norwich

Member of the Order of the British Empire Norman BOXALL Volunteer, Boys’ Brigade and Scouts. For voluntary service to Young People Reading

Member of the Order of the British Empire Lesley BRAIDEN Lately Academic Registrar, Newcastle University. For services to Higher Education Ponteland

Member of the Order of the British Empire Professor Mark Alan BRANDON Professor of Polar Oceanography, Open University. For services to Polar Science London

Member of the Order of the British Empire Elizabeth BREWSTER Senior Physiotherapist, Roxburghe House Hospice, Royal Victoria Hospital, Dundee. For services to End of Life Care Kirriemuir

Member of the Order of the British Empire Andrew David BRIGGS Volunteer, NSPCC. For services to Children London

Member of the Order of the British Empire Michael David BRIGGS Executive Director, East Belfast Community Development Agency. For services to the Voluntary Sector and to the community in East Belfast Belfast

Member of the Order of the British Empire Diana Marilyn BRITTEN For services to Aerobatics and to Charity Chobham

Member of the Order of the British Empire Professor Dawn June BROOKER Professor, Association for Dementia Studies, University of Worcester. For services to People Affected by Dementia Malvern

Member of the Order of the British Empire Daniel Legh BROOKS Chief Executive Officer, Virtual Human Resources. For services to International Trade London

Member of the Order of the British Empire Paul Vincent BROOKS Director of Patient Experience, University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Healthcare Leadership Derby

Member of the Order of the British Empire Dr Anna Victoria BROWN Head of Plant Health, Forestry and Contingency, Forestry Commission. For services to Forest Pathology Basingstoke

Member of the Order of the British Empire Cheryl-Lee BROWN For services to Children and to Families in Midlothian Livingston

Member of the Order of the British Empire Richard Christopher BROWN Co-chair, Ataxia UK. For services to People with Disabilities and to the community in Middle Barton, Oxfordshire Chipping Norton

Member of the Order of the British Empire Dr Alastair James BURN Principal Specialist, Water and Pollution. For voluntary service to Nature Conservation in Cambridgeshire Ely

Member of the Order of the British Empire Robert Geoffrey BURROW For services to Rugby and to Motor Neurone Disease Awareness during Covid-19 Pontefract

Member of the Order of the British Empire Jacqueline BURT Chair, Brain Injury Social Work Group. For services to People with Brain Injuries Stoke Climsland

Member of the Order of the British Empire Kevin James BYRNE Managing Director, Seymour Civil Engineering. For services to Business and to Skills Stockton-on-Tees

Member of the Order of the British Empire Richard John CAMPBELL For services to the community in the West Midlands Droitwich Spa

Member of the Order of the British Empire Christine Nancy CAMPBELL Culture Collection Manager, Scottish Association for Marine Scientists. For services to Marine Science Oban

Member of the Order of the British Empire Captain Barbara CAMPBELL Master, Jubilee Sailing Trust. For services to the Vulnerable Dunoon

Member of the Order of the British Empire Lawrence Victor CANTLE For services to Megacentre in Rayleigh, Essex Hockley

Member of the Order of the British Empire Derek CAPPER For services to Young People in Northern Ireland Craigavon

Member of the Order of the British Empire Lisa Jane CAPPER Lately Chair, National Deaf Children’s Society. For services to Young People Bushby

Member of the Order of the British Empire Hazel CARSON For services to People with Genetic High Risk of Cancer in Northern Ireland Ballynahinch

Member of the Order of the British Empire Norman David CARSON For services to Charity and to the community in Northern Ireland Newtownards

Member of the Order of the British Empire Jonathan CARTER Chief Engineer Stealth, Atlas Elektronik UK. For services to Naval Operational Effectiveness Weymouth

Member of the Order of the British Empire Halima Jade CASSELL Sculptor. For services to Art Aston-upon-Clyne

Member of the Order of the British Empire Philip CASSIDY Global Executive Vice President, Concentrix. For services to Entrepreneurship, to Business and to the Economy in Northern Ireland Belfast

Member of the Order of the British Empire Dr Katrina CATHIE Consultant Paediatrician, University Hospital Southampton. For services to Paediatrics and the Covid-19 Response Southampton

Member of the Order of the British Empire Julie CAWTHORNE Infection, Prevention and Control Assistant Chief Nurse and Clinical Director, Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Nursing and the Covid-19 Response Poynton

Member of the Order of the British Empire Professor Barbara Lesley CHADWICK Professor of Paediatric Dentistry and Director, Education and Students School of Dentistry, Cardiff University. For services to Paediatric Dental Health Monmouthshire

Member of the Order of the British Empire Sally Clare CHALLIS-MANNING Principal, Brinsbury College, Pulborough. For services to Further Education in West Sussex Horsham

Member of the Order of the British Empire Dawn CHEETHAM For services to Business and to the community in Lancashire Garstang

Member of the Order of the British Empire Dr Anand John CHITNIS General Practitioner, The Castle Practice, Birmingham. For services to the NHS, Mental Health and Disabilities Sutton Coldfield

Member of the Order of the British Empire Aquiline CHIVINGE Senior Nurse Research Leader, Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust. For services to Patients from Ethnic Minority Backgrounds Beeston

Member of the Order of the British Empire Lynne Patricia CHRISTOPHER Deputy Principal, Isle of Wight College. For services to Further Education Newport

Member of the Order of the British Empire Dr Peter CLARKE For services to the Outer Hebrides and to the community in Tottenham, London London

Member of the Order of the British Empire Michael Ewan CLARKE For services to Public Libraries and to voluntary service in London during Covid-19 London

Member of the Order of the British Empire Sarah Elizabeth CLARKE Director and Lead Nurse, Adult Critical Care and Major Trauma Operational Delivery Networks, Cheshire and Merseyside. For services to Nursing and to the Covid-19 Response Market Drayton

Member of the Order of the British Empire Steven CLARKE Managing Director, Bidfood Wholesale Depots. For services to the Vulnerable during Covid-19 St Albans

Member of the Order of the British Empire Jonathan Sydney CLAYPOLE Director, BBC Arts. For services to the Creation of the Culture in Quarantine Virtual Festival of Arts during Covid-19 London

Member of the Order of the British Empire Barbara Maureen CLINE For services to the community in Leeds, West Yorkshire Leeds

Member of the Order of the British Empire Pamela Fry CLOUSTON JP For services to the community in North East England Rothbury

Member of the Order of the British Empire Emma COBLEY Principal, Foxes Academy Residential SEN College. For services to Young People with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities Minehead

Member of the Order of the British Empire Professor Geoffrey Allan CODD FRSE Emeritus Professor of Microbiology, University of Dundee. For services to Water Quality Longforgan

Member of the Order of the British Empire Caroline COLLENDER Homeless Outreach Worker, South London District, Department for Work and Pensions. For services to the Homeless London

Member of the Order of the British Empire Shirley Jane COLLIER Lately Chair of Governors, York College. For services to Further Education York

Member of the Order of the British Empire Janette COLLINS Founder, Crib Youth Intervention. For services to Reducing Re-offending London

Member of the Order of the British Empire Lynda Morris COLSTON Learning Design Manager, People and Capability Group, Department for Work and Pensions. For services to Mental Health Learning Leven

Member of the Order of the British Empire Jane Susan COMEAU Chair of the Board, Professional Association for Childcare and Early Years, Kent. For services to Education Tunbridge Wells

Member of the Order of the British Empire Eleanor Jill CONSTANTINE Director, Arts Council Collection. For services to the Arts Sevenoaks

Member of the Order of the British Empire Jacqueline Nicola COPPING Deputy Director of Nursing, James Paget University Hospitals NHS. For services to Nursing, particularly during Covid-19 Beccles

Member of the Order of the British Empire Dr Evelyn Jane CORNER Physiotherapist and Lecturer, Brunel University. For services to Health Education during Covid-19 London

Member of the Order of the British Empire Gillian COULTARD For services to Football Castleford

Member of the Order of the British Empire Julie COVENEY Team Leader, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence London

Member of the Order of the British Empire Philip John COWBURN Consultant in Emergency Medicine, South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust and Great Western Air Ambulance. For services to Emergency Medicine and to the Covid-19 Response Stonehouse

Member of the Order of the British Empire Anita Olwen CREECH Regional Manager, Immigration Enforcement International, Home Office. For services to Border Security Abroad

Member of the Order of the British Empire Bradley Jay CRESWICK Lately Leader, Royal Northern Sinfonia. For services to Music Whitley Bay

Member of the Order of the British Empire Susan CROCKER Consultant Clinical Psychologist, Head of Community Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service, City of London and London Borough of Hackney. For services to Children and Young People with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities London

Member of the Order of the British Empire David William Courtie CROSBY Chair of the Corporation, Hugh Baird College, Bootle. For services to Further Education in Merseyside Wirral

Member of the Order of the British Empire Philip Roy CROSS Co-founder, Starcross Youth Theatre. For services to Young People in Wolverhampton Bilston

Member of the Order of the British Empire Major (Rtd) Robert John CROSS Chairman, North Midlands Branch, Gurkha Welfare Trust. For services to Gurkha Veterans Rugeley

Member of the Order of the British Empire Elizabeth Jane CRUMP National Strategic Lead, What Next? For services to the Arts London

Member of the Order of the British Empire Sylvia May CUNDELL Senior Crown Prosecutor, East of England, Crown Prosecution Service. For services to Law and Order Huntingdon

Member of the Order of the British Empire Debra CURD Leader, Social Work Services, Swindon Borough Council. For services to Children and to Young People Bracknell

Member of the Order of the British Empire Alan Thomas CURTIS For services to Welsh Football Swansea

Member of the Order of the British Empire Thomas Douglas CUTHBERTSON Co-founder, Brothers in Arms. For services to Charitable Fundraising for the Armed Forces Charities Sunderland

Member of the Order of the British Empire Carla Jane CUTHBERTSON Co-founder, Brothers in Arms. For services to Charitable Fundraising for Armed Forces Charities Sunderland

Member of the Order of the British Empire Caroline Anne CUTTS Operational Director, Children and Families, London Borough of Redbridge. For services to Children, to Young People and to Families Hullbridge

Member of the Order of the British Empire Simon Lewis DANCIGER Chair, OSO Arts Centre. For services to the community in Barnes, Greater London, particularly during Covid-19 London

Member of the Order of the British Empire Leonard Arnold DANIELS For services to the community in Somerset Taunton

Member of the Order of the British Empire Wayne Mark DARCH Head of Operations, Emergency Preparedness, Resilience, Response and Specialist Practice, South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust. For services to the Emergency Services and to the Covid-19 Response Frome

Member of the Order of the British Empire Craig Ashley DAVID Singer, Songwriter and Record Producer. For services to Music London

Member of the Order of the British Empire Rachel Jacqueline DAVIS Headteacher, Little Sutton School, West Midlands. For services to Education Sutton Coldfield

Member of the Order of the British Empire Susan Anne DEAVES For services to Athletics Woking

Member of the Order of the British Empire Pietra Marie DE MELLO-PITTMAN Co-founder, Sisters Grimm. For services to International Trade and to the Creative Industry London

Member of the Order of the British Empire Jill Lisbeth DEMILEW Lately Consultant Midwife, Public Health, Kings College Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Midwifery London

Member of the Order of the British Empire Dr Fiona Claire Carlyon DEMPSEY Consultant, Intensive Care Medicine and Anaesthesia, Somerset NHS Foundation Trust. For services to the NHS Taunton

Member of the Order of the British Empire Stephen Daniel DE SILVA For services to Heritage St Albans

Member of the Order of the British Empire Tiger DE SOUZA Volunteering and Inclusion Director, National Trust. For services to Volunteering in the Not-For-Profit Sector, particularly during the Covid-19 Response Ipswich

Member of the Order of the British Empire Karen DEVERELL Chief Executive, Mendip YMCA. For services to Young People in Somerset Wells

Member of the Order of the British Empire Linda Anne DIAMOND Volunteer, Jewish Lads’ and Girls’ Brigade. For voluntary service to Young People London

Member of the Order of the British Empire Robert Duncan DICK Head Coach, Scottish Disability Bowls. For services to Disability Sport Cupar

Member of the Order of the British Empire Anna Louise DIXON Chief Executive, Centre for Ageing Better. For services to Wellbeing in Later Life London

Member of the Order of the British Empire Katherine Sian DODD For services to Hockey Langport

Member of the Order of the British Empire Diane DODSWORTH Head of Nursing and Critical Care, Parkside Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Nursing, particularly during the Covid-19 response Hook

Member of the Order of the British Empire Carol Cecilia DOGGETT Senior Matron, Intensive Care, Morriston Hospital, Swansea. For services to Leadership and Nursing Care for Intensive Care Patients and Staff, particularly during Covid-19 Swansea

Member of the Order of the British Empire Gerard Francis Hilton DONNELLY Team Leader, Apprenticeship Team, People and Capability Group, Department for Work and Pensions. For services to Social Mobility Sunderland

Member of the Order of the British Empire David Keay DORWARD Chairman, Dundee Bairns. For services to Children and Families in Dundee Broughty Ferry

Member of the Order of the British Empire Anne-Marie DOUGLAS Work Coach, Work and Health Services, South London District, Department for Work and Pensions. For services to Care Leavers in South London London

Member of the Order of the British Empire Charles Wesley DUNCAN For voluntary service to Military Veterans Newry

Member of the Order of the British Empire Itiola DUROJAIYE Diversity Policy Adviser, Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy. For services to Diversity Stanford-le-Hope

Member of the Order of the British Empire Avinash DUSSARAM Members Services Officer, Parliamentary Digital Service. For services to Parliament, particularly during the Covid-19 Response London

Member of the Order of the British Empire Sally Jane DYNEVOR Actress. For services to Drama Altrincham

Member of the Order of the British Empire Philip EAGLEN Crew Member and Mechanic on the Offshore Boat, Wells Lifeboat Station. For services to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution Wells-next-the-Sea

Member of the Order of the British Empire David Roy EARLE Founder, Tribus. For voluntary and charitable services Banbury

Member of the Order of the British Empire Bethan EATON-HASKINS Director, Quality and Chief Nurse, South East Coast Ambulance Service. For services to Nursing, particularly during Covid-19 Sevenoaks

Member of the Order of the British Empire Matthew ELLISON Founder, Huntington’s Disease Youth Organisation. For voluntary and charitable services Bedworth

Member of the Order of the British Empire Tracy Helen ETIENNE Family Legal Team Manager, Cheshire and Merseyside, H.M. Courts and Tribunals Service. For services to the Administration of Justice Tarporley

Member of the Order of the British Empire Emma Samantha EVANS For services to Goalball and to Athletes with Visual Impairments March

Member of the Order of the British Empire Reverend David John Goronwy EVANS For services to Charity and to the community in Lampeter, West Wales Ceredigion

Member of the Order of the British Empire Pauline EVANS Senior Manager, National Crime Agency. For services to Law Enforcement Chelmsford

Member of the Order of the British Empire Diana EVANS For services to Heritage London

Member of the Order of the British Empire Dr David John EVANS Consultant Neonatologist, North Bristol NHS Trust. For services to Neonatology and Medical Education, particularly during Covid-19 Bishopston

Member of the Order of the British Empire Paul John FENTON Director, Estates and Facilities, East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust. For services to the NHS Ipswich

Member of the Order of the British Empire Pauline FIELDING Founder, RoadPeace North West. For services to Road Safety Wirral

Member of the Order of the British Empire Charles David McQuistan FLEAR For services to Health, to Community Care and to the community in Caithness Halkirk

Member of the Order of the British Empire Lee Alexander FLETCHER Director of Extended Services, Tudor Grange Academy, Kingshurst. For services to Education in Birmingham Sutton Coldfield

Member of the Order of the British Empire Rosemary FLETCHER Volunteer. For voluntary service to the NHS Forth Valley Royal Hospital during Covid-19 Stirling

Member of the Order of the British Empire Karen FLOOD Co-chair, Cross-Government National Learning Disability Board. For services to People with Learning Disabilities Liverpool

Member of the Order of the British Empire Ronald FLOWERS For services to Football Stafford

Member of the Order of the British Empire Courtney-Jayne FOLEY Project Manager, PPE Procurement, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence during the Covid-19 Response Malpas

Member of the Order of the British Empire James Michael FORD Lately Foster Carer, Plymouth Fostering Services. For services to Fostering Plymouth

Member of the Order of the British Empire Valerie Teresa FORD Lately Foster Carer, Plymouth Fostering Services. For services to Fostering Plymouth

Member of the Order of the British Empire Evelyn Helen FORDE Headteacher, Copthall School, Mill Hill. For services to Education in the London Borough of Barnet London

Member of the Order of the British Empire Denzil FORRESTER Artist. For services to Art London

Member of the Order of the British Empire Jonathan FREEMAN For charitable services Redhill

Member of the Order of the British Empire Mark Christopher Edward FREEMAN President, Libraries Connected. For services to the Public Libraries Sector, particularly during the Covid-19 response Seaham

Member of the Order of the British Empire Dr June Patricia FREEMAN Founder Member, Colchester Refuge. For services to the Women’s Refuge Movement in Colchester, Essex Colchester

Member of the Order of the British Empire Michael William FREER Prison Officer, H.M. Prison Hull. For services to H.M. Prison and Probation Service Hull

Member of the Order of the British Empire Sally GALLAGHER Technical Specialist, Environment Agency. For services to the Groundwater Environment and to the Protection of Communities Newcastle upon Tyne

Member of the Order of the British Empire Ismail Mohammed GANGAT Founder and Proprietor, Azhar Academy Girls’ School, Forest Gate. For services to Education in East London London

Member of the Order of the British Empire Joseph GARCIA Director of Operations, South East Coast Ambulance Trust. For services to Emergency Response, particularly during the Covid-19 Response Lichfield

Member of the Order of the British Empire Peter Mark GLOVER Ambulance Technician, South East Coast Ambulance Service and Lead for Proactive Care, Farnham Integrated Care GP Services. For services to the NHS and to Healthcare in the community Frimley

Member of the Order of the British Empire John GODDEN Chief Executive Officer, Salutem Care and Education. For services to the Vulnerable, particularly during the Covid-19 Response Tadworth

Member of the Order of the British Empire Professor Keith Malcolm GODFREY Medical Doctor and Clinical Scientist, Professor of Epidemiology, University of Southampton. For services to Medicine during the Covid-19 Response Southampton

Member of the Order of the British Empire Derek Charles GOODWIN For services to the Study of Fish Populations in Cornwall Perranporth

Member of the Order of the British Empire James Russell GOULDIE Supply Chain Director for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, Bidford. For services to the Vulnerable during the Covid-19 Response Winchester

Member of the Order of the British Empire Dr Roganie GOVENDER Consultant Clinical Academic Speech and Language Therapist. For services to Speech and Language Therapy Hitchen

Member of the Order of the British Empire Anita GOYAL For services to Diversity and to Female Empowerment Brentwood

Member of the Order of the British Empire Dr Paul Robert GRANT Molecular Virology Scientific and Research and Development Lead, Health Services Laboratories. For services to Healthcare Science during the Covid-19 Response Abbotts Langley

Member of the Order of the British Empire James Peter GREAVES For services to Football Little Baddow

Member of the Order of the British Empire Jason GREENWOOD Delivery Manager, Special Educational Needs and Disability Tribunal. For services to the Administration of Justice, particularly during the Covid-19 Response Redcar

Member of the Order of the British Empire Gary GREWAL UK Liaison Officer. For services to Defence London

Member of the Order of the British Empire Ray GRIFFITHS For services to Mountain Rescue Penrith

Member of the Order of the British Empire Sarah Ellen GRIFFITHS For charitable services to People with Disabilities Enniskillen

Member of the Order of the British Empire Dr Mohammad Tayyab HAIDER Medical Director, Basildon and Thurrock University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. For services to the NHS, particularly during the Covid-19 Response and to the community in Essex Brentwood

Member of the Order of the British Empire Simon Mark HALDEN Founder and Campaign Leader, Sarah Greene Breakthrough Tribute Fund. For services to Cancer Fundraising Hungerford

Member of the Order of the British Empire Caroline HALFHIDE For services to the community in Martock, Somerset during the Covid-19 Response Martock

Member of the Order of the British Empire Anna Louise HALLAS National Domestic Manager, Compass Group. For services to the NHS March

Member of the Order of the British Empire Mohammad Imran HAMID For services to Youth Empowerment and Social Welfare Projects London

Member of the Order of the British Empire David Andrew HAMILTON Founder, Phoenix Dance Theatre. For services to Dance Leeds

Member of the Order of the British Empire Kevin HAMMETT For services to Voluntary Fundraising Barnstaple

Member of the Order of the British Empire Katherine Elizabeth Ann HANCOCK Special Chief Officer, Warwickshire Police Special Constabulary. For services to Policing Dunchurch

Member of the Order of the British Empire Florence Margaret HAND Health and Wellbeing Manager, Northern Health and Social Care Trust. For services to the Homeless Randalstown

Member of the Order of the British Empire Dr Amir Simon HANNAN General Practitioner, Haughton Thornley Medical Centre. For services to General Practice in Hyde and Haughton Green, Metropolitan Borough of Tameside Altrincham

Member of the Order of the British Empire Dr Richard HARLING Director, Health and Care, Staffordshire County Council. For services to Public Health and Adult Social Care, particularly during the Covid-19 Response Kidderminster

Member of the Order of the British Empire Stewart Christopher HARRIS Headteacher, Phoenix School for Autism, Language and Communication, Bow, London. For services to Children and Young People with Autism and to their Families London

Member of the Order of the British Empire Robert Roden HARRIS Volunteer, H.M. Coastguard. For services to Voluntary Search and Rescue Wadebridge

Member of the Order of the British Empire Dr Paul HARRISON Clinical Director, Black Country Pathology Services. For services to Pathology in the West Midlands, particularly during the Covid-19 Response Stourbridge

Member of the Order of the British Empire Carol Ann HART Head of Volunteer and Community Services, Association of Jewish Refugees. For services to the Jewish community during Covid-19 London

Member of the Order of the British Empire Arthur David HARVERD Chairman, Enemy Property Claims Assessment Panel. For services to Arbitration London

Member of the Order of the British Empire Ian Aubrey McDonald HARVEY For services to Agriculture and to Charity in Northern Ireland Ballynahinch

Member of the Order of the British Empire Nichola HAY Chief Operating Officer, Estio Training and lately Director, Outsource Learning and Development. For services to Apprenticeships and to Charity Yateley

Member of the Order of the British Empire Rupert Michael HAY-CAMPBELL Head of Architecture, Parliamentary Digital Service. For services to Parliament and to the community in Essex Buckhurst Hill

Member of the Order of the British Empire Christine HAYES Lately Systems, Analytics and Reward Officer, Ulster University. For services to Higher Education Rasharkin

Member of the Order of the British Empire Peter Nigel HEAP For charitable services to the community in Essex Manuden

Member of the Order of the British Empire Robert HEARD For services to the Arts and to Charitable Fundraising Watchet

Member of the Order of the British Empire Mursal HEDAYAT Founder, Chatterbox. For services to Social Enterprise, Technology and the Economy London

Member of the Order of the British Empire Claire HENDERSON Head of Department, Quality, Careers and International Development, South Eastern Regional College. For services to Further Education in Northern Ireland Lisburn

Member of the Order of the British Empire Emma Victoria HENDERSON Co-founder, Project Wingman. For services to Charity during Covid-19 Kinloss

Member of the Order of the British Empire Mercedes Jill Ursula HENNING Headteacher, Holy Trinity CofE Primary Academy, Cheverell. For services to Education in Wiltshire Edington

Member of the Order of the British Empire Laura Josephine HENRY Managing Director, Laura Henry Consultancy. For services to Education London

Member of the Order of the British Empire George Arthur Somers HERVEY-BATHURST Founder, Ben Bathurst Memorial Trust. For voluntary service to Armed Forces Personnel and to their Families Ledbury

Member of the Order of the British Empire Dr Katherine HEWLETT Glass Tutor, Working Men’s College. For services to Further Education and to Charity in London London

Member of the Order of the British Empire Janet HILLS Detective Sergeant, Metropolitan Police Service. For services to Policing and to Community Relations London

Member of the Order of the British Empire Dorothy Anne HILSLEY Headteacher, Yester Primary School, Gifford. For services to Education in East Lothian Gullane

Member of the Order of the British Empire Dr Timothy Boon Leong HO Medical Director, Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust. For services to the NHS during Covid-19 London

Member of the Order of the British Empire Joanne Elizabeth HOBBS Chief Executive Officer, British Youth Council. For professional and voluntary services to Young People London

Member of the Order of the British Empire Patricia HOLLAND For services to the community in Buxton and High Peak, Derbyshire Buxton

Member of the Order of the British Empire Emily Jayne HOLLIS For services to Education in the London Borough of Croydon London

Member of the Order of the British Empire Stephen HOLMES Service Director, Adult Social Care, Northumberland County Council. For services to Adult Social Care during Covid-19 Corbridge

Member of the Order of the British Empire Sarah Elizabeth HOPE Founder, Elizabeth’s Legacy of Hope. For services to Child Amputees and Road Crash Victims in London Harpenden

Member of the Order of the British Empire Damian HOPLEY For services to Rugby Union Football London

Member of the Order of the British Empire Hobibul HOQUE Chief Inspector, Bedfordshire Police. For services to Policing and Community Cohesion Luton

Member of the Order of the British Empire Sharon HOWELL For charitable services in Hertfordshire Hertford

Member of the Order of the British Empire Derek Andrew HOWLAND Lately Principal Production Consultant, Ordnance Survey. For services to National Mapping Salisbury

Member of the Order of the British Empire Jill HUDSON-CLARK Foster Carer, Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead. For services to Fostering in Berkshire Maidenhead

Member of the Order of the British Empire William Joseph HUMPHREY MLA Member of the Northern Ireland Legislative Assembly for North Belfast. For public service, particularly during the Covid-19 Response Belfast

Member of the Order of the British Empire Andrew John HURST Chief Executive, One Dance UK. For services to Dance, particularly during the Covid-19 Response Leamington Spa

Member of the Order of the British Empire Teresa Ann HURST For political service in St Helens, Merseyside St Helens

Member of the Order of the British Empire Dr Gareth HYNES Specialty Registrar, Respiratory Medicine, Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Medical Education during Covid-19 Oxford

Member of the Order of the British Empire Olayinka ILORI Designer. For services to Design London

Member of the Order of the British Empire Kevin Robert INGRAM For charitable and voluntary services in Solihull, West Midlands Kingswinford

Member of the Order of the British Empire Catherine Jane IRWIN Volunteer, Girl Guides. For services to Girlguiding Enniskillen

Member of the Order of the British Empire Syeda ISLAM For services to the community in Battersea, Greater London particularly during the Covid-19 Response London

Member of the Order of the British Empire Moinul ISLAM Founder and Project Manager, Outta Skool North West. For services to Sport and Education in the community, particularly during the Covid-19 Response Oldham

Member of the Order of the British Empire Richard Nicholas Gildart JACKSON Lately Head of Operations and Regional Media, Conservative Party. For public and political service London

Member of the Order of the British Empire Rodney Cyril JAMES Foster Carer, Oxfordshire County Council. For services to Fostering Abingdon

Member of the Order of the British Empire Rosalie Olive JAMES Foster Carer, Oxfordshire County Council. For services to Fostering Abingdon

Member of the Order of the British Empire Dr Fiona Charlton JENKINS Executive Director of Therapies and Health Sciences, Cardiff and Vale University Health Board and Interim Executive Director of Therapies and Health Sciences, Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board. For services to Healthcare Cardiff

Member of the Order of the British Empire Mary Gabrielle JENNINGS Chief Executive Officer, FoodCycle. For professional and voluntary services to Disadvantaged People London

Member of the Order of the British Empire Michelle JOHNSON Chief Nurse, Whittington Health NHS Trust. For services to Nursing, particularly during the Covid-19 Response St Albans

Member of the Order of the British Empire Robert Cameron JOHNSTON Regional Director, Duke of Edinburgh’s Award. For services to Young People Liverpool

Member of the Order of the British Empire Shravan Jashvantrai JOSHI For services to Diversity and to the British Hindu community London

Member of the Order of the British Empire Dr Shikandhini KANAGASUNDREM Director, Infection Prevention and Control and Consultant Microbiologist, The Princess Alexandra Hospital NHS Trust. For services to Microbiology, infection Prevention and Control, particularly during the Covid-19 Response Loughton

Member of the Order of the British Empire Harjinder Kaur KANDOLA Chief Executive, Barnet, Enfield and Haringey Mental Health NHS Trust. For services to Mental Health, particularly during the Covid-19 Response Arlesey

Member of the Order of the British Empire Declan Michael KAVANAGH For services to the Vulnerable during the Covid-19 Response Crick

Member of the Order of the British Empire Maria KEAVENEY-JESSIMAN Principal, Eveline Nursery Chain and Eveline Day School, London. For services to Education London

Member of the Order of the British Empire Ryan Lawrence KELLEY Chief Executive, Whitmore Vale Housing Association. For services to Social Care in Surrey Godalming

Member of the Order of the British Empire Carmen June KELLY Member of Management Committee, Cruse Bereavement Care. For services to Bereaved People in Hertfordshire Stevenage

Member of the Order of the British Empire Anne Viensouk KEOTHAVONG BRETHERTON For services to Tennis London

Member of the Order of the British Empire John KIELY For services to the community in Coventry Wixford

Member of the Order of the British Empire Laura Jane KING Founder, John King Brain Tumour Foundation. For charitable and voluntary services to People with Brain Tumours Walton-on-Thames

Member of the Order of the British Empire Sarah Margaret KINGSLAND Senior Clinical Quality Manager, Regional Infection Prevention and Control Lead, NHS England and NHS Improvement, London Region. For services to the NHS, particularly during the Covid-19 Response Cambridge

Member of the Order of the British Empire John Michael KIRKPATRICK For services to Folk Music Bishop’s Castle

Member of the Order of the British Empire Brian Douglas KNIGHT For services to the community in Bognor Regis and Littlehampton, West Sussex Bognor Regis

Member of the Order of the British Empire Lisa Elizabeth KNIGHT Chief Nurse, London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust. For services to Nursing during Covid-19 Tring

Member of the Order of the British Empire Stuart Howard LAMB Chairman, William Lamb Group. For services to Business, to Skills and to the community in Yorkshire Wakefield

Member of the Order of the British Empire Steven Mark LANGLEY Project Delivery Manager, Digital Group, Department for Work and Pensions. For services to Disability Accessibility Improvement and to Charity Blackpool

Member of the Order of the British Empire Alan Brian LAZARUS Co-founder, Secretary and President, Jewish Association for Mental Illness. For services to Mental Health in the Jewish Community London

Member of the Order of the British Empire Kim LEADBEATER Ambassador, Jo Cox Foundation and Chair, More in Common Batley and Spen. For services to Social Cohesion, to the community in Batley, West Yorkshire and to Combatting Loneliness during Covid-19 Liversedge

Member of the Order of the British Empire Janet Olwen LEAR Founder and Headteacher, Black Country Wheels School, Stourbridge. For services to Education in the West Midlands Halesowen

Member of the Order of the British Empire Richard Royce LEE QAM Strategic Commander, St John Ambulance. For services to Healthcare during Covid-19 Caerphilly

Member of the Order of the British Empire Dr Maria Bernice LENN Founder and Chief Executive Officer, The Suited & Booted Centre. For services to Unemployed People in London London

Member of the Order of the British Empire Kim LEWINGTON Charity Development Programme, Fly2Help. For services to Diversity in Aviation Gloucester

Member of the Order of the British Empire Simon Philip LEWIS Head of Crisis Response, British Red Cross. For services to UK Crisis Response and to Healthcare, particularly during Covid-19 Bushey

Member of the Order of the British Empire Ann LOVELACE Volunteer, the Orpheus Centre. For services to Young People with Disabilities in Godstone, Surrey Tatsfield

Member of the Order of the British Empire Ronald Alexander LOVELAND For services to Foster Care in Moray Fochabers

Member of the Order of the British Empire Joyce Margaret LOVELAND For services to Foster Care in Moray Fochabers

Member of the Order of the British Empire Susanne LYNCH Head, Medicines Management, South Sefton Clinical Commissioning Group and Southport and Formby Clinical Commissioning Group. For services to Pharmacy, particularly during the Covid-19 Response Liverpool

Member of the Order of the British Empire Kenneth Neil MACDONALD For voluntary service to Dentistry and Dental Training Abroad Isle of Lewis

Member of the Order of the British Empire Dr Natalie-Jane Anne MACDONALD Chief Executive Officer, Sunrise Senior Living UK and Gracewell Healthcare and Chair, Nuffield Health. For services to Healthcare, particularly during the Covid-19 Response Ickford

Member of the Order of the British Empire Judith Martha Tsitsi MACHIWENYIKA Nurse Consultant, Royal Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Nursing and to BAME Equality, particularly during the Covid-19 Response Huntingdon

Member of the Order of the British Empire Kenneth MACKAY For services to the community in Rhenigidale, Western Isles Isle of Harris

Member of the Order of the British Empire David James MAHONEY Chief Operating Officer, England and Wales Cricket Board. For services to Sport London

Member of the Order of the British Empire Veronica MAIN For services to Straw Hat Plaiting and Endangered Crafts Skills Hazlemere

Member of the Order of the British Empire Abdul MAJID For services to Integration in Glasgow and to Charity in Scotland and Abroad Bothwell

Member of the Order of the British Empire Martin Paul MANN Chair, Special Olympics. For services to People with Intellectual Disabilities Ipswich

Member of the Order of the British Empire Raymond Alfred Stradling MARSH For voluntary service to Wildlife and Conservation on Skippers Island, Essex Walton-on-the-Naze

Member of the Order of the British Empire Professor Alan Roger MARYON-DAVIS Chair, Public Health Advisory Group, National Institute for Health and Care Excellence. For services to Public Health Tilsbury

Member of the Order of the British Empire Fiorella MASSEY Chair, Friends of the Mental Health Foundation. For services to Education London

Member of the Order of the British Empire Michael Humphrey Harcourt MASTER For services to Wildlife and Conservation in Hertfordshire and Middlesex Royston

Member of the Order of the British Empire Robert Keith MATHER Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Against Malaria Foundation. For services to Medicine and to Charity London

Member of the Order of the British Empire Alexander John Hilton MAYFIELD Supply Chain and Operations Director, Brakes. For services to the Food Supply Chain and to the Vulnerable during the Covid-19 Response York

Member of the Order of the British Empire Duncan Ferguson MCDONALD For services to Scottish Traditional Music Acharacle

Member of the Order of the British Empire Karen MCDOWELL Station Commander, Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service. For services to the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and to the LGBTQ community Dromore

Member of the Order of the British Empire John Charles Kenneth MCDOWELL Director, Kilwaughter Minerals Ltd. For services to Industry and to Charity in Northern Ireland Whitehead

Member of the Order of the British Empire William Thompson MCELHINNEY Lately Principal, Ashlea Primary School, Londonderry. For services to Primary Education in Northern Ireland Londonderry

Member of the Order of the British Empire David Alistair MCGOWAN For services to Sport and to Reconciliation in Northern Ireland Magherafelt

Member of the Order of the British Empire Alyson MCGREGOR National Director, Altogether Better. For services to Collaborative Practice and Service Development in the NHS Keighley

Member of the Order of the British Empire John Warren MCGUINNESS For services to Motorcycle Racing Lancaster

Member of the Order of the British Empire Helen Elizabeth MCHUGH For services to Education and to the Methodist Church in Northern Ireland Belfast

Member of the Order of the British Empire Brenda Margaret MCHUGH Founder, Pears Family School. For services to Education London

Member of the Order of the British Empire George Philip MCKENZIE Chair, Port William Inshore Rescue Service. For services to Maritime Safety in Scotland Newton Stewart

Member of the Order of the British Empire Darren MCMAHON Youth Worker, PACT. For voluntary service to Young People in Stanley, County Durham Stanley

Member of the Order of the British Empire Amanda MCNAMEE Principal, Lagan College. For services to Education in Northern Ireland Belfast

Member of the Order of the British Empire Nigel William Whiteley MELLOR Chair, Emmaus Merseyside. For services to the Homeless and Disadvantaged in Merseyside Wirral

Member of the Order of the British Empire Greta MENDEZ For services to Dance London

Member of the Order of the British Empire Suzanne Elizabeth MIELL-INGRAM Makaton Tutor and Director, Singing Hands. For services to Children and Young People with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities London

Member of the Order of the British Empire Maxwell John MILBURN For services to Fundraising, especially for St Nicholas Hospice, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk Bury St Edmunds

Member of the Order of the British Empire Andrew James MILLER Arts Consultant and Broadcaster. For services to Disability Awareness in the Cultural Industry Welford

Member of the Order of the British Empire Paul Malcolm MILLER Senior Manager Health, Safety and Environment, Asda Stores Ltd. For services to Retail Customers during the Covid-19 Response East Kilbride

Member of the Order of the British Empire Liz Jane MILLS For services to the community in Market Harborough, Leicestershire, particularly during the Covid-19 Response Glen Parva

Member of the Order of the British Empire Alexandra Gail MILNE Staff Commander, First Aid Nursing Yeomanry. For services to Emergency Incident Response and to the Covid-19 Response in London Baldock

Member of the Order of the British Empire Dr Alison Anne MONAGHAN Principal Geologist, British Geological Survey. For services to Geology Edinburgh

Member of the Order of the British Empire Dr Harold MOORE Voluntary Founder and Chair, Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People and Co-founder, the Laura Centre. For services to Young People and to Charity in Leicester Lutterworth

Member of the Order of the British Empire Janet Enid MORGAN Founder, Lithuanian Orphans Support Trust. For voluntary and charitable services London

Member of the Order of the British Empire Emma Margaret MORRIS Chief Executive Officer, Stop Abuse For Everyone. For services to Victims of Abuse and to Charity West Hill

Member of the Order of the British Empire Paul Jonathan MORRIS Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Addmaster UK Ltd. For services to Exports Rugeley

Member of the Order of the British Empire Arpal MORZARIA Attendance and Wellbeing Champion, Risk and Intelligence Service, H.M. Revenue and Customs. For services to Staff Wellbeing Rickmansworth

Member of the Order of the British Empire Hamid MOTRAGHI Lately Chair, Home Office Race Network and Chair, Civil Service Race Forum. For services to Diversity and Inclusion Newcastle upon Tyne

Member of the Order of the British Empire Dorota Anna MROZ Editor and Digital Publishing Director, TES. For services to Education London

Member of the Order of the British Empire Carol Ann MUSGRAVE Lately Manager, North Warwickshire Citizens’ Advice. For services to the Voluntary Sector and to the community in Warwickshire Nuneaton

Member of the Order of the British Empire Ruchi NANDA Lately Account Manager, Department for International Trade. For services to Trade, to Investment and to Business Support Hockley

Member of the Order of the British Empire Gary NEEVE Officer, Border Force, Home Office. For services to Border Security Deal

Member of the Order of the British Empire Yvonne NEWBOLD Founder, Special Educational Needs and Disabilities, Violent and Challenging Behaviour Project. For services to Children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities and to their Families London

Member of the Order of the British Empire Janice NICHOLSON Strategic Lead, No Wrong Door, North Yorkshire. For services to Children Otley

Member of the Order of the British Empire Ashley NICHOLSON President, UK Harbour Masters Association, and Senior Harbour Master, Forthports Ltd. For services to Women in the Maritime Sector Larbert

Member of the Order of the British Empire Khairun NISA Foster Carer, Leeds City Council. For services to Fostering Pudsey

Member of the Order of the British Empire Eunice Margery NORMAN For services to the community in Gillingham, Kent Gillingham

Member of the Order of the British Empire Justine Patricia NORRIS Community Mental Health Occupational Therapist, Kent and Medway NHS and Social Care Partnership Trust. For services to the NHS during Covid-19 Deal

Member of the Order of the British Empire Laura Jane NORRIS Head of Strategy and Policy for Specialised Services, NHS England and NHS Improvement. For services to the NHS during Covid-19 Ilkley

Member of the Order of the British Empire Karen Lesley O’BRIEN Regional Chief Pharmacist and Controlled Drug Accountable Officer, NHS England and NHS Improvement, North West Region. For services to Pharmacy and Patient Safety, particularly during the Covid-19 Response Salford

Member of the Order of the British Empire Michael John O’NEILL Chairman, Keighley Cougars. For services to Rugby League Football, the community in Keighley, West Yorkshire and to Charity during the Covid-19 Pandemic London

Member of the Order of the British Empire Alan James ODDIE Founder, Ride High. For services to the community in Milton Keynes Aspley Guise

Member of the Order of the British Empire Richard William ORD For services to Hospitality and Regeneration in South Tyneside Whitburn

Member of the Order of the British Empire Richard Hugh OSGOOD Senior Archaeologist, Defence Infrastructure Organisation. For services to Defence and to Heritage Winchester

Member of the Order of the British Empire Mohamed Hazrath Haleem OSSMAN For services to the Sri Lankan Community in the UK London

Member of the Order of the British Empire Mark Anthony OWEN Special Chief Officer, North Wales Police. For services to Policing and to the community in North Wales, particularly during the Covid-19 Response Llanynys

Member of the Order of the British Empire Thomas Huw OWEN Founder and Managing Director, Owens Group. For services to Employment and to the community in Llanelli and South Wales Llanelli

Member of the Order of the British Empire David Fraser OWEN For services to Scouting Hereford

Member of the Order of the British Empire Amanda Elizabeth Lavinia OWEN Health and Safety Director, Heathrow Airport. For services to Transport, particularly during the Covid-19 Response Virginia Water

Member of the Order of the British Empire Daniel Leonard OWENS Online Grocery Development Manager, Asda Stores Ltd. For services to Retail Customers during the Covid-19 Response Bingley

Member of the Order of the British Empire Susan Dorothy OWEN-WEAVER Founder, Change of Scene. For voluntary service to Disadvantaged Young People in Surrey and Hampshire Farnham

Member of the Order of the British Empire Catherine Julie PALMER Head, Change Governance, Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency. For services to Motorists Swansea

Member of the Order of the British Empire Satyesh PARMAR Consultant Surgeon, Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham. For services to Oral and Maxillofacial Cancer Surgery Solihull

Member of the Order of the British Empire Richard PASKELL Western Beacons Mountain Rescue Team. For services to Mountain Rescue and to the community in South Wales Pontyclun

Member of the Order of the British Empire Catherine PATERSON Founder, the Dochas Fund. For services to Healthcare and Social Care in Argyll and Bute Lochgilphead

Member of the Order of the British Empire Bhaven PATHAK For services to Business and British Hinduism London

Member of the Order of the British Empire Jade-Shannon PATRICK Founder, Daisy Chain Project, Sussex. For services to Victims of Domestic Abuse, particularly during the Covid-19 Response

Member of the Order of the British Empire Dr Harold George PATTEN For services to African and Caribbean Dance London

Member of the Order of the British Empire Nigel Lindsay PAYNE Lately Chair, Professional Jockeys Association. For services to British Horseracing and to Charity, particularly during the Covid-19 Response Launceston

Member of the Order of the British Empire Ian Fryer PEAKE Principal and Chief Executive, Herefordshire, Ludlow and North Shropshire College. For services to Education Sutton St. Nicholas

Member of the Order of the British Empire David Frederick PEARSON Lately Trustee and Company Secretary and Founder, Thirtyone:eight. For services to Safeguarding the Vulnerable Swanley

Member of the Order of the British Empire Christine Marie PEARSON Executive Director of Nursing, East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust. For services to Nursing, particularly during the Covid-19 Response Manchester

Member of the Order of the British Empire Patricia Jane Roughan PEASE Associate Chief Nurse for Safeguarding, Mental Health and Learning Disabilities. For services to Nursing, Children, Young People and Safeguarding particularly during the Covid-19 Response Farnborough

Member of the Order of the British Empire Gordon Charles PENROSE Honorary President, Institute of Roofing. For services to the Roof Slating and Tiling Industry Carrickfergus

Member of the Order of the British Empire Christopher George PHILLIPS Voluntary Pastoral Worker, Dame Agnes Weston’s Royal Charity for the Naval Service. For voluntary service to the Royal Navy Ivybridge

Member of the Order of the British Empire Tamsin PHIPPS For voluntary services to Waterways and to Young People through Girlguiding UK Wargrave

Member of the Order of the British Empire Martin George PILGRIM Trustee and Treasurer, Young Women’s Trust. For services to Disadvantaged Children and Young People Canterbury

Member of the Order of the British Empire Mark Craig PILKINGTON Combat System Engineer, Defence, Equipment and Support, Ministry of Defence. For services to Naval Operational Capability Langport

Member of the Order of the British Empire Heather POPE Clinical Director for Dental Services, East Cheshire NHS Trust. For services to Dental Treatment for the Vulnerable Winsford

Member of the Order of the British Empire Emmi Rose POTELIAKHOFF Provider Policy Director, NHS England and NHS Improvement. For services to the NHS, particularly during the Covid-19 Response London

Member of the Order of the British Empire Rachel POULTON Foster Carer, York City Council. For services to Fostering, particularly during the Covid-19 Response York

Member of the Order of the British Empire Nigel POULTON Foster Carer, York City Council. For services to Fostering, particularly during the Covid-19 Response York

Member of the Order of the British Empire Marilyn Ann POUND Chair of Governors, Cardinal Wiseman Catholic School, Ealing, London. For services to Education London

Member of the Order of the British Empire Christine POWELL National Manager, 111 Wales, Welsh Ambulance Service. For services to Healthcare and to the 111 Service in Wales Bridgend

Member of the Order of the British Empire Bruce Lewis Hamilton POWELL Lately Chair of Trustees, Haberdashers’ Aske’s Federation and Treloar Trust. For services to Education Bentley

Member of the Order of the British Empire Nigel Jonathan PRIESTLEY Solicitor. For services to Children and to Families Huddersfield

Member of the Order of the British Empire Jo-Ann Elizabeth Prichard PRINGLE Programme Adviser, Childcare Works Leeds. For services to Children and Families Leeds

Member of the Order of the British Empire Mohanned Saleem Udin Kauser QUAZI Team Leader, Office of the Regional Schools Commissioner, West Midlands. For services to Education Epsom

Member of the Order of the British Empire Tim RAMSEY Founder, Just Like Us. For services to Education and to LGBTQ Equality London

Member of the Order of the British Empire Alastair John RANKIN For public and charitable services in Belfast Lisburn

Member of the Order of the British Empire Robert Kilpatrick RANKIN Project Manager, Watt’s Improved Safety Headguard. For services to Civil Engineering and to Innovation Glasgow

Member of the Order of the British Empire Professor David MacCauley REID Volunteer Ambassador, Royal Osteoporosis Society. For services to People with Osteoporosis and to Charity Aberdeen

Member of the Order of the British Empire Judith Stella RHYS For voluntary service to Health and Social Care Cardiff

Member of the Order of the British Empire Sharron ROBBIE Managing Director, Devon and Cornwall Training Providers Network. For services to Apprenticeships and to Skills Plymouth

Member of the Order of the British Empire Margaret Grace ROBERTS External Examiner and President, Institute of Education and Geographical Association. For services to Education Sheffield

Member of the Order of the British Empire Catherine ROBERTSON Consultant Professor, University of Nottingham. For services to Occupational Therapy Nottingham

Member of the Order of the British Empire Thomas Daniel ROBINSON For voluntary service to Education in Larne, County Antrim Larne

Member of the Order of the British Empire David John Marshall ROBINSON Chairman of the Trustees, The Robinson Memorial Hospital. For services to the Health Board and the Covid-19 Response in North Antrim Ballymena

Member of the Order of the British Empire Robert Andrew ROBINSON For public and voluntary service in Powys Welshpool

Member of the Order of the British Empire Simone Monique RODEN Headteacher, Ynysowen Community Primary School. For services to Education in Aberfan, Merthyr Tydfil Ebbw Vale

Member of the Order of the British Empire Dr Marilyn ROGERS Midwife, Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust and Founder, Calderdale Baby Cafe. For services to Midwifery and Infant Feeding Huddersfield

Member of the Order of the British Empire John ROMAIN Co-founder, The NHS Spitfire Project. For services to Charity and to Aircraft Restoration, particularly during the Covid-19 Response Saffron Walden

Member of the Order of the British Empire Amanda ROMAIN Co-founder, The NHS Spitfire Project. For services to Charity and to Aircraft Restoration, particularly during the Covid-19 Response Saffron Walden

Member of the Order of the British Empire Timothy Robert ROOT Assistant Head, NHS Specialist Pharmacy Service. For services to Pharmacy, particularly during the Covid-19 Response London

Member of the Order of the British Empire Dr Gloria ROWLAND Director of Midwifery, Barts Health NHS Trust. For professional and voluntary services to Midwifery Hatfield

Member of the Order of the British Empire George Philip Page ROYLE Head of Delivery, Customs Handling of Import and Export Freight, H.M. Revenue and Customs. For public service Wokingham

Member of the Order of the British Empire Vinaykant RUPARELIA DL For services to Local Enterprise, to Tourism and to the community in Portsoy, Banffshire Portsoy

Member of the Order of the British Empire Jon Antony SASS For services to the Restoration of UK Windmills and Watermills Market Rasen

Member of the Order of the British Empire Ruth SAUNDERS For services to charity during Covid-19 Newbury

Member of the Order of the British Empire Andrew John SAVAGE Executive Director, Rail Heritage Trust. For services to the Railway Industry and Heritage London

Member of the Order of the British Empire Joy Louise SCOTT Volunteer, MENCAP. For services to People with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities in Northampton Abington

Member of the Order of the British Empire Deborah Patricia SCULLY Deputy Principal, Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. For services to Drama Training and to Higher Education London

Member of the Order of the British Empire Victoria SELLICK Chief Partnership Officer, Nesta. For services to Social Action Farnham

Member of the Order of the British Empire Richard James SERCOMBE Data Technologist, Brakes. For services to Vulnerable People during the Covid-19 Response Whitworth

Member of the Order of the British Empire Niraj Kumar SHARMA Immigration Liaison Officer, Immigration Enforcement, Home Office. For public service Abroad

Member of the Order of the British Empire Andrew SHELLEY Lately Chief Executive, World Squash Federation. For services to Squash London

Member of the Order of the British Empire Professor Lorraine SHERR Professor of Clinical and Health Psychology, UCL, London. For services to Vulnerable Children and to Families London

Member of the Order of the British Empire Marie SHEVAS For services to Charity in Cowdenbeath and Malawi Ketly

Member of the Order of the British Empire Chris SHIRLING-ROOKE Chief Executive Officer, Mersey Maritime. For services to the Maritime Sector Heswall

Member of the Order of the British Empire Joe SIMMONDS Captain, Exeter Chiefs. For services to Rugby Union Football Exeter

Member of the Order of the British Empire Margaret Ann SIMMONS-BIRD Director of Education Transformation, Bath and North East Somerset Council. For services to Education Bristol

Member of the Order of the British Empire Cheryl Jane SIMPSON Co-founder and Chief Executive, Space4autism. For services to the Community and to Autism Poynton

Member of the Order of the British Empire Sunita Ben SINGAL Diversity and Equality Lead, National Employer and Partnership Team, Department for Work and Pensions. For services to Diversity and to Inclusion Sutton Coldfield

Member of the Order of the British Empire Mark Christopher SISWICK Executive Headteacher, Chesterton Primary School, London. For services to Education London

Member of the Order of the British Empire Councillor David John SKINNER For services to the community in Coventry, West Midlands Coventry

Member of the Order of the British Empire John Robert SLEEP Senior Officer, VAT Technical Consultant, H.M. Revenue and Customs. For services to Tax Compliance Rochdale

Member of the Order of the British Empire Dr Lynn Elizabeth SLOMAN Founder, Transport for Quality of Life. For services to Transport Ceredigion

Member of the Order of the British Empire Jean Shirley SMART Director, Collin Care Group and Head, Mayfield Nursery, Glasgow. For services to Pre-School Education and to Charity Largs

Member of the Order of the British Empire Alison SMITH Treasurer, SOS Rape Crisis, Southend on Sea. For services to Victims of Domestic and Sexual Violence in Essex

Member of the Order of the British Empire Christopher Scott SMITH Facilities Manager, Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport. For public service, particularly during the Covid-19 Response Caterham

Member of the Order of the British Empire Lynn SMITH Civilian Secretary, HQ 38 (Irish) Brigade, Northern Ireland Garrison. For services to Defence Lisburn

Member of the Order of the British Empire Colin SMITH For services to Charitable Fundraising in Dover, Kent Dover

Member of the Order of the British Empire Joanna Angelina Helen SNOW Matron, Intensive Care Unit, Kettering General Hospital. For services to the NHS and Patients, particularly during the Covid-19 Response Leicester

Member of the Order of the British Empire Professor Hora SOLTANI-KARBASCHI Professor of Maternal and Infant Health, Sheffield Hallam University. For services to Higher Education and to Maternal and Infant Health Sheffield

Member of the Order of the British Empire David SOMERVILLE Team Leader, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence London

Member of the Order of the British Empire Nicholas Peter SPEIGHT HR Leader, The Co-operative Group. For services to the Food Supply Chain during Covid-19 Sale

Member of the Order of the British Empire Katie Elizabeth SPENCER Senior Manager, Lloyds Banking Group. For services to the Financial Services Sector during Covid-19 Wigan

Member of the Order of the British Empire Ella Louvaine SPIRA Co-founder, Sisters Grimm. For services to International Trade and the Creative Industry London

Member of the Order of the British Empire Sasi SRINIVASAN Early Years Manager, London Borough of Brent. For services to Education London

Member of the Order of the British Empire Dr Gillian Penelope STAMP For public and voluntary service London

Member of the Order of the British Empire John Michael STEVENSON For Charitable Fundraising for Cancer Charities Alderley Edge

Member of the Order of the British Empire Rosemary Bernadette STEWART Senior Private Secretary to the First Minister of Wales. For public service Cardiff

Member of the Order of the British Empire David Charles STEWART Regional Director, Health Library and Knowledge Services North, Health Education England. For services to the NHS and voluntary service to Information Management Warrington

Member of the Order of the British Empire Frederick Giovanni Maria ST GEORGE Co-founder, the Italian Job. For services to Charity Steyning

Member of the Order of the British Empire Peter James STRATTEN Chief Executive Officer, British Gliding Association. For services to Aviation Brackley

Member of the Order of the British Empire Chitra SUNDARAM For services to the South Asian Dance Sector London

Member of the Order of the British Empire Fiona Helen Turnbull SYMON For services to Maritime Heritage Kinross

Member of the Order of the British Empire Professor Tamas SZAKMANY Critical Care Consultant, Royal Gwent Hospital. For services to the NHS during Covid-19 Newport

Member of the Order of the British Empire Andrew Stuart TAEE For charitable fundraising for Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children NHS Foundation Trust Egham

Member of the Order of the British Empire Alexander Robert TAYLOR Assistant Director, Readiness and Response, Civil Contingencies Secretariat, Cabinet Office. For public service Tunbridge Wells

Member of the Order of the British Empire Zoe Alison TAYLOR Chief Executive Officer, Sparkol. For services to Exports Wraxall

Member of the Order of the British Empire Peter Jason TAYLOR For services to the Jewellery and Silversmithing Industries Birmingham

Member of the Order of the British Empire Darren Kenneth TEALE Founder, Junction 15 Productions. For services to Media and to Vulnerable Communities in the UK and Abroad Newcastle-Under-Lyme

Member of the Order of the British Empire Stella Winifred THEBRIDGE Principal Librarian, Schools and Reading, Warwickshire. For services to Public Libraries during Covid-19 Sutton Coldfield

Member of the Order of the British Empire Christopher Baden Nigel THOMAS Deputy Director, H.M. Coastguard. For services to Voluntary Search and Rescue Bournemouth

Member of the Order of the British Empire David THOMPSON QPM For services to Architecture and to the community in Norfolk Norwich

Member of the Order of the British Empire Dr Asha THOMSON Speciality Dentist in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Senior Clinical Leadership Fellow East Anglia NHS England and Senior Clinical Teacher in Oral Surgery, Kings College Hospital London. For services to the NHS, particularly during the Covid-19 Response Chelmsford

Member of the Order of the British Empire Paul Joseph THOROGOOD Chief Executive Officer, Football Foundation. For services to Football London

Member of the Order of the British Empire Claire Louise THROSSELL For services to Children Experiencing Domestic Abuse

Member of the Order of the British Empire Dr Joanne Elizabeth THWAITE Senior Scientist, Microbiology, Defence Science and Technology Laboratory. For services to the NHS during the Covid-19 Response Warminster

Member of the Order of the British Empire Raphaela THYNNE Co-ordinator, Same Sex Marriage and Abortion Consultations, Northern Ireland Office. For services to Equality in Northern Ireland London

Member of the Order of the British Empire Carol Susan TILEY South West Area Chairman, Sea Cadets. For voluntary service to Young People Tewkesbury

Member of the Order of the British Empire Susan TIPTON Managing Director, Protocol Consultancy Services. For services to Apprenticeships and to Charity in the West Midlands Tamworth

Member of the Order of the British Empire Anjuu TREVEDI Head, Regional Business Engagement, University of Leicester. For services to Business Innovation and to the Economy in Leicestershire Leicester

Member of the Order of the British Empire Dr Nigel John TRINGHAM Lately Editor, Victoria County History of Staffordshire. For services to Local History Stafford

Member of the Order of the British Empire James David TROTT Founder and volunteer, Brass for Africa. For services to Disadvantaged Children and Young People in Liberia, Rwanda and Uganda Wokingham

Member of the Order of the British Empire Stephen James TROWBRIDGE Managing Director, First City Nursing and Care. For services to Domiciliary Care during Covid-19 Swindon

Member of the Order of the British Empire Catherine TUITT For services to the community in London London

Member of the Order of the British Empire Rajinder TUMBER Cyber Security Executive, Ernst and Young. For services to the Cyber Security Industry London

Member of the Order of the British Empire Dr Stephanie Joy TYLER For services to Nature Conservation in the UK and Africa Penallt

Member of the Order of the British Empire Shahab UDDIN Director of Legal, British Olympic Association. For services to Sport during the Covid-19 Response London

Member of the Order of the British Empire Barry George UNDERWOOD Lately Head of Distribution Services, Vote Office, House of Commons. For services to Parliament, particularly during the Covid-19 Response and voluntary service to Football Ash Vale

Member of the Order of the British Empire Tracy Gale UPTON Makaton Tutor, Singing Hands. For services to Children and Young People with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities London

Member of the Order of the British Empire Manoj VARSANI Founder, SOS Supplies. For services to Protective Care during the Covid-19 Response London

Member of the Order of the British Empire Kelly Ann VERE Director of Technical Skills and Strategy, University of Nottingham. For services to Higher Education Draycott

Member of the Order of the British Empire Mark Andrew VICKERS Chief Executive, Olive Academies. For services to Children and Young People with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities Brighton

Member of the Order of the British Empire Felicity Ann WAGGETT For services to Young People and to the community in Gloucestershire Stroud

Member of the Order of the British Empire Claire WALDROM Deputy Headteacher, Rosehill School, Nottingham. For services to Children and Young People with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities Nottingham

Member of the Order of the British Empire Brendan Alan WARBURTON Head Coach, Sheffield City Amateur Boxing Club. For services to Boxing and to the community in Sharrow, Sheffield Sheffield

Member of the Order of the British Empire Sarah Elizabeth Marilyn WARREN Lecturer, Southern Regional College. For services to Education and Children in Northern Ireland Tandragee

Member of the Order of the British Empire Diana Ruth WASTENAGE For services to Agriculture Salterton

Member of the Order of the British Empire David Karl WATERS For services to Wildlife Conservation and to the Re-Introduction of Rare Native Species to the UK Salisbury

Member of the Order of the British Empire Sharon Monica WATSON DL Lately Artistic Director, Phoenix Dance Theatre, Chief Executive and Principal, Northern School of Contemporary Dance. For services to Dance Leeds

Member of the Order of the British Empire Alexander WATT Founder and Chairman, Glasgow Eagles Sports Charity Club. For services to Young People with Additional Needs and Disabilities and to Community Cohesion in Glasgow Glasgow

Member of the Order of the British Empire Samuel WEBB For services to Architecture Cambridge

Member of the Order of the British Empire Stephen Leslie WEIR For services to the Royal British Legion and to the community in County Antrim during Covid-19 Carrickfergus

Member of the Order of the British Empire Neil WELLER Chairman, London Apprenticeship Ambassador Network. For services to Education and to Skills Oxon

Member of the Order of the British Empire Karen Jay WESPIESER Chief Operations Officer, Parent Ping. For services to Children and Young People with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities, particularly during the Covid-19 Response Maidenhead

Member of the Order of the British Empire Joanne WHEELER For services to the Arts and to People with Disabilities Harden

Member of the Order of the British Empire Michael James WHISTLER Volunteer, Southend-on-Sea Lifeboat Station. For services to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution Southend-on-Sea

Member of the Order of the British Empire Kimberly Ann WIDE Chief Executive Officer, Take A Part Community Interest Company. For services to Social Engagement in the Arts in South West England Bristol

Member of the Order of the British Empire Dr Heather Ann WILLIAMS Consultant Medical Physicist for Nuclear Medicine, Christie NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Diversity and to Inclusion in Science Cheadle Hulme

Member of the Order of the British Empire Karen Hazel WILLIAMS Foster Carer, Plymouth City Council. For services to Fostering Plymouth

Member of the Order of the British Empire Dean John WILSON JP For public and voluntary service in South East London London

Member of the Order of the British Empire Jacqueline WINNING Centre Manager, Forth Valley Sensory Centre. For services to People with Sensory Loss during the Covid-19 Response Falkirk

Member of the Order of the British Empire Thomas WOOD Founder, Help 4 Homeless Veterans Charity. For charitable services during Covid-19 Barnsley

Member of the Order of the British Empire Kelda WOOD Chief Executive Officer, Climbing Out. For charitable services Shrewsbury

Member of the Order of the British Empire Lindy WOODAGE Staff Officer, Devon and Cornwall Police. For services to Policing and to Civil Contingency Planning, particularly during the Covid-19 Response Exmouth

Member of the Order of the British Empire Barbara Dorothy WORRALL Founder and Chair, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) North West. For services to Parents of Young People with ADHD Carnforth

Member of the Order of the British Empire Irvine Alan WORTHINGTON Founder, Triangle of Care. For services to Mental Health Patients and their Carers Sidmouth

Member of the Order of the British Empire Glynis WRIGHT Founder and Head of Practice, Glynis Wright Ltd Solicitors. For services to Female Entrepreneurship Melton Mowbray

Member of the Order of the British Empire Robert WRIGHT For services to Amateur Boxing and to Young People in Parson Cross, Sheffield Sheffield

Member of the Order of the British Empire Roland Edward WYCHERLEY Chairman, Shrewsbury Town Football Club. For services to the community in Shrewsbury Shrewsbury

Member of the Order of the British Empire Haleema YOUSAF Team Leader, Fair Access and School Exclusions, Sandwell Metropolitan Borough Council. For services to Children and Young People with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities Solihull

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Jackie STUART BEM Tour Guide, Peterhead Prison Museum. For services to Law and Order and to Cultural Heritage Peterhead

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Pamela Dawn ABBOTT Community Champion, Wm Morrisons Supermarkets plc. For services to Community Engagement in Wakefield during the Covid-19 Response Leeds

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Rachel ADAM Project Director, Museums Northumberland Bait. For services to Arts and Culture Newcastle upon Tyne

Medal of the Order of the British Empire David ADAMSON Honorary Chieftain, Burntisland Highland Games. For services to Athletics and to the community in Burntisland, Fife Burntisland

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Rhammel Emmanual Basil AFFLICK For services to the community in London London

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Samira AHMAD Assistant Scientific Officer, Animal and Plant Health Agency. For services to Animal Health during the Covid-19 Response and to the community in Woking, Surrey Addlestone

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Dr Azeem ALAM Co-Founder, BiteMedicine and Junior Doctor, Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Medical Education during Covid-19 Harpenden

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Maxine Ann ALLAN Chief Executive Officer and Trustee, Whiteleys Retreat. For services to Young People with Cancer and NHS Front Line Workers in Ayr during the Covid-19 Response Ayr

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Jason David Graeme ALLEN Youth Worker, St Mary’s Centre. For services to Young People in North West London London

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Alexander John ANDERSON For voluntary and charitable services to People with Autism in Caerleon-on-Usk, Wales Newport

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Richard Anthony ANDREWS For services to the community in Portchester, Hampshire Portchester

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Gillian Elizabeth ANGEL Community Development Officer, RAF Scampton. For services to Royal Air Force Personnel and their Families Market Rasen

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Peter John ANSELL For services to Seal Conservation in Norfolk Great Yarmouth

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Harry Mario AQUILINA Firefighter, London Fire Brigade. For services to the community in London during the Covid-19 Response Edenbridge

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Elizabeth Caroline ARMSTRONG For services to Archaeology and to the community in Norwich Norwich

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Kenneth Edward ASHBY Lately Watch Commander, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service. For services to the community in Suffolk and to the Firefighters Charity Newmarket

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Richard Anthony ASHMAN Library Co-ordinator, City College, Southampton. For services to Further Education Southampton

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Arnold Wilson ASHWORTH For voluntary and charitable services to the community in Whitworth, Lancashire Rochdale

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Fiona Jane AUTY Head of Government Relations, National Physical Laboratory. For services to Science and Engineering Communication London

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Keith Andrew AXBEY Cub Scout Leader. For services to Scouting and Canoeing in Surrey and South West London London

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Samantha Jane AXBEY For voluntary service to Girlguiding in Wimbledon, London London

Medal of the Order of the British Empire David BAILEY Northumbrian Piper. For services to Music Newcastle upon Tyne

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Kirsty BAIRD For services to Singing, Mental Health and to the community in Edinburgh, Fife and the Lothians during the Covid-19 Response Edinburgh

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Ann Mary BALL For services to the community in Shoreham, Kent Sevenoaks

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Lisa BARKER Firefighter, London Fire Brigade. For services to the community in London during the Covid-19 Response London

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Michael BARLOW For services to the community in Tameside, Greater Manchester Dukinfield

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Deidre Majella Josephine BARR TD Clinical Manager, St John Ambulance. For voluntary service to the NHS Nightingale Hospital, London, during the Covid-19 Response London

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Warren Karl BAXTER Physiotherapist, Integrated Community Reablement Service, Merseycare NHS Foundation Trust. For services to the NHS during the Covid-19 Response Southport

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Janet Christine BAYS For services to the community in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire Wisbech

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Kim Teresa BECK Librarian, Langley School, Solihull. For services to Education in the West Midlands Solihull

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Gloria June BEHARRELL For charitable services in Shrewsbury, Shropshire Shrewsbury

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Hugh Kirkpatrick Paul BELL Chairman, Board of Governors, Aughnacloy College. For voluntary service to Education in Northern Ireland Aughnacloy

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Andrew Thomas BENDON Emergency Response Volunteer, British Red Cross. For voluntary service in Cambridgeshire during the Covid-19 Response Willingham

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Anand BHATT Co-founder, Aakash Odedra Company. For services to Dance and to the community in Leicester Leicester

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Salma BI For services to Cricket and to Diversity in Sport Birmingham

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Kenneth BIRKBY JP For voluntary service to Young People in Buckinghamshire Aylesbury

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Paul BIRKBY Business Continuity Manager, BAE Systems Submarines. For services to the community in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, during the Covid-19 Response Barrow-in-Furness

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Noreen BISHOP Inclusion Assistant, Laurel Lane Primary School, West Drayton. For services to Education in the London Borough of Hillingdon London

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Michael David BLACK For services to the Jewish Community in Northern Ireland Belfast

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Judith BLACOW Chair, Board of Trustees, NEO Community. For charitable services to the community on Wirral Wirral

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Donald John BLAIR Volunteer, 1st Greenisland Company, The Boys’ Brigade. For services to Young People in County Antrim Carrickfergus

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Jennifer BLISS For voluntary service to the Topsham Museum, South Devon Exeter

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Stephen BOULTON Instructor, MAPS Karate Club. For services to Karate and the community in Swinton, South Yorkshire Swinton

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Terry Nicholas BRACHER Manager, Heritage Services. For services to Heritage and Public Libraries in Wiltshire Corsham

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Michael Ernest BRAYCOTTON Secretary, Disability and Carers Community Network and Business Support Assistant, Criminal Justice Department, West Midlands Police. For services to Policing Walsall

Medal of the Order of the British Empire David BREWSTER Lately Strategic Engineering Manager, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service. For services to Fire Safety Hastings

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Vicki BROAD Head of Long Term Care, Hywel Dda University Health Board. For services to the NHS in Wales during the Covid-19 Response Neath

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Paul Stanley BROCKMAN Woodland Manager, Hoburne Bashley, New Forest. For services to Woodland Management and Nature Conservation New Milton

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Jennifer BROUARD Citizens in Policing Manager, Essex Police. For services to Policing and to the Voluntary Sector Frinton-on-Sea

Medal of the Order of the British Empire David William BROWN For services to the community in York York

Medal of the Order of the British Empire William BROWN For services to Food Economy in Northern Ireland Belfast

Medal of the Order of the British Empire George Iven BROWN For services to Business and to the community in Omagh, County Tyrone Omagh

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Ian David Eric BROWN Volunteer, H.M. Coastguard. For services to Voluntary Search and Rescue Swanage

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Pearl May BRUNNING For services to the community in Eriswell, Suffolk Brandon

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Deborah Patricia BUCK Clinical Practice Lead, East London Foundation Trust. For services to Mental Health Nursing, particularly during the Covid-19 Response Wellingborough

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Richard BURNELL For services to Young People and to the community in Holyhead, Anglesey Anglesey

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Jo BUSSON For services to the community in Harlow, Essex Harlow

Medal of the Order of the British Empire David Terrance BUTLER Access Manager, Translink. For services to Public Transport in Northern Ireland Castledawson

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Martin CABLE Watch Manager, Essex Fire and Rescue Service. For services to the community in Maldon Maldon

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Sarah Louise CAIRNS Senior Programme Manager, Asda Ltd Online Grocery. For services to Retail Customers during the Covid-19 Response Huddersfield

Medal of the Order of the British Empire James Murdoch CAMERON Data Scientist, Asda Supermarkets Ltd. For services to the Vulnerable Customers during the Covid-19 Response Leeds

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Margaret CAMPBELL For services to Pipe Bands and Sollus Highland Dancers Londonderry

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Jacqueline CAMPBELL For charitable services to the Children’s Hospital Association Scotland, particularly during the Covid-19 Response Dundee

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Deborah CAMPBELL Technical Specialist, Environment Agency. For services to Flood Protection and voluntary service to Young People Market Rasen

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Paul John CAMPION For services to the community in Middleton, Manchester Middleton

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Richard CARLEY For services to the community in Woodchurch, Kent Woodchurch

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Harry Albert George CARLISLE For services to World War I and II Remembrance Macclesfield

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Linda CARRINGTON Food Retail Worker, SPAR. For services to Customers during the Covid-19 Response Hull

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Norma CARROLL Lately Director of Music, Coloma Convent Girls’ School. For services to Education in the London Borough of Croydon London

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Joycelyn CARSON For services to Reserve Forces and Cadets in Northern Ireland Lurgan

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Jean Elizabeth CASHA For voluntary service to the Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme in West Molesey, Surrey Epsom

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Mary Julie CHAPMAN Founder, Nuzzlets Charity, York. For services to Children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities Great Ouseburn

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Desmond Victor James CHEYNE For services to the community in Banff during the Covid-19 Response Banff

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Swaran CHOWDHARY For services to Kidney Research UK, Organ Donation and South Asian communities in Scotland Glasgow

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Imran Ahmed CHOWDHURY For services to Community Cohesion in Northampton Northampton

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Golam Mahbab Alam CHOWDHURY Refugee Support Staff and Emergency Responder, British Red Cross. For services to Healthcare during the Covid-19 Response Portsmouth

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Wendy CLAPHAM Assistant Director, Nursing Services for Critical Care, Northern Care Alliance NHS Group. For services to Nursing, particularly during the Covid-19 Response Oldham

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Anne CLAYDON Ward Manager, Barts Health NHS Trust. For services to Nursing during Covid-19 Colchester

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Myrtle Joan CLEMENTS For services to Health and Social Care in Northern Ireland Omagh

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Dr Elaine Anne CLOUTMAN-GREEN Principal Clinical Scientist, Infection Prevention and Control and Joint Trust Lead Healthcare Scientist, Great Ormond Street Hospital NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Healthcare Loughton

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Sheila Ethel COLE For services to the community in Pinner, London Borough of Harrow London

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Ella Jane COLLINS Community Champion, Wm Morrisons Supermarkets plc. For services to the community during the Covid-19 Response Springthorpe

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Isabella COLLUM For services to Young People and to the community in Fivemiletown, County Tyrone Fivemiletown

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Theresa Valerie CONWAY Treasurer, Aberconwy Physically Handicapped and Able Bodied Club. For services to People with Disabilities and to the community in Llandudno Conwy

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Annie Irvine COOK For voluntary services to Older and Isolated People in East Belfast Belfast

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Margaret Scott COOK For services to Ayrshire Hospice Irvine

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Fiona Jayne COPELAND Lately Chair, Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia Family Support Group. For services to Raising Awareness of Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia Milton Keynes

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Daniel Martin CORR For services to Martial Arts and to Community Relations in Glengormley, County Antrim Newtownabbey

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Elizabeth CORRIGAN General Practice Nurse and Professional Lead Facilitator, Black Country and West Birmingham Clinical Commissioning Groups. For services to Nursing during Covid-19 Wolverhampton

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Helen Martha COULTER For services to Cancer and Stoma Patients in Northern Ireland Antrim

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Debra COURTENAY-CRANE Head Coach, Carterton Gymnastics Club. For services to Gymnastics and to Young People in Carterton, Oxfordshire North Leigh

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Barnabas Jester COX For voluntary services to Health Workers in Scotland during the Covid-19 Response Edinburgh

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Geoffrey CRABB For services to the Scouts in Templecombe, Somerset Templecombe

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Thomas William Robert CROFT For services to the Arts and to Charity during the Covid-19 Response Oxford

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Margaret Helen CROY For voluntary service to St Magnus Cathedral and to the community in Orkney Kirkwall

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Geoffrey James CRUMP Researcher, Cheshire Military Museum. For services to Military Heritage Chester

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Richard CURTIS Landlord, the Portsmouth Arms, Basingstoke. For services to Charity and to the community in Hampshire during the Covid-19 Response Basingstoke

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Patricia Anne DALLAS Volunteer and Founding Member, Ballywillan Girls’ Brigade. For voluntary service to Young People in Coleraine, County Londonderry Coleraine

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Jacqui DARLINGTON For services to the community in Rutland Oakham

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Freda May DAVIES For services to the community in Worcester Worcester

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Robert Malcolm DAVIES Special Constable, South Wales Police. For voluntary service to Policing Neath

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Freda DAVIS For services to the NSPCC and to the community in the London Borough of Bromley London

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Jon Martin DAVIS Manager, Dewsbury Library. For services to Public Libraries during Covid-19 Holmfirth

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Asha Rani DAY Nurse, Health Visitor and Clinical Team Leader; Leicestershire Partnership NHS Trust. For services to the NHS and to Minority Ethnic Equality during the Covid-19 Response Fleckney

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Michael John DEAKIN For voluntary services to Scouting and to Charity in Staffordshire Silverdale

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Anne Chadwick DEARLE Volunteer, Save the Children. For services to Fundraising Sherborne

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Keith DELDERFIELD Director of Operations, The Douglas Bader Foundation and Deputy Director, The Guttmann Sports Centre Stoke Mandeville. For services to People with Disabilities Tring

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Geoffrey Michael DIMMOCK For services to the community in Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire Leighton Buzzard

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Elizabeth DOHERTY Receptionist, Belfast Campus, Ulster University. For services to Higher Education Larne

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Thomas Edward DONNELLY For services to Peace and Reconciliation in Brookeborough, County Fermanagh Brookeborough

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Brigid DOYLE Head of Childcare, Queen’s University Belfast. For services to Higher Education Newry

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Richard DUGDALE For services to the community in Clitheroe, Lancashire Clitheroe

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Sandra Denise DUNCAN Lately Aviation Security Adviser, Department for Transport. For services to Transport and to People with Disabilities London

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Sophie Jane DUNNETT For services to Amateur Athletics in Scotland Reay

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Karen Christina ECCLESTON For services to the community of Darlaston, West Midlands Darlaston

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Lancelot Bamidele Harvey EDMONDSON Police Constable, Metropolitan Police Service. For services to Community Policing in Lambeth, London London

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Yasin Matthew Ross EL ASHRAFI Founder, HQ Recording Studio, Leicester. For services to Young People, to Music and to Mentoring Leicester

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Karen ELLIOT Secretary, Scottish Area, Royal Naval Association and Social Secretary, City of Edinburgh Branch, Chair, Association of Wrens and Women of the Royal Naval Services Edinburgh and District Branch. For voluntary service to Royal Navy Veterans Livingston

Medal of the Order of the British Empire George Leonard ELLIS For services to Young People and to the community in Abergele, North Wales Conwy

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Janet ELLIS Programme Co-ordinator, Science, South Devon College. For services to Education Kingskerswell

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Peter William ELMONT Chair, Weston-Super-Mare Fundraising Branch, Royal National Lifeboat Institution. For charitable services to Maritime Safety Weston-super-Mare

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Alan Trevor EMBY For services to the community in Broadstairs, Kent Broadstairs

Medal of the Order of the British Empire David Michael ENGLISH Director, English Care Ltd. For services to Social Care during the Covid-19 Response Shrewsbury

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Jennifer Helen ENGLISH Director, English Care Ltd. For services to Social Care during Covid-19 Shrewsbury

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Margaret Anne ESSLEMONT For services to Young People in Roundhay, Leeds through Girlguiding UK Leeds

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Malcolm FARRAR Road Safety Officer, Shropshire Council. For services to Education Oswestry

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Amy FARRELL Occupational Therapist, Integrated Community Reablement Service, Merseycare NHS Foundation Trust. For services to the NHS during the Covid-19 Response Wirral

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Richard Sperrin FAWCETT Chair, Friends of Thurston Library. For services to Public Libraries Thurston

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Neil FERRIES For services to the community in Wakefield, West Yorkshire during the Covid-19 Response Sittingbourne

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Dr Pamela Mary FISHER For voluntary service to the community in Cambridgeshire Cambridge

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Catherine Mary FITZSIMMONS Lately Palliative Care Nurse, Northern Care Alliance NHS Group. For services to Nursing during the Covid-19 Response Eccles

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Dr Alistair Charles FORBES Co-founder, Scottish Tech Army. For services to Charity during the Covid-19 Response Edinburgh

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Margaret FOSTER For services to Young People in Portsea, Hampshire and to the Portsmouth Mudlarks Portsmouth

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Thomas Reynold FOWLER Technical Leader, Environment Agency. For services to the Environment Ringwood

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Richard James FOXLEY For voluntary service to the NHS during the Covid-19 Response Edinburgh

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Daniel Edward GALLIMORE Founder, Have Stick Will Travel. For services to People with Visual Impairments in Bristol Henleage

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Joanne GATES Food Retail Worker, The Co-operative Group. For services to the Food Supply Chain during the Covid-19 Response Romford

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Laura Jane GAUDION Assistant Director, Commissioning for Adult Social Care, Isle of Wight Council. For services to Social Care during the Covid-19 Response Newport

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Stephen Christopher GEE Biomedical Scientist, East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust. For services to the NHS during the Covid-19 Response Ipswich

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Patricia Diane GERAGHTY Pharmacist Dispensing Technician, Lloyds Pharmacy. For services to Pharmacy Services in Leek, Staffordshire during the Covid-19 Response Leek

Medal of the Order of the British Empire John GILFILLAN Director, John Gilfillan Funeral Directors. For services to Bereaved People and to the community in Fife Cardenden

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Sharon Elizabeth GILL For services to Kickboxing and to Young People in Bristol Bristol

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Martyne GIRVAN Higher Officer, Fraud Investigation Service, H.M. Revenue and Customs. For services to Mental Health Support during the Covid-19 Response Belfast

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Ashley Dale Matthew GORDON Firefighter, London Fire Brigade. For services to the community in London during the Covid-19 Response London

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Rebecca GORMAN Store Manager, Marks and Spencer. For voluntary service in Greater Manchester during the Covid-19 Response Manchester

Medal of the Order of the British Empire George Kenneth GRAHAM For services to Young People and to the community in Fivemiletown, County Tyrone Clogher

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Evelyn GRAHAM For services to Badminton and to the community in County Antrim Dunadry

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Dr Judith Sarah Colette GRAHAM Queen’s Nurse, Director for Psychological Professionals and Freedom to Speak Up Guardian, Rotherham, Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust. For services to the NHS during the Covid-19 Response Gainsborough

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Rosemary Alexandra GREGSON For services to the community in Wetherby, West Yorkshire Wetherby

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Daljit Singh GREWAL For services to the community in West London, particularly during the Covid-19 Response London

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Richard Llewelyn GRIFFITHS Lifeboat Operations Manager, Aberystwyth Lifeboat Station. For services to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution in Wales Aberyswyth

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Ann Elizabeth GUMERY Fundraiser, Macmillan Cancer Support. For services to Cancer Patients Solihull

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Louise HADLEY Section Manager, Marks and Spencer. For services to Customers and the community in Harborne, Birmingham during the Covid-19 Response Stourbridge

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Joshua HALE For services to the community in Bath, Somerset during the Covid-19 Response Bath

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Karen Joanne HAMILTON For voluntary service to Young People with Autism and Learning Difficulties in Belfast Belfast

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Sarah Jane HAMPTON For voluntary service to the Hastings Foodbank Hastings

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Joyce HARRIS For community and voluntary services to Cats in Loughborough Loughborough

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Bruce HARRIS For voluntary service to the Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme in Cumnock, Ayrshire Ayr

Medal of the Order of the British Empire David HARTLEY Volunteer, Church Lads’ and Church Girls’ Brigade. For services to Young People in Longridge, Lancashire Longridge

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Paul HEBBORN British Red Cross Staff Member and volunteer. For services to the Vulnerable in Northamptonshire during the Covid-19 Response Leicester

Medal of the Order of the British Empire William HENDERSON For voluntary service in the Shetland Islands Lerwick

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Susan HENRY Baby Friendly Lead, East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust. For services to Midwifery in the NHS Darwen

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Sharon HIGGINS For services to the Performing Arts in Newport, South Wales Newport

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Ann HILL For voluntary and charitable services to the community in Dumfriesshire Dumfries

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Kevin HINDLE For services to the Bowland Pennine Mountain Search and Rescue Team Cleveleys

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Simon Ian HOAR For services to the community in Babcary, Somerset Somerton

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Francis HODGKINSON Governor, Brownhills School. For services to Education in Walsall Walsall

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Dean Andrew HOGGARD Founder, Life for a Kid Foundation. For charitable services to Young People Hull

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Dr Tamsin Mary HOLLAND BROWN Community Paediatrician, Cambridge Community Services NHS Trust. For services to the NHS during Covid-19 Cambridge

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Rita HOLLENS For services to the community in Hartford, Cheshire Northwich

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Patricia Ann HOLT Secretary, The Will H Ogilvie Memorial Trust. For services to Poetry Annan

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Peter John HOSKING Founder and President, Torbay Prostate Support Association. For services to People with Prostate Cancer Paignton

Medal of the Order of the British Empire David HOWSE Special Inspector, Suffolk Constabulary. For voluntary service to Policing Haverhill

Medal of the Order of the British Empire William HUI Founder and Musical Director, SingMe Merseyside Choir. For services to the community in Merseyside Wirral

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Leonie HUIE Head of Health and Social Care, Bishop Challoner School, Shadwell, London. For services to Education in the London Borough of Tower Hamlets London

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Denise HUNT For services to the Hospitality Sector and to the community in Carnlough, County Antrim Holywood

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Pamela HYPHER For services to the community in Surrey Guildford

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Brenda Ann JACKSON For services to the community in Woodbridge, Suffolk Pettistree

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Audrey JACKSON For services to the community in Middlesbrough Middlesborough

Medal of the Order of the British Empire David JACKSON For services to the community in Marton-in-Cleveland, North Yorkshire Middlesbrough

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Councillor Paul Stephen JACKSON For services to the community in South Wingfield, Derbyshire Alfreton

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Joanne JACKSON For voluntary service to Young People in Wolverhampton through Girlguiding UK Wolverhampton

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Simon Daniel JACKSON-TURNER For services to Sport Welwyn Garden City

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Peter Trevenen JACO Co-founder, Scottish Tech Army. For services to Charity during the Covid-19 Response Edinburgh

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Reverend William Glynne George JAMES Principal Police Chaplain, South Wales Police. For services to Police Chaplaincy and to the community in Gorseinon, Swansea Swansea

Medal of the Order of the British Empire John Charles JASPER Volunteer, Coldharbour Mill Working Wool Museum and Wellington Arts Association. For services to Cultural Heritage in Devon and Somerset Wellington

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Phyllis Brenda JEFFERS For services to Guiding and to Young People Portadown

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Jane JERVIS For voluntary and charitable services in Shrewsbury Shrewsbury

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Neil Alfred JONES For services to the community in Atherstone, Warwickshire Atherstone

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Audrey May JONES For services to the community in West Lancashire Southport

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Steven JONES Systems Auditor and Analysis Manager, South Wales Police. For services to Policing Bridgend

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Beryl Ann Wilson JONSEN Teacher, Holy Trinity Primary School, Colchester. For services to Education in Essex Colchester

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Maya JOSHI For services to the Vulnerable in Leicestershire Leicester

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Sarah JOYCE Superintendent Optometrist, Asda Supermarkets Ltd. For services to Primary Optical Care during the Covid-19 Response York

Medal of the Order of the British Empire John KANE For services to People with Parkinson’s Disease in West Cumbria Whitehaven

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Steven KAPUR Founder, Apache Indian Music Academy. For services to Music and and to Young People Sutton Coldfield

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Sanjay Jayenedra KARA Trustee, BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha (Neasden Temple). For services to community cohesion and public and charitable service in the UK London

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Karen Jane KEMBERY Clinical Nurse Specialist, Neath Port Talbot Hospital. For services to Nursing in West Glamorgan Swansea

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Peter David KENNARD For services to Charitable Fundraising in Worthing, West Sussex Worthing

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Lorna KEYLOCK Fundraiser, Brecon and Sennybridge Branch, Cancer Research Wales. For voluntary and charitable services in Brecon Brecon

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Brian Frederick KEYLOCK Fundraiser, Brecon and Sennybridge Branch, Cancer Research Wales. For voluntary and charitable services in Brecon Brecon

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Samah KHALIL Youth Mayor of Oldham. For services to Young People Oldham

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Ziaul KHAN For services to the community in Sheffield Sheffield

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Nadeem Sadiq KHAN Charity Helpline Housing Adviser and Team Leader, Shelter. For services to the Homeless during the Covid-19 Response Sheffield

Medal of the Order of the British Empire David John KING Specialist Paramedic, East of England Ambulance Service. For services to the NHS and to Fundraising Cambridge

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Alan John KING Captain, 1st Barnet Boys’ Brigade and Girls’ Association. For services to Young People in the London Borough of Barnet Barnet

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Elizabeth Anne KING Founder, Square Mile Food Bank. For voluntary service to the community in the City of London during the Covid-19 Response London

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Jamie KINLOCHAN For services to the Vulnerable during the Covid-19 Response through Who Cares? Scotland Paisley

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Catherine KNAPP-EVANS For services to the Arts and to the community in Mid Wales Caersws

Medal of the Order of the British Empire David Charles KNIGHT For voluntary service to Newport Community Cricket Club, South Wales Newport

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Michael John KNIGHT For voluntary service to Newport Community Cricket Club, South Wales Newport

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Janine KOERIES Outreach Worker and Special Educational Needs Co-ordinator, Ealing Primary Centre. For services to Education in Berkshire and West London Slough

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Carl Kwabena Antwi KONADU Co-founder, 2-3 Degrees. For services to Disadvantaged Young People London

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Alan Kenneth LANE Artistic Director, Slung Low. For services to the community in South Leeds during Covid-19 Honley

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Debbie Jayne LANGFORD Chair, Newark Branch, Royal British Legion. For voluntary service to Armed Forces Veterans Newark

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Michelle LEARY Community Champion, Wm Morrisons Ltd, Basingstoke. For services to the Economy during Covid-19 Basingstoke

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Sarah Louise LEE For services to the community in Oundle, Northamptonshire Bristol

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Jennifer LEE Founder, Beulah Drop-In Café. For services to Art and to Social Inclusion in Aberdeenshire Alvah

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Stephen LENAGHAN For services to Adults with Learning Disabilities and to Tourism in Northern Ireland Lisburn

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Catherine Jean LINDESAY For services to the community in Clifford, Herefordshire Clifford

Medal of the Order of the British Empire John Nicol LINDSAY For services to the Environment in East Lothian Dirleton

Medal of the Order of the British Empire William LITTLE For services to the community in Baldwinhome, Cumbria Carlisle

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Paula Morag LLOYD For services to the Vulnerable in Inverness during the Covid-19 Response Inverness

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Paul Edwin LOBLEY For services to the community in Derbyshire Belper

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Gary Russell LONGDEN For services to the community in Retford, Nottinghamshire Retford

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Vivien LOVEDAY For services to the community in Bishop’s Waltham, Hampshire Bishop’s Waltham

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Gerald LOVELL For services to the community in Silverstone, Northamptonshire Towcester

Medal of the Order of the British Empire John Fraser MACLEAN For services to the community in Shrewsbury, Shropshire Shrewsbury

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Xyza Aura MACUTAY-MALLOCH Manager, Kingsley House. For services to Care during Covid-19 Tetbury

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Tracy MADGE Interim Associate Chief Nurse, NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire CCG. For services to Healthcare during Covid-19 Burton Joyce

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Haroon MAHMOOD Relief Manager, Wells Pharmacy, Darlaston. For services to the community in the West Midlands, particularly during Covid-19 Coventry

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Louise Alexandra MALTBY Matron, Intensive Care Unit, Ashford and St Peters Hospital Foundation Trust. For services to Nursing during the Covid-19 Response Woking

Medal of the Order of the British Empire John MAPLETOFT For services to Table Tennis Grantham

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Christopher Lloyd MARTIN Watch Manager and Firefighter, Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service. For services to the community in Ramsbury, Wiltshire Ramsbury

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Alana Lorraine MCALLISTER For services to the community in County Antrim Ballymena

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Jennifer Ann MCARTNEY For services to Squash Monifieth

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Rhys Joshua MCCLENAGHAN For services to Gymnastics Newtownards

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Patricia Ann MCCULLOCH For services to the community in Gloucester Cheltenham

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Maureen MCKEOWN For services to the community in Dungannon, County Tyrone Dungannon

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Violet MCKEOWN For voluntary services to People with Cancer and Lymphedema in Northern Ireland Newtownards

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Jonathan Peter MCMILLEN Executive Officer, Syrian Refugee Project, Department for Communities, Northern Ireland Executive. For services Refugees Belfast

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Julia Elizabeth MICKLEWRIGHT Founder and Chair, ASPIE. For services to people with Asperger’s Syndrome Worcester

Medal of the Order of the British Empire George Andrew MIDDLEMISS DL Chairman, Perth and Kinross Branch, SSAFA. For voluntary service to ex-Service Personnel Kinross

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Elspeth MILLEN For services to Social Housing and to the community in Govan, Glasgow Glasgow

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Robert Geoffrey MOORE Assistant Scout Leader, 1st Sywell Air Scout Group. For voluntary service to the community in Northamptonshire Corby

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Nigel Charles MORGAN For services to the community in Tameside, Manchester Stalybridge

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Sandra May MORGAN For political and public service in Wales Ammanford

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Dennis MURPHY For services to Veterans’ Football in Merthyr Tydfil, Mid Glamorgan Merthyr Tydfil

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Wilfred Dennis NATHANIELSZ Awards Manager, Queen’s Awards Office, Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy. For services to Diversity and to Inclusion London

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Mary NELSON For services to Homeless People in Moray Kinloss

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Rachel Mary NICHOLS For voluntary service to the Topsham Museum, South Devon Exeter

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Gemma NORMENSELL Facilities Manager, Marks and Spencer. For services to Members of Staff in Castle Donington during Covid-19 Nottingham

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Stephen NOTTAGE Chair, The SAM Fund. For voluntary and charitable services to Sick and Disabled Children London

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Jeanne Olive NUTTALL Head, Service Nutrition and Dietetics, Powys Teaching Health Board. For services to Dietetics and Nutrition in Wales Llanidloes

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Edward NUZUM Lifeboat Operations Manager, The Lizard Lifeboat Station. For services to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution and to Maritime Safety in Cornwall Helston

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Kerry-Anne Louise O’BRIEN For services to Young People in London London

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Elizabeth O’DONNELL For voluntary and charitable services to the community in Londonderry Londonderry

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Peggy Margaret Mary O’DWYER For services to the community in Londonderry Londonderry

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Aakash ODEDRA Co-founder, Aakash Odedra Company. For services to Dance and to the community in Leicester Leicester

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Rafal OLBERT Data Scientist, Asda Supermarkets Ltd. For services to the Economy and to Vulnerable Customers during the Covid-19 Response Leeds

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Arthur Wilfred David OVENS For services to Peace and Reconcilliation in Brookeborough, County Fermanagh Brookeborough

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Patricia Anne OWEN For services to the community in Feltham, London Borough of Hounslow London

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Emrys Thomas OWEN Health Care Assistant, Royal Star & Garter Charity. For services to Veterans during Covid-19 Dorking

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Jacques Michael Olson OXENHAM Inspector, Metropolitan Police Special Constabulary. For services to Policing London

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Ayesha PAKRAVAN-OVEY Founder, The Plattery and Vital Meals. For services to charity and to Vulnerable People during the Covid-19 Response London

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Sheila Mary McCafferty PALMER For services to the community in North Down, Northern Ireland Bangor

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Charlotte PARK Founder, Treats for Troops on Tour. For services to the Armed Forces Catterick Garrison

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Sally Catherine PARRY-WINGFIELD Trustee and Chair, Turner’s House. For voluntary service to Heritage London

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Susan Joy PARTRIDGE-UNDERWOOD For services to the Bozeat Windmill Singers, Wellingborough, Northamptonshire Bozeat

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Harilal Narandas PATEL For services to Community Cohesion in Cardiff Cardiff

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Christina PEACOCK For services to Boxing Plymouth

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Chris PEDLAR Specialist Team Member, Environment Agency. For services to Prostate Cancer Awareness Holsworthy

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Emily Victoria PENN Co-founder, eXXpedition. For services to Conservation and to Charity London

Medal of the Order of the British Empire John PERRY Band Leader, 1st Ibstock Scout Band. For services to Scouting in Leicestershire Ibstock

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Sarah PICKERING For charitable services in Cheshire Winsford

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Gabriella Isabel PIMENTEL Musculoskeletal Clinical Specialist, Warrior Sports Rehabilitation. For services to the Elderley during Covid-19 Cambridge

Medal of the Order of the British Empire James Hamilton PORTER For services to Cancer Research and the community in Castlederg, County Tyrone Castlederg

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Maureen POWELL For services to the community in St Oswald’s, Merseyside Liverpool

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Stephen PRATT For services to the community in Sedgefield, County Durham Stockton-on-Tees

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Christopher James PRESHAW Chief Technician, School of Biological Sciences, Queen’s University Belfast. For services to Higher Education Lisburn

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Khakan Munir QURESHI Senior Independent Living Officer, Midland Heart. For services to LGBT Equality Wednesbury

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Stevo RADJEN For voluntary and charitable services in South West England Brockenhurst

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Dr Aminur Khosru RAHMAN Chair, Kent Area Committee, Institution of Mechanical Engineers. For services to Education Chatham

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Syedur RAHMAN For services to Charity in Leicester Leicester

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Azizur RAHMAN Foods Section Manager, Marks and Spencer. For services to the community in London during the Covid-19 Response London

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Mohammed Usman RAKQ Senior IT Assistant, Glasgow Caledonian University. For services to Education and to Students with Hearing Impairments Bonnybridge

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Lisa Jane RANDELL Senior Support Worker. For services to Health and Social Care during the Covid-19 Response Carmarthenshire

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Maureen Elizabeth RECINE For voluntary services to Young People through Girlguiding UK and to Charity in Staffordshire Stone

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Adassa Cormeta REID For services to the Vulnerable in the community in Handsworth, Birmingham Birmingham

Medal of the Order of the British Empire John Henry RICHMOND For services to the community in Ripon, North Yorkshire Ripon

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Helen Louise RIDLEY Partnership Officer, Nottinghamshire Police. For services to Policing Hucknall

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Lynn RIGBY For services to Young People in Liverpool Liverpool

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Sara Jane ROBERTSON Matron, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, Ashford and St Peter’s Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Nursing during Covid-19 Woking

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Patricia ROBINS For services to Charity and the community in Aberdeenshire Kemnay

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Charito ROMANO Staff Nurse, Arbrook House Care Home. For services to Nursing Care Home Residents during the Covid-19 Response Esher

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Paula Claire ROUTLEDGE For charitable services in Nottinghamshire Caunton

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Andrew Lennox ROWE Senior Activities Co-ordinator, Arbrook House Care Home, Esher, Surrey. For services to Social Care, particularly during the COVID-19 Response Walton-on-Thames

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Charles Edward ROWELL District Commissioner, Scouts. For voluntary service to Scouting in North London London

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Martin Andrew ROWLEY For services to the community in York York

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Reverend Bernard John RUMBOLD Chaplain, Cirencester and Highworth Squadrons, Royal Air Force Air Cadets. For voluntary service to Young People Swindon

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Margaret Angela RUSSELL For services to the community in Rochester, Kent Chatham

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Craig Stephen RUSSELL For services to Communications during Covid-19 Luton

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Keith John Desmond RUTHERFORD Postmaster, Colonsay Post Office. For services to the community in Colonsay and Oronsay, Inner Hebrides Isle of Colonsay

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Albert Edward RYDER For services to the community in Tottenham Hale, London London

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Arthur SAINS For services to the community in Oakland, Rutland Oakham

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Elizabeth Sarah SAUNDERS Manager, Waverley Court Care Home, Helensburgh. For services to Social Care in Scotland, particularly during the Covid-19 Response Helensburgh

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Richard SAUNDERS For services to Disability Golf Manningtree

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Alison Jane SCOTT Victim Liaison Officer, National Probation Service, For services to Victims of Crime and to Charity in Leeds Batley

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Nichola Suzanne SCOTT-HOWLIN Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Scotty’s Little Soldiers. For services to Charity King’s Lynn

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Beverley Elizabeth Ann SCOULLAR Chair, Lade Centre. For services to charity in Rothesay, Bute Rothesay

Medal of the Order of the British Empire David SCRAFTON For services to the Scouts and to the community in South Tyneside and Sunderland Sunderland

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Albert Frederick John SCRUBY Instructor, Lea Rowing Club. For services to Rowing in Clapton, London Watford

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Sharon SEAR Commercial Manager, Transport for London. For services to Transport in London during the Covid-19 Response Fareham

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Vivienne Tania SEARS For services to the community in the London Borough of Ealing London

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Balbir SEIMAR For services to the Homeless and to the community in Walsall, West Midlands Walsall

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Christine Elizabeth SHAND For services to the community in Newmarket, Suffolk Newmarket

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Melanie SHAND For services to the Arts and to the community in Aberdeen during the Covid-19 Response Banchory

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Patricia Jane SHARPE For services to British Gymnastics Shrewsbury

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Stephen John SHARPLES For services to the community in Stourbridge, West Midlands Somerset

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Kim Elizabeth SHEERS Organiser, Lumley Boccia and Social Group. For voluntary service to Young People with Disabilities in Houghton-le-Spring, Sunderland Houghton-le-Spring

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Dr Mary Patricia SHERIDAN NIPE Lead, Midwifery Lecturer, Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust and King’s College London.

For services to Midwifery in the NHS London

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Hazel SHIRLEY Youth Leader, St John Ambulance. For services to Young People in London London

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Gregory Peter SILVESTER Trustee, Special Olympics GB. For services to People with Learning Disabilities in Sport Wolverhampton

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Arthur William SIMPSON For services to the community in Randalstown, County Antrim during Covid-19 Randalstown

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Margaret SIMS For voluntary service to the NHS and to the community in Bronllys, Wales Brecon

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Jennifer Ann SIMS Chief Executive Officer, Pembrokeshire Frame. For voluntary service Milford Haven

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Charandeep SINGH Founder, The Sikh Food Bank. For services to Charity during the Covid-19 Response Paisley

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Catharine SINNADURAI For services to Dance Education, Training and Performance Brecon

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Dr Marc Christian SLOAN Founder, Covid Tech Support. For services to Charity during the Covid-19 Response London

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Diana Mary SMART Assistant Show Secretary, Hertfordshire County Show. For services to Agriculture Harpenden

Medal of the Order of the British Empire June Pauline SMITH For services to the community in West Wycombe, Buckinghamshire High Wycombe

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Myra SMITH Community Champion, Wm Morrisons. For services to the Economy in Dumfries during the Covid-19 Response Dumfries

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Mark Adrian STAGEMAN County Commissioner for West Yorkshire. For services to Young People and Scouting Ilkley

Medal of the Order of the British Empire David Peter STANLEY Chief Executive, Music Man Project. For services to People with Special Needs Leigh-on-Sea

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Sandra STAPLES Secretary, East Yorkshire Branch, SSAFA. For voluntary service to Ex-Service Personnel Beverley

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Damian Robert STAPLES Communications Officer, The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust. For services to the NHS during Covid-19 Worksop

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Derek Hugh STEEL Fundraiser, Guildcare. For services to the community in Worthing, West Sussex Worthing

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Norman Kevin STEVENS For services to the Restoration and Conservation of the Royal Pavilion and to the community in Brighton, East Sussex Lewes

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Richard John STIBBLES British Red Cross Ambulance Crew. For voluntary service to the NHS in England and Scotland during Covid-19 Perth

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Sandra Lorraine ST LOUIS-KANDAPAH Officer, Maritime, Department for Transport. For services to Diversity, to Inclusion and to Charity London

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Stuart STOKELL For services to the community in Brampton, Cumbria Brampton

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Nicola STOVE Lead, Highlands and Islands, North Scotland Response, British Red Cross. For services to the community in North Scotland during Covid-19 Lerwick

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Graham Mark STREET Fundraiser, Charlie’s Beach Hut. For charitable and voluntary service to Terminally Ill Children Portsmouth

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Mathew SULLIVAN Materials Manager, Transport for London. For services to Transport in London during Covid-19 London

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Pamela Susan SWABY For services to the community in Chelmsford, Essex Chelmsford

Medal of the Order of the British Empire John Halliday SWAN For services to Wildlife and Conservation in Cheshire Congleton

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Matthew Peter SWAN For voluntary service to charitable organisations Colchester

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Carol Anne SWIECICKA For services to the community in Newton Abbot, Devon Newton Abbot

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Alan John TAPP For services to the community in Liverpool Liverpool

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Patricia TARRY Volunteer, Girl Guides and Scouts. For services to Girlguiding Eastleigh

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Richard Hugh THOMAS For services to Healthcare and to the community in South Oxfordshire and Berkshire Finchampstead

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Mary THOMAS Chair, Cleethorpes Fundraising Branch, Royal National Lifeboat Institution. For charitable services to Maritme Safety Cleethorpes

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Paul THOMPSON Lately Watch Manager, Cleveland Fire Brigade. For services to the community in Saltburn Cleveland

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Adrian Philip THOMPSON For charitable services to the community in Hull, East Riding of Yorkshire Hull

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Jessie THOMSON For services to the community in Wigtown, Dumfries and Galloway Wigtown

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Sharon Grace THORPE Clinical Team Leader, Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust. For services to Paramedics and Ambulance Staff Newport

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Neil Emmott TILLOTSON Scout Leader. For services to Young People Keighley

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Professor Alexander TOOGOOD For services to People with Intellectual Disabilities Ruthin

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Joan Young TOTTEN Manager, North Belfast Alternatives. For services to Restorative Justice and to Community Cohesion in Northern Ireland Belfast

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Debora Ann TOWNSEND For services to the community in North West Scotland during Covid-19 Achnasheen

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Patricia Anne TREVETT For services to the community in Salisbury, Wiltshire, during Covid-19 Salisbury

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Paul Charles TUNSTELL Associate Chief Pharmacist, Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust. For services to the NHS during Covid-19 London

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Gladys Mary TURNBULL Coach, Whitmore Netball Club. For services to Sport and the community in Wolverhampton Cannock

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Joyce TWEMLOW For voluntary service to Young People on the Wirral, through Girlguiding UK Wirral

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Doreen Peggy TWITCHETT For services to the community in Lavenham, Suffolk Lavenham

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Ceyhun UZUN Police Constable, St John’s Wood Safer Neighbourhood Team, Metropolitan Police Service. For services to Policing and to Charity London

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Hugh Maclean VERNON For services to the community in Eardisland, Herefordshire Eardisland

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Christine WALKER School Road Crossing Patroller, West Wycombe Primary School. For services to Child Safety West Wycombe

Medal of the Order of the British Empire June WALKER Community Champion, Asda Supermarkets Ltd, Donnington Wood. For services to the Economy during Covid-19 Telford

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Sarah Louise WALLACE Programme Director, Just Finance Foundation. For services to Financial Education London

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Robin WALTON Chair, Discover Hayling Project. For services to History and to the community in Hayling Island, Hampshire Hayling Island

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Peter WARDEN For services to Athletics in North West England Preston

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Valerie Elizabeth WARE For services to the community in Tydd St Giles, Cambridgeshire Wisbech

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Mark Roger WARN Wildlife Ranger, Forestry England. For services to Forestry Wareham

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Rodney WATSON For voluntary service to the Scout Movement in Counties Down and Armagh Banbridge

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Graham WATSON For services to the community in Moniaive and Glencairn, Dumfriesshire during Covid-19 Thornhill

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Colin WATSON For voluntary service to Scouting in Rastrick, West Yorkshire Brighouse

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Colin Richard WEAVER Scientist, Animal and Plant Health Agency, Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs. For services to Science Thirsk

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Dr Judith Ann WEBB For services to Conservation of Wildlife and Habitats in Oxfordshire Kidlington

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Rachel Louise WEBBER Community Champion, Gosport Store. For services to the Economy during Covid-19 Gosport

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Dr Michael Paul WEEKES Infectious Diseases Clinician, Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. For services to the NHS during Covid-19 Cambridge

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Lucille WEIR Team Leader, Change Grow Live, Peterborough. For services to Homeless Women Leicester

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Patricia Daphne WHEATLEY Chief Executive Officer, Disability Arts Online. For services to Disabled Artists during Covid-19 Blandford Forum

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Lorraine Ann WHITAKER Lately Head of Centre Primary Unit, Alternative Provision College, Lancing. For services to Education in West Sussex Chichester

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Andrew Thomas WILDGOOSE For services to Charitable Fundraising during Covid-19 Dunbar

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Janice Lorraine WILKINSON Cover Teacher, Willows Primary School. For services to Education in North East Lincolnshire Grimsby

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Connor Dashiell WILKINSON Senior Manager eCommerce Data. For services to the Economy during Covid-19 Leeds

Medal of the Order of the British Empire David Lincoln WILLIAMS For services to the Arts in Wales Cowbridge

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Jenny WILLIAMS For services to Culture and to Creativity during Covid-19 Eastbourne

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Helen Refna WILLIAMS For services to Vulnerable Young Parents and to the Elderly in Borth during Covid-19 Ceredigion

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Elizabeth Fraser WILSON Lately Division and County Commissioner, Girlguiding. For services to Young People in North Ayrshire Kilwinning

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Curtis WOODHOUSE For services to Football and Boxing Hull

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Tracey Helena WREN Police Staff, Gloucestershire Constabulary. For services to the community in Gloucestershire Gloucester

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Graham WRIGHT For services to Athletics and to the community in Rossendale, Lancashire Rossendale

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Linda Robertson YULE For services to Health and Social Care during Covid-19 South Queensferry

Medal of the Order of the British Empire Gwendoline Christina ZAMMIT For services to the community in Charlton, Royal Borough of Greenwich London