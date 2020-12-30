The Queens NYE Honours in Full for 2021

The New Year Honours list for 2021 recognises the achievements and service of extraordinary people across the United Kingdom.
The honours system continues to champion diversity at all levels and celebrates the breadth of service given by people from all backgrounds from all across the UK. Of the 1,239 people who receive an award: 1,123 candidates have been selected at BEM, MBE and OBE level: 397 at BEM 476 at MBE 250 at OBE 803 (65%) of the recipients are people who have undertaken outstanding work in their communities either in a voluntary or paid capacity; 603 women are recognised in the List, representing 49% of the total; 14.2% of the successful candidates come from a BAME background; 6.9% of the successful candidates consider themselves to have a disability (under the Equality Act 2010); and 4% of recipients identified as being LGBT+.
1.1 COMPANION OF HONOUR
SIR DAVID ALAN CHIPPERFIELD CBE
David Chipperfieldis a British architect working internationally with offices in London, Berlin, Milan and Shanghai. He graduated in 1977 from the Architectural Association in London and established his practice in 1985. From 1998–2013 seven buildings designed by his practice were nominated for the RIBA Stirling Prize, with the Museum of Modern Literature awarded the prize in 2007. In 2009 he received the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany for his contribution to architecture in Germany, including the Neues Museum in Berlin. He received both the RIBA Gold Medal and the EU Mies van der Rohe Award in 2011.
1.2 DAME COMMANDER OF THE ORDER OF THE BATH (DCB)
LYNNE GILLIAN OWENS CBE QPM
Since becoming Director General of the National Crime Agency in 2016, Lynne Owenshas refocused its efforts on adapting to the growing threat from serious and organised crime (SOC), providing better protection for the public and cutting crime. There have been more than 5,000 arrests against the most harmful SOC targets and a combined total of more than 11,000 years in prison for those convicted of the most serious offences. She has been the UK’s representative on the global Five Eyes Law Enforcement Group Committee and Interpol. She has also been a passionate advocate for increased diversity within the Agency and across the wider National Security community.
1.3 KNIGHT COMMANDER OF THE ORDER OF THE BATH (KCB)
PROFESSOR PAUL ANTHONY COSFORD CB
Paul Cosford was appointed CB in the New Year 2016 list in recognition of his outstanding leadership of the PHE contribution to the international response to the Ebola outbreak in West Africa in 2014-15. Taking on the role of Emeritus Medical Director in 2019, he has led PHE’s global health work, a key part of the UK Government’s contribution to improving global health security. This work is vital as it helps save and improve lives, not only globally, but in the UK as well.
1.4 DAME COMMANDER OF THE ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE (DBE)
PROFESSOR KARIN BARBER CBE FBA
An anthropologist, Karin Barberhas pioneered the study of African popular culture and developed new approaches to the study of oral and written texts in African languages. Professor of African Cultural Anthropology at University of Birmingham from 1999-2017 and thereafter Emeritus Professor, in 2018 she became Centennial Professor of Anthropology at London School of Economics. Since her CBE in 2012 she has continued to open up new lines of enquiry into everyday African culture. In 2018 she received the Distinguished Africanist Award of the African Studies Association and in 2019 the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award of the Royal Anthropological Institute.
JOANNA GABRIELLE da SILVA OBE
In 2007 Jo da Silvafounded a not for profit subsidiary of Arup, Arup International Development, to enable Arup’s world-renowned technical excellence and creativity to be applied directly to improving human development outcomes. No other individual UK engineer is so personally associated with shifting the approach of a major engineering company to prioritise social outcomes for vulnerable communities in developing countries. She is an extremely effective proponent of the ‘build back better’ philosophy for humanitarian relief, as well as being one of the most successful women structural engineers globally.
ANGELA EAGLE MP
Angela Eagle was elected MP for Wallasey at the 1992 General Election. Following the 1997 General Election she held various roles in the Labour Government. In June 2007 she became Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury, before being promoted to Minister of State at the Department of Work and Pensions in 2009. She is a current member of the Treasury Select Committee and also served as a member from 2003-07. She has been a vocal champion for LGBT+ rights (in 1997 she became the first sitting female MP to ‘come out’) and has also been Vice Chair of Parliamentary Labour Party, Chair of Labour’s National Executive Committee and the National Policy Forum.
PROFESSOR JANE ALISON GLOVER CBE
Jane Gloverhas been the Music of the Baroque music director since 2002. She made her professional debut at the Wexford Festival in 1975 with the first modern performance of Cavalli’s Eritrea and joined Glyndebourne in 1979. She was music director of Glyndebourne Touring Opera from 1981-85. During the 1980s she regularly broadcast on BBC Television. She was Music Director of the London Mozart Players from 1984-91. She was appointed CBE in the 2003 New Year Honours. In 2005 her book Mozart’s Women: His Family, His Friends, His Music was published, followed in 2018 by Handel in London: The Making of a Genius. She was Director of Opera at the Royal Academy of Music from 2009-2016 and still conducts opera companies and orchestras all over the world.
RACHEL GRIFFITH CBE FBA
Rachel Griffith has used her preeminent position to support the development of UK Government economic policy in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. She was the Royal Economics Society’s first female President in over 35 years and only the second woman to hold the post in its 129-year history. She has broken down institutional barriers and has brought together public, private and academic economists in the pursuit of a single national goal. She established the Economics Observatory whose purpose is to answer questions from policy-makers and the public about the economics of the Covid-19 crisis and the recovery.
SHEILA HANCOCK CBE
Since her first job, seventy years ago, in the repertory company at Theatre Royal Oldham, Sheila Hancockhas worked extensively in film, television, radio, straight and musical theatre, culminating, in her ninth decade, in climbing a mountain for the film Edie, and rowing with the Women’s Olympic Team in Channel 4’s Great Canal Journeys. Since campaigning against the hanging of Ruth Ellis in 1955, she has been a lifelong activist. She is dedicated to improving education for people from all backgrounds and was proud to be Chancellor of Portsmouth University. She is now passionately committed to increasing opportunities for disadvantaged children, in her hands-on involvement with The John Thaw Foundation and the education charity, Digismart.
IRENE LUCAS-HAYS CBE
Irene Lucas-Hays has focused consistently on creating an environment in which employment opportunities are supported by the acquisition of skills, whether it be in promoting apprenticeships within local authorities and the travel industry, or through her work on encouraging advanced manufacturing investment into the North East. Irene and her husband have supported apprenticeships for 40 years and in 2015 set up the Hays Travel Foundation to support organisations working to help young people achieve their full potential. The Foundation has a specific focus on improving the skills and life chances of young people.
CAROLINE MASON CBE
Caroline Masonstrives to improve the quality of life for people and communities throughout the UK. She does this by funding the charitable work of organisations that are building an inclusive, creative and sustainable society. Through her work with the Esmee Fairbairn Foundation, she is running one of the largest independent grant-makers and social investors in the UK. She has been a trailblazer in the response to the Covid-19 crisis, making an additional £16m of funding available from the Foundation this year to help organisations across a wide range of sectors. She has distributed the majority as fast-response grants to some of the organisations the Foundation works with.
PATRICIA ANN MCGRATH MBE
Pat McGrathis indisputably the leading make-up artist of modern times. Through her own brand, she has championed cultural diversity in the global beauty industry, while also successfully creatively directing other major international cosmetics lines. By 2019 her company Pat McGrath Labs was breaking global sales records, achieving unicorn status and became the biggest selling beauty line in Selfridges history. McGrath has also regularly appeared in the Top 10 of the Powerlist, highlighting the most influential Black British people across a number of industries. In 2019 she was included in Time’s most influential people list.
PROFESSOR CAROL PROPPER CBE FBA
Carol Propperis a Research Fellow at the Centre for Economic Policy Research and at the Institute for Fiscal Studies; was elected as a fellow of the British Academy in 2014; was elected as an International Fellow of the National Academy of Medicine in 2018,;and from 2005-09 was both a Council Member for UK Research and Innovation’s Economic and Social Research Council and Chair of their Research Grants Board. As President of the Royal Economics Society she has demonstrated exceptional leadership, which has directly supported the economic and public health policy responses of the UK against Covid-19.
ALWEN WILLIAMS CBE
Alwen Williamshas demonstrated outstanding leadership in the NHS over a 40 year career, working tirelessly to improve healthcare for East London. Operating from four main hospital sites, Barts Health is one of the largest acute hospital groups in the country, serving a diverse and economically challenged population of 2.5 million. When she took over Barts Health in 2015 the Trust was in special measures following regulatory criticism. She has since transformed it into a well-led, sustainable organisation forecasting financial break-even in 2020-21 and with the majority of services now rated ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’.
1.5 KNIGHTS BACHELOR
RICHARD JAMES ATKINS CBE
Richard Atkinsspent 21 years as a College Principal, including seven at Yeovil College and 14 at Exeter College. Under his leadership, Exeter College was rated Outstanding in 2014, and won a number of national awards, including TES College of the Year in 2012, and oversaw the creation of one of the first Maths Free Schools. He held high-profile national positions, including Association of Colleges President. He was the Further Education Commissioner from 2016-21. He has been a pro-chancellor of Exeter University since 2017 and served on the board of Ofsted in 2016.
PROFESSOR SIMON BARON-COHEN
Simon Baron-Cohen is one of the top autism researchers in the world, conducting remarkable, innovative scientific research. He is Director of the Autism Research Centre at Cambridge University, and a Fellow of Trinity College, Cambridge, the British Academy, the Academy of Medical Sciences, and the British Psychological Society. He served as Chair of the NICE Guidelines for autism and is Director of the charity the Autism Centre of Excellence and Vice President of the National Autistic Society. He was President of the International Society for Autism Research. He created the first clinic worldwide to diagnose autism in adults and championed the human rights of autistic people at the UN. He is author of The Essential Difference, Zero Degrees of Empathy, and The Pattern Seekers, which have captured the public imagination.
ROBERT WILLIAM CHOTE
Robert Chote has been instrumental in enhancing the public understanding of economics and the public finances across his 30-year career. This has culminated in a ten-year stewardship of the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), in which his leadership has cemented the organisation as an integral and trusted part of the UK’s institutional architecture, as well as a reliable and independent source of information on the economy and public finances for Parliament, the press and the general public. He is also a visiting professor at King’s College London, chair of the Royal Statistical Society’s advisory group on public data literacy, a member of the Policy Committee of the Centre for Economic Performance at the London School of Economics and the Council of Westcott House Theological College in Cambridge. He is a governor of the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR).
THE RT HON THOMAS CLARKE CBE JP
Thomas Clarkehas dedicated his life to fighting for the people he grew up with in North Lanarkshire. In 1964 he was elected to Coatbridge Town Council. In 1980 he was awarded a CBE for services to Local Government. In 1982 he was elected MP for Coatbridge and Airdrie in a by-election. He would continue to diligently serve as their MP for the next 33 years. He would also become a senior Minister. Throughout his parliamentary career he was a champion for disabled people and a passionate advocate for disabled rights. Local people still go to him for help and advice. He is still the loyal friend and servant of the local community that he has been throughout his life.
THE RT HON CHARLES GEOFFREY COX QC MP
Geoffrey Coxhas been the Member of Parliament for Torridge and West Devon since 2005 and is a dedicated local constituency MP. Throughout his time in Parliament he has been keen to promote the environment, farming and fishing (issues which are of great importance to his constituency). He is perhaps best known to the public for his period as Attorney General from 2018-20. Outside of politics he has enjoyed a distinguished legal career. He was called to the Bar at the Middle Temple in 1982, co-founded Thomas More chambers in 1992 and has been Head of Chambers since 2003. He was appointed Queen’s Counsel in 2003.
STEPHEN JOHN DEUCHAR CBE
Stephen Deucharjoined the Tate Gallery in 1998, becoming Director of Tate Britain from 2000-2010, responsible for a programme of innovative exhibitions which set British art in an international context. He was Director of Art Fund from 2010-2020, where he led the introduction of the National Art Pass and the expansion of membership and fundraising, helping to deliver unprecedented grants to support museums, curation and exhibitions across the UK.
PROFESSOR DIETER ROBIN HELM CBE
Dieter Helm has championed relentlessly the need to turn the 25 Year Environment Plan into a set of statutory, measurable outcomes, with the plan now being given statutory footing with legally binding targets in the Environment Bill. Under his leadership the NCC has successfully embedded environmental protection across government and private decision making. Living near a Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire Wildlife Trust reserve has given him a special interest in helping develop the Trust’s plans for local people and nature. He became Honorary Vice President in 2012.
CHRISTOPHER MARK LE BRUN
Christopher Le Brunis an internationally renowned painter, sculptor and print-maker. In addition to his career as a practicing artist, he is committed to public service and has taken on the role of trustee at numerous museums and galleries including Tate, The National Gallery and the Royal Drawing School. He has served as President of the Royal Academy of Arts since 2011. He has exhibited in group and solo shows across the world since the 1980s. He has numerous awards to his name and is Honorary member of the Royal Watercolour Society, Royal Institute of Painters in Watercolour and the Royal Birmingham Society of Artists. He is also a Fellow of the University of the Arts.
DAVID JOHN LEWIS
Following a successful turnaround of the UK’s largest private sector employer, Dave Lewis made sure that the UK’s biggest supermarket played its part in supporting the people of the UK. He was particularly keen for Tesco to make the difference in getting food to the vulnerable, prioritising availability over commercial objectives and working closely with the Government to achieve this. He expanded Tesco’s delivery slots from 600,000 to 1.3 million a week, providing nearly 600,000 vulnerable customers with access to priority slots.
PROFESSOR FRANCIS GERARD MCCORMAC FRSE
Francis McCormac’s inspirational leadership at the University of Stirling has laid sound economic foundations for generations to come. The University has significantly increased its economic value over the past ten years, generating around £380m GVA per annum for the economy, an increase of 90% from the previous review. Income from graduates is expected as a further GVA over their working lives at approximately £400m for each annual cohort generated. He led on the regeneration of the campus, with new student residences (£40m), a new sports centre (£20m) and improvements to research and learning facilities (£21m).
DAVID CHARLES PEARSON CBE
David Pearson is a highly respected and influential local and national leader, his reputation is built on a long track record of outstanding service delivery, policy development and partnership. He began as a social worker for Nottinghamshire Council and was Director of Adult Social Care from 2006-19. He was President of the Directors of Adult Social Services, continued to serve as Honorary Treasurer beyond that and now acts as a mentor and wise counsellor to today’s sector leaders. He continues to inspire, influence and inform widely, having a positive impact for older and disabled people and those who are in the most vulnerable circumstances.
PROFESSOR DAVID IAN STUART FRS
David Stuartis an international leader in structural biology devoting much of his career to understanding the detailed structures of viral proteins making profound impacts on human and animal health, pioneering innovative methods in vaccine development and structural biology. Over his career he has delivered ground-breaking insights into the biology of important human viruses such as poliovirus, HIV-1, hepatitis A and B, SARS and Ebola, amassing over 375 publications.
DAVID THOMPSON QPM DL
David Thompsonis a nationally and internationally recognised Chief Constable who has led England’s second largest force since 2016. He instigated the UK’s first Police Innovation Partnership with a global technology company and transformed West Midlands Police into a world leading innovator in policing. He leads the busiest Counter Terrorism (CT) Unit outside London and has influenced the strategic direction of CT policing during a time of significant increase in threat. He has led the National Policing Finance portfolio for 5 years and his drive and determination secured vast savings for UK policing during a time of sustained austerity.
GRAHAM VICK CBE
Graham Vickis considered by many to be one of the foremost opera directors of modern times. Director of Productions of Scottish Opera 1984-87 and Glyndebourne 1994-2000, he has been Artistic Director of Birmingham Opera Company since its foundation in 1987 where his pioneering work has brought world premieres of Ravi Shankar, Dove, Battistelli, Stockhausen’s Mittwoch aus Licht and radical productions of Votzek, Othello, Khovanskygate to the most unlikely places (a disused factory, an abandoned ice rink, a defunct rock venue), integrating local volunteers into the process of making and building bridges with the city’s socially diverse, multi ethnic population.
PETER THOMAS WANLESS CB
Peter Wanlesshas dedicated his working life to charitable causes and public service. In 2013 he joined the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) as its Chief Executive. Over the last seven years he has been an exemplary leader of the organisation and champion for children. He inspires thousands of NSPCC volunteers, fundraisers, companies and individuals to support its vision. In 2016 the NSPCC launched a new strategy to keep 5 million children safe over five years (which target was achieved two years early). The NSPCC has also provided a range of online support and guidance for children, parents and carers during the Covid-19 lockdown.
GUY HOWARD WESTON
Under Guy Weston’stwenty year Chairmanship, the Garfield Weston Foundation has become the largest family grant-making Foundation in the UK. Established in 1958 by the Weston Family, the Foundation’s total grants across the UK exceed £1billion, of which over half has been granted in the last ten years alone. Guy’s leadership has seen the Foundation significantly increase the level of donations, from under £39million in 2000-01 to over £88million in 2019-20. Guy has offered his time and advice tirelessly to many great UK charities, enabling them to develop strategy, launch major appeals and encourage other donors.
THE QUEEN has been graciously pleased to approve the award of The Queen’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service to the undermentioned:
Queen’s Police Medal (QPM)
England and Wales
- Sergeant Timothy John BARRELL, South Wales Police
- Sally BENATAR, lately Chief Superintendent, Metropolitan Police Service
- Superintendent Andrew Philip BENNETT, Avon and Somerset Police
- Detective Chief Inspector Jasmine Michelle FROST, Essex Police
- Detective Chief Superintendent Kate HALPIN, Metropolitan Police Service
- Constable Philip Paul HANHAM, Thames Valley Police
- Adrian HANSTOCK, Deputy Chief Constable, British Transport Police
- Detective Chief Superintendent Stuart Paul HOOPER, Essex Police
- Chief Superintendent Jane JOHNSON, Metropolitan Police Service
- Jason Dale MASTERS, Temporary Assistant Chief Constable, Leicestershire Police
- Robert John NIXON, Deputy Chief Constable, Leicestershire Police
- Martin George PASMORE, lately Detective Chief Inspector, Essex Police
- Detective Chief Inspector Jennifer Rita PEARSON, West Midlands Police
- Gary ROBERTS, Chief Constable, Isle of Man Constabulary
- Mark Andrew ROBERTS, Deputy Chief Constable, South Yorkshire Police
- William Alan SKELLY, lately Chief Constable, Lincolnshire Police
- Detective Inspector Michelle Catherine STOTEN, Essex Police
- Michael TAYLOR, lately, Detective Constable, Surrey Police
- Detective Chief Superintendent Richard TUCKER, Metropolitan Police Service
- Nikki WATSON, Assistant Chief Constable, Avon and Somerset Police
- Temporary Superintendent Hannah Faith WHEELER, Metropolitan Police Service
- Detective Inspector Caroline Anne WILLIAMS, Essex Police
- Kerrin WILSON, Assistant Chief Constable, Lincolnshire Police
THE QUEEN has been graciously pleased to approve the award of The Queen’s Fire Service Medal for Distinguished Service to the undermentioned:
Queen’s Fire Service Medal (QFSM)
England and Wales
- Benjamin James Thomas ANSELL, Chief Fire Officer, Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service
- Andrew James COLE, Area Manager, Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service
- Stuart ERRINGTON, Chief Fire Officer, County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service
- Trevor David FERGUSON, Chief Fire Officer, Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service
- David Charles PITT, Crew Commander, West Midlands Fire Service
- Lynsey SEAL, Principal Fire Engineer, London Fire Brigade
- Christopher John STRICKLAND, Chief Fire Officer, Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service
The Queen has been graciously pleased to approve the award of The Queen’s Ambulance Service Medal for Distinguished service to the undermentioned.
Queen’s Ambulance Service Medal
England and Wales
- Lee David Brooks, Director of Operations, Frontline Emergency Ambulance Response, Non-Emergency Patient Transport Service and Clinical Contact Centre Services, Welsh Ambulance Service NHS Trust
- Martin Flaherty, O.B.E, Managing Director, Association of Ambulance Chief Executives
- Cathryn Jean James, Clinical Pathways Manager, Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust
- Clare Elizabeth Langshaw, Ambulance Operations Manager, Resilience and Specialist Operations, Welsh Ambulance Service NHS Trust
- Keith Rowland Prior, National Director, National Ambulance Resilience Unit (NARU), West Midlands Ambulance Service University NHS Foundation Trust
|Stanford-le-Hope
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Avinash
|DUSSARAM
|Members Services Officer, Parliamentary Digital Service. For services to Parliament, particularly during the Covid-19 Response
|London
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Sally Jane
|DYNEVOR
|Actress. For services to Drama
|Altrincham
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Philip
|EAGLEN
|Crew Member and Mechanic on the Offshore Boat, Wells Lifeboat Station. For services to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution
|Wells-next-the-Sea
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|David Roy
|EARLE
|Founder, Tribus. For voluntary and charitable services
|Banbury
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Bethan
|EATON-HASKINS
|Director, Quality and Chief Nurse, South East Coast Ambulance Service. For services to Nursing, particularly during Covid-19
|Sevenoaks
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Matthew
|ELLISON
|Founder, Huntington’s Disease Youth Organisation. For voluntary and charitable services
|Bedworth
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Tracy Helen
|ETIENNE
|Family Legal Team Manager, Cheshire and Merseyside, H.M. Courts and Tribunals Service. For services to the Administration of Justice
|Tarporley
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Emma Samantha
|EVANS
|For services to Goalball and to Athletes with Visual Impairments
|March
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Reverend
|David John Goronwy
|EVANS
|For services to Charity and to the community in Lampeter, West Wales
|Ceredigion
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Pauline
|EVANS
|Senior Manager, National Crime Agency. For services to Law Enforcement
|Chelmsford
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Diana
|EVANS
|For services to Heritage
|London
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Dr
|David John
|EVANS
|Consultant Neonatologist, North Bristol NHS Trust. For services to Neonatology and Medical Education, particularly during Covid-19
|Bishopston
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Paul John
|FENTON
|Director, Estates and Facilities, East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust. For services to the NHS
|Ipswich
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Pauline
|FIELDING
|Founder, RoadPeace North West. For services to Road Safety
|Wirral
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Charles David McQuistan
|FLEAR
|For services to Health, to Community Care and to the community in Caithness
|Halkirk
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Lee Alexander
|FLETCHER
|Director of Extended Services, Tudor Grange Academy, Kingshurst. For services to Education in Birmingham
|Sutton Coldfield
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Rosemary
|FLETCHER
|Volunteer. For voluntary service to the NHS Forth Valley Royal Hospital during Covid-19
|Stirling
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Karen
|FLOOD
|Co-chair, Cross-Government National Learning Disability Board. For services to People with Learning Disabilities
|Liverpool
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Ronald
|FLOWERS
|For services to Football
|Stafford
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Courtney-Jayne
|FOLEY
|Project Manager, PPE Procurement, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence during the Covid-19 Response
|Malpas
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|James Michael
|FORD
|Lately Foster Carer, Plymouth Fostering Services. For services to Fostering
|Plymouth
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Valerie Teresa
|FORD
|Lately Foster Carer, Plymouth Fostering Services. For services to Fostering
|Plymouth
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Evelyn Helen
|FORDE
|Headteacher, Copthall School, Mill Hill. For services to Education in the London Borough of Barnet
|London
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Denzil
|FORRESTER
|Artist. For services to Art
|London
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Jonathan
|FREEMAN
|For charitable services
|Redhill
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Mark Christopher Edward
|FREEMAN
|President, Libraries Connected. For services to the Public Libraries Sector, particularly during the Covid-19 response
|Seaham
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Dr
|June Patricia
|FREEMAN
|Founder Member, Colchester Refuge. For services to the Women’s Refuge Movement in Colchester, Essex
|Colchester
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Michael William
|FREER
|Prison Officer, H.M. Prison Hull. For services to H.M. Prison and Probation Service
|Hull
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Sally
|GALLAGHER
|Technical Specialist, Environment Agency. For services to the Groundwater Environment and to the Protection of Communities
|Newcastle upon Tyne
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Ismail Mohammed
|GANGAT
|Founder and Proprietor, Azhar Academy Girls’ School, Forest Gate. For services to Education in East London
|London
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Joseph
|GARCIA
|Director of Operations, South East Coast Ambulance Trust. For services to Emergency Response, particularly during the Covid-19 Response
|Lichfield
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Peter Mark
|GLOVER
|Ambulance Technician, South East Coast Ambulance Service and Lead for Proactive Care, Farnham Integrated Care GP Services. For services to the NHS and to Healthcare in the community
|Frimley
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|John
|GODDEN
|Chief Executive Officer, Salutem Care and Education. For services to the Vulnerable, particularly during the Covid-19 Response
|Tadworth
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Professor
|Keith Malcolm
|GODFREY
|Medical Doctor and Clinical Scientist, Professor of Epidemiology, University of Southampton. For services to Medicine during the Covid-19 Response
|Southampton
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Derek Charles
|GOODWIN
|For services to the Study of Fish Populations in Cornwall
|Perranporth
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|James Russell
|GOULDIE
|Supply Chain Director for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, Bidford. For services to the Vulnerable during the Covid-19 Response
|Winchester
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Dr
|Roganie
|GOVENDER
|Consultant Clinical Academic Speech and Language Therapist. For services to Speech and Language Therapy
|Hitchen
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Anita
|GOYAL
|For services to Diversity and to Female Empowerment
|Brentwood
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Dr
|Paul Robert
|GRANT
|Molecular Virology Scientific and Research and Development Lead, Health Services Laboratories. For services to Healthcare Science during the Covid-19 Response
|Abbotts Langley
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|James Peter
|GREAVES
|For services to Football
|Little Baddow
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Jason
|GREENWOOD
|Delivery Manager, Special Educational Needs and Disability Tribunal. For services to the Administration of Justice, particularly during the Covid-19 Response
|Redcar
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Gary
|GREWAL
|UK Liaison Officer. For services to Defence
|London
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Ray
|GRIFFITHS
|For services to Mountain Rescue
|Penrith
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Sarah Ellen
|GRIFFITHS
|For charitable services to People with Disabilities
|Enniskillen
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Dr
|Mohammad Tayyab
|HAIDER
|Medical Director, Basildon and Thurrock University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. For services to the NHS, particularly during the Covid-19 Response and to the community in Essex
|Brentwood
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Simon Mark
|HALDEN
|Founder and Campaign Leader, Sarah Greene Breakthrough Tribute Fund. For services to Cancer Fundraising
|Hungerford
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Caroline
|HALFHIDE
|For services to the community in Martock, Somerset during the Covid-19 Response
|Martock
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Anna Louise
|HALLAS
|National Domestic Manager, Compass Group. For services to the NHS
|March
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Mohammad Imran
|HAMID
|For services to Youth Empowerment and Social Welfare Projects
|London
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|David Andrew
|HAMILTON
|Founder, Phoenix Dance Theatre. For services to Dance
|Leeds
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Kevin
|HAMMETT
|For services to Voluntary Fundraising
|Barnstaple
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Katherine Elizabeth Ann
|HANCOCK
|Special Chief Officer, Warwickshire Police Special Constabulary. For services to Policing
|Dunchurch
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Florence Margaret
|HAND
|Health and Wellbeing Manager, Northern Health and Social Care Trust. For services to the Homeless
|Randalstown
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Dr
|Amir Simon
|HANNAN
|General Practitioner, Haughton Thornley Medical Centre. For services to General Practice in Hyde and Haughton Green, Metropolitan Borough of Tameside
|Altrincham
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Dr
|Richard
|HARLING
|Director, Health and Care, Staffordshire County Council. For services to Public Health and Adult Social Care, particularly during the Covid-19 Response
|Kidderminster
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Stewart Christopher
|HARRIS
|Headteacher, Phoenix School for Autism, Language and Communication, Bow, London. For services to Children and Young People with Autism and to their Families
|London
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Robert Roden
|HARRIS
|Volunteer, H.M. Coastguard. For services to Voluntary Search and Rescue
|Wadebridge
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Dr
|Paul
|HARRISON
|Clinical Director, Black Country Pathology Services. For services to Pathology in the West Midlands, particularly during the Covid-19 Response
|Stourbridge
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Carol Ann
|HART
|Head of Volunteer and Community Services, Association of Jewish Refugees. For services to the Jewish community during Covid-19
|London
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Arthur David
|HARVERD
|Chairman, Enemy Property Claims Assessment Panel. For services to Arbitration
|London
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Ian Aubrey McDonald
|HARVEY
|For services to Agriculture and to Charity in Northern Ireland
|Ballynahinch
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Nichola
|HAY
|Chief Operating Officer, Estio Training and lately Director, Outsource Learning and Development. For services to Apprenticeships and to Charity
|Yateley
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Rupert Michael
|HAY-CAMPBELL
|Head of Architecture, Parliamentary Digital Service. For services to Parliament and to the community in Essex
|Buckhurst Hill
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Christine
|HAYES
|Lately Systems, Analytics and Reward Officer, Ulster University. For services to Higher Education
|Rasharkin
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Peter Nigel
|HEAP
|For charitable services to the community in Essex
|Manuden
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Robert
|HEARD
|For services to the Arts and to Charitable Fundraising
|Watchet
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Mursal
|HEDAYAT
|Founder, Chatterbox. For services to Social Enterprise, Technology and the Economy
|London
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Claire
|HENDERSON
|Head of Department, Quality, Careers and International Development, South Eastern Regional College. For services to Further Education in Northern Ireland
|Lisburn
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Emma Victoria
|HENDERSON
|Co-founder, Project Wingman. For services to Charity during Covid-19
|Kinloss
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Mercedes Jill Ursula
|HENNING
|Headteacher, Holy Trinity CofE Primary Academy, Cheverell. For services to Education in Wiltshire
|Edington
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Laura Josephine
|HENRY
|Managing Director, Laura Henry Consultancy. For services to Education
|London
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|George Arthur Somers
|HERVEY-BATHURST
|Founder, Ben Bathurst Memorial Trust. For voluntary service to Armed Forces Personnel and to their Families
|Ledbury
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Dr
|Katherine
|HEWLETT
|Glass Tutor, Working Men’s College. For services to Further Education and to Charity in London
|London
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Janet
|HILLS
|Detective Sergeant, Metropolitan Police Service. For services to Policing and to Community Relations
|London
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Dorothy Anne
|HILSLEY
|Headteacher, Yester Primary School, Gifford. For services to Education in East Lothian
|Gullane
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Dr
|Timothy Boon Leong
|HO
|Medical Director, Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust. For services to the NHS during Covid-19
|London
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Joanne Elizabeth
|HOBBS
|Chief Executive Officer, British Youth Council. For professional and voluntary services to Young People
|London
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Patricia
|HOLLAND
|For services to the community in Buxton and High Peak, Derbyshire
|Buxton
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Emily Jayne
|HOLLIS
|For services to Education in the London Borough of Croydon
|London
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Stephen
|HOLMES
|Service Director, Adult Social Care, Northumberland County Council. For services to Adult Social Care during Covid-19
|Corbridge
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Sarah Elizabeth
|HOPE
|Founder, Elizabeth’s Legacy of Hope. For services to Child Amputees and Road Crash Victims in London
|Harpenden
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Damian
|HOPLEY
|For services to Rugby Union Football
|London
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Hobibul
|HOQUE
|Chief Inspector, Bedfordshire Police. For services to Policing and Community Cohesion
|Luton
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Sharon
|HOWELL
|For charitable services in Hertfordshire
|Hertford
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Derek Andrew
|HOWLAND
|Lately Principal Production Consultant, Ordnance Survey. For services to National Mapping
|Salisbury
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Jill
|HUDSON-CLARK
|Foster Carer, Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead. For services to Fostering in Berkshire
|Maidenhead
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|William Joseph
|HUMPHREY
|MLA
|Member of the Northern Ireland Legislative Assembly for North Belfast. For public service, particularly during the Covid-19 Response
|Belfast
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Andrew John
|HURST
|Chief Executive, One Dance UK. For services to Dance, particularly during the Covid-19 Response
|Leamington Spa
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Teresa Ann
|HURST
|For political service in St Helens, Merseyside
|St Helens
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Dr
|Gareth
|HYNES
|Specialty Registrar, Respiratory Medicine, Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Medical Education during Covid-19
|Oxford
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Olayinka
|ILORI
|Designer. For services to Design
|London
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Kevin Robert
|INGRAM
|For charitable and voluntary services in Solihull, West Midlands
|Kingswinford
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Catherine Jane
|IRWIN
|Volunteer, Girl Guides. For services to Girlguiding
|Enniskillen
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Syeda
|ISLAM
|For services to the community in Battersea, Greater London particularly during the Covid-19 Response
|London
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Moinul
|ISLAM
|Founder and Project Manager, Outta Skool North West. For services to Sport and Education in the community, particularly during the Covid-19 Response
|Oldham
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Richard Nicholas Gildart
|JACKSON
|Lately Head of Operations and Regional Media, Conservative Party. For public and political service
|London
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Rodney Cyril
|JAMES
|Foster Carer, Oxfordshire County Council. For services to Fostering
|Abingdon
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Rosalie Olive
|JAMES
|Foster Carer, Oxfordshire County Council. For services to Fostering
|Abingdon
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Dr
|Fiona Charlton
|JENKINS
|Executive Director of Therapies and Health Sciences, Cardiff and Vale University Health Board and Interim Executive Director of Therapies and Health Sciences, Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board. For services to Healthcare
|Cardiff
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Mary Gabrielle
|JENNINGS
|Chief Executive Officer, FoodCycle. For professional and voluntary services to Disadvantaged People
|London
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Michelle
|JOHNSON
|Chief Nurse, Whittington Health NHS Trust. For services to Nursing, particularly during the Covid-19 Response
|St Albans
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Robert Cameron
|JOHNSTON
|Regional Director, Duke of Edinburgh’s Award. For services to Young People
|Liverpool
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Shravan Jashvantrai
|JOSHI
|For services to Diversity and to the British Hindu community
|London
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Dr
|Shikandhini
|KANAGASUNDREM
|Director, Infection Prevention and Control and Consultant Microbiologist, The Princess Alexandra Hospital NHS Trust. For services to Microbiology, infection Prevention and Control, particularly during the Covid-19 Response
|Loughton
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Harjinder Kaur
|KANDOLA
|Chief Executive, Barnet, Enfield and Haringey Mental Health NHS Trust. For services to Mental Health, particularly during the Covid-19 Response
|Arlesey
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Declan Michael
|KAVANAGH
|For services to the Vulnerable during the Covid-19 Response
|Crick
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Maria
|KEAVENEY-JESSIMAN
|Principal, Eveline Nursery Chain and Eveline Day School, London. For services to Education
|London
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Ryan Lawrence
|KELLEY
|Chief Executive, Whitmore Vale Housing Association. For services to Social Care in Surrey
|Godalming
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Carmen June
|KELLY
|Member of Management Committee, Cruse Bereavement Care. For services to Bereaved People in Hertfordshire
|Stevenage
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Anne Viensouk
|KEOTHAVONG BRETHERTON
|For services to Tennis
|London
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|John
|KIELY
|For services to the community in Coventry
|Wixford
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Laura Jane
|KING
|Founder, John King Brain Tumour Foundation. For charitable and voluntary services to People with Brain Tumours
|Walton-on-Thames
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Sarah Margaret
|KINGSLAND
|Senior Clinical Quality Manager, Regional Infection Prevention and Control Lead, NHS England and NHS Improvement, London Region. For services to the NHS, particularly during the Covid-19 Response
|Cambridge
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|John Michael
|KIRKPATRICK
|For services to Folk Music
|Bishop’s Castle
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Brian Douglas
|KNIGHT
|For services to the community in Bognor Regis and Littlehampton, West Sussex
|Bognor Regis
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Lisa Elizabeth
|KNIGHT
|Chief Nurse, London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust. For services to Nursing during Covid-19
|Tring
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Stuart Howard
|LAMB
|Chairman, William Lamb Group. For services to Business, to Skills and to the community in Yorkshire
|Wakefield
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Steven Mark
|LANGLEY
|Project Delivery Manager, Digital Group, Department for Work and Pensions. For services to Disability Accessibility Improvement and to Charity
|Blackpool
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Alan Brian
|LAZARUS
|Co-founder, Secretary and President, Jewish Association for Mental Illness. For services to Mental Health in the Jewish Community
|London
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Kim
|LEADBEATER
|Ambassador, Jo Cox Foundation and Chair, More in Common Batley and Spen. For services to Social Cohesion, to the community in Batley, West Yorkshire and to Combatting Loneliness during Covid-19
|Liversedge
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Janet Olwen
|LEAR
|Founder and Headteacher, Black Country Wheels School, Stourbridge. For services to Education in the West Midlands
|Halesowen
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Richard Royce
|LEE
|QAM
|Strategic Commander, St John Ambulance. For services to Healthcare during Covid-19
|Caerphilly
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Dr
|Maria Bernice
|LENN
|Founder and Chief Executive Officer, The Suited & Booted Centre. For services to Unemployed People in London
|London
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Kim
|LEWINGTON
|Charity Development Programme, Fly2Help. For services to Diversity in Aviation
|Gloucester
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Simon Philip
|LEWIS
|Head of Crisis Response, British Red Cross. For services to UK Crisis Response and to Healthcare, particularly during Covid-19
|Bushey
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Ann
|LOVELACE
|Volunteer, the Orpheus Centre. For services to Young People with Disabilities in Godstone, Surrey
|Tatsfield
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Ronald Alexander
|LOVELAND
|For services to Foster Care in Moray
|Fochabers
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Joyce Margaret
|LOVELAND
|For services to Foster Care in Moray
|Fochabers
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Susanne
|LYNCH
|Head, Medicines Management, South Sefton Clinical Commissioning Group and Southport and Formby Clinical Commissioning Group. For services to Pharmacy, particularly during the Covid-19 Response
|Liverpool
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Kenneth Neil
|MACDONALD
|For voluntary service to Dentistry and Dental Training Abroad
|Isle of Lewis
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Dr
|Natalie-Jane Anne
|MACDONALD
|Chief Executive Officer, Sunrise Senior Living UK and Gracewell Healthcare and Chair, Nuffield Health. For services to Healthcare, particularly during the Covid-19 Response
|Ickford
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Judith Martha Tsitsi
|MACHIWENYIKA
|Nurse Consultant, Royal Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Nursing and to BAME Equality, particularly during the Covid-19 Response
|Huntingdon
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Kenneth
|MACKAY
|For services to the community in Rhenigidale, Western Isles
|Isle of Harris
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|David James
|MAHONEY
|Chief Operating Officer, England and Wales Cricket Board. For services to Sport
|London
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Veronica
|MAIN
|For services to Straw Hat Plaiting and Endangered Crafts Skills
|Hazlemere
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Abdul
|MAJID
|For services to Integration in Glasgow and to Charity in Scotland and Abroad
|Bothwell
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Martin Paul
|MANN
|Chair, Special Olympics. For services to People with Intellectual Disabilities
|Ipswich
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Raymond Alfred Stradling
|MARSH
|For voluntary service to Wildlife and Conservation on Skippers Island, Essex
|Walton-on-the-Naze
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Professor
|Alan Roger
|MARYON-DAVIS
|Chair, Public Health Advisory Group, National Institute for Health and Care Excellence. For services to Public Health
|Tilsbury
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Fiorella
|MASSEY
|Chair, Friends of the Mental Health Foundation. For services to Education
|London
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Michael Humphrey Harcourt
|MASTER
|For services to Wildlife and Conservation in Hertfordshire and Middlesex
|Royston
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Robert Keith
|MATHER
|Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Against Malaria Foundation. For services to Medicine and to Charity
|London
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Alexander John Hilton
|MAYFIELD
|Supply Chain and Operations Director, Brakes. For services to the Food Supply Chain and to the Vulnerable during the Covid-19 Response
|York
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Duncan Ferguson
|MCDONALD
|For services to Scottish Traditional Music
|Acharacle
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Karen
|MCDOWELL
|Station Commander, Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service. For services to the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and to the LGBTQ community
|Dromore
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|John Charles Kenneth
|MCDOWELL
|Director, Kilwaughter Minerals Ltd. For services to Industry and to Charity in Northern Ireland
|Whitehead
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|William Thompson
|MCELHINNEY
|Lately Principal, Ashlea Primary School, Londonderry. For services to Primary Education in Northern Ireland
|Londonderry
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|David Alistair
|MCGOWAN
|For services to Sport and to Reconciliation in Northern Ireland
|Magherafelt
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Alyson
|MCGREGOR
|National Director, Altogether Better. For services to Collaborative Practice and Service Development in the NHS
|Keighley
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|John Warren
|MCGUINNESS
|For services to Motorcycle Racing
|Lancaster
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Helen Elizabeth
|MCHUGH
|For services to Education and to the Methodist Church in Northern Ireland
|Belfast
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Brenda Margaret
|MCHUGH
|Founder, Pears Family School. For services to Education
|London
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|George Philip
|MCKENZIE
|Chair, Port William Inshore Rescue Service. For services to Maritime Safety in Scotland
|Newton Stewart
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Darren
|MCMAHON
|Youth Worker, PACT. For voluntary service to Young People in Stanley, County Durham
|Stanley
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Amanda
|MCNAMEE
|Principal, Lagan College. For services to Education in Northern Ireland
|Belfast
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Nigel William Whiteley
|MELLOR
|Chair, Emmaus Merseyside. For services to the Homeless and Disadvantaged in Merseyside
|Wirral
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Greta
|MENDEZ
|For services to Dance
|London
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Suzanne Elizabeth
|MIELL-INGRAM
|Makaton Tutor and Director, Singing Hands. For services to Children and Young People with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities
|London
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Maxwell John
|MILBURN
|For services to Fundraising, especially for St Nicholas Hospice, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk
|Bury St Edmunds
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Andrew James
|MILLER
|Arts Consultant and Broadcaster. For services to Disability Awareness in the Cultural Industry
|Welford
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Paul Malcolm
|MILLER
|Senior Manager Health, Safety and Environment, Asda Stores Ltd. For services to Retail Customers during the Covid-19 Response
|East Kilbride
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Liz Jane
|MILLS
|For services to the community in Market Harborough, Leicestershire, particularly during the Covid-19 Response
|Glen Parva
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Alexandra Gail
|MILNE
|Staff Commander, First Aid Nursing Yeomanry. For services to Emergency Incident Response and to the Covid-19 Response in London
|Baldock
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Dr
|Alison Anne
|MONAGHAN
|Principal Geologist, British Geological Survey. For services to Geology
|Edinburgh
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Dr
|Harold
|MOORE
|Voluntary Founder and Chair, Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People and Co-founder, the Laura Centre. For services to Young People and to Charity in Leicester
|Lutterworth
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Janet Enid
|MORGAN
|Founder, Lithuanian Orphans Support Trust. For voluntary and charitable services
|London
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Emma Margaret
|MORRIS
|Chief Executive Officer, Stop Abuse For Everyone. For services to Victims of Abuse and to Charity
|West Hill
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Paul Jonathan
|MORRIS
|Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Addmaster UK Ltd. For services to Exports
|Rugeley
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Arpal
|MORZARIA
|Attendance and Wellbeing Champion, Risk and Intelligence Service, H.M. Revenue and Customs. For services to Staff Wellbeing
|Rickmansworth
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Hamid
|MOTRAGHI
|Lately Chair, Home Office Race Network and Chair, Civil Service Race Forum. For services to Diversity and Inclusion
|Newcastle upon Tyne
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Dorota Anna
|MROZ
|Editor and Digital Publishing Director, TES. For services to Education
|London
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Carol Ann
|MUSGRAVE
|Lately Manager, North Warwickshire Citizens’ Advice. For services to the Voluntary Sector and to the community in Warwickshire
|Nuneaton
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Ruchi
|NANDA
|Lately Account Manager, Department for International Trade. For services to Trade, to Investment and to Business Support
|Hockley
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Gary
|NEEVE
|Officer, Border Force, Home Office. For services to Border Security
|Deal
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Yvonne
|NEWBOLD
|Founder, Special Educational Needs and Disabilities, Violent and Challenging Behaviour Project. For services to Children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities and to their Families
|London
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Janice
|NICHOLSON
|Strategic Lead, No Wrong Door, North Yorkshire. For services to Children
|Otley
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Ashley
|NICHOLSON
|President, UK Harbour Masters Association, and Senior Harbour Master, Forthports Ltd. For services to Women in the Maritime Sector
|Larbert
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Khairun
|NISA
|Foster Carer, Leeds City Council. For services to Fostering
|Pudsey
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Eunice Margery
|NORMAN
|For services to the community in Gillingham, Kent
|Gillingham
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Justine Patricia
|NORRIS
|Community Mental Health Occupational Therapist, Kent and Medway NHS and Social Care Partnership Trust. For services to the NHS during Covid-19
|Deal
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Laura Jane
|NORRIS
|Head of Strategy and Policy for Specialised Services, NHS England and NHS Improvement. For services to the NHS during Covid-19
|Ilkley
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Karen Lesley
|O’BRIEN
|Regional Chief Pharmacist and Controlled Drug Accountable Officer, NHS England and NHS Improvement, North West Region. For services to Pharmacy and Patient Safety, particularly during the Covid-19 Response
|Salford
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Michael John
|O’NEILL
|Chairman, Keighley Cougars. For services to Rugby League Football, the community in Keighley, West Yorkshire and to Charity during the Covid-19 Pandemic
|London
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Alan James
|ODDIE
|Founder, Ride High. For services to the community in Milton Keynes
|Aspley Guise
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Richard William
|ORD
|For services to Hospitality and Regeneration in South Tyneside
|Whitburn
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Richard Hugh
|OSGOOD
|Senior Archaeologist, Defence Infrastructure Organisation. For services to Defence and to Heritage
|Winchester
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Mohamed Hazrath Haleem
|OSSMAN
|For services to the Sri Lankan Community in the UK
|London
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Mark Anthony
|OWEN
|Special Chief Officer, North Wales Police. For services to Policing and to the community in North Wales, particularly during the Covid-19 Response
|Llanynys
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Thomas Huw
|OWEN
|Founder and Managing Director, Owens Group. For services to Employment and to the community in Llanelli and South Wales
|Llanelli
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|David Fraser
|OWEN
|For services to Scouting
|Hereford
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Amanda Elizabeth Lavinia
|OWEN
|Health and Safety Director, Heathrow Airport. For services to Transport, particularly during the Covid-19 Response
|Virginia Water
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Daniel Leonard
|OWENS
|Online Grocery Development Manager, Asda Stores Ltd. For services to Retail Customers during the Covid-19 Response
|Bingley
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Susan Dorothy
|OWEN-WEAVER
|Founder, Change of Scene. For voluntary service to Disadvantaged Young People in Surrey and Hampshire
|Farnham
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Catherine Julie
|PALMER
|Head, Change Governance, Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency. For services to Motorists
|Swansea
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Satyesh
|PARMAR
|Consultant Surgeon, Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham. For services to Oral and Maxillofacial Cancer Surgery
|Solihull
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Richard
|PASKELL
|Western Beacons Mountain Rescue Team. For services to Mountain Rescue and to the community in South Wales
|Pontyclun
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Catherine
|PATERSON
|Founder, the Dochas Fund. For services to Healthcare and Social Care in Argyll and Bute
|Lochgilphead
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Bhaven
|PATHAK
|For services to Business and British Hinduism
|London
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Jade-Shannon
|PATRICK
|Founder, Daisy Chain Project, Sussex. For services to Victims of Domestic Abuse, particularly during the Covid-19 Response
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Dr
|Harold George
|PATTEN
|For services to African and Caribbean Dance
|London
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Nigel Lindsay
|PAYNE
|Lately Chair, Professional Jockeys Association. For services to British Horseracing and to Charity, particularly during the Covid-19 Response
|Launceston
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Ian Fryer
|PEAKE
|Principal and Chief Executive, Herefordshire, Ludlow and North Shropshire College. For services to Education
|Sutton St. Nicholas
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|David Frederick
|PEARSON
|Lately Trustee and Company Secretary and Founder, Thirtyone:eight. For services to Safeguarding the Vulnerable
|Swanley
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Christine Marie
|PEARSON
|Executive Director of Nursing, East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust. For services to Nursing, particularly during the Covid-19 Response
|Manchester
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Patricia Jane Roughan
|PEASE
|Associate Chief Nurse for Safeguarding, Mental Health and Learning Disabilities. For services to Nursing, Children, Young People and Safeguarding particularly during the Covid-19 Response
|Farnborough
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Gordon Charles
|PENROSE
|Honorary President, Institute of Roofing. For services to the Roof Slating and Tiling Industry
|Carrickfergus
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Christopher George
|PHILLIPS
|Voluntary Pastoral Worker, Dame Agnes Weston’s Royal Charity for the Naval Service. For voluntary service to the Royal Navy
|Ivybridge
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Tamsin
|PHIPPS
|For voluntary services to Waterways and to Young People through Girlguiding UK
|Wargrave
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Martin George
|PILGRIM
|Trustee and Treasurer, Young Women’s Trust. For services to Disadvantaged Children and Young People
|Canterbury
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Mark Craig
|PILKINGTON
|Combat System Engineer, Defence, Equipment and Support, Ministry of Defence. For services to Naval Operational Capability
|Langport
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Heather
|POPE
|Clinical Director for Dental Services, East Cheshire NHS Trust. For services to Dental Treatment for the Vulnerable
|Winsford
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Emmi Rose
|POTELIAKHOFF
|Provider Policy Director, NHS England and NHS Improvement. For services to the NHS, particularly during the Covid-19 Response
|London
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Rachel
|POULTON
|Foster Carer, York City Council. For services to Fostering, particularly during the Covid-19 Response
|York
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Nigel
|POULTON
|Foster Carer, York City Council. For services to Fostering, particularly during the Covid-19 Response
|York
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Marilyn Ann
|POUND
|Chair of Governors, Cardinal Wiseman Catholic School, Ealing, London. For services to Education
|London
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Christine
|POWELL
|National Manager, 111 Wales, Welsh Ambulance Service. For services to Healthcare and to the 111 Service in Wales
|Bridgend
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Bruce Lewis Hamilton
|POWELL
|Lately Chair of Trustees, Haberdashers’ Aske’s Federation and Treloar Trust. For services to Education
|Bentley
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Nigel Jonathan
|PRIESTLEY
|Solicitor. For services to Children and to Families
|Huddersfield
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Jo-Ann Elizabeth Prichard
|PRINGLE
|Programme Adviser, Childcare Works Leeds. For services to Children and Families
|Leeds
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Mohanned Saleem Udin Kauser
|QUAZI
|Team Leader, Office of the Regional Schools Commissioner, West Midlands. For services to Education
|Epsom
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Tim
|RAMSEY
|Founder, Just Like Us. For services to Education and to LGBTQ Equality
|London
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Alastair John
|RANKIN
|For public and charitable services in Belfast
|Lisburn
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Robert Kilpatrick
|RANKIN
|Project Manager, Watt’s Improved Safety Headguard. For services to Civil Engineering and to Innovation
|Glasgow
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Professor
|David MacCauley
|REID
|Volunteer Ambassador, Royal Osteoporosis Society. For services to People with Osteoporosis and to Charity
|Aberdeen
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Judith Stella
|RHYS
|For voluntary service to Health and Social Care
|Cardiff
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Sharron
|ROBBIE
|Managing Director, Devon and Cornwall Training Providers Network. For services to Apprenticeships and to Skills
|Plymouth
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Margaret Grace
|ROBERTS
|External Examiner and President, Institute of Education and Geographical Association. For services to Education
|Sheffield
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Catherine
|ROBERTSON
|Consultant Professor, University of Nottingham. For services to Occupational Therapy
|Nottingham
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Thomas Daniel
|ROBINSON
|For voluntary service to Education in Larne, County Antrim
|Larne
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|David John Marshall
|ROBINSON
|Chairman of the Trustees, The Robinson Memorial Hospital. For services to the Health Board and the Covid-19 Response in North Antrim
|Ballymena
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Robert Andrew
|ROBINSON
|For public and voluntary service in Powys
|Welshpool
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Simone Monique
|RODEN
|Headteacher, Ynysowen Community Primary School. For services to Education in Aberfan, Merthyr Tydfil
|Ebbw Vale
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Dr
|Marilyn
|ROGERS
|Midwife, Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust and Founder, Calderdale Baby Cafe. For services to Midwifery and Infant Feeding
|Huddersfield
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|John
|ROMAIN
|Co-founder, The NHS Spitfire Project. For services to Charity and to Aircraft Restoration, particularly during the Covid-19 Response
|Saffron Walden
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Amanda
|ROMAIN
|Co-founder, The NHS Spitfire Project. For services to Charity and to Aircraft Restoration, particularly during the Covid-19 Response
|Saffron Walden
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Timothy Robert
|ROOT
|Assistant Head, NHS Specialist Pharmacy Service. For services to Pharmacy, particularly during the Covid-19 Response
|London
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Dr
|Gloria
|ROWLAND
|Director of Midwifery, Barts Health NHS Trust. For professional and voluntary services to Midwifery
|Hatfield
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|George Philip Page
|ROYLE
|Head of Delivery, Customs Handling of Import and Export Freight, H.M. Revenue and Customs. For public service
|Wokingham
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Vinaykant
|RUPARELIA
|DL
|For services to Local Enterprise, to Tourism and to the community in Portsoy, Banffshire
|Portsoy
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Jon Antony
|SASS
|For services to the Restoration of UK Windmills and Watermills
|Market Rasen
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Ruth
|SAUNDERS
|For services to charity during Covid-19
|Newbury
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Andrew John
|SAVAGE
|Executive Director, Rail Heritage Trust. For services to the Railway Industry and Heritage
|London
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Joy Louise
|SCOTT
|Volunteer, MENCAP. For services to People with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities in Northampton
|Abington
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Deborah Patricia
|SCULLY
|Deputy Principal, Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. For services to Drama Training and to Higher Education
|London
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Victoria
|SELLICK
|Chief Partnership Officer, Nesta. For services to Social Action
|Farnham
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Richard James
|SERCOMBE
|Data Technologist, Brakes. For services to Vulnerable People during the Covid-19 Response
|Whitworth
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Niraj Kumar
|SHARMA
|Immigration Liaison Officer, Immigration Enforcement, Home Office. For public service
|Abroad
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Andrew
|SHELLEY
|Lately Chief Executive, World Squash Federation. For services to Squash
|London
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Professor
|Lorraine
|SHERR
|Professor of Clinical and Health Psychology, UCL, London. For services to Vulnerable Children and to Families
|London
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Marie
|SHEVAS
|For services to Charity in Cowdenbeath and Malawi
|Ketly
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Chris
|SHIRLING-ROOKE
|Chief Executive Officer, Mersey Maritime. For services to the Maritime Sector
|Heswall
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Joe
|SIMMONDS
|Captain, Exeter Chiefs. For services to Rugby Union Football
|Exeter
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Margaret Ann
|SIMMONS-BIRD
|Director of Education Transformation, Bath and North East Somerset Council. For services to Education
|Bristol
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Cheryl Jane
|SIMPSON
|Co-founder and Chief Executive, Space4autism. For services to the Community and to Autism
|Poynton
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Sunita Ben
|SINGAL
|Diversity and Equality Lead, National Employer and Partnership Team, Department for Work and Pensions. For services to Diversity and to Inclusion
|Sutton Coldfield
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Mark Christopher
|SISWICK
|Executive Headteacher, Chesterton Primary School, London. For services to Education
|London
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Councillor
|David John
|SKINNER
|For services to the community in Coventry, West Midlands
|Coventry
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|John Robert
|SLEEP
|Senior Officer, VAT Technical Consultant, H.M. Revenue and Customs. For services to Tax Compliance
|Rochdale
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Dr
|Lynn Elizabeth
|SLOMAN
|Founder, Transport for Quality of Life. For services to Transport
|Ceredigion
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Jean Shirley
|SMART
|Director, Collin Care Group and Head, Mayfield Nursery, Glasgow. For services to Pre-School Education and to Charity
|Largs
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Alison
|SMITH
|Treasurer, SOS Rape Crisis, Southend on Sea. For services to Victims of Domestic and Sexual Violence in Essex
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Christopher Scott
|SMITH
|Facilities Manager, Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport. For public service, particularly during the Covid-19 Response
|Caterham
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Lynn
|SMITH
|Civilian Secretary, HQ 38 (Irish) Brigade, Northern Ireland Garrison. For services to Defence
|Lisburn
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Colin
|SMITH
|For services to Charitable Fundraising in Dover, Kent
|Dover
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Joanna Angelina Helen
|SNOW
|Matron, Intensive Care Unit, Kettering General Hospital. For services to the NHS and Patients, particularly during the Covid-19 Response
|Leicester
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Professor
|Hora
|SOLTANI-KARBASCHI
|Professor of Maternal and Infant Health, Sheffield Hallam University. For services to Higher Education and to Maternal and Infant Health
|Sheffield
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|David
|SOMERVILLE
|Team Leader, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence
|London
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Nicholas Peter
|SPEIGHT
|HR Leader, The Co-operative Group. For services to the Food Supply Chain during Covid-19
|Sale
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Katie Elizabeth
|SPENCER
|Senior Manager, Lloyds Banking Group. For services to the Financial Services Sector during Covid-19
|Wigan
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Ella Louvaine
|SPIRA
|Co-founder, Sisters Grimm. For services to International Trade and the Creative Industry
|London
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Sasi
|SRINIVASAN
|Early Years Manager, London Borough of Brent. For services to Education
|London
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Dr
|Gillian Penelope
|STAMP
|For public and voluntary service
|London
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|John Michael
|STEVENSON
|For Charitable Fundraising for Cancer Charities
|Alderley Edge
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Rosemary Bernadette
|STEWART
|Senior Private Secretary to the First Minister of Wales. For public service
|Cardiff
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|David Charles
|STEWART
|Regional Director, Health Library and Knowledge Services North, Health Education England. For services to the NHS and voluntary service to Information Management
|Warrington
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Frederick Giovanni Maria
|ST GEORGE
|Co-founder, the Italian Job. For services to Charity
|Steyning
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Peter James
|STRATTEN
|Chief Executive Officer, British Gliding Association. For services to Aviation
|Brackley
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Chitra
|SUNDARAM
|For services to the South Asian Dance Sector
|London
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Fiona Helen Turnbull
|SYMON
|For services to Maritime Heritage
|Kinross
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Professor
|Tamas
|SZAKMANY
|Critical Care Consultant, Royal Gwent Hospital. For services to the NHS during Covid-19
|Newport
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Andrew Stuart
|TAEE
|For charitable fundraising for Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children NHS Foundation Trust
|Egham
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Alexander Robert
|TAYLOR
|Assistant Director, Readiness and Response, Civil Contingencies Secretariat, Cabinet Office. For public service
|Tunbridge Wells
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Zoe Alison
|TAYLOR
|Chief Executive Officer, Sparkol. For services to Exports
|Wraxall
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Peter Jason
|TAYLOR
|For services to the Jewellery and Silversmithing Industries
|Birmingham
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Darren Kenneth
|TEALE
|Founder, Junction 15 Productions. For services to Media and to Vulnerable Communities in the UK and Abroad
|Newcastle-Under-Lyme
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Stella Winifred
|THEBRIDGE
|Principal Librarian, Schools and Reading, Warwickshire. For services to Public Libraries during Covid-19
|Sutton Coldfield
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Christopher Baden Nigel
|THOMAS
|Deputy Director, H.M. Coastguard. For services to Voluntary Search and Rescue
|Bournemouth
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|David
|THOMPSON
|QPM
|For services to Architecture and to the community in Norfolk
|Norwich
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Dr
|Asha
|THOMSON
|Speciality Dentist in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Senior Clinical Leadership Fellow East Anglia NHS England and Senior Clinical Teacher in Oral Surgery, Kings College Hospital London. For services to the NHS, particularly during the Covid-19 Response
|Chelmsford
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Paul Joseph
|THOROGOOD
|Chief Executive Officer, Football Foundation. For services to Football
|London
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Claire Louise
|THROSSELL
|For services to Children Experiencing Domestic Abuse
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Dr
|Joanne Elizabeth
|THWAITE
|Senior Scientist, Microbiology, Defence Science and Technology Laboratory. For services to the NHS during the Covid-19 Response
|Warminster
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Raphaela
|THYNNE
|Co-ordinator, Same Sex Marriage and Abortion Consultations, Northern Ireland Office. For services to Equality in Northern Ireland
|London
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Carol Susan
|TILEY
|South West Area Chairman, Sea Cadets. For voluntary service to Young People
|Tewkesbury
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Susan
|TIPTON
|Managing Director, Protocol Consultancy Services. For services to Apprenticeships and to Charity in the West Midlands
|Tamworth
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Anjuu
|TREVEDI
|Head, Regional Business Engagement, University of Leicester. For services to Business Innovation and to the Economy in Leicestershire
|Leicester
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Dr
|Nigel John
|TRINGHAM
|Lately Editor, Victoria County History of Staffordshire. For services to Local History
|Stafford
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|James David
|TROTT
|Founder and volunteer, Brass for Africa. For services to Disadvantaged Children and Young People in Liberia, Rwanda and Uganda
|Wokingham
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Stephen James
|TROWBRIDGE
|Managing Director, First City Nursing and Care. For services to Domiciliary Care during Covid-19
|Swindon
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Catherine
|TUITT
|For services to the community in London
|London
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Rajinder
|TUMBER
|Cyber Security Executive, Ernst and Young. For services to the Cyber Security Industry
|London
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Dr
|Stephanie Joy
|TYLER
|For services to Nature Conservation in the UK and Africa
|Penallt
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Shahab
|UDDIN
|Director of Legal, British Olympic Association. For services to Sport during the Covid-19 Response
|London
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Barry George
|UNDERWOOD
|Lately Head of Distribution Services, Vote Office, House of Commons. For services to Parliament, particularly during the Covid-19 Response and voluntary service to Football
|Ash Vale
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Tracy Gale
|UPTON
|Makaton Tutor, Singing Hands. For services to Children and Young People with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities
|London
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Manoj
|VARSANI
|Founder, SOS Supplies. For services to Protective Care during the Covid-19 Response
|London
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Kelly Ann
|VERE
|Director of Technical Skills and Strategy, University of Nottingham. For services to Higher Education
|Draycott
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Mark Andrew
|VICKERS
|Chief Executive, Olive Academies. For services to Children and Young People with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities
|Brighton
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Felicity Ann
|WAGGETT
|For services to Young People and to the community in Gloucestershire
|Stroud
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Claire
|WALDROM
|Deputy Headteacher, Rosehill School, Nottingham. For services to Children and Young People with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities
|Nottingham
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Brendan Alan
|WARBURTON
|Head Coach, Sheffield City Amateur Boxing Club. For services to Boxing and to the community in Sharrow, Sheffield
|Sheffield
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Sarah Elizabeth Marilyn
|WARREN
|Lecturer, Southern Regional College. For services to Education and Children in Northern Ireland
|Tandragee
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Diana Ruth
|WASTENAGE
|For services to Agriculture
|Salterton
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|David Karl
|WATERS
|For services to Wildlife Conservation and to the Re-Introduction of Rare Native Species to the UK
|Salisbury
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Sharon Monica
|WATSON
|DL
|Lately Artistic Director, Phoenix Dance Theatre, Chief Executive and Principal, Northern School of Contemporary Dance. For services to Dance
|Leeds
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Alexander
|WATT
|Founder and Chairman, Glasgow Eagles Sports Charity Club. For services to Young People with Additional Needs and Disabilities and to Community Cohesion in Glasgow
|Glasgow
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Samuel
|WEBB
|For services to Architecture
|Cambridge
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Stephen Leslie
|WEIR
|For services to the Royal British Legion and to the community in County Antrim during Covid-19
|Carrickfergus
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Neil
|WELLER
|Chairman, London Apprenticeship Ambassador Network. For services to Education and to Skills
|Oxon
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Karen Jay
|WESPIESER
|Chief Operations Officer, Parent Ping. For services to Children and Young People with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities, particularly during the Covid-19 Response
|Maidenhead
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Joanne
|WHEELER
|For services to the Arts and to People with Disabilities
|Harden
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Michael James
|WHISTLER
|Volunteer, Southend-on-Sea Lifeboat Station. For services to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution
|Southend-on-Sea
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Kimberly Ann
|WIDE
|Chief Executive Officer, Take A Part Community Interest Company. For services to Social Engagement in the Arts in South West England
|Bristol
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Dr
|Heather Ann
|WILLIAMS
|Consultant Medical Physicist for Nuclear Medicine, Christie NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Diversity and to Inclusion in Science
|Cheadle Hulme
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Karen Hazel
|WILLIAMS
|Foster Carer, Plymouth City Council. For services to Fostering
|Plymouth
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Dean John
|WILSON
|JP
|For public and voluntary service in South East London
|London
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Jacqueline
|WINNING
|Centre Manager, Forth Valley Sensory Centre. For services to People with Sensory Loss during the Covid-19 Response
|Falkirk
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Thomas
|WOOD
|Founder, Help 4 Homeless Veterans Charity. For charitable services during Covid-19
|Barnsley
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Kelda
|WOOD
|Chief Executive Officer, Climbing Out. For charitable services
|Shrewsbury
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Lindy
|WOODAGE
|Staff Officer, Devon and Cornwall Police. For services to Policing and to Civil Contingency Planning, particularly during the Covid-19 Response
|Exmouth
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Barbara Dorothy
|WORRALL
|Founder and Chair, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) North West. For services to Parents of Young People with ADHD
|Carnforth
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Irvine Alan
|WORTHINGTON
|Founder, Triangle of Care. For services to Mental Health Patients and their Carers
|Sidmouth
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Glynis
|WRIGHT
|Founder and Head of Practice, Glynis Wright Ltd Solicitors. For services to Female Entrepreneurship
|Melton Mowbray
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Robert
|WRIGHT
|For services to Amateur Boxing and to Young People in Parson Cross, Sheffield
|Sheffield
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Roland Edward
|WYCHERLEY
|Chairman, Shrewsbury Town Football Club. For services to the community in Shrewsbury
|Shrewsbury
|Member of the Order of the British Empire
|Haleema
|YOUSAF
|Team Leader, Fair Access and School Exclusions, Sandwell Metropolitan Borough Council. For services to Children and Young People with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities
|Solihull
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Jackie
|STUART
|BEM
|Tour Guide, Peterhead Prison Museum. For services to Law and Order and to Cultural Heritage
|Peterhead
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Pamela Dawn
|ABBOTT
|Community Champion, Wm Morrisons Supermarkets plc. For services to Community Engagement in Wakefield during the Covid-19 Response
|Leeds
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Rachel
|ADAM
|Project Director, Museums Northumberland Bait. For services to Arts and Culture
|Newcastle upon Tyne
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|David
|ADAMSON
|Honorary Chieftain, Burntisland Highland Games. For services to Athletics and to the community in Burntisland, Fife
|Burntisland
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Rhammel Emmanual Basil
|AFFLICK
|For services to the community in London
|London
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Samira
|AHMAD
|Assistant Scientific Officer, Animal and Plant Health Agency. For services to Animal Health during the Covid-19 Response and to the community in Woking, Surrey
|Addlestone
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Dr
|Azeem
|ALAM
|Co-Founder, BiteMedicine and Junior Doctor, Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Medical Education during Covid-19
|Harpenden
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Maxine Ann
|ALLAN
|Chief Executive Officer and Trustee, Whiteleys Retreat. For services to Young People with Cancer and NHS Front Line Workers in Ayr during the Covid-19 Response
|Ayr
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Jason David Graeme
|ALLEN
|Youth Worker, St Mary’s Centre. For services to Young People in North West London
|London
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Alexander John
|ANDERSON
|For voluntary and charitable services to People with Autism in Caerleon-on-Usk, Wales
|Newport
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Richard Anthony
|ANDREWS
|For services to the community in Portchester, Hampshire
|Portchester
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Gillian Elizabeth
|ANGEL
|Community Development Officer, RAF Scampton. For services to Royal Air Force Personnel and their Families
|Market Rasen
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Peter John
|ANSELL
|For services to Seal Conservation in Norfolk
|Great Yarmouth
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Harry Mario
|AQUILINA
|Firefighter, London Fire Brigade. For services to the community in London during the Covid-19 Response
|Edenbridge
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Elizabeth Caroline
|ARMSTRONG
|For services to Archaeology and to the community in Norwich
|Norwich
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Kenneth Edward
|ASHBY
|Lately Watch Commander, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service. For services to the community in Suffolk and to the Firefighters Charity
|Newmarket
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Richard Anthony
|ASHMAN
|Library Co-ordinator, City College, Southampton. For services to Further Education
|Southampton
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Arnold Wilson
|ASHWORTH
|For voluntary and charitable services to the community in Whitworth, Lancashire
|Rochdale
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Fiona Jane
|AUTY
|Head of Government Relations, National Physical Laboratory. For services to Science and Engineering Communication
|London
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Keith Andrew
|AXBEY
|Cub Scout Leader. For services to Scouting and Canoeing in Surrey and South West London
|London
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Samantha Jane
|AXBEY
|For voluntary service to Girlguiding in Wimbledon, London
|London
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|David
|BAILEY
|Northumbrian Piper. For services to Music
|Newcastle upon Tyne
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Kirsty
|BAIRD
|For services to Singing, Mental Health and to the community in Edinburgh, Fife and the Lothians during the Covid-19 Response
|Edinburgh
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Ann Mary
|BALL
|For services to the community in Shoreham, Kent
|Sevenoaks
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Lisa
|BARKER
|Firefighter, London Fire Brigade. For services to the community in London during the Covid-19 Response
|London
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Michael
|BARLOW
|For services to the community in Tameside, Greater Manchester
|Dukinfield
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Deidre Majella Josephine
|BARR
|TD
|Clinical Manager, St John Ambulance. For voluntary service to the NHS Nightingale Hospital, London, during the Covid-19 Response
|London
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Warren Karl
|BAXTER
|Physiotherapist, Integrated Community Reablement Service, Merseycare NHS Foundation Trust. For services to the NHS during the Covid-19 Response
|Southport
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Janet Christine
|BAYS
|For services to the community in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire
|Wisbech
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Kim Teresa
|BECK
|Librarian, Langley School, Solihull. For services to Education in the West Midlands
|Solihull
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Gloria June
|BEHARRELL
|For charitable services in Shrewsbury, Shropshire
|Shrewsbury
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Hugh Kirkpatrick Paul
|BELL
|Chairman, Board of Governors, Aughnacloy College. For voluntary service to Education in Northern Ireland
|Aughnacloy
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Andrew Thomas
|BENDON
|Emergency Response Volunteer, British Red Cross. For voluntary service in Cambridgeshire during the Covid-19 Response
|Willingham
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Anand
|BHATT
|Co-founder, Aakash Odedra Company. For services to Dance and to the community in Leicester
|Leicester
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Salma
|BI
|For services to Cricket and to Diversity in Sport
|Birmingham
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Kenneth
|BIRKBY
|JP
|For voluntary service to Young People in Buckinghamshire
|Aylesbury
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Paul
|BIRKBY
|Business Continuity Manager, BAE Systems Submarines. For services to the community in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, during the Covid-19 Response
|Barrow-in-Furness
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Noreen
|BISHOP
|Inclusion Assistant, Laurel Lane Primary School, West Drayton. For services to Education in the London Borough of Hillingdon
|London
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Michael David
|BLACK
|For services to the Jewish Community in Northern Ireland
|Belfast
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Judith
|BLACOW
|Chair, Board of Trustees, NEO Community. For charitable services to the community on Wirral
|Wirral
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Donald John
|BLAIR
|Volunteer, 1st Greenisland Company, The Boys’ Brigade. For services to Young People in County Antrim
|Carrickfergus
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Jennifer
|BLISS
|For voluntary service to the Topsham Museum, South Devon
|Exeter
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Stephen
|BOULTON
|Instructor, MAPS Karate Club. For services to Karate and the community in Swinton, South Yorkshire
|Swinton
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Terry Nicholas
|BRACHER
|Manager, Heritage Services. For services to Heritage and Public Libraries in Wiltshire
|Corsham
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Michael Ernest
|BRAYCOTTON
|Secretary, Disability and Carers Community Network and Business Support Assistant, Criminal Justice Department, West Midlands Police. For services to Policing
|Walsall
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|David
|BREWSTER
|Lately Strategic Engineering Manager, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service. For services to Fire Safety
|Hastings
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Vicki
|BROAD
|Head of Long Term Care, Hywel Dda University Health Board. For services to the NHS in Wales during the Covid-19 Response
|Neath
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Paul Stanley
|BROCKMAN
|Woodland Manager, Hoburne Bashley, New Forest. For services to Woodland Management and Nature Conservation
|New Milton
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Jennifer
|BROUARD
|Citizens in Policing Manager, Essex Police. For services to Policing and to the Voluntary Sector
|Frinton-on-Sea
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|David William
|BROWN
|For services to the community in York
|York
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|William
|BROWN
|For services to Food Economy in Northern Ireland
|Belfast
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|George Iven
|BROWN
|For services to Business and to the community in Omagh, County Tyrone
|Omagh
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Ian David Eric
|BROWN
|Volunteer, H.M. Coastguard. For services to Voluntary Search and Rescue
|Swanage
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Pearl May
|BRUNNING
|For services to the community in Eriswell, Suffolk
|Brandon
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Deborah Patricia
|BUCK
|Clinical Practice Lead, East London Foundation Trust. For services to Mental Health Nursing, particularly during the Covid-19 Response
|Wellingborough
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Richard
|BURNELL
|For services to Young People and to the community in Holyhead, Anglesey
|Anglesey
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Jo
|BUSSON
|For services to the community in Harlow, Essex
|Harlow
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|David Terrance
|BUTLER
|Access Manager, Translink. For services to Public Transport in Northern Ireland
|Castledawson
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Martin
|CABLE
|Watch Manager, Essex Fire and Rescue Service. For services to the community in Maldon
|Maldon
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Sarah Louise
|CAIRNS
|Senior Programme Manager, Asda Ltd Online Grocery. For services to Retail Customers during the Covid-19 Response
|Huddersfield
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|James Murdoch
|CAMERON
|Data Scientist, Asda Supermarkets Ltd. For services to the Vulnerable Customers during the Covid-19 Response
|Leeds
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Margaret
|CAMPBELL
|For services to Pipe Bands and Sollus Highland Dancers
|Londonderry
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Jacqueline
|CAMPBELL
|For charitable services to the Children’s Hospital Association Scotland, particularly during the Covid-19 Response
|Dundee
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Deborah
|CAMPBELL
|Technical Specialist, Environment Agency. For services to Flood Protection and voluntary service to Young People
|Market Rasen
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Paul John
|CAMPION
|For services to the community in Middleton, Manchester
|Middleton
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Richard
|CARLEY
|For services to the community in Woodchurch, Kent
|Woodchurch
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Harry Albert George
|CARLISLE
|For services to World War I and II Remembrance
|Macclesfield
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Linda
|CARRINGTON
|Food Retail Worker, SPAR. For services to Customers during the Covid-19 Response
|Hull
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Norma
|CARROLL
|Lately Director of Music, Coloma Convent Girls’ School. For services to Education in the London Borough of Croydon
|London
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Joycelyn
|CARSON
|For services to Reserve Forces and Cadets in Northern Ireland
|Lurgan
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Jean Elizabeth
|CASHA
|For voluntary service to the Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme in West Molesey, Surrey
|Epsom
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Mary Julie
|CHAPMAN
|Founder, Nuzzlets Charity, York. For services to Children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities
|Great Ouseburn
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Desmond Victor James
|CHEYNE
|For services to the community in Banff during the Covid-19 Response
|Banff
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Swaran
|CHOWDHARY
|For services to Kidney Research UK, Organ Donation and South Asian communities in Scotland
|Glasgow
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Imran Ahmed
|CHOWDHURY
|For services to Community Cohesion in Northampton
|Northampton
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Golam Mahbab Alam
|CHOWDHURY
|Refugee Support Staff and Emergency Responder, British Red Cross. For services to Healthcare during the Covid-19 Response
|Portsmouth
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Wendy
|CLAPHAM
|Assistant Director, Nursing Services for Critical Care, Northern Care Alliance NHS Group. For services to Nursing, particularly during the Covid-19 Response
|Oldham
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Anne
|CLAYDON
|Ward Manager, Barts Health NHS Trust. For services to Nursing during Covid-19
|Colchester
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Myrtle Joan
|CLEMENTS
|For services to Health and Social Care in Northern Ireland
|Omagh
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Dr
|Elaine Anne
|CLOUTMAN-GREEN
|Principal Clinical Scientist, Infection Prevention and Control and Joint Trust Lead Healthcare Scientist, Great Ormond Street Hospital NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Healthcare
|Loughton
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Sheila Ethel
|COLE
|For services to the community in Pinner, London Borough of Harrow
|London
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Ella Jane
|COLLINS
|Community Champion, Wm Morrisons Supermarkets plc. For services to the community during the Covid-19 Response
|Springthorpe
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Isabella
|COLLUM
|For services to Young People and to the community in Fivemiletown, County Tyrone
|Fivemiletown
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Theresa Valerie
|CONWAY
|Treasurer, Aberconwy Physically Handicapped and Able Bodied Club. For services to People with Disabilities and to the community in Llandudno
|Conwy
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Annie Irvine
|COOK
|For voluntary services to Older and Isolated People in East Belfast
|Belfast
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Margaret Scott
|COOK
|For services to Ayrshire Hospice
|Irvine
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Fiona Jayne
|COPELAND
|Lately Chair, Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia Family Support Group. For services to Raising Awareness of Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia
|Milton Keynes
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Daniel Martin
|CORR
|For services to Martial Arts and to Community Relations in Glengormley, County Antrim
|Newtownabbey
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Elizabeth
|CORRIGAN
|General Practice Nurse and Professional Lead Facilitator, Black Country and West Birmingham Clinical Commissioning Groups. For services to Nursing during Covid-19
|Wolverhampton
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Helen Martha
|COULTER
|For services to Cancer and Stoma Patients in Northern Ireland
|Antrim
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Debra
|COURTENAY-CRANE
|Head Coach, Carterton Gymnastics Club. For services to Gymnastics and to Young People in Carterton, Oxfordshire
|North Leigh
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Barnabas Jester
|COX
|For voluntary services to Health Workers in Scotland during the Covid-19 Response
|Edinburgh
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Geoffrey
|CRABB
|For services to the Scouts in Templecombe, Somerset
|Templecombe
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Thomas William Robert
|CROFT
|For services to the Arts and to Charity during the Covid-19 Response
|Oxford
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Margaret Helen
|CROY
|For voluntary service to St Magnus Cathedral and to the community in Orkney
|Kirkwall
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Geoffrey James
|CRUMP
|Researcher, Cheshire Military Museum. For services to Military Heritage
|Chester
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Richard
|CURTIS
|Landlord, the Portsmouth Arms, Basingstoke. For services to Charity and to the community in Hampshire during the Covid-19 Response
|Basingstoke
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Patricia Anne
|DALLAS
|Volunteer and Founding Member, Ballywillan Girls’ Brigade. For voluntary service to Young People in Coleraine, County Londonderry
|Coleraine
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Jacqui
|DARLINGTON
|For services to the community in Rutland
|Oakham
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Freda May
|DAVIES
|For services to the community in Worcester
|Worcester
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Robert Malcolm
|DAVIES
|Special Constable, South Wales Police. For voluntary service to Policing
|Neath
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Freda
|DAVIS
|For services to the NSPCC and to the community in the London Borough of Bromley
|London
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Jon Martin
|DAVIS
|Manager, Dewsbury Library. For services to Public Libraries during Covid-19
|Holmfirth
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Asha Rani
|DAY
|Nurse, Health Visitor and Clinical Team Leader; Leicestershire Partnership NHS Trust. For services to the NHS and to Minority Ethnic Equality during the Covid-19 Response
|Fleckney
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Michael John
|DEAKIN
|For voluntary services to Scouting and to Charity in Staffordshire
|Silverdale
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Anne Chadwick
|DEARLE
|Volunteer, Save the Children. For services to Fundraising
|Sherborne
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Keith
|DELDERFIELD
|Director of Operations, The Douglas Bader Foundation and Deputy Director, The Guttmann Sports Centre Stoke Mandeville. For services to People with Disabilities
|Tring
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Geoffrey Michael
|DIMMOCK
|For services to the community in Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire
|Leighton Buzzard
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Elizabeth
|DOHERTY
|Receptionist, Belfast Campus, Ulster University. For services to Higher Education
|Larne
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Thomas Edward
|DONNELLY
|For services to Peace and Reconciliation in Brookeborough, County Fermanagh
|Brookeborough
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Brigid
|DOYLE
|Head of Childcare, Queen’s University Belfast. For services to Higher Education
|Newry
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Richard
|DUGDALE
|For services to the community in Clitheroe, Lancashire
|Clitheroe
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Sandra Denise
|DUNCAN
|Lately Aviation Security Adviser, Department for Transport. For services to Transport and to People with Disabilities
|London
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Sophie Jane
|DUNNETT
|For services to Amateur Athletics in Scotland
|Reay
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Karen Christina
|ECCLESTON
|For services to the community of Darlaston, West Midlands
|Darlaston
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Lancelot Bamidele Harvey
|EDMONDSON
|Police Constable, Metropolitan Police Service. For services to Community Policing in Lambeth, London
|London
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Yasin Matthew Ross
|EL ASHRAFI
|Founder, HQ Recording Studio, Leicester. For services to Young People, to Music and to Mentoring
|Leicester
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Karen
|ELLIOT
|Secretary, Scottish Area, Royal Naval Association and Social Secretary, City of Edinburgh Branch, Chair, Association of Wrens and Women of the Royal Naval Services Edinburgh and District Branch. For voluntary service to Royal Navy Veterans
|Livingston
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|George Leonard
|ELLIS
|For services to Young People and to the community in Abergele, North Wales
|Conwy
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Janet
|ELLIS
|Programme Co-ordinator, Science, South Devon College. For services to Education
|Kingskerswell
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Peter William
|ELMONT
|Chair, Weston-Super-Mare Fundraising Branch, Royal National Lifeboat Institution. For charitable services to Maritime Safety
|Weston-super-Mare
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Alan Trevor
|EMBY
|For services to the community in Broadstairs, Kent
|Broadstairs
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|David Michael
|ENGLISH
|Director, English Care Ltd. For services to Social Care during the Covid-19 Response
|Shrewsbury
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Jennifer Helen
|ENGLISH
|Director, English Care Ltd. For services to Social Care during Covid-19
|Shrewsbury
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Margaret Anne
|ESSLEMONT
|For services to Young People in Roundhay, Leeds through Girlguiding UK
|Leeds
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Malcolm
|FARRAR
|Road Safety Officer, Shropshire Council. For services to Education
|Oswestry
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Amy
|FARRELL
|Occupational Therapist, Integrated Community Reablement Service, Merseycare NHS Foundation Trust. For services to the NHS during the Covid-19 Response
|Wirral
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Richard Sperrin
|FAWCETT
|Chair, Friends of Thurston Library. For services to Public Libraries
|Thurston
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Neil
|FERRIES
|For services to the community in Wakefield, West Yorkshire during the Covid-19 Response
|Sittingbourne
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Dr
|Pamela Mary
|FISHER
|For voluntary service to the community in Cambridgeshire
|Cambridge
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Catherine Mary
|FITZSIMMONS
|Lately Palliative Care Nurse, Northern Care Alliance NHS Group. For services to Nursing during the Covid-19 Response
|Eccles
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Dr
|Alistair Charles
|FORBES
|Co-founder, Scottish Tech Army. For services to Charity during the Covid-19 Response
|Edinburgh
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Margaret
|FOSTER
|For services to Young People in Portsea, Hampshire and to the Portsmouth Mudlarks
|Portsmouth
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Thomas Reynold
|FOWLER
|Technical Leader, Environment Agency. For services to the Environment
|Ringwood
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Richard James
|FOXLEY
|For voluntary service to the NHS during the Covid-19 Response
|Edinburgh
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Daniel Edward
|GALLIMORE
|Founder, Have Stick Will Travel. For services to People with Visual Impairments in Bristol
|Henleage
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Joanne
|GATES
|Food Retail Worker, The Co-operative Group. For services to the Food Supply Chain during the Covid-19 Response
|Romford
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Laura Jane
|GAUDION
|Assistant Director, Commissioning for Adult Social Care, Isle of Wight Council. For services to Social Care during the Covid-19 Response
|Newport
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Stephen Christopher
|GEE
|Biomedical Scientist, East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust. For services to the NHS during the Covid-19 Response
|Ipswich
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Patricia Diane
|GERAGHTY
|Pharmacist Dispensing Technician, Lloyds Pharmacy. For services to Pharmacy Services in Leek, Staffordshire during the Covid-19 Response
|Leek
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|John
|GILFILLAN
|Director, John Gilfillan Funeral Directors. For services to Bereaved People and to the community in Fife
|Cardenden
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Sharon Elizabeth
|GILL
|For services to Kickboxing and to Young People in Bristol
|Bristol
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Martyne
|GIRVAN
|Higher Officer, Fraud Investigation Service, H.M. Revenue and Customs. For services to Mental Health Support during the Covid-19 Response
|Belfast
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Ashley Dale Matthew
|GORDON
|Firefighter, London Fire Brigade. For services to the community in London during the Covid-19 Response
|London
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Rebecca
|GORMAN
|Store Manager, Marks and Spencer. For voluntary service in Greater Manchester during the Covid-19 Response
|Manchester
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|George Kenneth
|GRAHAM
|For services to Young People and to the community in Fivemiletown, County Tyrone
|Clogher
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Evelyn
|GRAHAM
|For services to Badminton and to the community in County Antrim
|Dunadry
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Dr
|Judith Sarah Colette
|GRAHAM
|Queen’s Nurse, Director for Psychological Professionals and Freedom to Speak Up Guardian, Rotherham, Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust. For services to the NHS during the Covid-19 Response
|Gainsborough
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Rosemary Alexandra
|GREGSON
|For services to the community in Wetherby, West Yorkshire
|Wetherby
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Daljit Singh
|GREWAL
|For services to the community in West London, particularly during the Covid-19 Response
|London
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Richard Llewelyn
|GRIFFITHS
|Lifeboat Operations Manager, Aberystwyth Lifeboat Station. For services to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution in Wales
|Aberyswyth
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Ann Elizabeth
|GUMERY
|Fundraiser, Macmillan Cancer Support. For services to Cancer Patients
|Solihull
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Louise
|HADLEY
|Section Manager, Marks and Spencer. For services to Customers and the community in Harborne, Birmingham during the Covid-19 Response
|Stourbridge
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Joshua
|HALE
|For services to the community in Bath, Somerset during the Covid-19 Response
|Bath
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Karen Joanne
|HAMILTON
|For voluntary service to Young People with Autism and Learning Difficulties in Belfast
|Belfast
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Sarah Jane
|HAMPTON
|For voluntary service to the Hastings Foodbank
|Hastings
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Joyce
|HARRIS
|For community and voluntary services to Cats in Loughborough
|Loughborough
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Bruce
|HARRIS
|For voluntary service to the Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme in Cumnock, Ayrshire
|Ayr
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|David
|HARTLEY
|Volunteer, Church Lads’ and Church Girls’ Brigade. For services to Young People in Longridge, Lancashire
|Longridge
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Paul
|HEBBORN
|British Red Cross Staff Member and volunteer. For services to the Vulnerable in Northamptonshire during the Covid-19 Response
|Leicester
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|William
|HENDERSON
|For voluntary service in the Shetland Islands
|Lerwick
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Susan
|HENRY
|Baby Friendly Lead, East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust. For services to Midwifery in the NHS
|Darwen
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Sharon
|HIGGINS
|For services to the Performing Arts in Newport, South Wales
|Newport
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Ann
|HILL
|For voluntary and charitable services to the community in Dumfriesshire
|Dumfries
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Kevin
|HINDLE
|For services to the Bowland Pennine Mountain Search and Rescue Team
|Cleveleys
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Simon Ian
|HOAR
|For services to the community in Babcary, Somerset
|Somerton
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Francis
|HODGKINSON
|Governor, Brownhills School. For services to Education in Walsall
|Walsall
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Dean Andrew
|HOGGARD
|Founder, Life for a Kid Foundation. For charitable services to Young People
|Hull
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Dr
|Tamsin Mary
|HOLLAND BROWN
|Community Paediatrician, Cambridge Community Services NHS Trust. For services to the NHS during Covid-19
|Cambridge
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Rita
|HOLLENS
|For services to the community in Hartford, Cheshire
|Northwich
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Patricia Ann
|HOLT
|Secretary, The Will H Ogilvie Memorial Trust. For services to Poetry
|Annan
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Peter John
|HOSKING
|Founder and President, Torbay Prostate Support Association. For services to People with Prostate Cancer
|Paignton
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|David
|HOWSE
|Special Inspector, Suffolk Constabulary. For voluntary service to Policing
|Haverhill
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|William
|HUI
|Founder and Musical Director, SingMe Merseyside Choir. For services to the community in Merseyside
|Wirral
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Leonie
|HUIE
|Head of Health and Social Care, Bishop Challoner School, Shadwell, London. For services to Education in the London Borough of Tower Hamlets
|London
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Denise
|HUNT
|For services to the Hospitality Sector and to the community in Carnlough, County Antrim
|Holywood
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Pamela
|HYPHER
|For services to the community in Surrey
|Guildford
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Brenda Ann
|JACKSON
|For services to the community in Woodbridge, Suffolk
|Pettistree
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Audrey
|JACKSON
|For services to the community in Middlesbrough
|Middlesborough
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|David
|JACKSON
|For services to the community in Marton-in-Cleveland, North Yorkshire
|Middlesbrough
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Councillor
|Paul Stephen
|JACKSON
|For services to the community in South Wingfield, Derbyshire
|Alfreton
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Joanne
|JACKSON
|For voluntary service to Young People in Wolverhampton through Girlguiding UK
|Wolverhampton
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Simon Daniel
|JACKSON-TURNER
|For services to Sport
|Welwyn Garden City
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Peter Trevenen
|JACO
|Co-founder, Scottish Tech Army. For services to Charity during the Covid-19 Response
|Edinburgh
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Reverend
|William Glynne George
|JAMES
|Principal Police Chaplain, South Wales Police. For services to Police Chaplaincy and to the community in Gorseinon, Swansea
|Swansea
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|John Charles
|JASPER
|Volunteer, Coldharbour Mill Working Wool Museum and Wellington Arts Association. For services to Cultural Heritage in Devon and Somerset
|Wellington
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Phyllis Brenda
|JEFFERS
|For services to Guiding and to Young People
|Portadown
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Jane
|JERVIS
|For voluntary and charitable services in Shrewsbury
|Shrewsbury
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Neil Alfred
|JONES
|For services to the community in Atherstone, Warwickshire
|Atherstone
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Audrey May
|JONES
|For services to the community in West Lancashire
|Southport
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Steven
|JONES
|Systems Auditor and Analysis Manager, South Wales Police. For services to Policing
|Bridgend
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Beryl Ann Wilson
|JONSEN
|Teacher, Holy Trinity Primary School, Colchester. For services to Education in Essex
|Colchester
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Maya
|JOSHI
|For services to the Vulnerable in Leicestershire
|Leicester
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Sarah
|JOYCE
|Superintendent Optometrist, Asda Supermarkets Ltd. For services to Primary Optical Care during the Covid-19 Response
|York
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|John
|KANE
|For services to People with Parkinson’s Disease in West Cumbria
|Whitehaven
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Steven
|KAPUR
|Founder, Apache Indian Music Academy. For services to Music and and to Young People
|Sutton Coldfield
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Sanjay Jayenedra
|KARA
|Trustee, BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha (Neasden Temple). For services to community cohesion and public and charitable service in the UK
|London
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Karen Jane
|KEMBERY
|Clinical Nurse Specialist, Neath Port Talbot Hospital. For services to Nursing in West Glamorgan
|Swansea
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Peter David
|KENNARD
|For services to Charitable Fundraising in Worthing, West Sussex
|Worthing
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Lorna
|KEYLOCK
|Fundraiser, Brecon and Sennybridge Branch, Cancer Research Wales. For voluntary and charitable services in Brecon
|Brecon
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Brian Frederick
|KEYLOCK
|Fundraiser, Brecon and Sennybridge Branch, Cancer Research Wales. For voluntary and charitable services in Brecon
|Brecon
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Samah
|KHALIL
|Youth Mayor of Oldham. For services to Young People
|Oldham
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Ziaul
|KHAN
|For services to the community in Sheffield
|Sheffield
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Nadeem Sadiq
|KHAN
|Charity Helpline Housing Adviser and Team Leader, Shelter. For services to the Homeless during the Covid-19 Response
|Sheffield
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|David John
|KING
|Specialist Paramedic, East of England Ambulance Service. For services to the NHS and to Fundraising
|Cambridge
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Alan John
|KING
|Captain, 1st Barnet Boys’ Brigade and Girls’ Association. For services to Young People in the London Borough of Barnet
|Barnet
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Elizabeth Anne
|KING
|Founder, Square Mile Food Bank. For voluntary service to the community in the City of London during the Covid-19 Response
|London
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Jamie
|KINLOCHAN
|For services to the Vulnerable during the Covid-19 Response through Who Cares? Scotland
|Paisley
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Catherine
|KNAPP-EVANS
|For services to the Arts and to the community in Mid Wales
|Caersws
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|David Charles
|KNIGHT
|For voluntary service to Newport Community Cricket Club, South Wales
|Newport
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Michael John
|KNIGHT
|For voluntary service to Newport Community Cricket Club, South Wales
|Newport
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Janine
|KOERIES
|Outreach Worker and Special Educational Needs Co-ordinator, Ealing Primary Centre. For services to Education in Berkshire and West London
|Slough
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Carl Kwabena Antwi
|KONADU
|Co-founder, 2-3 Degrees. For services to Disadvantaged Young People
|London
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Alan Kenneth
|LANE
|Artistic Director, Slung Low. For services to the community in South Leeds during Covid-19
|Honley
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Debbie Jayne
|LANGFORD
|Chair, Newark Branch, Royal British Legion. For voluntary service to Armed Forces Veterans
|Newark
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Michelle
|LEARY
|Community Champion, Wm Morrisons Ltd, Basingstoke. For services to the Economy during Covid-19
|Basingstoke
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Sarah Louise
|LEE
|For services to the community in Oundle, Northamptonshire
|Bristol
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Jennifer
|LEE
|Founder, Beulah Drop-In Café. For services to Art and to Social Inclusion in Aberdeenshire
|Alvah
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Stephen
|LENAGHAN
|For services to Adults with Learning Disabilities and to Tourism in Northern Ireland
|Lisburn
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Catherine Jean
|LINDESAY
|For services to the community in Clifford, Herefordshire
|Clifford
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|John Nicol
|LINDSAY
|For services to the Environment in East Lothian
|Dirleton
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|William
|LITTLE
|For services to the community in Baldwinhome, Cumbria
|Carlisle
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Paula Morag
|LLOYD
|For services to the Vulnerable in Inverness during the Covid-19 Response
|Inverness
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Paul Edwin
|LOBLEY
|For services to the community in Derbyshire
|Belper
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Gary Russell
|LONGDEN
|For services to the community in Retford, Nottinghamshire
|Retford
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Vivien
|LOVEDAY
|For services to the community in Bishop’s Waltham, Hampshire
|Bishop’s Waltham
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Gerald
|LOVELL
|For services to the community in Silverstone, Northamptonshire
|Towcester
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|John Fraser
|MACLEAN
|For services to the community in Shrewsbury, Shropshire
|Shrewsbury
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Xyza Aura
|MACUTAY-MALLOCH
|Manager, Kingsley House. For services to Care during Covid-19
|Tetbury
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Tracy
|MADGE
|Interim Associate Chief Nurse, NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire CCG. For services to Healthcare during Covid-19
|Burton Joyce
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Haroon
|MAHMOOD
|Relief Manager, Wells Pharmacy, Darlaston. For services to the community in the West Midlands, particularly during Covid-19
|Coventry
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Louise Alexandra
|MALTBY
|Matron, Intensive Care Unit, Ashford and St Peters Hospital Foundation Trust. For services to Nursing during the Covid-19 Response
|Woking
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|John
|MAPLETOFT
|For services to Table Tennis
|Grantham
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Christopher Lloyd
|MARTIN
|Watch Manager and Firefighter, Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service. For services to the community in Ramsbury, Wiltshire
|Ramsbury
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Alana Lorraine
|MCALLISTER
|For services to the community in County Antrim
|Ballymena
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Jennifer Ann
|MCARTNEY
|For services to Squash
|Monifieth
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Rhys Joshua
|MCCLENAGHAN
|For services to Gymnastics
|Newtownards
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Patricia Ann
|MCCULLOCH
|For services to the community in Gloucester
|Cheltenham
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Maureen
|MCKEOWN
|For services to the community in Dungannon, County Tyrone
|Dungannon
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Violet
|MCKEOWN
|For voluntary services to People with Cancer and Lymphedema in Northern Ireland
|Newtownards
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Jonathan Peter
|MCMILLEN
|Executive Officer, Syrian Refugee Project, Department for Communities, Northern Ireland Executive. For services Refugees
|Belfast
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Julia Elizabeth
|MICKLEWRIGHT
|Founder and Chair, ASPIE. For services to people with Asperger’s Syndrome
|Worcester
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|George Andrew
|MIDDLEMISS
|DL
|Chairman, Perth and Kinross Branch, SSAFA. For voluntary service to ex-Service Personnel
|Kinross
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Elspeth
|MILLEN
|For services to Social Housing and to the community in Govan, Glasgow
|Glasgow
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Robert Geoffrey
|MOORE
|Assistant Scout Leader, 1st Sywell Air Scout Group. For voluntary service to the community in Northamptonshire
|Corby
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Nigel Charles
|MORGAN
|For services to the community in Tameside, Manchester
|Stalybridge
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Sandra May
|MORGAN
|For political and public service in Wales
|Ammanford
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Dennis
|MURPHY
|For services to Veterans’ Football in Merthyr Tydfil, Mid Glamorgan
|Merthyr Tydfil
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Wilfred Dennis
|NATHANIELSZ
|Awards Manager, Queen’s Awards Office, Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy. For services to Diversity and to Inclusion
|London
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Mary
|NELSON
|For services to Homeless People in Moray
|Kinloss
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Rachel Mary
|NICHOLS
|For voluntary service to the Topsham Museum, South Devon
|Exeter
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Gemma
|NORMENSELL
|Facilities Manager, Marks and Spencer. For services to Members of Staff in Castle Donington during Covid-19
|Nottingham
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Stephen
|NOTTAGE
|Chair, The SAM Fund. For voluntary and charitable services to Sick and Disabled Children
|London
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Jeanne Olive
|NUTTALL
|Head, Service Nutrition and Dietetics, Powys Teaching Health Board. For services to Dietetics and Nutrition in Wales
|Llanidloes
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Edward
|NUZUM
|Lifeboat Operations Manager, The Lizard Lifeboat Station. For services to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution and to Maritime Safety in Cornwall
|Helston
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Kerry-Anne Louise
|O’BRIEN
|For services to Young People in London
|London
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Elizabeth
|O’DONNELL
|For voluntary and charitable services to the community in Londonderry
|Londonderry
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Peggy Margaret Mary
|O’DWYER
|For services to the community in Londonderry
|Londonderry
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Aakash
|ODEDRA
|Co-founder, Aakash Odedra Company. For services to Dance and to the community in Leicester
|Leicester
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Rafal
|OLBERT
|Data Scientist, Asda Supermarkets Ltd. For services to the Economy and to Vulnerable Customers during the Covid-19 Response
|Leeds
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Arthur Wilfred David
|OVENS
|For services to Peace and Reconcilliation in Brookeborough, County Fermanagh
|Brookeborough
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Patricia Anne
|OWEN
|For services to the community in Feltham, London Borough of Hounslow
|London
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Emrys Thomas
|OWEN
|Health Care Assistant, Royal Star & Garter Charity. For services to Veterans during Covid-19
|Dorking
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Jacques Michael Olson
|OXENHAM
|Inspector, Metropolitan Police Special Constabulary. For services to Policing
|London
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Ayesha
|PAKRAVAN-OVEY
|Founder, The Plattery and Vital Meals. For services to charity and to Vulnerable People during the Covid-19 Response
|London
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Sheila Mary McCafferty
|PALMER
|For services to the community in North Down, Northern Ireland
|Bangor
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Charlotte
|PARK
|Founder, Treats for Troops on Tour. For services to the Armed Forces
|Catterick Garrison
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Sally Catherine
|PARRY-WINGFIELD
|Trustee and Chair, Turner’s House. For voluntary service to Heritage
|London
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Susan Joy
|PARTRIDGE-UNDERWOOD
|For services to the Bozeat Windmill Singers, Wellingborough, Northamptonshire
|Bozeat
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Harilal Narandas
|PATEL
|For services to Community Cohesion in Cardiff
|Cardiff
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Christina
|PEACOCK
|For services to Boxing
|Plymouth
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Chris
|PEDLAR
|Specialist Team Member, Environment Agency. For services to Prostate Cancer Awareness
|Holsworthy
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Emily Victoria
|PENN
|Co-founder, eXXpedition. For services to Conservation and to Charity
|London
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|John
|PERRY
|Band Leader, 1st Ibstock Scout Band. For services to Scouting in Leicestershire
|Ibstock
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Sarah
|PICKERING
|For charitable services in Cheshire
|Winsford
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Gabriella Isabel
|PIMENTEL
|Musculoskeletal Clinical Specialist, Warrior Sports Rehabilitation. For services to the Elderley during Covid-19
|Cambridge
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|James Hamilton
|PORTER
|For services to Cancer Research and the community in Castlederg, County Tyrone
|Castlederg
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Maureen
|POWELL
|For services to the community in St Oswald’s, Merseyside
|Liverpool
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Stephen
|PRATT
|For services to the community in Sedgefield, County Durham
|Stockton-on-Tees
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Christopher James
|PRESHAW
|Chief Technician, School of Biological Sciences, Queen’s University Belfast. For services to Higher Education
|Lisburn
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Khakan Munir
|QURESHI
|Senior Independent Living Officer, Midland Heart. For services to LGBT Equality
|Wednesbury
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Stevo
|RADJEN
|For voluntary and charitable services in South West England
|Brockenhurst
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Dr
|Aminur Khosru
|RAHMAN
|Chair, Kent Area Committee, Institution of Mechanical Engineers. For services to Education
|Chatham
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Syedur
|RAHMAN
|For services to Charity in Leicester
|Leicester
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Azizur
|RAHMAN
|Foods Section Manager, Marks and Spencer. For services to the community in London during the Covid-19 Response
|London
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Mohammed Usman
|RAKQ
|Senior IT Assistant, Glasgow Caledonian University. For services to Education and to Students with Hearing Impairments
|Bonnybridge
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Lisa Jane
|RANDELL
|Senior Support Worker. For services to Health and Social Care during the Covid-19 Response
|Carmarthenshire
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Maureen Elizabeth
|RECINE
|For voluntary services to Young People through Girlguiding UK and to Charity in Staffordshire
|Stone
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Adassa Cormeta
|REID
|For services to the Vulnerable in the community in Handsworth, Birmingham
|Birmingham
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|John Henry
|RICHMOND
|For services to the community in Ripon, North Yorkshire
|Ripon
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Helen Louise
|RIDLEY
|Partnership Officer, Nottinghamshire Police. For services to Policing
|Hucknall
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Lynn
|RIGBY
|For services to Young People in Liverpool
|Liverpool
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Sara Jane
|ROBERTSON
|Matron, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, Ashford and St Peter’s Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Nursing during Covid-19
|Woking
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Patricia
|ROBINS
|For services to Charity and the community in Aberdeenshire
|Kemnay
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Charito
|ROMANO
|Staff Nurse, Arbrook House Care Home. For services to Nursing Care Home Residents during the Covid-19 Response
|Esher
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Paula Claire
|ROUTLEDGE
|For charitable services in Nottinghamshire
|Caunton
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Andrew Lennox
|ROWE
|Senior Activities Co-ordinator, Arbrook House Care Home, Esher, Surrey. For services to Social Care, particularly during the COVID-19 Response
|Walton-on-Thames
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Charles Edward
|ROWELL
|District Commissioner, Scouts. For voluntary service to Scouting in North London
|London
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Martin Andrew
|ROWLEY
|For services to the community in York
|York
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Reverend
|Bernard John
|RUMBOLD
|Chaplain, Cirencester and Highworth Squadrons, Royal Air Force Air Cadets. For voluntary service to Young People
|Swindon
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Margaret Angela
|RUSSELL
|For services to the community in Rochester, Kent
|Chatham
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Craig Stephen
|RUSSELL
|For services to Communications during Covid-19
|Luton
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Keith John Desmond
|RUTHERFORD
|Postmaster, Colonsay Post Office. For services to the community in Colonsay and Oronsay, Inner Hebrides
|Isle of Colonsay
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Albert Edward
|RYDER
|For services to the community in Tottenham Hale, London
|London
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Arthur
|SAINS
|For services to the community in Oakland, Rutland
|Oakham
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Elizabeth Sarah
|SAUNDERS
|Manager, Waverley Court Care Home, Helensburgh. For services to Social Care in Scotland, particularly during the Covid-19 Response
|Helensburgh
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Richard
|SAUNDERS
|For services to Disability Golf
|Manningtree
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Alison Jane
|SCOTT
|Victim Liaison Officer, National Probation Service, For services to Victims of Crime and to Charity in Leeds
|Batley
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Nichola Suzanne
|SCOTT-HOWLIN
|Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Scotty’s Little Soldiers. For services to Charity
|King’s Lynn
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Beverley Elizabeth Ann
|SCOULLAR
|Chair, Lade Centre. For services to charity in Rothesay, Bute
|Rothesay
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|David
|SCRAFTON
|For services to the Scouts and to the community in South Tyneside and Sunderland
|Sunderland
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Albert Frederick John
|SCRUBY
|Instructor, Lea Rowing Club. For services to Rowing in Clapton, London
|Watford
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Sharon
|SEAR
|Commercial Manager, Transport for London. For services to Transport in London during the Covid-19 Response
|Fareham
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Vivienne Tania
|SEARS
|For services to the community in the London Borough of Ealing
|London
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Balbir
|SEIMAR
|For services to the Homeless and to the community in Walsall, West Midlands
|Walsall
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Christine Elizabeth
|SHAND
|For services to the community in Newmarket, Suffolk
|Newmarket
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Melanie
|SHAND
|For services to the Arts and to the community in Aberdeen during the Covid-19 Response
|Banchory
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Patricia Jane
|SHARPE
|For services to British Gymnastics
|Shrewsbury
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Stephen John
|SHARPLES
|For services to the community in Stourbridge, West Midlands
|Somerset
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Kim Elizabeth
|SHEERS
|Organiser, Lumley Boccia and Social Group. For voluntary service to Young People with Disabilities in Houghton-le-Spring, Sunderland
|Houghton-le-Spring
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Dr
|Mary Patricia
|SHERIDAN
|NIPE Lead, Midwifery Lecturer, Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust and King’s College London.
For services to Midwifery in the NHS
|London
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Hazel
|SHIRLEY
|Youth Leader, St John Ambulance. For services to Young People in London
|London
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Gregory Peter
|SILVESTER
|Trustee, Special Olympics GB. For services to People with Learning Disabilities in Sport
|Wolverhampton
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Arthur William
|SIMPSON
|For services to the community in Randalstown, County Antrim during Covid-19
|Randalstown
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Margaret
|SIMS
|For voluntary service to the NHS and to the community in Bronllys, Wales
|Brecon
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Jennifer Ann
|SIMS
|Chief Executive Officer, Pembrokeshire Frame. For voluntary service
|Milford Haven
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Charandeep
|SINGH
|Founder, The Sikh Food Bank. For services to Charity during the Covid-19 Response
|Paisley
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Catharine
|SINNADURAI
|For services to Dance Education, Training and Performance
|Brecon
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Dr
|Marc Christian
|SLOAN
|Founder, Covid Tech Support. For services to Charity during the Covid-19 Response
|London
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Diana Mary
|SMART
|Assistant Show Secretary, Hertfordshire County Show. For services to Agriculture
|Harpenden
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|June Pauline
|SMITH
|For services to the community in West Wycombe, Buckinghamshire
|High Wycombe
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Myra
|SMITH
|Community Champion, Wm Morrisons. For services to the Economy in Dumfries during the Covid-19 Response
|Dumfries
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Mark Adrian
|STAGEMAN
|County Commissioner for West Yorkshire. For services to Young People and Scouting
|Ilkley
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|David Peter
|STANLEY
|Chief Executive, Music Man Project. For services to People with Special Needs
|Leigh-on-Sea
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Sandra
|STAPLES
|Secretary, East Yorkshire Branch, SSAFA. For voluntary service to Ex-Service Personnel
|Beverley
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Damian Robert
|STAPLES
|Communications Officer, The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust. For services to the NHS during Covid-19
|Worksop
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Derek Hugh
|STEEL
|Fundraiser, Guildcare. For services to the community in Worthing, West Sussex
|Worthing
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Norman Kevin
|STEVENS
|For services to the Restoration and Conservation of the Royal Pavilion and to the community in Brighton, East Sussex
|Lewes
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Richard John
|STIBBLES
|British Red Cross Ambulance Crew. For voluntary service to the NHS in England and Scotland during Covid-19
|Perth
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Sandra Lorraine
|ST LOUIS-KANDAPAH
|Officer, Maritime, Department for Transport. For services to Diversity, to Inclusion and to Charity
|London
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Stuart
|STOKELL
|For services to the community in Brampton, Cumbria
|Brampton
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Nicola
|STOVE
|Lead, Highlands and Islands, North Scotland Response, British Red Cross. For services to the community in North Scotland during Covid-19
|Lerwick
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Graham Mark
|STREET
|Fundraiser, Charlie’s Beach Hut. For charitable and voluntary service to Terminally Ill Children
|Portsmouth
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Mathew
|SULLIVAN
|Materials Manager, Transport for London. For services to Transport in London during Covid-19
|London
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Pamela Susan
|SWABY
|For services to the community in Chelmsford, Essex
|Chelmsford
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|John Halliday
|SWAN
|For services to Wildlife and Conservation in Cheshire
|Congleton
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Matthew Peter
|SWAN
|For voluntary service to charitable organisations
|Colchester
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Carol Anne
|SWIECICKA
|For services to the community in Newton Abbot, Devon
|Newton Abbot
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Alan John
|TAPP
|For services to the community in Liverpool
|Liverpool
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Patricia
|TARRY
|Volunteer, Girl Guides and Scouts. For services to Girlguiding
|Eastleigh
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Richard Hugh
|THOMAS
|For services to Healthcare and to the community in South Oxfordshire and Berkshire
|Finchampstead
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Mary
|THOMAS
|Chair, Cleethorpes Fundraising Branch, Royal National Lifeboat Institution. For charitable services to Maritme Safety
|Cleethorpes
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Paul
|THOMPSON
|Lately Watch Manager, Cleveland Fire Brigade. For services to the community in Saltburn
|Cleveland
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Adrian Philip
|THOMPSON
|For charitable services to the community in Hull, East Riding of Yorkshire
|Hull
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Jessie
|THOMSON
|For services to the community in Wigtown, Dumfries and Galloway
|Wigtown
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Sharon Grace
|THORPE
|Clinical Team Leader, Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust. For services to Paramedics and Ambulance Staff
|Newport
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Neil Emmott
|TILLOTSON
|Scout Leader. For services to Young People
|Keighley
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Professor
|Alexander
|TOOGOOD
|For services to People with Intellectual Disabilities
|Ruthin
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Joan Young
|TOTTEN
|Manager, North Belfast Alternatives. For services to Restorative Justice and to Community Cohesion in Northern Ireland
|Belfast
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Debora Ann
|TOWNSEND
|For services to the community in North West Scotland during Covid-19
|Achnasheen
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Patricia Anne
|TREVETT
|For services to the community in Salisbury, Wiltshire, during Covid-19
|Salisbury
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Paul Charles
|TUNSTELL
|Associate Chief Pharmacist, Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust. For services to the NHS during Covid-19
|London
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Gladys Mary
|TURNBULL
|Coach, Whitmore Netball Club. For services to Sport and the community in Wolverhampton
|Cannock
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Joyce
|TWEMLOW
|For voluntary service to Young People on the Wirral, through Girlguiding UK
|Wirral
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Doreen Peggy
|TWITCHETT
|For services to the community in Lavenham, Suffolk
|Lavenham
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Ceyhun
|UZUN
|Police Constable, St John’s Wood Safer Neighbourhood Team, Metropolitan Police Service. For services to Policing and to Charity
|London
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Hugh Maclean
|VERNON
|For services to the community in Eardisland, Herefordshire
|Eardisland
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Christine
|WALKER
|School Road Crossing Patroller, West Wycombe Primary School. For services to Child Safety
|West Wycombe
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|June
|WALKER
|Community Champion, Asda Supermarkets Ltd, Donnington Wood. For services to the Economy during Covid-19
|Telford
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Sarah Louise
|WALLACE
|Programme Director, Just Finance Foundation. For services to Financial Education
|London
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Robin
|WALTON
|Chair, Discover Hayling Project. For services to History and to the community in Hayling Island, Hampshire
|Hayling Island
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Peter
|WARDEN
|For services to Athletics in North West England
|Preston
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Valerie Elizabeth
|WARE
|For services to the community in Tydd St Giles, Cambridgeshire
|Wisbech
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Mark Roger
|WARN
|Wildlife Ranger, Forestry England. For services to Forestry
|Wareham
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Rodney
|WATSON
|For voluntary service to the Scout Movement in Counties Down and Armagh
|Banbridge
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Graham
|WATSON
|For services to the community in Moniaive and Glencairn, Dumfriesshire during Covid-19
|Thornhill
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Colin
|WATSON
|For voluntary service to Scouting in Rastrick, West Yorkshire
|Brighouse
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Colin Richard
|WEAVER
|Scientist, Animal and Plant Health Agency, Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs. For services to Science
|Thirsk
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Dr
|Judith Ann
|WEBB
|For services to Conservation of Wildlife and Habitats in Oxfordshire
|Kidlington
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Rachel Louise
|WEBBER
|Community Champion, Gosport Store. For services to the Economy during Covid-19
|Gosport
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Dr
|Michael Paul
|WEEKES
|Infectious Diseases Clinician, Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. For services to the NHS during Covid-19
|Cambridge
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Lucille
|WEIR
|Team Leader, Change Grow Live, Peterborough. For services to Homeless Women
|Leicester
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Patricia Daphne
|WHEATLEY
|Chief Executive Officer, Disability Arts Online. For services to Disabled Artists during Covid-19
|Blandford Forum
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Lorraine Ann
|WHITAKER
|Lately Head of Centre Primary Unit, Alternative Provision College, Lancing. For services to Education in West Sussex
|Chichester
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Andrew Thomas
|WILDGOOSE
|For services to Charitable Fundraising during Covid-19
|Dunbar
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Janice Lorraine
|WILKINSON
|Cover Teacher, Willows Primary School. For services to Education in North East Lincolnshire
|Grimsby
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Connor Dashiell
|WILKINSON
|Senior Manager eCommerce Data. For services to the Economy during Covid-19
|Leeds
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|David Lincoln
|WILLIAMS
|For services to the Arts in Wales
|Cowbridge
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Jenny
|WILLIAMS
|For services to Culture and to Creativity during Covid-19
|Eastbourne
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Helen Refna
|WILLIAMS
|For services to Vulnerable Young Parents and to the Elderly in Borth during Covid-19
|Ceredigion
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Elizabeth Fraser
|WILSON
|Lately Division and County Commissioner, Girlguiding. For services to Young People in North Ayrshire
|Kilwinning
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Curtis
|WOODHOUSE
|For services to Football and Boxing
|Hull
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Tracey Helena
|WREN
|Police Staff, Gloucestershire Constabulary. For services to the community in Gloucestershire
|Gloucester
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Graham
|WRIGHT
|For services to Athletics and to the community in Rossendale, Lancashire
|Rossendale
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Linda Robertson
|YULE
|For services to Health and Social Care during Covid-19
|South Queensferry
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|Gwendoline Christina
|ZAMMIT
|For services to the community in Charlton, Royal Borough of Greenwich
|London
|Medal of the Order of the British Empire
|James Michael
|ZUPPINGER
|Trustee, RMA – The Royal Marines Charity. For services to the Royal Marines during Covid-19
|Exmouth