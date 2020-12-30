BREAKING Queens Awards

The Queens NYE Honours in Full for 2021

December 30, 2020
173 Min Read
Screenshot at

The New Year Honours list for 2021 recognises the achievements and service of extraordinary people across the United Kingdom.

 

 

The honours system continues to champion diversity at all levels and celebrates the breadth of service given by people from all backgrounds from all across the UK. Of the 1,239 people who receive an award: 1,123 candidates have been selected at BEM, MBE and OBE level: 397 at BEM 476 at MBE 250 at OBE 803 (65%) of the recipients are people who have undertaken outstanding work in their communities either in a voluntary or paid capacity; 603 women are recognised in the List, representing 49% of the total; 14.2% of the successful candidates come from a BAME background; 6.9% of the successful candidates consider themselves to have a disability (under the Equality Act 2010); and 4% of recipients identified as being LGBT+.

 

 

1.1 COMPANION OF HONOUR

SIR DAVID ALAN CHIPPERFIELD CBE

David Chipperfield​is a British architect working internationally with offices in London, Berlin, Milan and Shanghai. He graduated in 1977 from the Architectural Association in London and established his practice in 1985. From 1998–2013 seven buildings designed by his practice were nominated for the RIBA Stirling Prize, with the Museum of Modern Literature awarded the prize in 2007. In 2009 he received the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany for his contribution to architecture in Germany, including the Neues Museum in Berlin. He received both the RIBA Gold Medal and the EU Mies van der Rohe Award in 2011.

1.2 DAME COMMANDER OF THE ORDER OF THE BATH (DCB)

LYNNE GILLIAN OWENS CBE QPM

Since becoming Director General of the National Crime Agency in 2016, ​Lynne Owens​has refocused its efforts on adapting to the growing threat from serious and organised crime (SOC), providing better protection for the public and cutting crime. There have been more than 5,000 arrests against the most harmful SOC targets and a combined total of more than 11,000 years in prison for those convicted of the most serious offences. She has been the UK’s representative on the global Five Eyes Law Enforcement Group Committee and Interpol. She has also been a passionate advocate for increased diversity within the Agency and across the wider National Security community.

1.3 KNIGHT COMMANDER OF THE ORDER OF THE BATH (KCB)

PROFESSOR PAUL ANTHONY COSFORD CB

Paul Cosford was appointed CB in the New Year 2016 list in recognition of his outstanding leadership of the PHE contribution to the international response to the Ebola outbreak in West Africa in 2014-15. Taking on the role of Emeritus Medical Director in 2019, he has led PHE’s global health work, a key part of the UK Government’s contribution to improving global health security. This work is vital as it helps save and improve lives, not only globally, but in the UK as well.

1.4 DAME COMMANDER OF THE ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE (DBE)

PROFESSOR KARIN BARBER CBE FBA

An anthropologist, ​Karin Barber​has pioneered the study of African popular culture and developed new approaches to the study of oral and written texts in African languages. Professor of African Cultural Anthropology at University of Birmingham from 1999-2017 and thereafter Emeritus Professor, in 2018 she became Centennial Professor of Anthropology at London School of Economics. Since her CBE in 2012 she has continued to open up new lines of enquiry into everyday African culture. In 2018 she received the Distinguished Africanist Award of the African Studies Association and in 2019 the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award of the Royal Anthropological Institute.

JOANNA GABRIELLE da SILVA OBE

In 2007 ​Jo da Silva​founded a not for profit subsidiary of Arup, Arup International Development, to enable Arup’s world-renowned technical excellence and creativity to be applied directly to improving human development outcomes. No other individual UK engineer is so personally associated with shifting the approach of a major engineering company to prioritise social outcomes for vulnerable communities in developing countries. She is an extremely effective proponent of the ‘build back better’ philosophy for humanitarian relief, as well as being one of the most successful women structural engineers globally.

ANGELA EAGLE MP

Angela Eagle was elected MP for Wallasey at the 1992 General Election. Following the 1997 General Election she held various roles in the Labour Government. In June 2007 she became Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury, before being promoted to Minister of State at the Department of Work and Pensions in 2009. She is a current member of the Treasury Select Committee and also served as a member from 2003-07. She has been a vocal champion for LGBT+ rights (in 1997 she became the first sitting female MP to ‘come out’) and has also been Vice Chair of Parliamentary Labour Party, Chair of Labour’s National Executive Committee and the National Policy Forum.

PROFESSOR JANE ALISON GLOVER CBE

Jane Glover​has been the Music of the Baroque music director since 2002. She made her professional debut at the Wexford Festival in 1975 with the first modern performance of Cavalli’s Eritrea and joined Glyndebourne in 1979. She was music director of Glyndebourne Touring Opera from 1981-85. During the 1980s she regularly broadcast on BBC Television. She was Music Director of the London Mozart Players from 1984-91. She was appointed CBE in the 2003 New Year Honours. In 2005 her book ​Mozart’s Women: His Family, His Friends, His Music was published, followed in 2018 by ​Handel in London: The Making of a Genius.​ She was Director of Opera at the Royal Academy of Music from 2009-2016 and still conducts opera companies and orchestras all over the world.

RACHEL GRIFFITH CBE FBA

Rachel Griffith has used her preeminent position to support the development of UK Government economic policy in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. She was the Royal Economics Society’s first female President in over 35 years and only the second woman to hold the post in its 129-year history. She has broken down institutional barriers and has brought together public, private and academic economists in the pursuit of a single national goal. She established the Economics Observatory whose purpose is to answer questions from policy-makers and the public about the economics of the Covid-19 crisis and the recovery.

SHEILA HANCOCK CBE

Since her first job, seventy years ago, in the repertory company at Theatre Royal Oldham, ​Sheila Hancock​has worked extensively in film, television, radio, straight and musical theatre, culminating, in her ninth decade, in climbing a mountain for the film Edie, and rowing with the Women’s Olympic Team in Channel 4’s Great Canal Journeys. Since campaigning against the hanging of Ruth Ellis in 1955, she has been a lifelong activist. She is dedicated to improving education for people from all backgrounds and was proud to be Chancellor of Portsmouth University. She is now passionately committed to increasing opportunities for disadvantaged children, in her hands-on involvement with The John Thaw Foundation and the education charity, Digismart.

IRENE LUCAS-HAYS CBE

Irene Lucas-Hays has focused consistently on creating an environment in which employment opportunities are supported by the acquisition of skills, whether it be in promoting apprenticeships within local authorities and the travel industry, or through her work on encouraging advanced manufacturing investment into the North East. Irene and her husband have supported apprenticeships for 40 years and in 2015 set up the Hays Travel Foundation to support organisations working to help young people achieve their full potential. The Foundation has a specific focus on improving the skills and life chances of young people.

CAROLINE MASON CBE

Caroline Mason​strives to improve the quality of life for people and communities throughout the UK. She does this by funding the charitable work of organisations that are building an inclusive, creative and sustainable society. Through her work with the Esmee Fairbairn Foundation, she is running one of the largest independent grant-makers and social investors in the UK. She has been a trailblazer in the response to the Covid-19 crisis, making an additional £16m of funding available from the Foundation this year to help organisations across a wide range of sectors. She has distributed the majority as fast-response grants to some of the organisations the Foundation works with.​

PATRICIA ANN MCGRATH MBE

Pat McGrath​is indisputably the leading make-up artist of modern times. Through her own brand, she has championed cultural diversity in the global beauty industry, while also successfully creatively directing other major international cosmetics lines. By 2019 her company Pat McGrath Labs was breaking global sales records, achieving unicorn status and became the biggest selling beauty line in Selfridges history. McGrath has also regularly appeared in the Top 10 of the Powerlist, highlighting the most influential Black British people across a number of industries. In 2019 she was included in Time’s most influential people list.

PROFESSOR CAROL PROPPER CBE FBA

Carol Propper​is a Research Fellow at the Centre for Economic Policy Research and at the Institute for Fiscal Studies; was elected as a fellow of the British Academy in 2014; was elected as an International Fellow of the National Academy of Medicine in 2018,;and from 2005-09 was both a Council Member for UK Research and Innovation’s Economic and Social Research Council and Chair of their Research Grants Board. As President of the Royal Economics Society she has demonstrated exceptional leadership, which has directly supported the economic and public health policy responses of the UK against Covid-19.

ALWEN WILLIAMS CBE

Alwen Williams​has demonstrated outstanding leadership in the NHS over a 40 year career, working tirelessly to improve healthcare for East London. Operating from four main hospital sites, Barts Health is one of the largest acute hospital groups in the country, serving a diverse and economically challenged population of 2.5 million. When she took over Barts Health in 2015 the Trust was in special measures following regulatory criticism. She has since transformed it into a well-led, sustainable organisation forecasting financial break-even in 2020-21 and with the majority of services now rated ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’.

1.5 KNIGHTS BACHELOR

RICHARD JAMES ATKINS CBE

Richard Atkins​spent 21 years as a College Principal, including seven at Yeovil College and 14 at Exeter College. Under his leadership, Exeter College was rated Outstanding in 2014, and won a number of national awards, including TES College of the Year in 2012, and oversaw the creation of one of the first Maths Free Schools. He held high-profile national positions, including Association of Colleges President. He was the Further Education Commissioner from 2016-21. He has been a pro-chancellor of Exeter University since 2017 and served on the board of Ofsted in 2016.

PROFESSOR SIMON BARON-COHEN

Simon Baron-Cohen is one of the top autism researchers in the world, conducting remarkable, innovative scientific research. He is Director of the Autism Research Centre at Cambridge University, and a Fellow of Trinity College, Cambridge, the British Academy, the Academy of Medical Sciences, and the British Psychological Society. He served as Chair of the NICE Guidelines for autism and is Director of the charity the Autism Centre of Excellence and Vice President of the National Autistic Society. He was President of the International Society for Autism Research. He created the first clinic worldwide to diagnose autism in adults and championed the human rights of autistic people at the UN. He is author of ​The Essential Difference, Zero Degrees of Empathy​, and ​The Pattern Seekers,​ which have captured the public imagination.

ROBERT WILLIAM CHOTE

Robert Chote has been instrumental in enhancing the public understanding of economics and the public finances across his 30-year career. This has culminated in a ten-year stewardship of the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), in which his leadership has cemented the organisation as an integral and trusted part of the UK’s institutional architecture, as well as a reliable and independent source of information on the economy and public finances for Parliament, the press and the general public. He is also a visiting professor at King’s College London, chair of the Royal Statistical Society’s advisory group on public data literacy, a member of the Policy Committee of the Centre for Economic Performance at the London School of Economics and the Council of Westcott House Theological College in Cambridge. He is a governor of the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR).

THE RT HON THOMAS CLARKE CBE JP

Thomas Clarke​has dedicated his life to fighting for the people he grew up with in North Lanarkshire. In 1964 he was elected to Coatbridge Town Council. In 1980 he was awarded a CBE for services to Local Government. In 1982 he was elected MP for Coatbridge and Airdrie in a by-election. He would continue to diligently serve as their MP for the next 33 years. He would also become a senior Minister. Throughout his parliamentary career he was a champion for disabled people and a passionate advocate for disabled rights. Local people still go to him for help and advice. He is still the loyal friend and servant of the local community that he has been throughout his life.

THE RT HON CHARLES GEOFFREY COX QC MP

Geoffrey Cox​has been the Member of Parliament for Torridge and West Devon since 2005 and is a dedicated local constituency MP. Throughout his time in Parliament he has been keen to promote the environment, farming and fishing (issues which are of great importance to his constituency). He is perhaps best known to the public for his period as Attorney General from 2018-20. Outside of politics he has enjoyed a distinguished legal career. He was called to the Bar at the Middle Temple in 1982, co-founded Thomas More chambers in 1992 and has been Head of Chambers since 2003. He was appointed Queen’s Counsel in 2003.

STEPHEN JOHN DEUCHAR CBE

Stephen Deuchar​joined the Tate Gallery in 1998, becoming Director of Tate Britain from 2000-2010, responsible for a programme of innovative exhibitions which set British art in an international context. He was Director of Art Fund from 2010-2020, where he led the introduction of the National Art Pass and the expansion of membership and fundraising, helping to deliver unprecedented grants to support museums, curation and exhibitions across the UK.

PROFESSOR DIETER ROBIN HELM CBE

Dieter Helm has championed relentlessly the need to turn the 25 Year Environment Plan into a set of statutory, measurable outcomes, with the plan now being given statutory footing with legally binding targets in the Environment Bill. Under his leadership the NCC has successfully embedded environmental protection across government and private decision making. Living near a Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire Wildlife Trust reserve has given him a special interest in helping develop the Trust’s plans for local people and nature. He became Honorary Vice President in 2012.

CHRISTOPHER MARK LE BRUN

Christopher Le Brun​is an internationally renowned painter, sculptor and print-maker. In addition to his career as a practicing artist, he is committed to public service and has taken on the role of trustee at numerous museums and galleries including Tate, The National Gallery and the Royal Drawing School. He has served as President of the Royal Academy of Arts since 2011. He has exhibited in group and solo shows across the world since the 1980s. He has numerous awards to his name and is Honorary member of the Royal Watercolour Society, Royal Institute of Painters in Watercolour and the Royal Birmingham Society of Artists. He is also a Fellow of the University of the Arts.

DAVID JOHN LEWIS

Following a successful turnaround of the UK’s largest private sector employer, ​Dave Lewis made sure that the UK’s biggest supermarket played its part in supporting the people of the UK. He was particularly keen for Tesco to make the difference in getting food to the vulnerable, prioritising availability ​over commercial objectives and working closely with the Government to achieve this. He expanded Tesco’s delivery slots from 600,000 to 1.3 million a week, providing nearly 600,000 vulnerable customers with access to priority slots.

PROFESSOR FRANCIS GERARD MCCORMAC FRSE

Francis McCormac’s i​nspirational leadership at the University of Stirling has laid sound economic foundations for generations to come. The University has significantly increased its economic value over the past ten years, generating around £380m GVA per annum for the economy, an increase of 90% from the previous review. Income from graduates is expected as a further GVA over their working lives at approximately £400m for each annual cohort generated. He led on the regeneration of the campus, with new student residences (£40m), a new sports centre (£20m) and improvements to research and learning facilities (£21m).

DAVID CHARLES PEARSON CBE

David Pearson is a highly respected and influential local and national leader, his reputation is built on a long track record of outstanding service delivery, policy development and partnership. He began as a social worker for Nottinghamshire Council and was Director of Adult Social Care from 2006-19. He was President of the Directors of Adult Social Services, continued to serve as Honorary Treasurer beyond that and now acts as a mentor and wise counsellor to today’s sector leaders. He continues to inspire, influence and inform widely, having a positive impact for older and disabled people and those who are in the most vulnerable circumstances.

PROFESSOR DAVID IAN STUART FRS

David Stuart​is an international leader in structural biology devoting much of his career to understanding the detailed structures of viral proteins making profound impacts on human and animal health, pioneering innovative methods in vaccine development and structural biology. Over his career he has delivered ground-breaking insights into the biology of important human viruses such as poliovirus, HIV-1, hepatitis A and B, SARS and Ebola, amassing over 375 publications.

DAVID THOMPSON QPM DL

David Thompson​is a nationally and internationally recognised Chief Constable who has led England’s second largest force since 2016. He instigated the UK’s first Police Innovation Partnership with a global technology company and transformed West Midlands Police into a world leading innovator in policing. He leads the busiest Counter Terrorism (CT) Unit outside London and has influenced the strategic direction of CT policing during a time of significant increase in threat. He has led the National Policing Finance portfolio for 5 years and his drive and determination secured vast savings for UK policing during a time of sustained austerity.

GRAHAM VICK CBE

Graham Vick​is considered by many to be one of the foremost opera directors of modern times. Director of Productions of Scottish Opera 1984-87 and Glyndebourne 1994-2000, he has been Artistic Director of Birmingham Opera Company since its foundation in 1987 where his pioneering work has brought world premieres of Ravi Shankar, Dove, Battistelli, Stockhausen’s Mittwoch aus Licht and radical productions of Votzek, Othello, Khovanskygate to the most unlikely places (a disused factory, an abandoned ice rink, a defunct rock venue), integrating local volunteers into the process of making and building bridges with the city’s socially diverse, multi ethnic population.

PETER THOMAS WANLESS CB

Peter Wanless​has dedicated his working life to charitable causes and public service. In 2013 he joined the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) as its Chief Executive. Over the last seven years he has been an exemplary leader of the organisation and champion for children. He inspires thousands of NSPCC volunteers, fundraisers, companies and individuals to support its vision. In 2016 the NSPCC launched a new strategy to keep 5 million children safe over five years (which target was achieved two years early). The NSPCC has also provided a range of online support and guidance for children, parents and carers during the Covid-19 lockdown.

GUY HOWARD WESTON

Under ​Guy Weston’s​twenty year Chairmanship, the Garfield Weston Foundation has become the largest family grant-making Foundation in the UK. Established in 1958 by the Weston Family, the Foundation’s total grants across the UK exceed £1billion, of which over half has been granted in the last ten years alone. Guy’s leadership has seen the Foundation significantly increase the level of donations, from under £39million in 2000-01 to over £88million in 2019-20. Guy has offered his time and advice tirelessly to many great UK charities, enabling them to develop strategy, launch major appeals and encourage other donors.

 

THE QUEEN has been graciously pleased to approve the award of The Queen’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service to the undermentioned:

Queen’s Police Medal (QPM)

England and Wales

  • Sergeant Timothy John BARRELL, South Wales Police
  • Sally BENATAR, lately Chief Superintendent, Metropolitan Police Service
  • Superintendent Andrew Philip BENNETT, Avon and Somerset Police
  • Detective Chief Inspector Jasmine Michelle FROST, Essex Police
  • Detective Chief Superintendent Kate HALPIN, Metropolitan Police Service
  • Constable Philip Paul HANHAM, Thames Valley Police
  • Adrian HANSTOCK, Deputy Chief Constable, British Transport Police
  • Detective Chief Superintendent Stuart Paul HOOPER, Essex Police
  • Chief Superintendent Jane JOHNSON, Metropolitan Police Service
  • Jason Dale MASTERS, Temporary Assistant Chief Constable, Leicestershire Police
  • Robert John NIXON, Deputy Chief Constable, Leicestershire Police
  • Martin George PASMORE, lately Detective Chief Inspector, Essex Police
  • Detective Chief Inspector Jennifer Rita PEARSON, West Midlands Police
  • Gary ROBERTS, Chief Constable, Isle of Man Constabulary
  • Mark Andrew ROBERTS, Deputy Chief Constable, South Yorkshire Police
  • William Alan SKELLY, lately Chief Constable, Lincolnshire Police
  • Detective Inspector Michelle Catherine STOTEN, Essex Police
  • Michael TAYLOR, lately, Detective Constable, Surrey Police
  • Detective Chief Superintendent Richard TUCKER, Metropolitan Police Service
  • Nikki WATSON, Assistant Chief Constable, Avon and Somerset Police
  • Temporary Superintendent Hannah Faith WHEELER, Metropolitan Police Service
  • Detective Inspector Caroline Anne WILLIAMS, Essex Police
  • Kerrin WILSON, Assistant Chief Constable, Lincolnshire Police

 

 

 

THE QUEEN has been graciously pleased to approve the award of The Queen’s Fire Service Medal for Distinguished Service to the undermentioned:

Queen’s Fire Service Medal (QFSM)

England and Wales

  • Benjamin James Thomas ANSELL, Chief Fire Officer, Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service
  • Andrew James COLE, Area Manager, Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service
  • Stuart ERRINGTON, Chief Fire Officer, County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service
  • Trevor David FERGUSON, Chief Fire Officer, Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service
  • David Charles PITT, Crew Commander, West Midlands Fire Service
  • Lynsey SEAL, Principal Fire Engineer, London Fire Brigade
  • Christopher John STRICKLAND, Chief Fire Officer, Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

The Queen has been graciously pleased to approve the award of The Queen’s Ambulance Service Medal for Distinguished service to the undermentioned.

Queen’s Ambulance Service Medal

England and Wales

  • Lee David Brooks, Director of Operations, Frontline Emergency Ambulance Response, Non-Emergency Patient Transport Service and Clinical Contact Centre Services, Welsh Ambulance Service NHS Trust
  • Martin Flaherty, O.B.E, Managing Director, Association of Ambulance Chief Executives
  • Cathryn Jean James, Clinical Pathways Manager, Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust
  • Clare Elizabeth Langshaw, Ambulance Operations Manager, Resilience and Specialist Operations, Welsh Ambulance Service NHS Trust
  • Keith Rowland Prior, National Director, National Ambulance Resilience Unit (NARU), West Midlands Ambulance Service University NHS Foundation Trust

 

 

 

 

Award (Full Title) Nominee: Title Nominee: Forename Nominee: Surname Post-nominals Short Citation Nominee: Town or city
Companion of Honour Sir David Alan CHIPPERFIELD CBE Architect, David Chipperfield Architects. For services to Architecture London
Dame Commander of the Order of the Bath Lynne Gillian OWENS CBE QPM Director General, National Crime Agency. For service to Law Enforcement Surrey Heath
Knight Commander of the Order of the Bath Professor Paul Anthony COSFORD CB Lately Emeritus Medical Director, Public Health England. For services to Public Health Haynes
Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire Professor Karin Judith BARBER CBE FBA Centennial Professor of Anthropology, London School of Economics. For services to the Study of African Culture Birmingham
Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire Joanna Gabrielle DA SILVA OBE Director, Arup Group Ltd. For services to Engineering and International, Sustainable Development London
Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire Angela EAGLE MP Member of Parliament for Wallasey. For Parliamentary and Political Service Wallasey
Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire Professor Jane Alison GLOVER CBE Conductor and Musicologist. For services to Music London
Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire Professor Rachel Susan GRIFFITH CBE FBA Economist. For services to Economic Policy and to Education Stockport
Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire Sheila Cameron HANCOCK CBE Actress. For services to Drama and to Charity London
Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire Irene LUCAS-HAYS CBE For services to Training, to Education and to Young People Whitburn
Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire Caroline MASON CBE Chief Executive, Esmee Fairbairn Foundation. For services to the Charity Sector, particularly during the Covid-19 response London
Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire Patricia Ann MCGRATH MBE Make-up Artist. For services to the Fashion and Beauty Industry and to Diversity London
Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire Professor Carol PROPPER CBE FBA Economist. For services to Economic Policy and to Public Health London
Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire Alwen WILLIAMS CBE Chief Executive, Barts Health NHS Trust. For services to Leadership in the NHS London
Knight Bachelor Richard James ATKINS CBE Lately Further Education Commissioner, Department for Education. For services to Further Education Exeter
Knight Bachelor Professor Simon BARON-COHEN Professor of Autism Research, University of Cambridge. For services to People with Autism Cambridge
Knight Bachelor Robert William CHOTE Lately Chairman, Office for Budget Responsibility. For services to Fiscal Policy and to the Economy London
Knight Bachelor The Right Honourable Thomas CLARKE CBE JP For Public and Political Service Coatbridge
Knight Bachelor The Right Honourable Charles Geoffrey COX QC MP Member of Parliament for Torridge and West Devon. For Parliamentary and Political Service Tavistock
Knight Bachelor Dr Stephen John DEUCHAR CBE Lately Director, Art Fund. For services to Art Westwell
Knight Bachelor Professor Dieter Robin HELM CBE Chair, Natural Capital Committee. For services to the Environment, to Energy and to Utilities Policy Bampton
Knight Bachelor Christopher Mark LE BRUN Lately President, Royal Academy. For services to the Arts London
Knight Bachelor David John LEWIS Lately Chief Executive Officer, Tesco. For services to the Food Industry and to Business London
Knight Bachelor Professor Francis Gerard MCCORMAC FRSE Principal and Vice-Chancellor, University of Stirling. For services to Education and to the Economy Stirling
Knight Bachelor David Charles PEARSON CBE Lately Director of Adult Social Care, Nottinghamshire Council. For services to Health and Social Care Integration West Bridgford
Knight Bachelor Professor David Ian STUART FRS MRC Professor of Structural Biology, University of Oxford. For services to Medical Research and to the Scientific Community Kidlington
Knight Bachelor David THOMPSON QPM DL Chief Constable, West Midlands Police. For services to Policing Stockport
Knight Bachelor Graham VICK CBE Founder and Artistic Director, Birmingham Opera Company. For services to Music and to the Regions London
Knight Bachelor Peter Thomas WANLESS CB Chief Executive Officer, NSPCC. For services to Children, to Young People and to the Charitable Sector Sevenoaks
Knight Bachelor Guy Howard WESTON For services to Philanthropy and to Charity London
Companion of the Order of the Bath Derek Alexander BAKER Permanent Secretary, Department of Education, Northern Ireland Executive. For public service Belfast
Companion of the Order of the Bath Mark BOWMAN Director General, International, H.M. Treasury. For public service London
Companion of the Order of the Bath Fiona Caroline Gail CHAMBERLAIN Lately Crown Solicitor for Northern Ireland. For public service Newtownards
Companion of the Order of the Bath Katherine Edda (Kata) ESCOTT Strategy Director, Ministry of Defence. For public service London
Companion of the Order of the Bath Dr Josephine Maria FARRAR OBE Chief Executive Officer, H.M. Prison and Probation Service. For public service Bath
Companion of the Order of the Bath Daniel Isaac GREENBERG Counsel for Domestic Legislation, House of Commons. For services to Parliament London
Companion of the Order of the Bath Malini NEBHRAJANI Legal Director, Department for Health and Social Care Legal Advisers, Government Legal Department. For public service London
Companion of the Order of the Bath Gwyneth NURSE Director of Financial Services, HM Treasury. For public service London
Companion of the Order of the Bath Kenneth MacRae ROBERTSON Digital Director, Department for Work and Pensions. For services to Government Technology Appley Bridge
Commander of the Order of the British Empire Fayyaz AFZAL OBE Circuit Judge, England and Wales. For services to the Judiciary and to Diversity and Inclusion Leicester
Commander of the Order of the British Empire Marcus Ambrose Paul AGIUS Lately Chairman, Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew. For services to Botany and to Conservation London
Commander of the Order of the British Empire Timothy Richard ALLEN Prison Group Director, Manchester, Mersey and Cheshire, H.M. Prison and Probation Service. For public service Todmorden
Commander of the Order of the British Empire Thomas Eardley ALLISON For services to Scottish Business and to Charity Stirling
Commander of the Order of the British Empire Professor Julian ANDERSON Composer. For services to Music London
Commander of the Order of the British Empire Stephen BAGSHAW Chairman, Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies. For services to the UK Manufacturing and Biotechnology Sector Huddersfield
Commander of the Order of the British Empire Neville Alfred BAXTER President, Nottingham Conservatives. For political service Bleasby
Commander of the Order of the British Empire Professor Graeme BETTS Director of Adult Social Care, Birmingham City Council. For services to Adult Social Care Rugby
Commander of the Order of the British Empire Professor Wendy Anne BICKMORE FRS FRSE Director, MRC Human Genetics Unit, University of Edinburgh. For services to Biomedical Sciences and to Women in Science Edinburgh
Commander of the Order of the British Empire Lucy Victoria BIRD Director, Transport Security, Resilience and Response, Department for Transport. For public service Little Kingshill
Commander of the Order of the British Empire Timothy Charles Eltringham BROWN Chair, IDEO. For services to Design Abroad
Commander of the Order of the British Empire Anthony Edward Tudor BROWNE Children’s Author and Illustrator. For services to Literature Canterbury
Commander of the Order of the British Empire Professor Wendy Katherine BURN President, Royal College of Psychiatrists. For services to Mental Health Ilkley
Commander of the Order of the British Empire Professor Anthony Keith CAMPBELL Honorary Research Professor, School of Pharmacy, Cardiff University. For services to Biochemistry Penarth
Commander of the Order of the British Empire Margaret Adela Miriam CARVER For services to Sport and to the Media Sector Winchester
Commander of the Order of the British Empire Robert CHAMPION MBE Founder, Bob Champion Cancer Trust. For charitable services to Prostate and Testicular Cancer Research Newmarket
Commander of the Order of the British Empire Richard Graham CORBETT Lately Leader, European Parliamentary Labour Party. For European Parliamentary and Political Service Shipley
Commander of the Order of the British Empire Ilse Catherine CRAWFORD MBE Interior and Furniture Designer. For services to Design London
Commander of the Order of the British Empire Marianne Saleisha CWYNARSKI Managing Director, Governance Office and Secretary, House of Commons Commission. For services to Parliament including leading the Covid-19 Response London
Commander of the Order of the British Empire Peter DAWSON OBE Chief Executive and Secretary, Royal and Ancient Golf Club. For services to Golf St Andrews
Commander of the Order of the British Empire Barbara Helen DEAN Chief Executive Officer, Nest Corporation. For services to Pension Saving Alnwick
Commander of the Order of the British Empire William Barry DOUGLAS OBE Concert Pianist. For services to Music and to Community Relations in Northern Ireland Lurgan
Commander of the Order of the British Empire Professor Allister Ian FERGUSON FRSE Professor of Photonics, University of Strathclyde. For services to Science and to Industry Balfron
Commander of the Order of the British Empire Professor Ian Gardner FINLAY Consultant Surgeon, Glasgow Royal Infirmary and Professional Consultant, Health Workforce Directorate, Scottish Government. For services to Medical Education and Training Kilconquhar
Commander of the Order of the British Empire Sonia FLYNN Chief Probation Officer, National Probation Service. For public service Rochester
Commander of the Order of the British Empire Professor Bashabi FRASER For services to Education, to Culture and to Integration in Scotland Edinburgh
Commander of the Order of the British Empire Caroline Jane GARDNER FRSE Lately Auditor General for Scotland. For services to the Scottish Public Sector Edinburgh
Commander of the Order of the British Empire Dr Mina GOLSHAN Deputy Chief Inspector, Office for Nuclear Regulation. For services to Nuclear Regulation Helsby
Commander of the Order of the British Empire Professor Usha Claire GOSWAMI FBA Professor of Cognitive Developmental Neuroscience, University of Cambridge. For services to Educational Research Cambridge
Commander of the Order of the British Empire Christopher Montague GRIGG Chief Executive Officer, British Land. For services to Business, particularly during the Covid-19 response Harpenden
Commander of the Order of the British Empire Jane Elizabeth GUYETT Senior Independent Director, UK Government Investments. For public service to the Economy London
Commander of the Order of the British Empire Paul Denniston HACKETT Chief Executive, Optivo. For services to Social Housing London
Commander of the Order of the British Empire Professor Francesca Gabrielle HAPPÉ FBA Professor of Cognitive Neuroscience, King’s College London. For services to the Study of Autism London
Commander of the Order of the British Empire Daniel John HARDING Conductor. For services to Music Abroad
Commander of the Order of the British Empire Sean William HOLLAND Chief Social Work Officer, Department of Health, Northern Ireland Executive. For public service Belfast
Commander of the Order of the British Empire Mark Julian HOPWOOD Managing Director, Great Western Railway. For services to Transport Didcot
Commander of the Order of the British Empire Emma Louise JONES MBE Founder, Enterprise Nation. For services to Small Businesses and to Entrepreneurs London
Commander of the Order of the British Empire Wasfi KANI OBE Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Grange Park Opera. For services to Music London
Commander of the Order of the British Empire Michael Ashton KUHN Lately Board Member, Northern Ireland Screen. For services to the Film Industry London
Commander of the Order of the British Empire Michael LANDY Artist. For services to Art London
Commander of the Order of the British Empire John LARAMY Principal, Exeter College. For services to Education Exeter
Commander of the Order of the British Empire Mark Alexander LARMOUR Political Director, Northern Ireland Office. For services to the Peace Process in Northern Ireland Bangor
Commander of the Order of the British Empire Lesley Ann MANVILLE OBE Actress. For services to Drama and to Charity London
Commander of the Order of the British Empire Bernard Francis MCCONVILLE Owner and Chair, MJM Group. For services to the Economy and to Charity in Northern Ireland Ballyward
Commander of the Order of the British Empire Lady Maureen Margaret Ann MCGINN JP Lately Chair, National Lottery Community Fund Scotland Committee. For services to Heritage and to a Civil Society Edinburgh
Commander of the Order of the British Empire Nigel John NEWTON Founder, Bloomsbury Publishing. For services to the Publishing Industry London
Commander of the Order of the British Empire Professor David Christopher ORMEROD QC Professor of Criminal Justice, University College London and Deputy High Court Judge and Lately Law Commissioner for Criminal Law, The Law Commission. For services to Criminal Justice London
Commander of the Order of the British Empire Michelle Claire OVENS MBE Founder, Small Business Britain and Chair, Small Business Charter Management Board. For services to Small Businesses and Entrepreneurs Brightwell-cum-Sotwell
Commander of the Order of the British Empire Professor Edward William PECK Vice-Chancellor, Nottingham Trent University. For services to Higher Education Dymock
Commander of the Order of the British Empire Preetha RAMACHANDRAN Group Director, South East Universal Credit Operations, Department for Work and Pensions. For services to the Unemployed London
Commander of the Order of the British Empire Paul Derek James RIMMER Lately Deputy Chief of Defence Intelligence, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence Guildford
Commander of the Order of the British Empire Patricia Ann RITCHIE Chief Executive, Newcastle City Council. For services to Local Government and to Public Service Reform Corbridge
Commander of the Order of the British Empire Richard Alan ROSS Chair, Rosetrees Trust. For services to Philanthropy during Covid-19 London
Commander of the Order of the British Empire Professor Sheila ROWAN MBE FRS FRSE Director, Institute for Gravitational Research and Chief Scientific Adviser for Scotland. For services to Science Bearsden
Commander of the Order of the British Empire Professor Raad SHAKIR Professor of Neurology (Visiting), Imperial College London. For services to Global Neurology Pyrford
Commander of the Order of the British Empire Russell James SHAW Founder, Tech London Advocates. For services to Technology and to Business in London London
Commander of the Order of the British Empire Professor Sembukuttiarachilage Ravi Pradip SILVA Director, Advanced Technology Institute, University of Surrey. For services to Science, to Education and to Research Camberley
Commander of the Order of the British Empire Melanie Jane SMITH Chief Executive Officer, Ocado Retail Ltd. For services to Retail and the Food Supply Chain during the Covid-19 Response London
Commander of the Order of the British Empire Anthony SMITH Deputy Director, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence London
Commander of the Order of the British Empire Mark SUMMERFIELD Lately HR Director, Crown Prosecution Service. For public service Billingshurst
Commander of the Order of the British Empire His Honour Phillip SYCAMORE Lately Circuit Judge, Tribunal Chamber President and Senior Commissioner, Judicial Appointments Commission. For public service Lytham
Commander of the Order of the British Empire Paul Alexander TERRINGTON Head of Consulting, PwC UK and EMEA and lately Regional Chair, PwC Northern Ireland. For services to the Economy in Northern Ireland Belfast
Commander of the Order of the British Empire Professor Andrew Stuart THOMPSON Lately Executive Chair, Arts and Humanities Research Council. For services to Research Exeter
Commander of the Order of the British Empire Keith John THOMPSON Lately Chief Executive Officer, Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult. For services to Science and to Innovation Hitchin
Commander of the Order of the British Empire The Hon. Felicity Ann WALEY-COHEN Trustee, Robert And Felicity Waley-Cohen Charitable Trust. For services to Children’s Medicine Banbury
Commander of the Order of the British Empire Inga Marian WARREN Author and Co-director, Family Infant Neurodevelopment Education Programme. For services to the Care of Premature Babies London
Commander of the Order of the British Empire Keith Charles Frederick WEED President, Advertising Association. For services to the Advertising and Marketing Industry East Horsley
Commander of the Order of the British Empire Professor Petra WEND FRSE Lately Principal and Vice-Chancellor, Queen Margaret University, Edinburgh. For services to Higher Education Edinburgh
Commander of the Order of the British Empire Professor Shearer Carroll WEST Vice-Chancellor, University of Nottingham. For services to Higher Education Birmingham
Commander of the Order of the British Empire Professor Greta WESTWOOD Chief Executive, Florence Nightingale Foundation. For services to Nursing and Midwifery Hambledon
Commander of the Order of the British Empire Joanne Louise WHITFIELD Chief Executive Officer, Retail, Co-Op Group. For services to Retail and the Food Supply Chain during the Covid-19 Response Altrincham
Commander of the Order of the British Empire Dr Pauline Margaret WILLIAMS Senior Vice President and Head of Global Health, GlaxoSmithKline. For services to Medical Research and Development Stevenage
Commander of the Order of the British Empire Wendy Ann WILLIAMS Independent Lead, Windrush Lessons Learned Review and H.M. Inspector of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services. For public service Newcastle upon Tyne
Commander of the Order of the British Empire Richard Leslie Martin WOHANKA Chair and Trustee, Nuclear Trust and Director, Nuclear Liabilities Fund. For services to the Nuclear Industry London
Commander of the Order of the British Empire Christopher John WOOLARD Lately Interim Chief Executive, Financial Conduct Authority. For services to Financial Regulation and Financial Technology Innovation Otford
Commander of the Order of the British Empire David WOOTTON Managing Director, Wootton Education. For services to Education Crewe
Commander of the Order of the British Empire Simon YORK Director, Fraud Investigation Service, H.M. Revenue and Customs. For services to Countering International Tax Fraud Cotheridge
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Matthew ABEL Team Leader, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence London
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Anwar ALI Founder and Director, Upturn Enterprise Ltd. For services to Social Enterprise Ashton-under-Lyne
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Councillor Azhar ALI Leader of Labour Group, Lancashire County Council. For services to the community in North West England Brierfield
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Professor Dhiya AL-JUMEILY Professor of Artificial Intelligence, Liverpool John Moores University. For services to Scientific Research Liverpool
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Professor Linda Ross ANDERSON Professor of Modern English and American Literature, Newcastle University. For services to Higher Education Newcastle upon Tyne
Officer of the Order of the British Empire John ANGELI Director of Parliamentary Audio-Video, House of Lords. For services to Parliament Haywards Heath
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Philip Norman ARCHER Lately Principal, Leith School of Art. For services to Art and to Education Edinburgh
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Vivienne ARTZ Chief Privacy Officer, Refinitiv and President, Women in Banking and Finance. For services to Financial Services and to Gender Diversity Headcorn
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Dr Heather Jane BACON Animal Welfare and Veterinary Outreach Manager, Jeanne Marchig International Centre for Animal Welfare Education, Edinburgh. For services to Veterinary Education, to Animal Welfare and to Charity in the UK and Abroad Edinburgh
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Stephen BAKER Chair, National Pubwatch. For services to Reducing Crime and Improving Safety in Licensed Premises Aylesbury
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Colin Lester BALSAM For services to the UK Music Industry and to Charity London
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Jonathan BAMFORD For services to Data Protection Alderley Edge
Officer of the Order of the British Empire John Jeremy BANGS Senior Commissioning Manager for Carers, Surrey County Council. For services to Carers London
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Andrew Charles Robert BARNETT Director, Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation (UK). For services to Social Change London
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Sandra Marilyn BARNETT-POLLOCK Director, Open Mind Training and Development. For services to Equality Leicester
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Cordella BART-STEWART Founder, Black Solicitors’ Network and Judge, Immigration and Asylum Chamber. For services to the Legal Profession and voluntary service to Diversity and to Education London
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Brian Robert BARWICK Lately Chairman, Rugby Football League. For services to Sport and to Sports Broadcasting London
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Robert Edward John BAXTER Director of Rugby, Exeter Chiefs. For services to Rugby Union Football Exeter
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Michael Kevin Handel BEARD Team Leader, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence Bristol
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Louise Olivia BEATON Trustee, Action with Communities in Rural England. For voluntary service to Rural Communities Chichester
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Sarah Ann BEAUMONT Lately Chief Executive Officer, Initiative for Social Entrepreneurs. For services to Social Enterprise Burton upon Trent
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Stephen Kwasi BEDIAKO Founder and Chairman, Social Innovation Partnership. For services to Innovation in the Charitable Sector, particularly during the Covid-19 Response London
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Andrew George BEET Lately Police Staff, Office for Security and Counter Terrorism, Home Office. For services to Law and Order Maplethorpe
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Amanda Jane BENNETT Executive Principal, Greetland Primary Academy, Calderdale and CEO, Great Heights Academy Trust. For services to Education in West Yorkshire Halifax
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Dr Beverly Patricia BERGMAN For services to Veterans in Scotland Edinburgh
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Professor Farah Naz Kausar BHATTI Consultant Cardiothoracic Surgeon. For services to Diversity in the NHS in Wales Swansea
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Daniel Richard Rowley BISHOP Delivery Manager, Type 31 Frigate Programme, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence Procurement Dursley
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Paul BOYCE Director of Children’s Services, Wirral Metropolitan Borough Council. For services to Children in Merseyside Liverpool
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Donalda Macintyre Maclay BRADBURY Lately President, Scottish Rugby Union. For services to Rugby Union Football Oban
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Lynne Frances BRADLEY Senior Plant Health and Seeds Inspector, Animal and Plant Health Agency. For services to Plant Health Ludlow
Officer of the Order of the British Empire John BRADSHAW Lately, Headteacher, London East Alternative Provision. For services to Education in London London
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Caron Louise BRADSHAW Chief Executive, Charity Finance Group. For services to Charity Clophill
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Emma BRADSHAW Executive Principal, Alternative Learning Trust. For services to Education in the Alternative Provision Sector London
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Geraldine BRERETON Deputy Director, Universal Credit Operations, Department for Communities, Northern Ireland Executive. For services to Social Security Belfast
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Jonathan BRITTON Non-Executive Director, British Business Bank. For services to Small Business Finance Lewes
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Cassandra Anna BUCHANAN Executive Headteacher, Charles Dickens Primary School, Southwark, London and Trust Leader, The Charter Schools Educational Trust. For services to Education Farnham
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Professor Robert Oliver BUCKINGHAM Robotics Director, UK Atomic Energy Authority. For services to Robotic Engineering Abingdon
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Commodore Michael Peter BULLOCK MBE Chief Executive, Northern Lighthouse Board. For services to the Safety and Welfare of Seafarers Edinburgh
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Alan John BURNELL Co-founder and Non-Executive Director, Family Futures Community Interest Company, London. For services to Adopted Children London
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Susan BURNS Philanthropist. For charitable services London
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Dr Malcolm BUTLER Chair, UK Onshore Geophysical Library. For services to Education, to Research and to Development Paddock Wood
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Professor James David Forbes CALDER TD Professor, Department of Bioengineering, Imperial College London. For services to Sport and to Exercise Alresford
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Robert Derek CALROW For charitable and political service in North West England Bolton
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Lorraine CANAVAN Head, Payment Operation, H.M. Revenue and Customs. For services to Leadership and to Service Delivery Kilsyth
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Marcello Antonio CASALE For services to Animal Welfare, particularly during the Covid-19 Response Slough
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Charlie CHAPPLE Head, Social Housing Redress, Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government. For services to Housing and to the Homeless London
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Mark Edward CHEESEMAN Deputy Director, Public Sector Fraud, Cabinet Office. For public service Sevenoaks
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Professor Daniel John CLARK Head, Department of Clinical Engineering, Queen’s Medical Centre, Nottingham. For services to Clinical Engineering, particularly during Covid-19 Nottingham
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Samantha CLAYTON Principal Social Worker for Children and Families, Lincolnshire County Council. For services to Social Work Waddingham
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Linda CLEGG Children’s Service Improvement Adviser, St Helen’s Council. For services to Social Work. Blackburn
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Natalie CLEIN Cellist. For services to Music Swanage
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Rebecca COBBIN MBE Family Jurisdictional Support Manager, H.M. Courts and Tribunals Service. For services to the Administration of Justice Evercreech
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Dr Hermione Anne Phoebe COCKBURN Scientific Director, Dynamic Earth. For services to Public Engagement in Science Edinburgh
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Barbara COLLINS Head, Women in Leadership, Government Equalities Office. For services to Gender Equality Gravesend
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Dr Nicholas Keith CONI Co-founder, University of the Third Age, Cambridge. For services to Education for Older People Cambridge
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Brendan Peter CONNOR Lately Chair, Midlands Air Ambulance Charity. For voluntary and charitable services to the community in the West Midlands Coventry
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Philip Andrew John CONRAN Chair, Government Advisory Committee on Packaging. For services to Recycling and the Environment High Wycombe
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Alan Charles COWDALE Senior Scientific Adviser, Air and Space Warfare Centre. For services to Defence Market Drayton
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Benjamin Josef COWELL Director General, Historic Houses Association. For services to Cultural Heritage, particularly during the Covid-19 Response Newport
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Philomena CREFFIELD Lately Head, UK Central Authority, Home Office. For services to International Legal and Judicial Co-operation London
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Philip CRITCHLOW Chief Executive Officer and Founding Director, TBI Media. For services to Radio and to Television Stoke Hammond
Officer of the Order of the British Empire John DALZELL MBE For services to Fundraising for the Southern Area Hospice, Newry Newry
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Dan DARK Lately Managing Director, Warner Brothers Studios, Leavesden. For services to the UK Film Industry Abroad
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Matthew DAVIES Deputy Director, Trade Agreements Continuity Programme, Department for International Trade. For services to International Trade London
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Katherine Sarah Jane DAWSON Founder and Director, The All-in-One Company. For services to Business and Frontline Workers during the Covid-19 Response through the Scrub Hub Ashington Newbiggin-by-the-Sea
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Oliver DEARDEN Volunteer, Bristol Aero Collection Trust. For services to Cultural Heritage in the Aviation Industry Westbury-on-Trym
Officer of the Order of the British Empire David Spencer DELEW Lately Chief Executive, Community Security Trust. For services to the Jewish Community Prestwich
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Narmada Helen DE SILVA Deputy Director, Strategic and Cross Cutting Policy Group, H.M. Revenue and Customs. For public service London
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Louise DI MAMBRO Registrar, Supreme Court and Judicial Committee of the Privy Council. For services to the Administration of Justice London
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Tanjit Singh DOSANJH Founder and Chief Executive Officer, The Prison Opticians Trust. For services to Optometry in Prisons and Reducing Re-Offending Rochester
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Robert Peter DOUGLAS MILLER For services to Wildlife Conservation in Scotland Haddington
Officer of the Order of the British Empire William DUDLEY Stage Designer. For services to Stage Design London
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Professor Joy Ann DUXBURY Professor of Mental Health, Manchester Metropolitan University. For services to Mental Health Nursing. Preston
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Gavin John EDGERLEY-HARRIS Director, Gurkha Museum. For services to Gurkha and Military Heritage Winchester
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Professor Mohan Jayantha EDIRISINGHE FREng Bonfield Chair of Biomaterials, University College London. For services to Biomedical Engineering London
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Nadim EDNAN-LAPEROUSE MBE Co-founder and Trustee, Natasha Allergy Research Foundation. For services to People with Allergies London
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Tanya EDNAN-LAPEROUSE Co-founder and Trustee, Natasha Allergy Research Foundation. For services to People with Allergies London
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Joan Mary EDWARDS Director of Public Affairs and Living Seas, Royal Society of Wildlife Trusts. For services to Marine Conservation Plymouth
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Melanie Teresa ELLIOTT Volunteer, SafeLives. For services to Victims of Domestic Abuse
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Professor Thomas Vincent EMERSON Co-founder 6a Architects. For services to Architecture and Education London
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Alice FAIRBAIN Team Leader, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence London
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Isabella Jean FARISH For services to the community in Dalbeattie and Kippford, Dumfries and Galloway Castle Douglas
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Michael Loughlin FELL Head, Cyber Operations, H.M. Revenue and Customs. For public and voluntary service to security Otley
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Dr Edgar Joseph FEUCHTWANGER Historian. For services to Anglo-German Understanding and History Winchester
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Douglas John FIELD Chair, New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership. For services to Business in Norfolk and Suffolk Great Horkesley
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Francesca FINDLATER Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Bounce Back Foundation and Project. For services to Ex-offenders London
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Dr Ann Marie FITCHETT Lately Policy and Legislation Principal, Defence Maritime Regulator. For services to Defence Worcester
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Josephine Lesley FITTON Lately Curator, Greek Bronze Age Collections and Keeper, Department of Greece and Rome, British Museum. For services to Museums and to the Arts Harpenden
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Terence Anthony FITZPATRICK Founder and Director, ARC Adoption North East. For services to Children in North East England, particularly during the Covid-19 Response South Shields
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Dr Sally Ann FORSYTH Chief Executive Officer, Stevenage Bioscience Catalyst. For services to Business and to Science Cambridge
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Alun FRANCIS Principal and Chief Executive Officer, Oldham College. For services to Education Oldham
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Deborah Anne FRANCIS Managing Director, Direct Rail Services. For services to Women in the Railway Industry Warrington
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Donna Karen FRASER Equality, Diversity and Engagement Lead, UK Athletics. For services to Equality, to Inclusion and to Diversity in the Workplace Birmingham
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Martin James FROBISHER Group Safety and Engineering Director, Technical Authority, Network Rail. For services to the NHS and Railway Workers during Covid-19 and voluntary service through the Army Reserves Sandbach
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Dipanwita GANGULI Principal, Sutton College. For services to Adult Education in London London
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Jennifer Dawn GARRETT Executive Coach and Leadership Development Specialist, Reflexion Associates Ltd. For services to Entrepreneurship and to Women in Business Hemel Hempstead
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Stuart Paul GIBBONS Managing Director, Le Mark Group. For services to International Trade Holme
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Nigel GIBBS Unit Head, Appeals and Review Unit, Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, Crown Prosecution Service. For services to Law and Order Wetherby
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Professor Valerie GIBSON Professor of High Energy Physics, University of Cambridge. For services to Science, Women in Science and to Public Engagement Cambridge
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Grant GORDON Founder and Chair, The Childhood Trust. For services to Philanthropy, particularly during the Covid-19 Response London
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Dr Sharran Louise GREY Haematology Consultant Clinical Scientist, Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and Principal Clinical Scientist, Bolton NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Blood Transfusion and to Patient Care Bolton
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Judith Anne HALKERSTON Chair, Symphonic. For services to the Digital Economy Edinburgh
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Dawn Michelle HALL Adult, Family and Community Learning Manager, Doncaster. For services to Further Education in South Yorkshire Doncaster
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Dr Roger Michael Owen HALL Medical Director, Royal Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust. For services to the NHS and the Covid-19 Response in the East of England Cambridge
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Lee HALLAM Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Linbrooke Services Ltd. For services to Business and to Skills Sheffield
Officer of the Order of the British Empire John HAMBLY Founder, Samson Centre for Multiple Sclerosis. For services to People with Disabilities in Surrey and the Home Counties Milford
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Kirsty Sian HAMILTON For services to the Green Energy, the Finance Sector and Climate Change London
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Matthew HAMPSON Founder, Matt Hampson Foundation. For voluntary and charitable service Cold Overton
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Dr Gemma Clare HARPER For services to the Marine Environment Alton
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Dr Linda Diane HARRIS Chair, Health and Justice Clinical Reference Group, NHS England. For services to the NHS Wetherby
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Adrian Richard HAWKINS Managing Director, Welding World Ltd and Founder, Weldability Sif. For services to Business Hitchin
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Barry Maurice William HEARN For services to Sport Chelmsford
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Joanne Louise HEATON Chief Executive Officer, Northern Lights Learning Trust, Hartlepool. For services to Education in North East England Hartlepool
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Fergus HENDERSON MBE Chef and Restaurateur. For services to the Culinary Arts London
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Margot HENDERSON Chef. For services to the Culinary Arts London
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Christine Ann HILL Headteacher, Westminster School, Rowley Regis. For services to Children and Young People with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities Stourbridge
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Professor Christopher John Stratford HODGES Professor of Justice Systems and Head, CMS Research Programme. For services to Business and Law Bicester
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Dr Stuart Gary HOPPS Choreographer. For services to Dance Deal
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Richard HORTON Team Leader, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence London
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Susan Jane HUSBAND Director, Business in the Community, Cymru and lately Director, Employer and Employee Engagement, Education and Skills Funding Agency. For services to Education Barry
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Jane IDE Lately Chief Executive, National Association for Voluntary and Community Action. For services to Volunteering and to Charity Youlgrave
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Fozia Tanvir IRFAN Chief Executive Officer, Bedfordshire and Luton Community Foundation and Trustee, Association of Charitable Foundations. For services to the community in Bedfordshire, particularly during the Covid-19 Response Watford
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Giovanni ISINGRINI Group Director and Deputy Chief Executive, Rhondda Cynon Taf Council. For services to Children in Wales Pontypridd
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Mary JONES Lately Deputy Director, Home Affairs and EU Exit, Cabinet Office. For public service London
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Professor Adele Diana JONES Professor of Social Work, University of Huddersfield. For services to Vulnerable Women and Children Manchester
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Toby Edward Heslewood JONES Actor. For services to Drama London
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Professor Roger Hugh JONES Consulting Editor, British Journal of General Practice. For services to General Practice London
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Margaret Ann JONES Deputy Presiding Officer, Senedd Cymru. For parliamentary and public service in Cymru Rhyl
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Larissa JOY Chair, Social Business Trust and Foundling Museum. For services to the Charitable, Voluntary and Social Enterprise Sectors London
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Professor Partha Sarathi KAR Consultant and Endocrinologist, Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust. For services to People with Diabetes Southsea
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Professor Daniel Martin KELLY Chair, Nursing Research, Royal College of Nursing, Cardiff University. For services to Cancer Care Research and Education Nationally and Internationally London
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Philip LARKIN Deputy Head, Special Cases Unit, Office for Security and Counter Terrorism, Home Office. For services to National Security Ormskirk
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Robert William LAWSON Chair of Governors, Education Partnership North East. For services to Education in Sunderland Sunderland
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Karen LEE Director, One Service Group, North West England, Department for Work and Pensions. For services to the Delivery of Public Services Darwen
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Jennifer Elizabeth LEE Potter. For services to Ceramics London
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Richard Anthony LEE Chief People Officer, Willmott Dixon. For services to Business and Equality Longthorpe
Officer of the Order of the British Empire John George LILLYWHITE Chair, Kainos. For services to the Technology Sector in Northern Ireland Leatherhead
Officer of the Order of the British Empire John LIVERSIDGE Lately Senior Manager, TecSOS. For services to Victims of Domestic Abuse
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Robert LOCKYER-NIBBS (BOB LOCKYER) For services to Dance and Broadcasting Lewes
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Ian Frank LUSH Chief Executive, Imperial Health Charity. For charitable services to the NHS London
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Stephanie MACDONALD Co-founder 6a Architects. For services to Architecture London
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Dr Robert Hywel MACFARLANE Deputy Director, Doctrine and Training, Civil Contingencies Secretariat, Cabinet Office. For public service Houghton-le-Spring
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Carol Jane MACK Chief Executive, Association of Charitable Foundations. For services to Charity Barry
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Linda Mary MAGRATH Chief Executive Officer, Laurus Trust. For services to Education in Greater Manchester Stockport
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Professor Lorraine Lucy MALTBY Professor of Environmental Biology, University of Sheffield. For services to Environmental Biology, Animal and Plant Sciences Sheffield
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Sarah Heide MARCHANT Area Business Manager, Crown Prosecution Service, South West. For services to Law and Order Stanton Drew
Officer of the Order of the British Empire John Michael Breon MARGESON For services to Mountain Rescue Kirkby-in-Furness
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Wayne MARSHALL Conductor and Organist. For services to Music Abroad
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Loraine Frances MARTINS MBE Director, Diversity and Inclusion, Network Rail. For services to Diversity and Inclusion London
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Dr Philip Joseph MCGARRY DL For services to Mental Health and to the community in Belfast Belfast
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Iain MCNEILL Deputy Director, H.M. Revenue and Customs. For services to the Tax System Oldham
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Susan Jessica MCVEIGH MBE Head, Tax Apprenticeship Employer-Provider, H.M. Revenue and Customs. For services to Tax and Compliance Apprenticeships South Shields
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Ann MCVIE Deputy Director, Social Security Policy, Scottish Government. For public service Linlithgow
Officer of the Order of the British Empire John David MEDLAND Policy Manager, BT. For services to Public Safety Huddersfield
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Gerald Gary MERCURIO Writer and Producer. For services to Television Drama London
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Caragh MERRICK Trustee and Chair of Finance Committee, Universities and Colleges Admissions Service. For services to Higher Education Worcester
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Joanne MONCK Independent Advisor and Global LGBT Advocate. For services to Transgender Equality Lancing
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Luke Andrew MONTAGUE Lately Co-ordinator, Talks Process, Northern Ireland Office. For services to the Peace Process in Northern Ireland London
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Professor Suneetha Ramani MOONESINGHE Professor of Perioperative Medicine and Consultant Anaesthetist, University College London. For services to Anaesthesia, Perioperative and Critical Care Uckfield
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Alan John Lindsay Kennedy MOORE MBE For services to Mass Incident Emergency Planning in Northern Ireland Londonderry
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Harvey Kleis MOORE For services to Defence during Covid-19 Hertford
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Professor Christopher Gerrard MORAN National Clinical Director for Trauma, NHS England and NHS Improvement. For services to Trauma Surgery Nottingham
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Nicholas James MORGAN Section Head, Crime Patterns, Crime and Policing Analysis Unit, Home Office. For services to Community Safety Godalming
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Darryl Sean Ewing MORGAN Headteacher, Ridgeway School, Farnham. For services to Children and Young People with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities in Surrey Alton
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Catherine MORGAN Chief Nurse, East of England Region, NHS England and NHS Improvement. For services to Nursing Eyke
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Jerome Patrick MULLEN Director, Newry Chamber of Commerce and the Clamry Group. For services to the Economy in Northern Ireland and to Polish-Northern Irish Relations Warrenpoint
Officer of the Order of the British Empire John Cruddas MURRAY Lately Chief Executive, Society of Maritime Industries. For services to the UK Maritime Sector Harpenden
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Gunther Alois NEWCOMBE Lately Director, Operations, Oil and Gas Authority. For services to the Oil and Gas Sector Bieldside
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Nicola NEWTON Team Leader, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence London
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Katherine NICHOLLS Chief Executive Officer, UKHospitality. For services to the Hospitality Sector, particularly during the Covid-19 Response London
Officer of the Order of the British Empire David Roydon NIGHTINGALE Senior Deputy Vice-Chancellor, University of Kent. For services to Higher Education Canterbury
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Clare Joanna Threlfall NORMAND Founder, Alec Normand Fund. For services to Brain Tumour charities Baughurst
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Hunada NOUSS Chair, Audit and Risk Committee, Education and Skills Funding Agency. For public service London
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Angela Joanne O’BRIEN Primary Director, Spencer Academies Trust and Former Principal of Wyndham Academy. For services to Education Derby
Officer of the Order of the British Empire William Patrick Thomas O’HARA For services to Sailing Bangor
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Samantha ORDE National Chair, Riding for the Disabled Association. For services to People with Disabilities Morpeth
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Angela Mary OWEN Founder, Women in Defence UK. For services to Women in the Defence Sector Alton
Officer of the Order of the British Empire John David OWEN Director, Strategic Business Resilience, House of Commons and House of Lords. For services to Parliament, particularly during Covid-19 London
Officer of the Order of the British Empire June Miriam PALMER Headteacher, Mayfield School, Torquay. For services to Children and Young People with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities Brixham
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Lee PARDY-MCLAUGHLIN Child and Family Principal Social Worker, Coventry City Council. For services to Children and to Families Hixon
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Rosalyn Julia PARKER Principal, Southend Adult Community College. For services to Adult Education and to the community in Southend, Essex Rochford
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Jon PARKER Team Leader, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence London
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Anne Sally PATERSON Chief Education Officer and Head of Education Service, Argyll and Bute Council. For services to Education Minard
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Richard Cumming PATERSON Master Blender, Whyte and Mackay Ltd. For services to the Scotch Whisky Industry Troon
Officer of the Order of the British Empire William PATERSON For services to the Economy and to the community in Scotland Coatbridge
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Sara Louise PEPPER Director of Creative Economy, Cardiff University. For services to the Creative Economy Cardiff
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Simon Keith PIROTTE Principal, Bridgend College. For services to Further and Higher Education in Wales Ystradgynlais
Officer of the Order of the British Empire William Ian David PLAISTOWE For services to the Care of the Elderly and Education Watlington
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Rosemary Janet POPE For services to Charitable Fundraising Princes Risborough
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Anthony Charles Russell PRICE TD Chief Executive, Swanbarton Ltd. For services to the Energy Storage Industry Malmesbury
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Ruth Anne PURDIE Chief Executive, UK Road Offender Education. For services to Road Safety and to Policing Brighton
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Sharon PURSEY Co-founder, SafeToNet. For services to International Trade Woodbridge
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Lord Diljit Singh RANA MBE Chairman, Andras House Ltd. For services to Business and to the Economy in Northern Ireland Belfast
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Asiyah RAVAT Executive Principal, Star Academies. For services to Education in Birmingham Walsall
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Tracey Lynne REED Lately Director, Historic Properties, English Heritage. For services to Cultural Heritage Deal
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Myrddin REES Consultant General and Hepatobiliary Surgeon, Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Liver Cancer Surgery Basingstoke
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Dr Patricia Gail RICE Chair, School Teachers’ Review Body. For services to Education Garsington
Officer of the Order of the British Empire David Thomas RICHARDS Director of Governance and Ethics, Welsh Government. For public service Cardiff
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Brian ROBERTS Finance Commissioner, Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government. For services to Local Government and to Public Service Finance Stafford
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Sarah ROBINSON For services to Heritage London
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Eric Bell ROBSON Honorary President, Cumbria Tourism. For services to Tourism Wasdale
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Hugh Max ROLO Chair and Founding Member, Key Fund. For services to Social Investment and Enterprise in the Midlands and North of England Bradford
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Nicholas John RUST Lately Chief Executive, British Horseracing Authority. For services to Horseracing York
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Mark Philip SAUTEREAU Deputy Director, Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs. For services to the Food Supply Chain and the Vulnerable, particularly during the Covid-19 Response Princes Risborough
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Carolyn SAVAGE Head, Apprentice Engagement, Education and Skills Funding Agency. For services to Apprenticeships and Skills Piddington
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Michael Vincent SHANAHAN Deputy National Head, Emergency Preparedness, Resilience and Response, NHS England. For services to the NHS Driffield
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Dr Oliver Edward Pattison SHANKS For services to the Vulnerable in Northern Ireland Belfast
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Dr Rowena Marie SHAW For services to Education and to Young People London
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Linda Grace SHEARS Co-founder, Shears Foundation. For services to Charity Harrogate
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Jacqueline Claudette SHEARS Programme Director, NHS Digital. For services to Patient Care West Bridgford
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Isobel SHELDON Director, Business Development, UK Battery Industrialisation Centre. For services to Motor Vehicle Battery Technology Huntingdonshire
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Janet Valerie SHERIFF Headteacher and National Leader of Education, Prince Henry’s Grammar School, Otley. For services to Education in West Yorkshire Harrogate
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Karl SIMONS Chief Health, Safety and Wellbeing Officer, Thames Water. For services to Mental Health Policy Ringwood
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Jeremy Lewis SIMONS Lately Chairman, Port and City of London Health and Environmental Services Committee. For services to Air Quality and to Environmental Conservation in London London
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Moira Sarah SINCLAIR Chief Executive Officer, Paul Hamlyn Foundation. For services to Charity and the Arts Berkhamsted
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Mrunel SISODIA Co-chair, National Network of Parent Carer Forums. For services to Children and Young People with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities, particularly during the Covid-19 Response Bedford
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Jon SMITH Founder, Lee Smith Research Foundation. For charitable services to Leukemia Research London
Officer of the Order of the British Empire David Michael SMITH Deputy Managing Director, Parliamentary Digital Service. For services to Parliament, particularly during the Covid-19 Response Saffron Walden
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Phillipa Maria SPENCER Senior Principal Statistician, Defence Science and Technology Laboratory. For services to Defence, particularly during the Covid-19 Response Stockbridge
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Anthony John SPIRO Joint President, Wiener Holocaust Library. For voluntary service to Holocaust Remembrance London
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Craig STEPHENSON For services to Parliament and to Equality Penarth
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Alan STEWART Hairdresser. For services to Hairdressing Langbank
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Linda Elizabeth STEWART Hairdresser. For services to Hairdressing Langbank
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Professor Kathleen Mary Linn STOCK Professor of Philosophy, University of Sussex. For services to Higher Education Lewes
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Carole Mary STOTT MBE Lately Chair, Association of Colleges and Find a Future. For services to Education Bath
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Professor Eleanor Phobe Jane STRIDE FREng Statutory Professor of Biomaterials, University of Oxford. For services to Engineering Oxford
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Matthew John STUTELY Director of Software Engineering, Parliamentary Digital Service. For services to Parliament during Covid-19 Rochester
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Emma SWEETING Team Leader, National Crime Agency. For services to Law and Order London
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Emma SWINGWOOD Physiotherapist, University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Physiotherapy Monmouthshire
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Claudia Claire SYKES Chief Executive Officer, Social Enterprise Kent and All Seasons Community Support. For services to Social Enterprise and to the Social Care Sector Whitstable
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Ellen THINNESEN Chief Executive, Sunderland College. For services to Education Grimsby
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Neil Edward Michael THOMAS Governor, H.M. Prison Stocken. For services to H.M. Prison and Probation Service, particularly during the Covid-19 Response Whissendine
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Michael TOBIAS For services to the Jewish Community Giffnock
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Christopher Michael TYAS Chair, Food Resilience Industry Forum. For services to the Food Supply Chain during the Covid-19 Response Chichester
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Dr Paul VAN HEYNINGEN Deputy Director, Net Zero Electricity Networks, Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy. For services to Energy Policy London
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Tracy Amanda VEGRO Executive Director, Resources and Strategy, Financial Reporting Council. For services to Business and to Diversity London
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Paul VENNERS Managing Director, LEEC Ltd. For services to Hospital Mortuaries and to Post-Mortem Facilities, particularly during the Covid-19 Response Worksop
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Jayne Mary VERTKIN Head of Early Help, Westminster City Council. For services to Children in London London
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Nina Minoo WADIA For services to Entertainment and to Charity Staines
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Sarah Victoria WALLACE Consultant Speech and Language Therapist, Critical Care, Wythenshaw Hospital, Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust. For services to the NHS Tarporley
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Gajan Lavan WALLOOPPILLAI For services to Equality and to Community Cohesion London
Officer of the Order of the British Empire David Alan John WALROND Principal and Chair, Truro and Penwith College and Callywith College. For services to Further Education in Cornwall Truro
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Adeela WARLEY Chief Executive, CharityComms. For services to Charity Communications London
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Alan Douglas WATSON Chair and Captain, The Medusa Trust. For services to Maritime History and to Charity Eastleigh
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Dr Matthew Richard WEST Consultant, Centre for National Infrastructure. For services to Information Management in Business Fareham
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Helen Catherine Mortimer WHITEHOUSE Deputy Director, Museums and Cultural Property, Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport. For services to Museums and to Heritage London
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Karen Stephanie WILLIAMS For services to Victims of Domestic Abuse
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Dr Paul Daniel WILLIAMS Lately Member of Parliament for Stockton South. For services to Parliament and to Healthcare in Stockton-on-Tees Stockton-on-Tees
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Professor Michael David WOOD Historian and Broadcaster. For services to Public History and to Broadcasting London
Officer of the Order of the British Empire Frances Mary Alexandra WOOLLEY Lately General Counsel, Ofcom. For services to the Public Sector and Communications Regulation London
Member of the Order of the British Empire Caroline Margaret ADAMS Political Officer, Parliamentary Labour Party. For political service London
Member of the Order of the British Empire Professor Adewale Olukayode ADEBAJO Consultant Rheumatologist, Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Inclusive Patient and to Public Involvement in Research Sheffield
Member of the Order of the British Empire Professor Alka Surajprakash AHUJA Consultant Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist, Royal College of Psychiatrists (Wales). For services to the NHS during Covid-19 Cardiff
Member of the Order of the British Empire Kevin Michael AITCHISON For services to Wheelchair Rugby and to People with Disabilities Eynsford
Member of the Order of the British Empire Nwamaka Carol AKIWUMI Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Money4You. For services to Financial Education during Covid-19 London
Member of the Order of the British Empire Norah AL-ANI Director, Cambridge Rape Crisis Centre. For services to Social Justice and to Gender Equality Cambridge
Member of the Order of the British Empire Laura Patricia ALCOCK-FERGUSON Founding Director, Campaign to End Loneliness. For services to People Experiencing Loneliness in Later Life Galashiels
Member of the Order of the British Empire Professor Laurence John ALISON Director, National Centre for the Study of Critical Incident Decision Making, University of Liverpool. For services to Critical Incident Handling and to the NHS during Covid-19
Member of the Order of the British Empire Malique Jamal AL-SHABAZZ Constable, Merseyside Police. For services to Policing and Ethnic Minority Communities in Merseyside Prenton
Member of the Order of the British Empire Dr Nisreen Ala-Din Sahib ALWAN Associate Professor in Public Health, Southampton University. For services to Medicine and Public Health during Covid-19 Eastleigh
Member of the Order of the British Empire Paul AMADI Chief Support Officer, British Red Cross. For charitable services London
Member of the Order of the British Empire Carla ANDREWS Founder and Managing Director, Motivated Minds. For services to Wellbeing in Essex Basildon
Member of the Order of the British Empire Shane Peter ANDREWS Project Operations Interface Specialist, Network Rail. For services to Diversity and to Inclusion Cardiff
Member of the Order of the British Empire Raymond ANTROBUS Poet. For services to Literature London
Member of the Order of the British Empire Alan ARMSON For services to the community in Northamptonshire Rushden
Member of the Order of the British Empire Humza ARSHAD Comedian and Writer. For services to Education London
Member of the Order of the British Empire Janet Cicely ARTHUR For services to the community in Smeeton Westerby, Leicestershire Leicester
Member of the Order of the British Empire Keith Henry Francis ASTON For services to the community in Bristol Bristol
Member of the Order of the British Empire David John BAGLEY Co-founder, Urban Outreach. For services to the community in Bolton, Greater Manchester, particularly during Covid-19 Bolton
Member of the Order of the British Empire Christine BAGLEY Co-founder, Urban Outreach. For services to the community in Bolton, Greater Manchester, particularly during Covid-19 Bolton
Member of the Order of the British Empire Alison Judith BAILEY CASTELLINA Technical Standards Lead, Heat Networks, Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy. For services to Consumer Protection and to Diversity and Inclusion Tunbridge Wells
Member of the Order of the British Empire Andrew BAKER Founder, Play2Give. For services to Charity Didcot
Member of the Order of the British Empire Anne Isobel BAKER Volunteer Fundraiser, NSPCC. For charitable services, particularly during Covid-19 Salisbury
Member of the Order of the British Empire David Edward BALLARD For services to Education, to Health and to Social Care London
Member of the Order of the British Empire John BAMFORD Patient Safety Campaigner. For services to Patient Safety in the NHS Poulton-le-Fylde
Member of the Order of the British Empire Peter John BARHAM For services to Maritime Sector Saddleworth
Member of the Order of the British Empire Lee David BARNARD Detective Inspector, Metropolitan Police Service. For services to Policing and to Victims of Domestic Abuse London
Member of the Order of the British Empire Monica BARNES Chair, Resident Strategy Group, Optivo. For services to Social Housing London
Member of the Order of the British Empire Douglas Gordon Fleming BARROW Member, Court of Common Council and Lately Chairman, Police Authority Board, City of London. For services to the Maritime Sector and to the City of London Loudwater
Member of the Order of the British Empire Hannah BARRY Founder, Bold Tendencies. For services to Contemporary Art in London London
Member of the Order of the British Empire Gregory John BARTON Specialist Pharmacist, Critical Care and Burns, St Helens and Knowsley NHS Teaching Hospitals Trust and Chair, United Kingdom Clinical Pharmacy Association, Critical Care Group. For services to Pharmacy, particularly during Covid-19 St Helens
Member of the Order of the British Empire Kathleen BEAVAN For services to Agriculture Abergavenny
Member of the Order of the British Empire Sacha Paul BEDDING Chief Executive Officer, The Wharton Trust. For services to the community in Hartlepool, particularly during Covid-19 Hartlepool
Member of the Order of the British Empire Jacqueline Mary BELL Owner and Manager, Jaybees Nursery, Lochmaben. For services to Education and to Charity Lochmaben
Member of the Order of the British Empire Christine Dominique BERESFORD Chair of Trustees, Whitchurch Silk Mill Trust and Winchester Military Musuem. For services to Cultural Heritage in Hampshire Andover
Member of the Order of the British Empire Dr Thomas Bernard Nicholas BEST Clinical Director, Critical Care, King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Critical Care, particularly during Covid-19 London
Member of the Order of the British Empire Rabinder Nath BHANOT JP For services to Wellbeing and Community Action, particularly during the Covid-19 Response Chigwell
Member of the Order of the British Empire Dr Harnovdeep Singh BHARAJ Consultant, Diabetes and General Medicine, Bolton NHS Foundation Trust. For services to People with Diabetes in the South Asian Community Bolton
Member of the Order of the British Empire Mark William Charles BIGNELL Chief Executive, Hamoaze House. For services to People with Problematic Use of Alcohol and Other Substances in Plymouth Fowey
Member of the Order of the British Empire Colin BILLINGSLEY Customer Service Lead, Work and Health North West, Department for Work and Pensions. For public and charitable services Crosby
Member of the Order of the British Empire Alan Henry BLACK For services to the community in South Armagh Newry
Member of the Order of the British Empire Nicola BLACK Head, Parkhead Community Nursery. For services to Pre-School Education and to the community in Glasgow Burnside
Member of the Order of the British Empire Elizabeth Ann BLADES For services to the community in Scarborough, North Yorkshire Scarborough
Member of the Order of the British Empire Colleen Isla BLAIR Regional Swimming Development Manager, Scottish Swimming and Open Water Adventurer. For services to Swimming Aberfeldy
Member of the Order of the British Empire Anne BLAKE For services to Adults with Learning Disabilities in Lisburn, Northern Ireland Lisburn
Member of the Order of the British Empire Rosalind Jane BLUNDELL Product Manager, Digital, Data and Technology Team, Home Office. For services to Immigration and Border Technology Horsham
Member of the Order of the British Empire Laura Claire BOUNDS Managing Director, Kent Crisps. For services to International Trade Woodnesborough
Member of the Order of the British Empire Professor Kristian BOWLES Consultant Haematologist and Associate Medical Director of Research and Innovation, Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. For services to the NHS during Covid-19 Norwich
Member of the Order of the British Empire Norman BOXALL Volunteer, Boys’ Brigade and Scouts. For voluntary service to Young People Reading
Member of the Order of the British Empire Lesley BRAIDEN Lately Academic Registrar, Newcastle University. For services to Higher Education Ponteland
Member of the Order of the British Empire Professor Mark Alan BRANDON Professor of Polar Oceanography, Open University. For services to Polar Science London
Member of the Order of the British Empire Elizabeth BREWSTER Senior Physiotherapist, Roxburghe House Hospice, Royal Victoria Hospital, Dundee. For services to End of Life Care Kirriemuir
Member of the Order of the British Empire Andrew David BRIGGS Volunteer, NSPCC. For services to Children London
Member of the Order of the British Empire Michael David BRIGGS Executive Director, East Belfast Community Development Agency. For services to the Voluntary Sector and to the community in East Belfast Belfast
Member of the Order of the British Empire Diana Marilyn BRITTEN For services to Aerobatics and to Charity Chobham
Member of the Order of the British Empire Professor Dawn June BROOKER Professor, Association for Dementia Studies, University of Worcester. For services to People Affected by Dementia Malvern
Member of the Order of the British Empire Daniel Legh BROOKS Chief Executive Officer, Virtual Human Resources. For services to International Trade London
Member of the Order of the British Empire Paul Vincent BROOKS Director of Patient Experience, University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Healthcare Leadership Derby
Member of the Order of the British Empire Dr Anna Victoria BROWN Head of Plant Health, Forestry and Contingency, Forestry Commission. For services to Forest Pathology Basingstoke
Member of the Order of the British Empire Cheryl-Lee BROWN For services to Children and to Families in Midlothian Livingston
Member of the Order of the British Empire Richard Christopher BROWN Co-chair, Ataxia UK. For services to People with Disabilities and to the community in Middle Barton, Oxfordshire Chipping Norton
Member of the Order of the British Empire Dr Alastair James BURN Principal Specialist, Water and Pollution. For voluntary service to Nature Conservation in Cambridgeshire Ely
Member of the Order of the British Empire Robert Geoffrey BURROW For services to Rugby and to Motor Neurone Disease Awareness during Covid-19 Pontefract
Member of the Order of the British Empire Jacqueline BURT Chair, Brain Injury Social Work Group. For services to People with Brain Injuries Stoke Climsland
Member of the Order of the British Empire Kevin James BYRNE Managing Director, Seymour Civil Engineering. For services to Business and to Skills Stockton-on-Tees
Member of the Order of the British Empire Richard John CAMPBELL For services to the community in the West Midlands Droitwich Spa
Member of the Order of the British Empire Christine Nancy CAMPBELL Culture Collection Manager, Scottish Association for Marine Scientists. For services to Marine Science Oban
Member of the Order of the British Empire Captain Barbara CAMPBELL Master, Jubilee Sailing Trust. For services to the Vulnerable Dunoon
Member of the Order of the British Empire Lawrence Victor CANTLE For services to Megacentre in Rayleigh, Essex Hockley
Member of the Order of the British Empire Derek CAPPER For services to Young People in Northern Ireland Craigavon
Member of the Order of the British Empire Lisa Jane CAPPER Lately Chair, National Deaf Children’s Society. For services to Young People Bushby
Member of the Order of the British Empire Hazel CARSON For services to People with Genetic High Risk of Cancer in Northern Ireland Ballynahinch
Member of the Order of the British Empire Norman David CARSON For services to Charity and to the community in Northern Ireland Newtownards
Member of the Order of the British Empire Jonathan CARTER Chief Engineer Stealth, Atlas Elektronik UK. For services to Naval Operational Effectiveness Weymouth
Member of the Order of the British Empire Halima Jade CASSELL Sculptor. For services to Art Aston-upon-Clyne
Member of the Order of the British Empire Philip CASSIDY Global Executive Vice President, Concentrix. For services to Entrepreneurship, to Business and to the Economy in Northern Ireland Belfast
Member of the Order of the British Empire Dr Katrina CATHIE Consultant Paediatrician, University Hospital Southampton. For services to Paediatrics and the Covid-19 Response Southampton
Member of the Order of the British Empire Julie CAWTHORNE Infection, Prevention and Control Assistant Chief Nurse and Clinical Director, Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Nursing and the Covid-19 Response Poynton
Member of the Order of the British Empire Professor Barbara Lesley CHADWICK Professor of Paediatric Dentistry and Director, Education and Students School of Dentistry, Cardiff University. For services to Paediatric Dental Health Monmouthshire
Member of the Order of the British Empire Sally Clare CHALLIS-MANNING Principal, Brinsbury College, Pulborough. For services to Further Education in West Sussex Horsham
Member of the Order of the British Empire Dawn CHEETHAM For services to Business and to the community in Lancashire Garstang
Member of the Order of the British Empire Dr Anand John CHITNIS General Practitioner, The Castle Practice, Birmingham. For services to the NHS, Mental Health and Disabilities Sutton Coldfield
Member of the Order of the British Empire Aquiline CHIVINGE Senior Nurse Research Leader, Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust. For services to Patients from Ethnic Minority Backgrounds Beeston
Member of the Order of the British Empire Lynne Patricia CHRISTOPHER Deputy Principal, Isle of Wight College. For services to Further Education Newport
Member of the Order of the British Empire Dr Peter CLARKE For services to the Outer Hebrides and to the community in Tottenham, London London
Member of the Order of the British Empire Michael Ewan CLARKE For services to Public Libraries and to voluntary service in London during Covid-19 London
Member of the Order of the British Empire Sarah Elizabeth CLARKE Director and Lead Nurse, Adult Critical Care and Major Trauma Operational Delivery Networks, Cheshire and Merseyside. For services to Nursing and to the Covid-19 Response Market Drayton
Member of the Order of the British Empire Steven CLARKE Managing Director, Bidfood Wholesale Depots. For services to the Vulnerable during Covid-19 St Albans
Member of the Order of the British Empire Jonathan Sydney CLAYPOLE Director, BBC Arts. For services to the Creation of the Culture in Quarantine Virtual Festival of Arts during Covid-19 London
Member of the Order of the British Empire Barbara Maureen CLINE For services to the community in Leeds, West Yorkshire Leeds
Member of the Order of the British Empire Pamela Fry CLOUSTON JP For services to the community in North East England Rothbury
Member of the Order of the British Empire Emma COBLEY Principal, Foxes Academy Residential SEN College. For services to Young People with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities Minehead
Member of the Order of the British Empire Professor Geoffrey Allan CODD FRSE Emeritus Professor of Microbiology, University of Dundee. For services to Water Quality Longforgan
Member of the Order of the British Empire Caroline COLLENDER Homeless Outreach Worker, South London District, Department for Work and Pensions. For services to the Homeless London
Member of the Order of the British Empire Shirley Jane COLLIER Lately Chair of Governors, York College. For services to Further Education York
Member of the Order of the British Empire Janette COLLINS Founder, Crib Youth Intervention. For services to Reducing Re-offending London
Member of the Order of the British Empire Lynda Morris COLSTON Learning Design Manager, People and Capability Group, Department for Work and Pensions. For services to Mental Health Learning Leven
Member of the Order of the British Empire Jane Susan COMEAU Chair of the Board, Professional Association for Childcare and Early Years, Kent. For services to Education Tunbridge Wells
Member of the Order of the British Empire Eleanor Jill CONSTANTINE Director, Arts Council Collection. For services to the Arts Sevenoaks
Member of the Order of the British Empire Jacqueline Nicola COPPING Deputy Director of Nursing, James Paget University Hospitals NHS. For services to Nursing, particularly during Covid-19 Beccles
Member of the Order of the British Empire Dr Evelyn Jane CORNER Physiotherapist and Lecturer, Brunel University. For services to Health Education during Covid-19 London
Member of the Order of the British Empire Gillian COULTARD For services to Football Castleford
Member of the Order of the British Empire Julie COVENEY Team Leader, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence London
Member of the Order of the British Empire Philip John COWBURN Consultant in Emergency Medicine, South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust and Great Western Air Ambulance. For services to Emergency Medicine and to the Covid-19 Response Stonehouse
Member of the Order of the British Empire Anita Olwen CREECH Regional Manager, Immigration Enforcement International, Home Office. For services to Border Security Abroad
Member of the Order of the British Empire Bradley Jay CRESWICK Lately Leader, Royal Northern Sinfonia. For services to Music Whitley Bay
Member of the Order of the British Empire Susan CROCKER Consultant Clinical Psychologist, Head of Community Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service, City of London and London Borough of Hackney. For services to Children and Young People with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities London
Member of the Order of the British Empire David William Courtie CROSBY Chair of the Corporation, Hugh Baird College, Bootle. For services to Further Education in Merseyside Wirral
Member of the Order of the British Empire Philip Roy CROSS Co-founder, Starcross Youth Theatre. For services to Young People in Wolverhampton Bilston
Member of the Order of the British Empire Major (Rtd) Robert John CROSS Chairman, North Midlands Branch, Gurkha Welfare Trust. For services to Gurkha Veterans Rugeley
Member of the Order of the British Empire Elizabeth Jane CRUMP National Strategic Lead, What Next? For services to the Arts London
Member of the Order of the British Empire Sylvia May CUNDELL Senior Crown Prosecutor, East of England, Crown Prosecution Service. For services to Law and Order Huntingdon
Member of the Order of the British Empire Debra CURD Leader, Social Work Services, Swindon Borough Council. For services to Children and to Young People Bracknell
Member of the Order of the British Empire Alan Thomas CURTIS For services to Welsh Football Swansea
Member of the Order of the British Empire Thomas Douglas CUTHBERTSON Co-founder, Brothers in Arms. For services to Charitable Fundraising for the Armed Forces Charities Sunderland
Member of the Order of the British Empire Carla Jane CUTHBERTSON Co-founder, Brothers in Arms. For services to Charitable Fundraising for Armed Forces Charities Sunderland
Member of the Order of the British Empire Caroline Anne CUTTS Operational Director, Children and Families, London Borough of Redbridge. For services to Children, to Young People and to Families Hullbridge
Member of the Order of the British Empire Simon Lewis DANCIGER Chair, OSO Arts Centre. For services to the community in Barnes, Greater London, particularly during Covid-19 London
Member of the Order of the British Empire Leonard Arnold DANIELS For services to the community in Somerset Taunton
Member of the Order of the British Empire Wayne Mark DARCH Head of Operations, Emergency Preparedness, Resilience, Response and Specialist Practice, South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust. For services to the Emergency Services and to the Covid-19 Response Frome
Member of the Order of the British Empire Craig Ashley DAVID Singer, Songwriter and Record Producer. For services to Music London
Member of the Order of the British Empire Rachel Jacqueline DAVIS Headteacher, Little Sutton School, West Midlands. For services to Education Sutton Coldfield
Member of the Order of the British Empire Susan Anne DEAVES For services to Athletics Woking
Member of the Order of the British Empire Pietra Marie DE MELLO-PITTMAN Co-founder, Sisters Grimm. For services to International Trade and to the Creative Industry London
Member of the Order of the British Empire Jill Lisbeth DEMILEW Lately Consultant Midwife, Public Health, Kings College Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Midwifery London
Member of the Order of the British Empire Dr Fiona Claire Carlyon DEMPSEY Consultant, Intensive Care Medicine and Anaesthesia, Somerset NHS Foundation Trust. For services to the NHS Taunton
Member of the Order of the British Empire Stephen Daniel DE SILVA For services to Heritage St Albans
Member of the Order of the British Empire Tiger DE SOUZA Volunteering and Inclusion Director, National Trust. For services to Volunteering in the Not-For-Profit Sector, particularly during the Covid-19 Response Ipswich
Member of the Order of the British Empire Karen DEVERELL Chief Executive, Mendip YMCA. For services to Young People in Somerset Wells
Member of the Order of the British Empire Linda Anne DIAMOND Volunteer, Jewish Lads’ and Girls’ Brigade. For voluntary service to Young People London
Member of the Order of the British Empire Robert Duncan DICK Head Coach, Scottish Disability Bowls. For services to Disability Sport Cupar
Member of the Order of the British Empire Anna Louise DIXON Chief Executive, Centre for Ageing Better. For services to Wellbeing in Later Life London
Member of the Order of the British Empire Katherine Sian DODD For services to Hockey Langport
Member of the Order of the British Empire Diane DODSWORTH Head of Nursing and Critical Care, Parkside Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Nursing, particularly during the Covid-19 response Hook
Member of the Order of the British Empire Carol Cecilia DOGGETT Senior Matron, Intensive Care, Morriston Hospital, Swansea. For services to Leadership and Nursing Care for Intensive Care Patients and Staff, particularly during Covid-19 Swansea
Member of the Order of the British Empire Gerard Francis Hilton DONNELLY Team Leader, Apprenticeship Team, People and Capability Group, Department for Work and Pensions. For services to Social Mobility Sunderland
Member of the Order of the British Empire David Keay DORWARD Chairman, Dundee Bairns. For services to Children and Families in Dundee Broughty Ferry
Member of the Order of the British Empire Anne-Marie DOUGLAS Work Coach, Work and Health Services, South London District, Department for Work and Pensions. For services to Care Leavers in South London London
Member of the Order of the British Empire Charles Wesley DUNCAN For voluntary service to Military Veterans Newry
Member of the Order of the British Empire Itiola DUROJAIYE Diversity Policy Adviser, Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy. For services to Diversity Stanford-le-Hope
Member of the Order of the British Empire Avinash DUSSARAM Members Services Officer, Parliamentary Digital Service. For services to Parliament, particularly during the Covid-19 Response London
Member of the Order of the British Empire Sally Jane DYNEVOR Actress. For services to Drama Altrincham
Member of the Order of the British Empire Philip EAGLEN Crew Member and Mechanic on the Offshore Boat, Wells Lifeboat Station. For services to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution Wells-next-the-Sea
Member of the Order of the British Empire David Roy EARLE Founder, Tribus. For voluntary and charitable services Banbury
Member of the Order of the British Empire Bethan EATON-HASKINS Director, Quality and Chief Nurse, South East Coast Ambulance Service. For services to Nursing, particularly during Covid-19 Sevenoaks
Member of the Order of the British Empire Matthew ELLISON Founder, Huntington’s Disease Youth Organisation. For voluntary and charitable services Bedworth
Member of the Order of the British Empire Tracy Helen ETIENNE Family Legal Team Manager, Cheshire and Merseyside, H.M. Courts and Tribunals Service. For services to the Administration of Justice Tarporley
Member of the Order of the British Empire Emma Samantha EVANS For services to Goalball and to Athletes with Visual Impairments March
Member of the Order of the British Empire Reverend David John Goronwy EVANS For services to Charity and to the community in Lampeter, West Wales Ceredigion
Member of the Order of the British Empire Pauline EVANS Senior Manager, National Crime Agency. For services to Law Enforcement Chelmsford
Member of the Order of the British Empire Diana EVANS For services to Heritage London
Member of the Order of the British Empire Dr David John EVANS Consultant Neonatologist, North Bristol NHS Trust. For services to Neonatology and Medical Education, particularly during Covid-19 Bishopston
Member of the Order of the British Empire Paul John FENTON Director, Estates and Facilities, East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust. For services to the NHS Ipswich
Member of the Order of the British Empire Pauline FIELDING Founder, RoadPeace North West. For services to Road Safety Wirral
Member of the Order of the British Empire Charles David McQuistan FLEAR For services to Health, to Community Care and to the community in Caithness Halkirk
Member of the Order of the British Empire Lee Alexander FLETCHER Director of Extended Services, Tudor Grange Academy, Kingshurst. For services to Education in Birmingham Sutton Coldfield
Member of the Order of the British Empire Rosemary FLETCHER Volunteer. For voluntary service to the NHS Forth Valley Royal Hospital during Covid-19 Stirling
Member of the Order of the British Empire Karen FLOOD Co-chair, Cross-Government National Learning Disability Board. For services to People with Learning Disabilities Liverpool
Member of the Order of the British Empire Ronald FLOWERS For services to Football Stafford
Member of the Order of the British Empire Courtney-Jayne FOLEY Project Manager, PPE Procurement, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence during the Covid-19 Response Malpas
Member of the Order of the British Empire James Michael FORD Lately Foster Carer, Plymouth Fostering Services. For services to Fostering Plymouth
Member of the Order of the British Empire Valerie Teresa FORD Lately Foster Carer, Plymouth Fostering Services. For services to Fostering Plymouth
Member of the Order of the British Empire Evelyn Helen FORDE Headteacher, Copthall School, Mill Hill. For services to Education in the London Borough of Barnet London
Member of the Order of the British Empire Denzil FORRESTER Artist. For services to Art London
Member of the Order of the British Empire Jonathan FREEMAN For charitable services Redhill
Member of the Order of the British Empire Mark Christopher Edward FREEMAN President, Libraries Connected. For services to the Public Libraries Sector, particularly during the Covid-19 response Seaham
Member of the Order of the British Empire Dr June Patricia FREEMAN Founder Member, Colchester Refuge. For services to the Women’s Refuge Movement in Colchester, Essex Colchester
Member of the Order of the British Empire Michael William FREER Prison Officer, H.M. Prison Hull. For services to H.M. Prison and Probation Service Hull
Member of the Order of the British Empire Sally GALLAGHER Technical Specialist, Environment Agency. For services to the Groundwater Environment and to the Protection of Communities Newcastle upon Tyne
Member of the Order of the British Empire Ismail Mohammed GANGAT Founder and Proprietor, Azhar Academy Girls’ School, Forest Gate. For services to Education in East London London
Member of the Order of the British Empire Joseph GARCIA Director of Operations, South East Coast Ambulance Trust. For services to Emergency Response, particularly during the Covid-19 Response Lichfield
Member of the Order of the British Empire Peter Mark GLOVER Ambulance Technician, South East Coast Ambulance Service and Lead for Proactive Care, Farnham Integrated Care GP Services. For services to the NHS and to Healthcare in the community Frimley
Member of the Order of the British Empire John GODDEN Chief Executive Officer, Salutem Care and Education. For services to the Vulnerable, particularly during the Covid-19 Response Tadworth
Member of the Order of the British Empire Professor Keith Malcolm GODFREY Medical Doctor and Clinical Scientist, Professor of Epidemiology, University of Southampton. For services to Medicine during the Covid-19 Response Southampton
Member of the Order of the British Empire Derek Charles GOODWIN For services to the Study of Fish Populations in Cornwall Perranporth
Member of the Order of the British Empire James Russell GOULDIE Supply Chain Director for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, Bidford. For services to the Vulnerable during the Covid-19 Response Winchester
Member of the Order of the British Empire Dr Roganie GOVENDER Consultant Clinical Academic Speech and Language Therapist. For services to Speech and Language Therapy Hitchen
Member of the Order of the British Empire Anita GOYAL For services to Diversity and to Female Empowerment Brentwood
Member of the Order of the British Empire Dr Paul Robert GRANT Molecular Virology Scientific and Research and Development Lead, Health Services Laboratories. For services to Healthcare Science during the Covid-19 Response Abbotts Langley
Member of the Order of the British Empire James Peter GREAVES For services to Football Little Baddow
Member of the Order of the British Empire Jason GREENWOOD Delivery Manager, Special Educational Needs and Disability Tribunal. For services to the Administration of Justice, particularly during the Covid-19 Response Redcar
Member of the Order of the British Empire Gary GREWAL UK Liaison Officer. For services to Defence London
Member of the Order of the British Empire Ray GRIFFITHS For services to Mountain Rescue Penrith
Member of the Order of the British Empire Sarah Ellen GRIFFITHS For charitable services to People with Disabilities Enniskillen
Member of the Order of the British Empire Dr Mohammad Tayyab HAIDER Medical Director, Basildon and Thurrock University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. For services to the NHS, particularly during the Covid-19 Response and to the community in Essex Brentwood
Member of the Order of the British Empire Simon Mark HALDEN Founder and Campaign Leader, Sarah Greene Breakthrough Tribute Fund. For services to Cancer Fundraising Hungerford
Member of the Order of the British Empire Caroline HALFHIDE For services to the community in Martock, Somerset during the Covid-19 Response Martock
Member of the Order of the British Empire Anna Louise HALLAS National Domestic Manager, Compass Group. For services to the NHS March
Member of the Order of the British Empire Mohammad Imran HAMID For services to Youth Empowerment and Social Welfare Projects London
Member of the Order of the British Empire David Andrew HAMILTON Founder, Phoenix Dance Theatre. For services to Dance Leeds
Member of the Order of the British Empire Kevin HAMMETT For services to Voluntary Fundraising Barnstaple
Member of the Order of the British Empire Katherine Elizabeth Ann HANCOCK Special Chief Officer, Warwickshire Police Special Constabulary. For services to Policing Dunchurch
Member of the Order of the British Empire Florence Margaret HAND Health and Wellbeing Manager, Northern Health and Social Care Trust. For services to the Homeless Randalstown
Member of the Order of the British Empire Dr Amir Simon HANNAN General Practitioner, Haughton Thornley Medical Centre. For services to General Practice in Hyde and Haughton Green, Metropolitan Borough of Tameside Altrincham
Member of the Order of the British Empire Dr Richard HARLING Director, Health and Care, Staffordshire County Council. For services to Public Health and Adult Social Care, particularly during the Covid-19 Response Kidderminster
Member of the Order of the British Empire Stewart Christopher HARRIS Headteacher, Phoenix School for Autism, Language and Communication, Bow, London. For services to Children and Young People with Autism and to their Families London
Member of the Order of the British Empire Robert Roden HARRIS Volunteer, H.M. Coastguard. For services to Voluntary Search and Rescue Wadebridge
Member of the Order of the British Empire Dr Paul HARRISON Clinical Director, Black Country Pathology Services. For services to Pathology in the West Midlands, particularly during the Covid-19 Response Stourbridge
Member of the Order of the British Empire Carol Ann HART Head of Volunteer and Community Services, Association of Jewish Refugees. For services to the Jewish community during Covid-19 London
Member of the Order of the British Empire Arthur David HARVERD Chairman, Enemy Property Claims Assessment Panel. For services to Arbitration London
Member of the Order of the British Empire Ian Aubrey McDonald HARVEY For services to Agriculture and to Charity in Northern Ireland Ballynahinch
Member of the Order of the British Empire Nichola HAY Chief Operating Officer, Estio Training and lately Director, Outsource Learning and Development. For services to Apprenticeships and to Charity Yateley
Member of the Order of the British Empire Rupert Michael HAY-CAMPBELL Head of Architecture, Parliamentary Digital Service. For services to Parliament and to the community in Essex Buckhurst Hill
Member of the Order of the British Empire Christine HAYES Lately Systems, Analytics and Reward Officer, Ulster University. For services to Higher Education Rasharkin
Member of the Order of the British Empire Peter Nigel HEAP For charitable services to the community in Essex Manuden
Member of the Order of the British Empire Robert HEARD For services to the Arts and to Charitable Fundraising Watchet
Member of the Order of the British Empire Mursal HEDAYAT Founder, Chatterbox. For services to Social Enterprise, Technology and the Economy London
Member of the Order of the British Empire Claire HENDERSON Head of Department, Quality, Careers and International Development, South Eastern Regional College. For services to Further Education in Northern Ireland Lisburn
Member of the Order of the British Empire Emma Victoria HENDERSON Co-founder, Project Wingman. For services to Charity during Covid-19 Kinloss
Member of the Order of the British Empire Mercedes Jill Ursula HENNING Headteacher, Holy Trinity CofE Primary Academy, Cheverell. For services to Education in Wiltshire Edington
Member of the Order of the British Empire Laura Josephine HENRY Managing Director, Laura Henry Consultancy. For services to Education London
Member of the Order of the British Empire George Arthur Somers HERVEY-BATHURST Founder, Ben Bathurst Memorial Trust. For voluntary service to Armed Forces Personnel and to their Families Ledbury
Member of the Order of the British Empire Dr Katherine HEWLETT Glass Tutor, Working Men’s College. For services to Further Education and to Charity in London London
Member of the Order of the British Empire Janet HILLS Detective Sergeant, Metropolitan Police Service. For services to Policing and to Community Relations London
Member of the Order of the British Empire Dorothy Anne HILSLEY Headteacher, Yester Primary School, Gifford. For services to Education in East Lothian Gullane
Member of the Order of the British Empire Dr Timothy Boon Leong HO Medical Director, Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust. For services to the NHS during Covid-19 London
Member of the Order of the British Empire Joanne Elizabeth HOBBS Chief Executive Officer, British Youth Council. For professional and voluntary services to Young People London
Member of the Order of the British Empire Patricia HOLLAND For services to the community in Buxton and High Peak, Derbyshire Buxton
Member of the Order of the British Empire Emily Jayne HOLLIS For services to Education in the London Borough of Croydon London
Member of the Order of the British Empire Stephen HOLMES Service Director, Adult Social Care, Northumberland County Council. For services to Adult Social Care during Covid-19 Corbridge
Member of the Order of the British Empire Sarah Elizabeth HOPE Founder, Elizabeth’s Legacy of Hope. For services to Child Amputees and Road Crash Victims in London Harpenden
Member of the Order of the British Empire Damian HOPLEY For services to Rugby Union Football London
Member of the Order of the British Empire Hobibul HOQUE Chief Inspector, Bedfordshire Police. For services to Policing and Community Cohesion Luton
Member of the Order of the British Empire Sharon HOWELL For charitable services in Hertfordshire Hertford
Member of the Order of the British Empire Derek Andrew HOWLAND Lately Principal Production Consultant, Ordnance Survey. For services to National Mapping Salisbury
Member of the Order of the British Empire Jill HUDSON-CLARK Foster Carer, Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead. For services to Fostering in Berkshire Maidenhead
Member of the Order of the British Empire William Joseph HUMPHREY MLA Member of the Northern Ireland Legislative Assembly for North Belfast. For public service, particularly during the Covid-19 Response Belfast
Member of the Order of the British Empire Andrew John HURST Chief Executive, One Dance UK. For services to Dance, particularly during the Covid-19 Response Leamington Spa
Member of the Order of the British Empire Teresa Ann HURST For political service in St Helens, Merseyside St Helens
Member of the Order of the British Empire Dr Gareth HYNES Specialty Registrar, Respiratory Medicine, Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Medical Education during Covid-19 Oxford
Member of the Order of the British Empire Olayinka ILORI Designer. For services to Design London
Member of the Order of the British Empire Kevin Robert INGRAM For charitable and voluntary services in Solihull, West Midlands Kingswinford
Member of the Order of the British Empire Catherine Jane IRWIN Volunteer, Girl Guides. For services to Girlguiding Enniskillen
Member of the Order of the British Empire Syeda ISLAM For services to the community in Battersea, Greater London particularly during the Covid-19 Response London
Member of the Order of the British Empire Moinul ISLAM Founder and Project Manager, Outta Skool North West. For services to Sport and Education in the community, particularly during the Covid-19 Response Oldham
Member of the Order of the British Empire Richard Nicholas Gildart JACKSON Lately Head of Operations and Regional Media, Conservative Party. For public and political service London
Member of the Order of the British Empire Rodney Cyril JAMES Foster Carer, Oxfordshire County Council. For services to Fostering Abingdon
Member of the Order of the British Empire Rosalie Olive JAMES Foster Carer, Oxfordshire County Council. For services to Fostering Abingdon
Member of the Order of the British Empire Dr Fiona Charlton JENKINS Executive Director of Therapies and Health Sciences, Cardiff and Vale University Health Board and Interim Executive Director of Therapies and Health Sciences, Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board. For services to Healthcare Cardiff
Member of the Order of the British Empire Mary Gabrielle JENNINGS Chief Executive Officer, FoodCycle. For professional and voluntary services to Disadvantaged People London
Member of the Order of the British Empire Michelle JOHNSON Chief Nurse, Whittington Health NHS Trust. For services to Nursing, particularly during the Covid-19 Response St Albans
Member of the Order of the British Empire Robert Cameron JOHNSTON Regional Director, Duke of Edinburgh’s Award. For services to Young People Liverpool
Member of the Order of the British Empire Shravan Jashvantrai JOSHI For services to Diversity and to the British Hindu community London
Member of the Order of the British Empire Dr Shikandhini KANAGASUNDREM Director, Infection Prevention and Control and Consultant Microbiologist, The Princess Alexandra Hospital NHS Trust. For services to Microbiology, infection Prevention and Control, particularly during the Covid-19 Response Loughton
Member of the Order of the British Empire Harjinder Kaur KANDOLA Chief Executive, Barnet, Enfield and Haringey Mental Health NHS Trust. For services to Mental Health, particularly during the Covid-19 Response Arlesey
Member of the Order of the British Empire Declan Michael KAVANAGH For services to the Vulnerable during the Covid-19 Response Crick
Member of the Order of the British Empire Maria KEAVENEY-JESSIMAN Principal, Eveline Nursery Chain and Eveline Day School, London. For services to Education London
Member of the Order of the British Empire Ryan Lawrence KELLEY Chief Executive, Whitmore Vale Housing Association. For services to Social Care in Surrey Godalming
Member of the Order of the British Empire Carmen June KELLY Member of Management Committee, Cruse Bereavement Care. For services to Bereaved People in Hertfordshire Stevenage
Member of the Order of the British Empire Anne Viensouk KEOTHAVONG BRETHERTON For services to Tennis London
Member of the Order of the British Empire John KIELY For services to the community in Coventry Wixford
Member of the Order of the British Empire Laura Jane KING Founder, John King Brain Tumour Foundation. For charitable and voluntary services to People with Brain Tumours Walton-on-Thames
Member of the Order of the British Empire Sarah Margaret KINGSLAND Senior Clinical Quality Manager, Regional Infection Prevention and Control Lead, NHS England and NHS Improvement, London Region. For services to the NHS, particularly during the Covid-19 Response Cambridge
Member of the Order of the British Empire John Michael KIRKPATRICK For services to Folk Music Bishop’s Castle
Member of the Order of the British Empire Brian Douglas KNIGHT For services to the community in Bognor Regis and Littlehampton, West Sussex Bognor Regis
Member of the Order of the British Empire Lisa Elizabeth KNIGHT Chief Nurse, London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust. For services to Nursing during Covid-19 Tring
Member of the Order of the British Empire Stuart Howard LAMB Chairman, William Lamb Group. For services to Business, to Skills and to the community in Yorkshire Wakefield
Member of the Order of the British Empire Steven Mark LANGLEY Project Delivery Manager, Digital Group, Department for Work and Pensions. For services to Disability Accessibility Improvement and to Charity Blackpool
Member of the Order of the British Empire Alan Brian LAZARUS Co-founder, Secretary and President, Jewish Association for Mental Illness. For services to Mental Health in the Jewish Community London
Member of the Order of the British Empire Kim LEADBEATER Ambassador, Jo Cox Foundation and Chair, More in Common Batley and Spen. For services to Social Cohesion, to the community in Batley, West Yorkshire and to Combatting Loneliness during Covid-19 Liversedge
Member of the Order of the British Empire Janet Olwen LEAR Founder and Headteacher, Black Country Wheels School, Stourbridge. For services to Education in the West Midlands Halesowen
Member of the Order of the British Empire Richard Royce LEE QAM Strategic Commander, St John Ambulance. For services to Healthcare during Covid-19 Caerphilly
Member of the Order of the British Empire Dr Maria Bernice LENN Founder and Chief Executive Officer, The Suited & Booted Centre. For services to Unemployed People in London London
Member of the Order of the British Empire Kim LEWINGTON Charity Development Programme, Fly2Help. For services to Diversity in Aviation Gloucester
Member of the Order of the British Empire Simon Philip LEWIS Head of Crisis Response, British Red Cross. For services to UK Crisis Response and to Healthcare, particularly during Covid-19 Bushey
Member of the Order of the British Empire Ann LOVELACE Volunteer, the Orpheus Centre. For services to Young People with Disabilities in Godstone, Surrey Tatsfield
Member of the Order of the British Empire Ronald Alexander LOVELAND For services to Foster Care in Moray Fochabers
Member of the Order of the British Empire Joyce Margaret LOVELAND For services to Foster Care in Moray Fochabers
Member of the Order of the British Empire Susanne LYNCH Head, Medicines Management, South Sefton Clinical Commissioning Group and Southport and Formby Clinical Commissioning Group. For services to Pharmacy, particularly during the Covid-19 Response Liverpool
Member of the Order of the British Empire Kenneth Neil MACDONALD For voluntary service to Dentistry and Dental Training Abroad Isle of Lewis
Member of the Order of the British Empire Dr Natalie-Jane Anne MACDONALD Chief Executive Officer, Sunrise Senior Living UK and Gracewell Healthcare and Chair, Nuffield Health. For services to Healthcare, particularly during the Covid-19 Response Ickford
Member of the Order of the British Empire Judith Martha Tsitsi MACHIWENYIKA Nurse Consultant, Royal Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Nursing and to BAME Equality, particularly during the Covid-19 Response Huntingdon
Member of the Order of the British Empire Kenneth MACKAY For services to the community in Rhenigidale, Western Isles Isle of Harris
Member of the Order of the British Empire David James MAHONEY Chief Operating Officer, England and Wales Cricket Board. For services to Sport London
Member of the Order of the British Empire Veronica MAIN For services to Straw Hat Plaiting and Endangered Crafts Skills Hazlemere
Member of the Order of the British Empire Abdul MAJID For services to Integration in Glasgow and to Charity in Scotland and Abroad Bothwell
Member of the Order of the British Empire Martin Paul MANN Chair, Special Olympics. For services to People with Intellectual Disabilities Ipswich
Member of the Order of the British Empire Raymond Alfred Stradling MARSH For voluntary service to Wildlife and Conservation on Skippers Island, Essex Walton-on-the-Naze
Member of the Order of the British Empire Professor Alan Roger MARYON-DAVIS Chair, Public Health Advisory Group, National Institute for Health and Care Excellence. For services to Public Health Tilsbury
Member of the Order of the British Empire Fiorella MASSEY Chair, Friends of the Mental Health Foundation. For services to Education London
Member of the Order of the British Empire Michael Humphrey Harcourt MASTER For services to Wildlife and Conservation in Hertfordshire and Middlesex Royston
Member of the Order of the British Empire Robert Keith MATHER Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Against Malaria Foundation. For services to Medicine and to Charity London
Member of the Order of the British Empire Alexander John Hilton MAYFIELD Supply Chain and Operations Director, Brakes. For services to the Food Supply Chain and to the Vulnerable during the Covid-19 Response York
Member of the Order of the British Empire Duncan Ferguson MCDONALD For services to Scottish Traditional Music Acharacle
Member of the Order of the British Empire Karen MCDOWELL Station Commander, Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service. For services to the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and to the LGBTQ community Dromore
Member of the Order of the British Empire John Charles Kenneth MCDOWELL Director, Kilwaughter Minerals Ltd. For services to Industry and to Charity in Northern Ireland Whitehead
Member of the Order of the British Empire William Thompson MCELHINNEY Lately Principal, Ashlea Primary School, Londonderry. For services to Primary Education in Northern Ireland Londonderry
Member of the Order of the British Empire David Alistair MCGOWAN For services to Sport and to Reconciliation in Northern Ireland Magherafelt
Member of the Order of the British Empire Alyson MCGREGOR National Director, Altogether Better. For services to Collaborative Practice and Service Development in the NHS Keighley
Member of the Order of the British Empire John Warren MCGUINNESS For services to Motorcycle Racing Lancaster
Member of the Order of the British Empire Helen Elizabeth MCHUGH For services to Education and to the Methodist Church in Northern Ireland Belfast
Member of the Order of the British Empire Brenda Margaret MCHUGH Founder, Pears Family School. For services to Education London
Member of the Order of the British Empire George Philip MCKENZIE Chair, Port William Inshore Rescue Service. For services to Maritime Safety in Scotland Newton Stewart
Member of the Order of the British Empire Darren MCMAHON Youth Worker, PACT. For voluntary service to Young People in Stanley, County Durham Stanley
Member of the Order of the British Empire Amanda MCNAMEE Principal, Lagan College. For services to Education in Northern Ireland Belfast
Member of the Order of the British Empire Nigel William Whiteley MELLOR Chair, Emmaus Merseyside. For services to the Homeless and Disadvantaged in Merseyside Wirral
Member of the Order of the British Empire Greta MENDEZ For services to Dance London
Member of the Order of the British Empire Suzanne Elizabeth MIELL-INGRAM Makaton Tutor and Director, Singing Hands. For services to Children and Young People with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities London
Member of the Order of the British Empire Maxwell John MILBURN For services to Fundraising, especially for St Nicholas Hospice, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk Bury St Edmunds
Member of the Order of the British Empire Andrew James MILLER Arts Consultant and Broadcaster. For services to Disability Awareness in the Cultural Industry Welford
Member of the Order of the British Empire Paul Malcolm MILLER Senior Manager Health, Safety and Environment, Asda Stores Ltd. For services to Retail Customers during the Covid-19 Response East Kilbride
Member of the Order of the British Empire Liz Jane MILLS For services to the community in Market Harborough, Leicestershire, particularly during the Covid-19 Response Glen Parva
Member of the Order of the British Empire Alexandra Gail MILNE Staff Commander, First Aid Nursing Yeomanry. For services to Emergency Incident Response and to the Covid-19 Response in London Baldock
Member of the Order of the British Empire Dr Alison Anne MONAGHAN Principal Geologist, British Geological Survey. For services to Geology Edinburgh
Member of the Order of the British Empire Dr Harold MOORE Voluntary Founder and Chair, Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People and Co-founder, the Laura Centre. For services to Young People and to Charity in Leicester Lutterworth
Member of the Order of the British Empire Janet Enid MORGAN Founder, Lithuanian Orphans Support Trust. For voluntary and charitable services London
Member of the Order of the British Empire Emma Margaret MORRIS Chief Executive Officer, Stop Abuse For Everyone. For services to Victims of Abuse and to Charity West Hill
Member of the Order of the British Empire Paul Jonathan MORRIS Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Addmaster UK Ltd. For services to Exports Rugeley
Member of the Order of the British Empire Arpal MORZARIA Attendance and Wellbeing Champion, Risk and Intelligence Service, H.M. Revenue and Customs. For services to Staff Wellbeing Rickmansworth
Member of the Order of the British Empire Hamid MOTRAGHI Lately Chair, Home Office Race Network and Chair, Civil Service Race Forum. For services to Diversity and Inclusion Newcastle upon Tyne
Member of the Order of the British Empire Dorota Anna MROZ Editor and Digital Publishing Director, TES. For services to Education London
Member of the Order of the British Empire Carol Ann MUSGRAVE Lately Manager, North Warwickshire Citizens’ Advice. For services to the Voluntary Sector and to the community in Warwickshire Nuneaton
Member of the Order of the British Empire Ruchi NANDA Lately Account Manager, Department for International Trade. For services to Trade, to Investment and to Business Support Hockley
Member of the Order of the British Empire Gary NEEVE Officer, Border Force, Home Office. For services to Border Security Deal
Member of the Order of the British Empire Yvonne NEWBOLD Founder, Special Educational Needs and Disabilities, Violent and Challenging Behaviour Project. For services to Children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities and to their Families London
Member of the Order of the British Empire Janice NICHOLSON Strategic Lead, No Wrong Door, North Yorkshire. For services to Children Otley
Member of the Order of the British Empire Ashley NICHOLSON President, UK Harbour Masters Association, and Senior Harbour Master, Forthports Ltd. For services to Women in the Maritime Sector Larbert
Member of the Order of the British Empire Khairun NISA Foster Carer, Leeds City Council. For services to Fostering Pudsey
Member of the Order of the British Empire Eunice Margery NORMAN For services to the community in Gillingham, Kent Gillingham
Member of the Order of the British Empire Justine Patricia NORRIS Community Mental Health Occupational Therapist, Kent and Medway NHS and Social Care Partnership Trust. For services to the NHS during Covid-19 Deal
Member of the Order of the British Empire Laura Jane NORRIS Head of Strategy and Policy for Specialised Services, NHS England and NHS Improvement. For services to the NHS during Covid-19 Ilkley
Member of the Order of the British Empire Karen Lesley O’BRIEN Regional Chief Pharmacist and Controlled Drug Accountable Officer, NHS England and NHS Improvement, North West Region. For services to Pharmacy and Patient Safety, particularly during the Covid-19 Response Salford
Member of the Order of the British Empire Michael John O’NEILL Chairman, Keighley Cougars. For services to Rugby League Football, the community in Keighley, West Yorkshire and to Charity during the Covid-19 Pandemic London
Member of the Order of the British Empire Alan James ODDIE Founder, Ride High. For services to the community in Milton Keynes Aspley Guise
Member of the Order of the British Empire Richard William ORD For services to Hospitality and Regeneration in South Tyneside Whitburn
Member of the Order of the British Empire Richard Hugh OSGOOD Senior Archaeologist, Defence Infrastructure Organisation. For services to Defence and to Heritage Winchester
Member of the Order of the British Empire Mohamed Hazrath Haleem OSSMAN For services to the Sri Lankan Community in the UK London
Member of the Order of the British Empire Mark Anthony OWEN Special Chief Officer, North Wales Police. For services to Policing and to the community in North Wales, particularly during the Covid-19 Response Llanynys
Member of the Order of the British Empire Thomas Huw OWEN Founder and Managing Director, Owens Group. For services to Employment and to the community in Llanelli and South Wales Llanelli
Member of the Order of the British Empire David Fraser OWEN For services to Scouting Hereford
Member of the Order of the British Empire Amanda Elizabeth Lavinia OWEN Health and Safety Director, Heathrow Airport. For services to Transport, particularly during the Covid-19 Response Virginia Water
Member of the Order of the British Empire Daniel Leonard OWENS Online Grocery Development Manager, Asda Stores Ltd. For services to Retail Customers during the Covid-19 Response Bingley
Member of the Order of the British Empire Susan Dorothy OWEN-WEAVER Founder, Change of Scene. For voluntary service to Disadvantaged Young People in Surrey and Hampshire Farnham
Member of the Order of the British Empire Catherine Julie PALMER Head, Change Governance, Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency. For services to Motorists Swansea
Member of the Order of the British Empire Satyesh PARMAR Consultant Surgeon, Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham. For services to Oral and Maxillofacial Cancer Surgery Solihull
Member of the Order of the British Empire Richard PASKELL Western Beacons Mountain Rescue Team. For services to Mountain Rescue and to the community in South Wales Pontyclun
Member of the Order of the British Empire Catherine PATERSON Founder, the Dochas Fund. For services to Healthcare and Social Care in Argyll and Bute Lochgilphead
Member of the Order of the British Empire Bhaven PATHAK For services to Business and British Hinduism London
Member of the Order of the British Empire Jade-Shannon PATRICK Founder, Daisy Chain Project, Sussex. For services to Victims of Domestic Abuse, particularly during the Covid-19 Response
Member of the Order of the British Empire Dr Harold George PATTEN For services to African and Caribbean Dance London
Member of the Order of the British Empire Nigel Lindsay PAYNE Lately Chair, Professional Jockeys Association. For services to British Horseracing and to Charity, particularly during the Covid-19 Response Launceston
Member of the Order of the British Empire Ian Fryer PEAKE Principal and Chief Executive, Herefordshire, Ludlow and North Shropshire College. For services to Education Sutton St. Nicholas
Member of the Order of the British Empire David Frederick PEARSON Lately Trustee and Company Secretary and Founder, Thirtyone:eight. For services to Safeguarding the Vulnerable Swanley
Member of the Order of the British Empire Christine Marie PEARSON Executive Director of Nursing, East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust. For services to Nursing, particularly during the Covid-19 Response Manchester
Member of the Order of the British Empire Patricia Jane Roughan PEASE Associate Chief Nurse for Safeguarding, Mental Health and Learning Disabilities. For services to Nursing, Children, Young People and Safeguarding particularly during the Covid-19 Response Farnborough
Member of the Order of the British Empire Gordon Charles PENROSE Honorary President, Institute of Roofing. For services to the Roof Slating and Tiling Industry Carrickfergus
Member of the Order of the British Empire Christopher George PHILLIPS Voluntary Pastoral Worker, Dame Agnes Weston’s Royal Charity for the Naval Service. For voluntary service to the Royal Navy Ivybridge
Member of the Order of the British Empire Tamsin PHIPPS For voluntary services to Waterways and to Young People through Girlguiding UK Wargrave
Member of the Order of the British Empire Martin George PILGRIM Trustee and Treasurer, Young Women’s Trust. For services to Disadvantaged Children and Young People Canterbury
Member of the Order of the British Empire Mark Craig PILKINGTON Combat System Engineer, Defence, Equipment and Support, Ministry of Defence. For services to Naval Operational Capability Langport
Member of the Order of the British Empire Heather POPE Clinical Director for Dental Services, East Cheshire NHS Trust. For services to Dental Treatment for the Vulnerable Winsford
Member of the Order of the British Empire Emmi Rose POTELIAKHOFF Provider Policy Director, NHS England and NHS Improvement. For services to the NHS, particularly during the Covid-19 Response London
Member of the Order of the British Empire Rachel POULTON Foster Carer, York City Council. For services to Fostering, particularly during the Covid-19 Response York
Member of the Order of the British Empire Nigel POULTON Foster Carer, York City Council. For services to Fostering, particularly during the Covid-19 Response York
Member of the Order of the British Empire Marilyn Ann POUND Chair of Governors, Cardinal Wiseman Catholic School, Ealing, London. For services to Education London
Member of the Order of the British Empire Christine POWELL National Manager, 111 Wales, Welsh Ambulance Service. For services to Healthcare and to the 111 Service in Wales Bridgend
Member of the Order of the British Empire Bruce Lewis Hamilton POWELL Lately Chair of Trustees, Haberdashers’ Aske’s Federation and Treloar Trust. For services to Education Bentley
Member of the Order of the British Empire Nigel Jonathan PRIESTLEY Solicitor. For services to Children and to Families Huddersfield
Member of the Order of the British Empire Jo-Ann Elizabeth Prichard PRINGLE Programme Adviser, Childcare Works Leeds. For services to Children and Families Leeds
Member of the Order of the British Empire Mohanned Saleem Udin Kauser QUAZI Team Leader, Office of the Regional Schools Commissioner, West Midlands. For services to Education Epsom
Member of the Order of the British Empire Tim RAMSEY Founder, Just Like Us. For services to Education and to LGBTQ Equality London
Member of the Order of the British Empire Alastair John RANKIN For public and charitable services in Belfast Lisburn
Member of the Order of the British Empire Robert Kilpatrick RANKIN Project Manager, Watt’s Improved Safety Headguard. For services to Civil Engineering and to Innovation Glasgow
Member of the Order of the British Empire Professor David MacCauley REID Volunteer Ambassador, Royal Osteoporosis Society. For services to People with Osteoporosis and to Charity Aberdeen
Member of the Order of the British Empire Judith Stella RHYS For voluntary service to Health and Social Care Cardiff
Member of the Order of the British Empire Sharron ROBBIE Managing Director, Devon and Cornwall Training Providers Network. For services to Apprenticeships and to Skills Plymouth
Member of the Order of the British Empire Margaret Grace ROBERTS External Examiner and President, Institute of Education and Geographical Association. For services to Education Sheffield
Member of the Order of the British Empire Catherine ROBERTSON Consultant Professor, University of Nottingham. For services to Occupational Therapy Nottingham
Member of the Order of the British Empire Thomas Daniel ROBINSON For voluntary service to Education in Larne, County Antrim Larne
Member of the Order of the British Empire David John Marshall ROBINSON Chairman of the Trustees, The Robinson Memorial Hospital. For services to the Health Board and the Covid-19 Response in North Antrim Ballymena
Member of the Order of the British Empire Robert Andrew ROBINSON For public and voluntary service in Powys Welshpool
Member of the Order of the British Empire Simone Monique RODEN Headteacher, Ynysowen Community Primary School. For services to Education in Aberfan, Merthyr Tydfil Ebbw Vale
Member of the Order of the British Empire Dr Marilyn ROGERS Midwife, Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust and Founder, Calderdale Baby Cafe. For services to Midwifery and Infant Feeding Huddersfield
Member of the Order of the British Empire John ROMAIN Co-founder, The NHS Spitfire Project. For services to Charity and to Aircraft Restoration, particularly during the Covid-19 Response Saffron Walden
Member of the Order of the British Empire Amanda ROMAIN Co-founder, The NHS Spitfire Project. For services to Charity and to Aircraft Restoration, particularly during the Covid-19 Response Saffron Walden
Member of the Order of the British Empire Timothy Robert ROOT Assistant Head, NHS Specialist Pharmacy Service. For services to Pharmacy, particularly during the Covid-19 Response London
Member of the Order of the British Empire Dr Gloria ROWLAND Director of Midwifery, Barts Health NHS Trust. For professional and voluntary services to Midwifery Hatfield
Member of the Order of the British Empire George Philip Page ROYLE Head of Delivery, Customs Handling of Import and Export Freight, H.M. Revenue and Customs. For public service Wokingham
Member of the Order of the British Empire Vinaykant RUPARELIA DL For services to Local Enterprise, to Tourism and to the community in Portsoy, Banffshire Portsoy
Member of the Order of the British Empire Jon Antony SASS For services to the Restoration of UK Windmills and Watermills Market Rasen
Member of the Order of the British Empire Ruth SAUNDERS For services to charity during Covid-19 Newbury
Member of the Order of the British Empire Andrew John SAVAGE Executive Director, Rail Heritage Trust. For services to the Railway Industry and Heritage London
Member of the Order of the British Empire Joy Louise SCOTT Volunteer, MENCAP. For services to People with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities in Northampton Abington
Member of the Order of the British Empire Deborah Patricia SCULLY Deputy Principal, Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. For services to Drama Training and to Higher Education London
Member of the Order of the British Empire Victoria SELLICK Chief Partnership Officer, Nesta. For services to Social Action Farnham
Member of the Order of the British Empire Richard James SERCOMBE Data Technologist, Brakes. For services to Vulnerable People during the Covid-19 Response Whitworth
Member of the Order of the British Empire Niraj Kumar SHARMA Immigration Liaison Officer, Immigration Enforcement, Home Office. For public service Abroad
Member of the Order of the British Empire Andrew SHELLEY Lately Chief Executive, World Squash Federation. For services to Squash London
Member of the Order of the British Empire Professor Lorraine SHERR Professor of Clinical and Health Psychology, UCL, London. For services to Vulnerable Children and to Families London
Member of the Order of the British Empire Marie SHEVAS For services to Charity in Cowdenbeath and Malawi Ketly
Member of the Order of the British Empire Chris SHIRLING-ROOKE Chief Executive Officer, Mersey Maritime. For services to the Maritime Sector Heswall
Member of the Order of the British Empire Joe SIMMONDS Captain, Exeter Chiefs. For services to Rugby Union Football Exeter
Member of the Order of the British Empire Margaret Ann SIMMONS-BIRD Director of Education Transformation, Bath and North East Somerset Council. For services to Education Bristol
Member of the Order of the British Empire Cheryl Jane SIMPSON Co-founder and Chief Executive, Space4autism. For services to the Community and to Autism Poynton
Member of the Order of the British Empire Sunita Ben SINGAL Diversity and Equality Lead, National Employer and Partnership Team, Department for Work and Pensions. For services to Diversity and to Inclusion Sutton Coldfield
Member of the Order of the British Empire Mark Christopher SISWICK Executive Headteacher, Chesterton Primary School, London. For services to Education London
Member of the Order of the British Empire Councillor David John SKINNER For services to the community in Coventry, West Midlands Coventry
Member of the Order of the British Empire John Robert SLEEP Senior Officer, VAT Technical Consultant, H.M. Revenue and Customs. For services to Tax Compliance Rochdale
Member of the Order of the British Empire Dr Lynn Elizabeth SLOMAN Founder, Transport for Quality of Life. For services to Transport Ceredigion
Member of the Order of the British Empire Jean Shirley SMART Director, Collin Care Group and Head, Mayfield Nursery, Glasgow. For services to Pre-School Education and to Charity Largs
Member of the Order of the British Empire Alison SMITH Treasurer, SOS Rape Crisis, Southend on Sea. For services to Victims of Domestic and Sexual Violence in Essex
Member of the Order of the British Empire Christopher Scott SMITH Facilities Manager, Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport. For public service, particularly during the Covid-19 Response Caterham
Member of the Order of the British Empire Lynn SMITH Civilian Secretary, HQ 38 (Irish) Brigade, Northern Ireland Garrison. For services to Defence Lisburn
Member of the Order of the British Empire Colin SMITH For services to Charitable Fundraising in Dover, Kent Dover
Member of the Order of the British Empire Joanna Angelina Helen SNOW Matron, Intensive Care Unit, Kettering General Hospital. For services to the NHS and Patients, particularly during the Covid-19 Response Leicester
Member of the Order of the British Empire Professor Hora SOLTANI-KARBASCHI Professor of Maternal and Infant Health, Sheffield Hallam University. For services to Higher Education and to Maternal and Infant Health Sheffield
Member of the Order of the British Empire David SOMERVILLE Team Leader, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence London
Member of the Order of the British Empire Nicholas Peter SPEIGHT HR Leader, The Co-operative Group. For services to the Food Supply Chain during Covid-19 Sale
Member of the Order of the British Empire Katie Elizabeth SPENCER Senior Manager, Lloyds Banking Group. For services to the Financial Services Sector during Covid-19 Wigan
Member of the Order of the British Empire Ella Louvaine SPIRA Co-founder, Sisters Grimm. For services to International Trade and the Creative Industry London
Member of the Order of the British Empire Sasi SRINIVASAN Early Years Manager, London Borough of Brent. For services to Education London
Member of the Order of the British Empire Dr Gillian Penelope STAMP For public and voluntary service London
Member of the Order of the British Empire John Michael STEVENSON For Charitable Fundraising for Cancer Charities Alderley Edge
Member of the Order of the British Empire Rosemary Bernadette STEWART Senior Private Secretary to the First Minister of Wales. For public service Cardiff
Member of the Order of the British Empire David Charles STEWART Regional Director, Health Library and Knowledge Services North, Health Education England. For services to the NHS and voluntary service to Information Management Warrington
Member of the Order of the British Empire Frederick Giovanni Maria ST GEORGE Co-founder, the Italian Job. For services to Charity Steyning
Member of the Order of the British Empire Peter James STRATTEN Chief Executive Officer, British Gliding Association. For services to Aviation Brackley
Member of the Order of the British Empire Chitra SUNDARAM For services to the South Asian Dance Sector London
Member of the Order of the British Empire Fiona Helen Turnbull SYMON For services to Maritime Heritage Kinross
Member of the Order of the British Empire Professor Tamas SZAKMANY Critical Care Consultant, Royal Gwent Hospital. For services to the NHS during Covid-19 Newport
Member of the Order of the British Empire Andrew Stuart TAEE For charitable fundraising for Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children NHS Foundation Trust Egham
Member of the Order of the British Empire Alexander Robert TAYLOR Assistant Director, Readiness and Response, Civil Contingencies Secretariat, Cabinet Office. For public service Tunbridge Wells
Member of the Order of the British Empire Zoe Alison TAYLOR Chief Executive Officer, Sparkol. For services to Exports Wraxall
Member of the Order of the British Empire Peter Jason TAYLOR For services to the Jewellery and Silversmithing Industries Birmingham
Member of the Order of the British Empire Darren Kenneth TEALE Founder, Junction 15 Productions. For services to Media and to Vulnerable Communities in the UK and Abroad Newcastle-Under-Lyme
Member of the Order of the British Empire Stella Winifred THEBRIDGE Principal Librarian, Schools and Reading, Warwickshire. For services to Public Libraries during Covid-19 Sutton Coldfield
Member of the Order of the British Empire Christopher Baden Nigel THOMAS Deputy Director, H.M. Coastguard. For services to Voluntary Search and Rescue Bournemouth
Member of the Order of the British Empire David THOMPSON QPM For services to Architecture and to the community in Norfolk Norwich
Member of the Order of the British Empire Dr Asha THOMSON Speciality Dentist in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Senior Clinical Leadership Fellow East Anglia NHS England and Senior Clinical Teacher in Oral Surgery, Kings College Hospital London. For services to the NHS, particularly during the Covid-19 Response Chelmsford
Member of the Order of the British Empire Paul Joseph THOROGOOD Chief Executive Officer, Football Foundation. For services to Football London
Member of the Order of the British Empire Claire Louise THROSSELL For services to Children Experiencing Domestic Abuse
Member of the Order of the British Empire Dr Joanne Elizabeth THWAITE Senior Scientist, Microbiology, Defence Science and Technology Laboratory. For services to the NHS during the Covid-19 Response Warminster
Member of the Order of the British Empire Raphaela THYNNE Co-ordinator, Same Sex Marriage and Abortion Consultations, Northern Ireland Office. For services to Equality in Northern Ireland London
Member of the Order of the British Empire Carol Susan TILEY South West Area Chairman, Sea Cadets. For voluntary service to Young People Tewkesbury
Member of the Order of the British Empire Susan TIPTON Managing Director, Protocol Consultancy Services. For services to Apprenticeships and to Charity in the West Midlands Tamworth
Member of the Order of the British Empire Anjuu TREVEDI Head, Regional Business Engagement, University of Leicester. For services to Business Innovation and to the Economy in Leicestershire Leicester
Member of the Order of the British Empire Dr Nigel John TRINGHAM Lately Editor, Victoria County History of Staffordshire. For services to Local History Stafford
Member of the Order of the British Empire James David TROTT Founder and volunteer, Brass for Africa. For services to Disadvantaged Children and Young People in Liberia, Rwanda and Uganda Wokingham
Member of the Order of the British Empire Stephen James TROWBRIDGE Managing Director, First City Nursing and Care. For services to Domiciliary Care during Covid-19 Swindon
Member of the Order of the British Empire Catherine TUITT For services to the community in London London
Member of the Order of the British Empire Rajinder TUMBER Cyber Security Executive, Ernst and Young. For services to the Cyber Security Industry London
Member of the Order of the British Empire Dr Stephanie Joy TYLER For services to Nature Conservation in the UK and Africa Penallt
Member of the Order of the British Empire Shahab UDDIN Director of Legal, British Olympic Association. For services to Sport during the Covid-19 Response London
Member of the Order of the British Empire Barry George UNDERWOOD Lately Head of Distribution Services, Vote Office, House of Commons. For services to Parliament, particularly during the Covid-19 Response and voluntary service to Football Ash Vale
Member of the Order of the British Empire Tracy Gale UPTON Makaton Tutor, Singing Hands. For services to Children and Young People with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities London
Member of the Order of the British Empire Manoj VARSANI Founder, SOS Supplies. For services to Protective Care during the Covid-19 Response London
Member of the Order of the British Empire Kelly Ann VERE Director of Technical Skills and Strategy, University of Nottingham. For services to Higher Education Draycott
Member of the Order of the British Empire Mark Andrew VICKERS Chief Executive, Olive Academies. For services to Children and Young People with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities Brighton
Member of the Order of the British Empire Felicity Ann WAGGETT For services to Young People and to the community in Gloucestershire Stroud
Member of the Order of the British Empire Claire WALDROM Deputy Headteacher, Rosehill School, Nottingham. For services to Children and Young People with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities Nottingham
Member of the Order of the British Empire Brendan Alan WARBURTON Head Coach, Sheffield City Amateur Boxing Club. For services to Boxing and to the community in Sharrow, Sheffield Sheffield
Member of the Order of the British Empire Sarah Elizabeth Marilyn WARREN Lecturer, Southern Regional College. For services to Education and Children in Northern Ireland Tandragee
Member of the Order of the British Empire Diana Ruth WASTENAGE For services to Agriculture Salterton
Member of the Order of the British Empire David Karl WATERS For services to Wildlife Conservation and to the Re-Introduction of Rare Native Species to the UK Salisbury
Member of the Order of the British Empire Sharon Monica WATSON DL Lately Artistic Director, Phoenix Dance Theatre, Chief Executive and Principal, Northern School of Contemporary Dance. For services to Dance Leeds
Member of the Order of the British Empire Alexander WATT Founder and Chairman, Glasgow Eagles Sports Charity Club. For services to Young People with Additional Needs and Disabilities and to Community Cohesion in Glasgow Glasgow
Member of the Order of the British Empire Samuel WEBB For services to Architecture Cambridge
Member of the Order of the British Empire Stephen Leslie WEIR For services to the Royal British Legion and to the community in County Antrim during Covid-19 Carrickfergus
Member of the Order of the British Empire Neil WELLER Chairman, London Apprenticeship Ambassador Network. For services to Education and to Skills Oxon
Member of the Order of the British Empire Karen Jay WESPIESER Chief Operations Officer, Parent Ping. For services to Children and Young People with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities, particularly during the Covid-19 Response Maidenhead
Member of the Order of the British Empire Joanne WHEELER For services to the Arts and to People with Disabilities Harden
Member of the Order of the British Empire Michael James WHISTLER Volunteer, Southend-on-Sea Lifeboat Station. For services to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution Southend-on-Sea
Member of the Order of the British Empire Kimberly Ann WIDE Chief Executive Officer, Take A Part Community Interest Company. For services to Social Engagement in the Arts in South West England Bristol
Member of the Order of the British Empire Dr Heather Ann WILLIAMS Consultant Medical Physicist for Nuclear Medicine, Christie NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Diversity and to Inclusion in Science Cheadle Hulme
Member of the Order of the British Empire Karen Hazel WILLIAMS Foster Carer, Plymouth City Council. For services to Fostering Plymouth
Member of the Order of the British Empire Dean John WILSON JP For public and voluntary service in South East London London
Member of the Order of the British Empire Jacqueline WINNING Centre Manager, Forth Valley Sensory Centre. For services to People with Sensory Loss during the Covid-19 Response Falkirk
Member of the Order of the British Empire Thomas WOOD Founder, Help 4 Homeless Veterans Charity. For charitable services during Covid-19 Barnsley
Member of the Order of the British Empire Kelda WOOD Chief Executive Officer, Climbing Out. For charitable services Shrewsbury
Member of the Order of the British Empire Lindy WOODAGE Staff Officer, Devon and Cornwall Police. For services to Policing and to Civil Contingency Planning, particularly during the Covid-19 Response Exmouth
Member of the Order of the British Empire Barbara Dorothy WORRALL Founder and Chair, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) North West. For services to Parents of Young People with ADHD Carnforth
Member of the Order of the British Empire Irvine Alan WORTHINGTON Founder, Triangle of Care. For services to Mental Health Patients and their Carers Sidmouth
Member of the Order of the British Empire Glynis WRIGHT Founder and Head of Practice, Glynis Wright Ltd Solicitors. For services to Female Entrepreneurship Melton Mowbray
Member of the Order of the British Empire Robert WRIGHT For services to Amateur Boxing and to Young People in Parson Cross, Sheffield Sheffield
Member of the Order of the British Empire Roland Edward WYCHERLEY Chairman, Shrewsbury Town Football Club. For services to the community in Shrewsbury Shrewsbury
Member of the Order of the British Empire Haleema YOUSAF Team Leader, Fair Access and School Exclusions, Sandwell Metropolitan Borough Council. For services to Children and Young People with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities Solihull
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Jackie STUART BEM Tour Guide, Peterhead Prison Museum. For services to Law and Order and to Cultural Heritage Peterhead
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Pamela Dawn ABBOTT Community Champion, Wm Morrisons Supermarkets plc. For services to Community Engagement in Wakefield during the Covid-19 Response Leeds
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Rachel ADAM Project Director, Museums Northumberland Bait. For services to Arts and Culture Newcastle upon Tyne
Medal of the Order of the British Empire David ADAMSON Honorary Chieftain, Burntisland Highland Games. For services to Athletics and to the community in Burntisland, Fife Burntisland
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Rhammel Emmanual Basil AFFLICK For services to the community in London London
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Samira AHMAD Assistant Scientific Officer, Animal and Plant Health Agency. For services to Animal Health during the Covid-19 Response and to the community in Woking, Surrey Addlestone
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Dr Azeem ALAM Co-Founder, BiteMedicine and Junior Doctor, Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Medical Education during Covid-19 Harpenden
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Maxine Ann ALLAN Chief Executive Officer and Trustee, Whiteleys Retreat. For services to Young People with Cancer and NHS Front Line Workers in Ayr during the Covid-19 Response Ayr
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Jason David Graeme ALLEN Youth Worker, St Mary’s Centre. For services to Young People in North West London London
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Alexander John ANDERSON For voluntary and charitable services to People with Autism in Caerleon-on-Usk, Wales Newport
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Richard Anthony ANDREWS For services to the community in Portchester, Hampshire Portchester
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Gillian Elizabeth ANGEL Community Development Officer, RAF Scampton. For services to Royal Air Force Personnel and their Families Market Rasen
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Peter John ANSELL For services to Seal Conservation in Norfolk Great Yarmouth
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Harry Mario AQUILINA Firefighter, London Fire Brigade. For services to the community in London during the Covid-19 Response Edenbridge
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Elizabeth Caroline ARMSTRONG For services to Archaeology and to the community in Norwich Norwich
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Kenneth Edward ASHBY Lately Watch Commander, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service. For services to the community in Suffolk and to the Firefighters Charity Newmarket
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Richard Anthony ASHMAN Library Co-ordinator, City College, Southampton. For services to Further Education Southampton
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Arnold Wilson ASHWORTH For voluntary and charitable services to the community in Whitworth, Lancashire Rochdale
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Fiona Jane AUTY Head of Government Relations, National Physical Laboratory. For services to Science and Engineering Communication London
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Keith Andrew AXBEY Cub Scout Leader. For services to Scouting and Canoeing in Surrey and South West London London
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Samantha Jane AXBEY For voluntary service to Girlguiding in Wimbledon, London London
Medal of the Order of the British Empire David BAILEY Northumbrian Piper. For services to Music Newcastle upon Tyne
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Kirsty BAIRD For services to Singing, Mental Health and to the community in Edinburgh, Fife and the Lothians during the Covid-19 Response Edinburgh
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Ann Mary BALL For services to the community in Shoreham, Kent Sevenoaks
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Lisa BARKER Firefighter, London Fire Brigade. For services to the community in London during the Covid-19 Response London
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Michael BARLOW For services to the community in Tameside, Greater Manchester Dukinfield
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Deidre Majella Josephine BARR TD Clinical Manager, St John Ambulance. For voluntary service to the NHS Nightingale Hospital, London, during the Covid-19 Response London
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Warren Karl BAXTER Physiotherapist, Integrated Community Reablement Service, Merseycare NHS Foundation Trust. For services to the NHS during the Covid-19 Response Southport
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Janet Christine BAYS For services to the community in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire Wisbech
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Kim Teresa BECK Librarian, Langley School, Solihull. For services to Education in the West Midlands Solihull
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Gloria June BEHARRELL For charitable services in Shrewsbury, Shropshire Shrewsbury
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Hugh Kirkpatrick Paul BELL Chairman, Board of Governors, Aughnacloy College. For voluntary service to Education in Northern Ireland Aughnacloy
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Andrew Thomas BENDON Emergency Response Volunteer, British Red Cross. For voluntary service in Cambridgeshire during the Covid-19 Response Willingham
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Anand BHATT Co-founder, Aakash Odedra Company. For services to Dance and to the community in Leicester Leicester
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Salma BI For services to Cricket and to Diversity in Sport Birmingham
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Kenneth BIRKBY JP For voluntary service to Young People in Buckinghamshire Aylesbury
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Paul BIRKBY Business Continuity Manager, BAE Systems Submarines. For services to the community in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, during the Covid-19 Response Barrow-in-Furness
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Noreen BISHOP Inclusion Assistant, Laurel Lane Primary School, West Drayton. For services to Education in the London Borough of Hillingdon London
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Michael David BLACK For services to the Jewish Community in Northern Ireland Belfast
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Judith BLACOW Chair, Board of Trustees, NEO Community. For charitable services to the community on Wirral Wirral
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Donald John BLAIR Volunteer, 1st Greenisland Company, The Boys’ Brigade. For services to Young People in County Antrim Carrickfergus
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Jennifer BLISS For voluntary service to the Topsham Museum, South Devon Exeter
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Stephen BOULTON Instructor, MAPS Karate Club. For services to Karate and the community in Swinton, South Yorkshire Swinton
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Terry Nicholas BRACHER Manager, Heritage Services. For services to Heritage and Public Libraries in Wiltshire Corsham
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Michael Ernest BRAYCOTTON Secretary, Disability and Carers Community Network and Business Support Assistant, Criminal Justice Department, West Midlands Police. For services to Policing Walsall
Medal of the Order of the British Empire David BREWSTER Lately Strategic Engineering Manager, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service. For services to Fire Safety Hastings
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Vicki BROAD Head of Long Term Care, Hywel Dda University Health Board. For services to the NHS in Wales during the Covid-19 Response Neath
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Paul Stanley BROCKMAN Woodland Manager, Hoburne Bashley, New Forest. For services to Woodland Management and Nature Conservation New Milton
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Jennifer BROUARD Citizens in Policing Manager, Essex Police. For services to Policing and to the Voluntary Sector Frinton-on-Sea
Medal of the Order of the British Empire David William BROWN For services to the community in York York
Medal of the Order of the British Empire William BROWN For services to Food Economy in Northern Ireland Belfast
Medal of the Order of the British Empire George Iven BROWN For services to Business and to the community in Omagh, County Tyrone Omagh
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Ian David Eric BROWN Volunteer, H.M. Coastguard. For services to Voluntary Search and Rescue Swanage
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Pearl May BRUNNING For services to the community in Eriswell, Suffolk Brandon
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Deborah Patricia BUCK Clinical Practice Lead, East London Foundation Trust. For services to Mental Health Nursing, particularly during the Covid-19 Response Wellingborough
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Richard BURNELL For services to Young People and to the community in Holyhead, Anglesey Anglesey
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Jo BUSSON For services to the community in Harlow, Essex Harlow
Medal of the Order of the British Empire David Terrance BUTLER Access Manager, Translink. For services to Public Transport in Northern Ireland Castledawson
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Martin CABLE Watch Manager, Essex Fire and Rescue Service. For services to the community in Maldon Maldon
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Sarah Louise CAIRNS Senior Programme Manager, Asda Ltd Online Grocery. For services to Retail Customers during the Covid-19 Response Huddersfield
Medal of the Order of the British Empire James Murdoch CAMERON Data Scientist, Asda Supermarkets Ltd. For services to the Vulnerable Customers during the Covid-19 Response Leeds
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Margaret CAMPBELL For services to Pipe Bands and Sollus Highland Dancers Londonderry
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Jacqueline CAMPBELL For charitable services to the Children’s Hospital Association Scotland, particularly during the Covid-19 Response Dundee
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Deborah CAMPBELL Technical Specialist, Environment Agency. For services to Flood Protection and voluntary service to Young People Market Rasen
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Paul John CAMPION For services to the community in Middleton, Manchester Middleton
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Richard CARLEY For services to the community in Woodchurch, Kent Woodchurch
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Harry Albert George CARLISLE For services to World War I and II Remembrance Macclesfield
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Linda CARRINGTON Food Retail Worker, SPAR. For services to Customers during the Covid-19 Response Hull
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Norma CARROLL Lately Director of Music, Coloma Convent Girls’ School. For services to Education in the London Borough of Croydon London
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Joycelyn CARSON For services to Reserve Forces and Cadets in Northern Ireland Lurgan
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Jean Elizabeth CASHA For voluntary service to the Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme in West Molesey, Surrey Epsom
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Mary Julie CHAPMAN Founder, Nuzzlets Charity, York. For services to Children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities Great Ouseburn
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Desmond Victor James CHEYNE For services to the community in Banff during the Covid-19 Response Banff
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Swaran CHOWDHARY For services to Kidney Research UK, Organ Donation and South Asian communities in Scotland Glasgow
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Imran Ahmed CHOWDHURY For services to Community Cohesion in Northampton Northampton
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Golam Mahbab Alam CHOWDHURY Refugee Support Staff and Emergency Responder, British Red Cross. For services to Healthcare during the Covid-19 Response Portsmouth
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Wendy CLAPHAM Assistant Director, Nursing Services for Critical Care, Northern Care Alliance NHS Group. For services to Nursing, particularly during the Covid-19 Response Oldham
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Anne CLAYDON Ward Manager, Barts Health NHS Trust. For services to Nursing during Covid-19 Colchester
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Myrtle Joan CLEMENTS For services to Health and Social Care in Northern Ireland Omagh
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Dr Elaine Anne CLOUTMAN-GREEN Principal Clinical Scientist, Infection Prevention and Control and Joint Trust Lead Healthcare Scientist, Great Ormond Street Hospital NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Healthcare Loughton
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Sheila Ethel COLE For services to the community in Pinner, London Borough of Harrow London
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Ella Jane COLLINS Community Champion, Wm Morrisons Supermarkets plc. For services to the community during the Covid-19 Response Springthorpe
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Isabella COLLUM For services to Young People and to the community in Fivemiletown, County Tyrone Fivemiletown
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Theresa Valerie CONWAY Treasurer, Aberconwy Physically Handicapped and Able Bodied Club. For services to People with Disabilities and to the community in Llandudno Conwy
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Annie Irvine COOK For voluntary services to Older and Isolated People in East Belfast Belfast
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Margaret Scott COOK For services to Ayrshire Hospice Irvine
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Fiona Jayne COPELAND Lately Chair, Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia Family Support Group. For services to Raising Awareness of Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia Milton Keynes
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Daniel Martin CORR For services to Martial Arts and to Community Relations in Glengormley, County Antrim Newtownabbey
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Elizabeth CORRIGAN General Practice Nurse and Professional Lead Facilitator, Black Country and West Birmingham Clinical Commissioning Groups. For services to Nursing during Covid-19 Wolverhampton
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Helen Martha COULTER For services to Cancer and Stoma Patients in Northern Ireland Antrim
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Debra COURTENAY-CRANE Head Coach, Carterton Gymnastics Club. For services to Gymnastics and to Young People in Carterton, Oxfordshire North Leigh
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Barnabas Jester COX For voluntary services to Health Workers in Scotland during the Covid-19 Response Edinburgh
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Geoffrey CRABB For services to the Scouts in Templecombe, Somerset Templecombe
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Thomas William Robert CROFT For services to the Arts and to Charity during the Covid-19 Response Oxford
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Margaret Helen CROY For voluntary service to St Magnus Cathedral and to the community in Orkney Kirkwall
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Geoffrey James CRUMP Researcher, Cheshire Military Museum. For services to Military Heritage Chester
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Richard CURTIS Landlord, the Portsmouth Arms, Basingstoke. For services to Charity and to the community in Hampshire during the Covid-19 Response Basingstoke
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Patricia Anne DALLAS Volunteer and Founding Member, Ballywillan Girls’ Brigade. For voluntary service to Young People in Coleraine, County Londonderry Coleraine
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Jacqui DARLINGTON For services to the community in Rutland Oakham
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Freda May DAVIES For services to the community in Worcester Worcester
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Robert Malcolm DAVIES Special Constable, South Wales Police. For voluntary service to Policing Neath
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Freda DAVIS For services to the NSPCC and to the community in the London Borough of Bromley London
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Jon Martin DAVIS Manager, Dewsbury Library. For services to Public Libraries during Covid-19 Holmfirth
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Asha Rani DAY Nurse, Health Visitor and Clinical Team Leader; Leicestershire Partnership NHS Trust. For services to the NHS and to Minority Ethnic Equality during the Covid-19 Response Fleckney
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Michael John DEAKIN For voluntary services to Scouting and to Charity in Staffordshire Silverdale
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Anne Chadwick DEARLE Volunteer, Save the Children. For services to Fundraising Sherborne
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Keith DELDERFIELD Director of Operations, The Douglas Bader Foundation and Deputy Director, The Guttmann Sports Centre Stoke Mandeville. For services to People with Disabilities Tring
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Geoffrey Michael DIMMOCK For services to the community in Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire Leighton Buzzard
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Elizabeth DOHERTY Receptionist, Belfast Campus, Ulster University. For services to Higher Education Larne
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Thomas Edward DONNELLY For services to Peace and Reconciliation in Brookeborough, County Fermanagh Brookeborough
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Brigid DOYLE Head of Childcare, Queen’s University Belfast. For services to Higher Education Newry
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Richard DUGDALE For services to the community in Clitheroe, Lancashire Clitheroe
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Sandra Denise DUNCAN Lately Aviation Security Adviser, Department for Transport. For services to Transport and to People with Disabilities London
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Sophie Jane DUNNETT For services to Amateur Athletics in Scotland Reay
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Karen Christina ECCLESTON For services to the community of Darlaston, West Midlands Darlaston
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Lancelot Bamidele Harvey EDMONDSON Police Constable, Metropolitan Police Service. For services to Community Policing in Lambeth, London London
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Yasin Matthew Ross EL ASHRAFI Founder, HQ Recording Studio, Leicester. For services to Young People, to Music and to Mentoring Leicester
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Karen ELLIOT Secretary, Scottish Area, Royal Naval Association and Social Secretary, City of Edinburgh Branch, Chair, Association of Wrens and Women of the Royal Naval Services Edinburgh and District Branch. For voluntary service to Royal Navy Veterans Livingston
Medal of the Order of the British Empire George Leonard ELLIS For services to Young People and to the community in Abergele, North Wales Conwy
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Janet ELLIS Programme Co-ordinator, Science, South Devon College. For services to Education Kingskerswell
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Peter William ELMONT Chair, Weston-Super-Mare Fundraising Branch, Royal National Lifeboat Institution. For charitable services to Maritime Safety Weston-super-Mare
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Alan Trevor EMBY For services to the community in Broadstairs, Kent Broadstairs
Medal of the Order of the British Empire David Michael ENGLISH Director, English Care Ltd. For services to Social Care during the Covid-19 Response Shrewsbury
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Jennifer Helen ENGLISH Director, English Care Ltd. For services to Social Care during Covid-19 Shrewsbury
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Margaret Anne ESSLEMONT For services to Young People in Roundhay, Leeds through Girlguiding UK Leeds
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Malcolm FARRAR Road Safety Officer, Shropshire Council. For services to Education Oswestry
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Amy FARRELL Occupational Therapist, Integrated Community Reablement Service, Merseycare NHS Foundation Trust. For services to the NHS during the Covid-19 Response Wirral
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Richard Sperrin FAWCETT Chair, Friends of Thurston Library. For services to Public Libraries Thurston
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Neil FERRIES For services to the community in Wakefield, West Yorkshire during the Covid-19 Response Sittingbourne
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Dr Pamela Mary FISHER For voluntary service to the community in Cambridgeshire Cambridge
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Catherine Mary FITZSIMMONS Lately Palliative Care Nurse, Northern Care Alliance NHS Group. For services to Nursing during the Covid-19 Response Eccles
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Dr Alistair Charles FORBES Co-founder, Scottish Tech Army. For services to Charity during the Covid-19 Response Edinburgh
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Margaret FOSTER For services to Young People in Portsea, Hampshire and to the Portsmouth Mudlarks Portsmouth
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Thomas Reynold FOWLER Technical Leader, Environment Agency. For services to the Environment Ringwood
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Richard James FOXLEY For voluntary service to the NHS during the Covid-19 Response Edinburgh
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Daniel Edward GALLIMORE Founder, Have Stick Will Travel. For services to People with Visual Impairments in Bristol Henleage
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Joanne GATES Food Retail Worker, The Co-operative Group. For services to the Food Supply Chain during the Covid-19 Response Romford
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Laura Jane GAUDION Assistant Director, Commissioning for Adult Social Care, Isle of Wight Council. For services to Social Care during the Covid-19 Response Newport
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Stephen Christopher GEE Biomedical Scientist, East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust. For services to the NHS during the Covid-19 Response Ipswich
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Patricia Diane GERAGHTY Pharmacist Dispensing Technician, Lloyds Pharmacy. For services to Pharmacy Services in Leek, Staffordshire during the Covid-19 Response Leek
Medal of the Order of the British Empire John GILFILLAN Director, John Gilfillan Funeral Directors. For services to Bereaved People and to the community in Fife Cardenden
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Sharon Elizabeth GILL For services to Kickboxing and to Young People in Bristol Bristol
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Martyne GIRVAN Higher Officer, Fraud Investigation Service, H.M. Revenue and Customs. For services to Mental Health Support during the Covid-19 Response Belfast
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Ashley Dale Matthew GORDON Firefighter, London Fire Brigade. For services to the community in London during the Covid-19 Response London
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Rebecca GORMAN Store Manager, Marks and Spencer. For voluntary service in Greater Manchester during the Covid-19 Response Manchester
Medal of the Order of the British Empire George Kenneth GRAHAM For services to Young People and to the community in Fivemiletown, County Tyrone Clogher
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Evelyn GRAHAM For services to Badminton and to the community in County Antrim Dunadry
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Dr Judith Sarah Colette GRAHAM Queen’s Nurse, Director for Psychological Professionals and Freedom to Speak Up Guardian, Rotherham, Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust. For services to the NHS during the Covid-19 Response Gainsborough
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Rosemary Alexandra GREGSON For services to the community in Wetherby, West Yorkshire Wetherby
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Daljit Singh GREWAL For services to the community in West London, particularly during the Covid-19 Response London
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Richard Llewelyn GRIFFITHS Lifeboat Operations Manager, Aberystwyth Lifeboat Station. For services to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution in Wales Aberyswyth
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Ann Elizabeth GUMERY Fundraiser, Macmillan Cancer Support. For services to Cancer Patients Solihull
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Louise HADLEY Section Manager, Marks and Spencer. For services to Customers and the community in Harborne, Birmingham during the Covid-19 Response Stourbridge
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Joshua HALE For services to the community in Bath, Somerset during the Covid-19 Response Bath
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Karen Joanne HAMILTON For voluntary service to Young People with Autism and Learning Difficulties in Belfast Belfast
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Sarah Jane HAMPTON For voluntary service to the Hastings Foodbank Hastings
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Joyce HARRIS For community and voluntary services to Cats in Loughborough Loughborough
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Bruce HARRIS For voluntary service to the Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme in Cumnock, Ayrshire Ayr
Medal of the Order of the British Empire David HARTLEY Volunteer, Church Lads’ and Church Girls’ Brigade. For services to Young People in Longridge, Lancashire Longridge
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Paul HEBBORN British Red Cross Staff Member and volunteer. For services to the Vulnerable in Northamptonshire during the Covid-19 Response Leicester
Medal of the Order of the British Empire William HENDERSON For voluntary service in the Shetland Islands Lerwick
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Susan HENRY Baby Friendly Lead, East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust. For services to Midwifery in the NHS Darwen
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Sharon HIGGINS For services to the Performing Arts in Newport, South Wales Newport
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Ann HILL For voluntary and charitable services to the community in Dumfriesshire Dumfries
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Kevin HINDLE For services to the Bowland Pennine Mountain Search and Rescue Team Cleveleys
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Simon Ian HOAR For services to the community in Babcary, Somerset Somerton
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Francis HODGKINSON Governor, Brownhills School. For services to Education in Walsall Walsall
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Dean Andrew HOGGARD Founder, Life for a Kid Foundation. For charitable services to Young People Hull
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Dr Tamsin Mary HOLLAND BROWN Community Paediatrician, Cambridge Community Services NHS Trust. For services to the NHS during Covid-19 Cambridge
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Rita HOLLENS For services to the community in Hartford, Cheshire Northwich
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Patricia Ann HOLT Secretary, The Will H Ogilvie Memorial Trust. For services to Poetry Annan
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Peter John HOSKING Founder and President, Torbay Prostate Support Association. For services to People with Prostate Cancer Paignton
Medal of the Order of the British Empire David HOWSE Special Inspector, Suffolk Constabulary. For voluntary service to Policing Haverhill
Medal of the Order of the British Empire William HUI Founder and Musical Director, SingMe Merseyside Choir. For services to the community in Merseyside Wirral
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Leonie HUIE Head of Health and Social Care, Bishop Challoner School, Shadwell, London. For services to Education in the London Borough of Tower Hamlets London
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Denise HUNT For services to the Hospitality Sector and to the community in Carnlough, County Antrim Holywood
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Pamela HYPHER For services to the community in Surrey Guildford
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Brenda Ann JACKSON For services to the community in Woodbridge, Suffolk Pettistree
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Audrey JACKSON For services to the community in Middlesbrough Middlesborough
Medal of the Order of the British Empire David JACKSON For services to the community in Marton-in-Cleveland, North Yorkshire Middlesbrough
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Councillor Paul Stephen JACKSON For services to the community in South Wingfield, Derbyshire Alfreton
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Joanne JACKSON For voluntary service to Young People in Wolverhampton through Girlguiding UK Wolverhampton
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Simon Daniel JACKSON-TURNER For services to Sport Welwyn Garden City
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Peter Trevenen JACO Co-founder, Scottish Tech Army. For services to Charity during the Covid-19 Response Edinburgh
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Reverend William Glynne George JAMES Principal Police Chaplain, South Wales Police. For services to Police Chaplaincy and to the community in Gorseinon, Swansea Swansea
Medal of the Order of the British Empire John Charles JASPER Volunteer, Coldharbour Mill Working Wool Museum and Wellington Arts Association. For services to Cultural Heritage in Devon and Somerset Wellington
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Phyllis Brenda JEFFERS For services to Guiding and to Young People Portadown
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Jane JERVIS For voluntary and charitable services in Shrewsbury Shrewsbury
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Neil Alfred JONES For services to the community in Atherstone, Warwickshire Atherstone
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Audrey May JONES For services to the community in West Lancashire Southport
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Steven JONES Systems Auditor and Analysis Manager, South Wales Police. For services to Policing Bridgend
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Beryl Ann Wilson JONSEN Teacher, Holy Trinity Primary School, Colchester. For services to Education in Essex Colchester
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Maya JOSHI For services to the Vulnerable in Leicestershire Leicester
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Sarah JOYCE Superintendent Optometrist, Asda Supermarkets Ltd. For services to Primary Optical Care during the Covid-19 Response York
Medal of the Order of the British Empire John KANE For services to People with Parkinson’s Disease in West Cumbria Whitehaven
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Steven KAPUR Founder, Apache Indian Music Academy. For services to Music and and to Young People Sutton Coldfield
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Sanjay Jayenedra KARA Trustee, BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha (Neasden Temple). For services to community cohesion and public and charitable service in the UK London
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Karen Jane KEMBERY Clinical Nurse Specialist, Neath Port Talbot Hospital. For services to Nursing in West Glamorgan Swansea
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Peter David KENNARD For services to Charitable Fundraising in Worthing, West Sussex Worthing
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Lorna KEYLOCK Fundraiser, Brecon and Sennybridge Branch, Cancer Research Wales. For voluntary and charitable services in Brecon Brecon
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Brian Frederick KEYLOCK Fundraiser, Brecon and Sennybridge Branch, Cancer Research Wales. For voluntary and charitable services in Brecon Brecon
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Samah KHALIL Youth Mayor of Oldham. For services to Young People Oldham
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Ziaul KHAN For services to the community in Sheffield Sheffield
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Nadeem Sadiq KHAN Charity Helpline Housing Adviser and Team Leader, Shelter. For services to the Homeless during the Covid-19 Response Sheffield
Medal of the Order of the British Empire David John KING Specialist Paramedic, East of England Ambulance Service. For services to the NHS and to Fundraising Cambridge
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Alan John KING Captain, 1st Barnet Boys’ Brigade and Girls’ Association. For services to Young People in the London Borough of Barnet Barnet
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Elizabeth Anne KING Founder, Square Mile Food Bank. For voluntary service to the community in the City of London during the Covid-19 Response London
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Jamie KINLOCHAN For services to the Vulnerable during the Covid-19 Response through Who Cares? Scotland Paisley
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Catherine KNAPP-EVANS For services to the Arts and to the community in Mid Wales Caersws
Medal of the Order of the British Empire David Charles KNIGHT For voluntary service to Newport Community Cricket Club, South Wales Newport
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Michael John KNIGHT For voluntary service to Newport Community Cricket Club, South Wales Newport
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Janine KOERIES Outreach Worker and Special Educational Needs Co-ordinator, Ealing Primary Centre. For services to Education in Berkshire and West London Slough
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Carl Kwabena Antwi KONADU Co-founder, 2-3 Degrees. For services to Disadvantaged Young People London
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Alan Kenneth LANE Artistic Director, Slung Low. For services to the community in South Leeds during Covid-19 Honley
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Debbie Jayne LANGFORD Chair, Newark Branch, Royal British Legion. For voluntary service to Armed Forces Veterans Newark
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Michelle LEARY Community Champion, Wm Morrisons Ltd, Basingstoke. For services to the Economy during Covid-19 Basingstoke
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Sarah Louise LEE For services to the community in Oundle, Northamptonshire Bristol
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Jennifer LEE Founder, Beulah Drop-In Café. For services to Art and to Social Inclusion in Aberdeenshire Alvah
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Stephen LENAGHAN For services to Adults with Learning Disabilities and to Tourism in Northern Ireland Lisburn
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Catherine Jean LINDESAY For services to the community in Clifford, Herefordshire Clifford
Medal of the Order of the British Empire John Nicol LINDSAY For services to the Environment in East Lothian Dirleton
Medal of the Order of the British Empire William LITTLE For services to the community in Baldwinhome, Cumbria Carlisle
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Paula Morag LLOYD For services to the Vulnerable in Inverness during the Covid-19 Response Inverness
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Paul Edwin LOBLEY For services to the community in Derbyshire Belper
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Gary Russell LONGDEN For services to the community in Retford, Nottinghamshire Retford
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Vivien LOVEDAY For services to the community in Bishop’s Waltham, Hampshire Bishop’s Waltham
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Gerald LOVELL For services to the community in Silverstone, Northamptonshire Towcester
Medal of the Order of the British Empire John Fraser MACLEAN For services to the community in Shrewsbury, Shropshire Shrewsbury
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Xyza Aura MACUTAY-MALLOCH Manager, Kingsley House. For services to Care during Covid-19 Tetbury
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Tracy MADGE Interim Associate Chief Nurse, NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire CCG. For services to Healthcare during Covid-19 Burton Joyce
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Haroon MAHMOOD Relief Manager, Wells Pharmacy, Darlaston. For services to the community in the West Midlands, particularly during Covid-19 Coventry
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Louise Alexandra MALTBY Matron, Intensive Care Unit, Ashford and St Peters Hospital Foundation Trust. For services to Nursing during the Covid-19 Response Woking
Medal of the Order of the British Empire John MAPLETOFT For services to Table Tennis Grantham
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Christopher Lloyd MARTIN Watch Manager and Firefighter, Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service. For services to the community in Ramsbury, Wiltshire Ramsbury
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Alana Lorraine MCALLISTER For services to the community in County Antrim Ballymena
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Jennifer Ann MCARTNEY For services to Squash Monifieth
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Rhys Joshua MCCLENAGHAN For services to Gymnastics Newtownards
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Patricia Ann MCCULLOCH For services to the community in Gloucester Cheltenham
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Maureen MCKEOWN For services to the community in Dungannon, County Tyrone Dungannon
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Violet MCKEOWN For voluntary services to People with Cancer and Lymphedema in Northern Ireland Newtownards
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Jonathan Peter MCMILLEN Executive Officer, Syrian Refugee Project, Department for Communities, Northern Ireland Executive. For services Refugees Belfast
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Julia Elizabeth MICKLEWRIGHT Founder and Chair, ASPIE. For services to people with Asperger’s Syndrome Worcester
Medal of the Order of the British Empire George Andrew MIDDLEMISS DL Chairman, Perth and Kinross Branch, SSAFA. For voluntary service to ex-Service Personnel Kinross
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Elspeth MILLEN For services to Social Housing and to the community in Govan, Glasgow Glasgow
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Robert Geoffrey MOORE Assistant Scout Leader, 1st Sywell Air Scout Group. For voluntary service to the community in Northamptonshire Corby
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Nigel Charles MORGAN For services to the community in Tameside, Manchester Stalybridge
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Sandra May MORGAN For political and public service in Wales Ammanford
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Dennis MURPHY For services to Veterans’ Football in Merthyr Tydfil, Mid Glamorgan Merthyr Tydfil
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Wilfred Dennis NATHANIELSZ Awards Manager, Queen’s Awards Office, Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy. For services to Diversity and to Inclusion London
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Mary NELSON For services to Homeless People in Moray Kinloss
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Rachel Mary NICHOLS For voluntary service to the Topsham Museum, South Devon Exeter
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Gemma NORMENSELL Facilities Manager, Marks and Spencer. For services to Members of Staff in Castle Donington during Covid-19 Nottingham
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Stephen NOTTAGE Chair, The SAM Fund. For voluntary and charitable services to Sick and Disabled Children London
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Jeanne Olive NUTTALL Head, Service Nutrition and Dietetics, Powys Teaching Health Board. For services to Dietetics and Nutrition in Wales Llanidloes
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Edward NUZUM Lifeboat Operations Manager, The Lizard Lifeboat Station. For services to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution and to Maritime Safety in Cornwall Helston
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Kerry-Anne Louise O’BRIEN For services to Young People in London London
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Elizabeth O’DONNELL For voluntary and charitable services to the community in Londonderry Londonderry
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Peggy Margaret Mary O’DWYER For services to the community in Londonderry Londonderry
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Aakash ODEDRA Co-founder, Aakash Odedra Company. For services to Dance and to the community in Leicester Leicester
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Rafal OLBERT Data Scientist, Asda Supermarkets Ltd. For services to the Economy and to Vulnerable Customers during the Covid-19 Response Leeds
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Arthur Wilfred David OVENS For services to Peace and Reconcilliation in Brookeborough, County Fermanagh Brookeborough
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Patricia Anne OWEN For services to the community in Feltham, London Borough of Hounslow London
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Emrys Thomas OWEN Health Care Assistant, Royal Star & Garter Charity. For services to Veterans during Covid-19 Dorking
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Jacques Michael Olson OXENHAM Inspector, Metropolitan Police Special Constabulary. For services to Policing London
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Ayesha PAKRAVAN-OVEY Founder, The Plattery and Vital Meals. For services to charity and to Vulnerable People during the Covid-19 Response London
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Sheila Mary McCafferty PALMER For services to the community in North Down, Northern Ireland Bangor
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Charlotte PARK Founder, Treats for Troops on Tour. For services to the Armed Forces Catterick Garrison
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Sally Catherine PARRY-WINGFIELD Trustee and Chair, Turner’s House. For voluntary service to Heritage London
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Susan Joy PARTRIDGE-UNDERWOOD For services to the Bozeat Windmill Singers, Wellingborough, Northamptonshire Bozeat
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Harilal Narandas PATEL For services to Community Cohesion in Cardiff Cardiff
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Christina PEACOCK For services to Boxing Plymouth
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Chris PEDLAR Specialist Team Member, Environment Agency. For services to Prostate Cancer Awareness Holsworthy
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Emily Victoria PENN Co-founder, eXXpedition. For services to Conservation and to Charity London
Medal of the Order of the British Empire John PERRY Band Leader, 1st Ibstock Scout Band. For services to Scouting in Leicestershire Ibstock
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Sarah PICKERING For charitable services in Cheshire Winsford
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Gabriella Isabel PIMENTEL Musculoskeletal Clinical Specialist, Warrior Sports Rehabilitation. For services to the Elderley during Covid-19 Cambridge
Medal of the Order of the British Empire James Hamilton PORTER For services to Cancer Research and the community in Castlederg, County Tyrone Castlederg
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Maureen POWELL For services to the community in St Oswald’s, Merseyside Liverpool
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Stephen PRATT For services to the community in Sedgefield, County Durham Stockton-on-Tees
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Christopher James PRESHAW Chief Technician, School of Biological Sciences, Queen’s University Belfast. For services to Higher Education Lisburn
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Khakan Munir QURESHI Senior Independent Living Officer, Midland Heart. For services to LGBT Equality Wednesbury
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Stevo RADJEN For voluntary and charitable services in South West England Brockenhurst
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Dr Aminur Khosru RAHMAN Chair, Kent Area Committee, Institution of Mechanical Engineers. For services to Education Chatham
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Syedur RAHMAN For services to Charity in Leicester Leicester
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Azizur RAHMAN Foods Section Manager, Marks and Spencer. For services to the community in London during the Covid-19 Response London
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Mohammed Usman RAKQ Senior IT Assistant, Glasgow Caledonian University. For services to Education and to Students with Hearing Impairments Bonnybridge
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Lisa Jane RANDELL Senior Support Worker. For services to Health and Social Care during the Covid-19 Response Carmarthenshire
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Maureen Elizabeth RECINE For voluntary services to Young People through Girlguiding UK and to Charity in Staffordshire Stone
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Adassa Cormeta REID For services to the Vulnerable in the community in Handsworth, Birmingham Birmingham
Medal of the Order of the British Empire John Henry RICHMOND For services to the community in Ripon, North Yorkshire Ripon
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Helen Louise RIDLEY Partnership Officer, Nottinghamshire Police. For services to Policing Hucknall
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Lynn RIGBY For services to Young People in Liverpool Liverpool
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Sara Jane ROBERTSON Matron, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, Ashford and St Peter’s Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Nursing during Covid-19 Woking
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Patricia ROBINS For services to Charity and the community in Aberdeenshire Kemnay
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Charito ROMANO Staff Nurse, Arbrook House Care Home. For services to Nursing Care Home Residents during the Covid-19 Response Esher
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Paula Claire ROUTLEDGE For charitable services in Nottinghamshire Caunton
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Andrew Lennox ROWE Senior Activities Co-ordinator, Arbrook House Care Home, Esher, Surrey. For services to Social Care, particularly during the COVID-19 Response Walton-on-Thames
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Charles Edward ROWELL District Commissioner, Scouts. For voluntary service to Scouting in North London London
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Martin Andrew ROWLEY For services to the community in York York
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Reverend Bernard John RUMBOLD Chaplain, Cirencester and Highworth Squadrons, Royal Air Force Air Cadets. For voluntary service to Young People Swindon
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Margaret Angela RUSSELL For services to the community in Rochester, Kent Chatham
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Craig Stephen RUSSELL For services to Communications during Covid-19 Luton
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Keith John Desmond RUTHERFORD Postmaster, Colonsay Post Office. For services to the community in Colonsay and Oronsay, Inner Hebrides Isle of Colonsay
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Albert Edward RYDER For services to the community in Tottenham Hale, London London
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Arthur SAINS For services to the community in Oakland, Rutland Oakham
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Elizabeth Sarah SAUNDERS Manager, Waverley Court Care Home, Helensburgh. For services to Social Care in Scotland, particularly during the Covid-19 Response Helensburgh
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Richard SAUNDERS For services to Disability Golf Manningtree
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Alison Jane SCOTT Victim Liaison Officer, National Probation Service, For services to Victims of Crime and to Charity in Leeds Batley
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Nichola Suzanne SCOTT-HOWLIN Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Scotty’s Little Soldiers. For services to Charity King’s Lynn
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Beverley Elizabeth Ann SCOULLAR Chair, Lade Centre. For services to charity in Rothesay, Bute Rothesay
Medal of the Order of the British Empire David SCRAFTON For services to the Scouts and to the community in South Tyneside and Sunderland Sunderland
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Albert Frederick John SCRUBY Instructor, Lea Rowing Club. For services to Rowing in Clapton, London Watford
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Sharon SEAR Commercial Manager, Transport for London. For services to Transport in London during the Covid-19 Response Fareham
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Vivienne Tania SEARS For services to the community in the London Borough of Ealing London
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Balbir SEIMAR For services to the Homeless and to the community in Walsall, West Midlands Walsall
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Christine Elizabeth SHAND For services to the community in Newmarket, Suffolk Newmarket
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Melanie SHAND For services to the Arts and to the community in Aberdeen during the Covid-19 Response Banchory
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Patricia Jane SHARPE For services to British Gymnastics Shrewsbury
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Stephen John SHARPLES For services to the community in Stourbridge, West Midlands Somerset
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Kim Elizabeth SHEERS Organiser, Lumley Boccia and Social Group. For voluntary service to Young People with Disabilities in Houghton-le-Spring, Sunderland Houghton-le-Spring
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Dr Mary Patricia SHERIDAN NIPE Lead, Midwifery Lecturer, Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust and King’s College London.
For services to Midwifery in the NHS		 London
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Hazel SHIRLEY Youth Leader, St John Ambulance. For services to Young People in London London
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Gregory Peter SILVESTER Trustee, Special Olympics GB. For services to People with Learning Disabilities in Sport Wolverhampton
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Arthur William SIMPSON For services to the community in Randalstown, County Antrim during Covid-19 Randalstown
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Margaret SIMS For voluntary service to the NHS and to the community in Bronllys, Wales Brecon
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Jennifer Ann SIMS Chief Executive Officer, Pembrokeshire Frame. For voluntary service Milford Haven
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Charandeep SINGH Founder, The Sikh Food Bank. For services to Charity during the Covid-19 Response Paisley
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Catharine SINNADURAI For services to Dance Education, Training and Performance Brecon
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Dr Marc Christian SLOAN Founder, Covid Tech Support. For services to Charity during the Covid-19 Response London
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Diana Mary SMART Assistant Show Secretary, Hertfordshire County Show. For services to Agriculture Harpenden
Medal of the Order of the British Empire June Pauline SMITH For services to the community in West Wycombe, Buckinghamshire High Wycombe
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Myra SMITH Community Champion, Wm Morrisons. For services to the Economy in Dumfries during the Covid-19 Response Dumfries
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Mark Adrian STAGEMAN County Commissioner for West Yorkshire. For services to Young People and Scouting Ilkley
Medal of the Order of the British Empire David Peter STANLEY Chief Executive, Music Man Project. For services to People with Special Needs Leigh-on-Sea
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Sandra STAPLES Secretary, East Yorkshire Branch, SSAFA. For voluntary service to Ex-Service Personnel Beverley
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Damian Robert STAPLES Communications Officer, The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust. For services to the NHS during Covid-19 Worksop
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Derek Hugh STEEL Fundraiser, Guildcare. For services to the community in Worthing, West Sussex Worthing
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Norman Kevin STEVENS For services to the Restoration and Conservation of the Royal Pavilion and to the community in Brighton, East Sussex Lewes
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Richard John STIBBLES British Red Cross Ambulance Crew. For voluntary service to the NHS in England and Scotland during Covid-19 Perth
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Sandra Lorraine ST LOUIS-KANDAPAH Officer, Maritime, Department for Transport. For services to Diversity, to Inclusion and to Charity London
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Stuart STOKELL For services to the community in Brampton, Cumbria Brampton
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Nicola STOVE Lead, Highlands and Islands, North Scotland Response, British Red Cross. For services to the community in North Scotland during Covid-19 Lerwick
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Graham Mark STREET Fundraiser, Charlie’s Beach Hut. For charitable and voluntary service to Terminally Ill Children Portsmouth
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Mathew SULLIVAN Materials Manager, Transport for London. For services to Transport in London during Covid-19 London
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Pamela Susan SWABY For services to the community in Chelmsford, Essex Chelmsford
Medal of the Order of the British Empire John Halliday SWAN For services to Wildlife and Conservation in Cheshire Congleton
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Matthew Peter SWAN For voluntary service to charitable organisations Colchester
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Carol Anne SWIECICKA For services to the community in Newton Abbot, Devon Newton Abbot
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Alan John TAPP For services to the community in Liverpool Liverpool
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Patricia TARRY Volunteer, Girl Guides and Scouts. For services to Girlguiding Eastleigh
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Richard Hugh THOMAS For services to Healthcare and to the community in South Oxfordshire and Berkshire Finchampstead
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Mary THOMAS Chair, Cleethorpes Fundraising Branch, Royal National Lifeboat Institution. For charitable services to Maritme Safety Cleethorpes
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Paul THOMPSON Lately Watch Manager, Cleveland Fire Brigade. For services to the community in Saltburn Cleveland
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Adrian Philip THOMPSON For charitable services to the community in Hull, East Riding of Yorkshire Hull
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Jessie THOMSON For services to the community in Wigtown, Dumfries and Galloway Wigtown
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Sharon Grace THORPE Clinical Team Leader, Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust. For services to Paramedics and Ambulance Staff Newport
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Neil Emmott TILLOTSON Scout Leader. For services to Young People Keighley
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Professor Alexander TOOGOOD For services to People with Intellectual Disabilities Ruthin
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Joan Young TOTTEN Manager, North Belfast Alternatives. For services to Restorative Justice and to Community Cohesion in Northern Ireland Belfast
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Debora Ann TOWNSEND For services to the community in North West Scotland during Covid-19 Achnasheen
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Patricia Anne TREVETT For services to the community in Salisbury, Wiltshire, during Covid-19 Salisbury
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Paul Charles TUNSTELL Associate Chief Pharmacist, Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust. For services to the NHS during Covid-19 London
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Gladys Mary TURNBULL Coach, Whitmore Netball Club. For services to Sport and the community in Wolverhampton Cannock
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Joyce TWEMLOW For voluntary service to Young People on the Wirral, through Girlguiding UK Wirral
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Doreen Peggy TWITCHETT For services to the community in Lavenham, Suffolk Lavenham
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Ceyhun UZUN Police Constable, St John’s Wood Safer Neighbourhood Team, Metropolitan Police Service. For services to Policing and to Charity London
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Hugh Maclean VERNON For services to the community in Eardisland, Herefordshire Eardisland
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Christine WALKER School Road Crossing Patroller, West Wycombe Primary School. For services to Child Safety West Wycombe
Medal of the Order of the British Empire June WALKER Community Champion, Asda Supermarkets Ltd, Donnington Wood. For services to the Economy during Covid-19 Telford
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Sarah Louise WALLACE Programme Director, Just Finance Foundation. For services to Financial Education London
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Robin WALTON Chair, Discover Hayling Project. For services to History and to the community in Hayling Island, Hampshire Hayling Island
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Peter WARDEN For services to Athletics in North West England Preston
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Valerie Elizabeth WARE For services to the community in Tydd St Giles, Cambridgeshire Wisbech
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Mark Roger WARN Wildlife Ranger, Forestry England. For services to Forestry Wareham
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Rodney WATSON For voluntary service to the Scout Movement in Counties Down and Armagh Banbridge
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Graham WATSON For services to the community in Moniaive and Glencairn, Dumfriesshire during Covid-19 Thornhill
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Colin WATSON For voluntary service to Scouting in Rastrick, West Yorkshire Brighouse
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Colin Richard WEAVER Scientist, Animal and Plant Health Agency, Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs. For services to Science Thirsk
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Dr Judith Ann WEBB For services to Conservation of Wildlife and Habitats in Oxfordshire Kidlington
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Rachel Louise WEBBER Community Champion, Gosport Store. For services to the Economy during Covid-19 Gosport
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Dr Michael Paul WEEKES Infectious Diseases Clinician, Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. For services to the NHS during Covid-19 Cambridge
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Lucille WEIR Team Leader, Change Grow Live, Peterborough. For services to Homeless Women Leicester
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Patricia Daphne WHEATLEY Chief Executive Officer, Disability Arts Online. For services to Disabled Artists during Covid-19 Blandford Forum
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Lorraine Ann WHITAKER Lately Head of Centre Primary Unit, Alternative Provision College, Lancing. For services to Education in West Sussex Chichester
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Andrew Thomas WILDGOOSE For services to Charitable Fundraising during Covid-19 Dunbar
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Janice Lorraine WILKINSON Cover Teacher, Willows Primary School. For services to Education in North East Lincolnshire Grimsby
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Connor Dashiell WILKINSON Senior Manager eCommerce Data. For services to the Economy during Covid-19 Leeds
Medal of the Order of the British Empire David Lincoln WILLIAMS For services to the Arts in Wales Cowbridge
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Jenny WILLIAMS For services to Culture and to Creativity during Covid-19 Eastbourne
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Helen Refna WILLIAMS For services to Vulnerable Young Parents and to the Elderly in Borth during Covid-19 Ceredigion
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Elizabeth Fraser WILSON Lately Division and County Commissioner, Girlguiding. For services to Young People in North Ayrshire Kilwinning
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Curtis WOODHOUSE For services to Football and Boxing Hull
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Tracey Helena WREN Police Staff, Gloucestershire Constabulary. For services to the community in Gloucestershire Gloucester
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Graham WRIGHT For services to Athletics and to the community in Rossendale, Lancashire Rossendale
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Linda Robertson YULE For services to Health and Social Care during Covid-19 South Queensferry
Medal of the Order of the British Empire Gwendoline Christina ZAMMIT For services to the community in Charlton, Royal Borough of Greenwich London
Medal of the Order of the British Empire James Michael ZUPPINGER Trustee, RMA – The Royal Marines Charity. For services to the Royal Marines during Covid-19 Exmouth
FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailGoogle+WhatsApp