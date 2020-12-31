A knife has been recovered and removed from the streets of London after it was discarded by a suspect when he was pursued by officers on horseback.

At around 3.30pm on Wednesday, 30 December, two officers from the Met’s Mounted Branch, in the Taskforce Command, were out on patrol. They were returning to their stables in Bow when they noticed two males acting suspiciously in an alleyway near Lawrence Close, E3.

As they approached the officers noticed the males smelt of cannabis. The officers were about to speak to them when one of the males, who was on a bicycle, turned around and quickly rode off.

He was pursued by Police Horse Judge and his rider, PC Edward Bromilow. Following was PC Adam Wickens, who was riding Police Horse ‘Penny’ Pendleton.

The male managed to escape after cycling through a narrow pathway with a low roof on an estate, which the officers and their horses were unable to enter. A search was conducted to locate the male but he could not be found.

Shortly afterwards, a member of the public approached the officers to say he had seen the male discarding an item into a bush.

A search was conducted and a large knife retrieved.

PC Bromilow said: “Judge and ‘Penny’ have helped remove a knife from the streets that might otherwise have been used to inflict serious harm on someone. We’re very proud of them and everything they do to help keep Londoners safe.

“We’re also very grateful to the member of the public who approached us to tell us about the discarded weapon. It is imperative that police and communities work together to tackle violence and knife crime and this gentleman’s actions are an example of how well that can work. We have offered him a tour of the stables as a ‘thank you’.”

Judge is a 20-year-old male bay horse who has served the Met for 15 years.

‘Penny’ is 13-year-old mare who has served the Met for eight years.