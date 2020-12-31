Tributes have been paid to an Aldham man, who was described as a unique character with boundless energy and enthusiasm

Donald ‘Don’ Ralph, 83, was sadly found deceased at his home in Halstead Road shortly after 1pm on Tuesday 29 December.

His niece Tina Ralph said: “Don was a very young at heart, fit 83-year-old, with boundless energy, enthusiasm and enjoyment of life.

“He was a man who loved all things countryside, particularly fishing and the Norfolk Broads, as well as being an avid bird lover.

“He loved horse racing and spent many a happy Saturday having a little flutter.

“Don was a unique character, who will much be missed by his wide circle of friends, and all his family.”

We are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death and ask anyone with information that could help with our enquiries to submit this online at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4201020120P56-PO1

Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or https://crimestoppers-uk.org