Murder Manhunt for Leighton Snook wanted for murder Pensioner Donald Ralph

Police want to speak to Leighton Snook, 28, (pictured above) in connection with the murder of Donald Ralph in Aldham.

Mr Ralph, 83, was sadly found deceased at his home in Halstead Road shortly after 1pm on Tuesday 29 December.

Police are progressing our enquiries and from the information, we believe this was a targeted attack.

Officers urgently need to speak to Leighton Snook, from Colchester.

He has links across Essex but particularly Colchester, as well as links to Hastings, Suffolk, Hartlepool, and County Durham.

A 16-year-old boy from Leicester was arrested in Colchester last night, Wednesday 30 December, in connection with our investigation. He remains in custody for questioning on suspicion of murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Scott Egerton, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “We urgently need to speak to Leighton Snook in connection with the murder of Donald Ralph.“I would strongly urge him, or anyone who knows of his whereabouts, to contact police.

“I ask members of the public not to approach him but to call police immediately.

“Anybody who is found to be assisting those involved in Mr Ralph’s murder in any way will be subject of a thorough investigation and could find themselves prosecuted for assisting an offender.” Police are also continuing to look for Mr Ralph’s car, a blue Volvo V50 registration plate HD08 YFV (pictured below), which is missing from his house.

Our enquiries show it was driven to Hastings on the morning of Tuesday 29 December.

DCI Egerton said: “I’d like to thank members of the public who have helped with our investigation so far so that we can get the answers Mr Ralph’s family desperately need.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact us online at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4201020120P56-PO1

Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or https://crimestoppers-uk.org