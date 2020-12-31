Detectives have launched an investigation following the report of a rape in Poole and are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward

In the evening of Wednesday 30 December 2020 the victim, a 15-year-old girl from Poole, was in the area of the Civic Centre car park with friends, but became separated from them.

It was reported that between 10.30pm and 11.30pm she was approached by a man who grabbed her and raped her.

The man is described as white, in his late teens to early 20s and around five feet nine inches tall. He has brown short hair, brown eyes and was clean shaven. He was wearing a red top.

Detective Inspector Andrew Kennard, of Poole and Bournemouth CID, said: “This incident has clearly affected the young victim and we are supporting her as we carry out our enquiries.

“We are conducting a thorough investigation into what happened and I am hoping the public can help us with information.

“I am appealing for any witnesses to the incident or anyone with information about the man involved to please come forward urgently.

“Local officers can be approached, should anyone have specific concerns.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email [email protected] or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55200196074. Alternatively, to stay 100 per cent anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or call Freephone 0800 555 111.