Three people have been arrested following a murder in Rayleigh in the early hours of New Year’s Day

Police were called to an address in Worcester Drive shortly before 1am this morning, Friday 1 January.

Once there, we discovered that a man was unresponsive inside the property.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was later pronounced dead at the scene despite the best efforts of paramedics.

Three people – a 39-year-old local man and a 23-year-old woman, and also a 25-year old woman from Basildon – have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The local woman has also been arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.

We believe that all parties involved were known to each other.

We’d like to thank neighbours in the area who were incredibly calm and helpful on scene this morning.

If you have any information about this incident please call our Major Crime Team on 101 and quote incident number 147 of 1 January.

Alternatively, if you would prefer to remain anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Anyone with information can submit information here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4201020120P57-PO1