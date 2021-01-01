BREAKING Croyydon ESSEX LONDON TILBURY

Have you seen Marc Chapman? He’s wanted by Police in Essex

January 1, 2021
1 Min Read
Officers want to speak to the 35-year-old in connection with allegations of stalking and harassment.
He has links to Tilbury and Croydon.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Police  via https://www.essex.police.uk or use the ‘Live Chat’ button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.
Alternatively, you can call 101 with his location.

