Police Probe Road Rage Stabbing in East London

Police were called at 3.40am on Friday, 1 January to The Highway, junction with Glamis Place, following reports of a road traffic collision involving a number of vehicles.

Officers attended with LAS.

A number of people are believed to have fled the scene prior to police arrival.

One male, aged 17, was found with a stab injury – he was taken to hospital where his condition was described as not life-threatening or life-changing.

At this stage, there have been no arrests.

Full enquiries into the circumstances continue.