Four arrested in Aldham Murder

Police are no longer looking for Leighton Snook, who we wanted to speak to in connection with the murder of Donald Ralphin Aldham.

Mr Ralph, 83, was found deceased at his home in Halstead Road shortly after 1pm on Tuesday 29 December.

A 28-year-old man was arrested in Colchester this evening, Friday 1 January, on suspicion of murder.

Two men aged 30 and 39, and a 21-year-old woman, have also been arrested in Colchester this evening on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All four remain in custody for questioning.

A 16-year-old boy from Leicester who was previously arrested on suspicion of murder also remains in custody.

Mr Ralph’s car, a blue Volvo V50, was missing from his home and has been located in Hastings.

Anyone with information that could help with our investigation into the circumstances behind Mr Ralph’s death can contact us online via https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4201020120P56-PO1