Three people were injured in the incident, Hampshire Fire and Rescue reported, but none suffered serious injuries

Images show the devastating remains of a property after emergency services were called to a property fire in which an explosion is said to have happened in Whale Island Way Portsmouth.

Crews were called this afternoon, following reports of a gas explosion and after smoke was seen bellowing from the property.

Hampshire Police have safely evacuated all residents from the terraced houses affected.

Firefighters from Southsea, Cosham, Havant, Fareham, Portchester and Eastleigh tackle the fire which spread to a neighbouring property.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue have said;

“We have a number of crews from across Portsmouth on scene at a property fire on Whale Island Way.

Please avoid the area to allow access for emergency services vehicles.”