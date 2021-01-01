Have you seen 15 Year-Old Jean-Robert, missing from Basingstoke since 1.30pm on 30 December

It’s believed Jean in the Farnborough or Aldershot area.

The 15-year-old was last seen on London Road, Basingstoke, at around 1.30pm on 30 December

Police have been making enquiries over the last few days but are now turning to the public for help.

Jean-Robert is described as being black, 5ft 4ins tall, he has short black hair.

He was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit, blue puffer jacket and a black jumper underneath, with grey trainers.