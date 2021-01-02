Police probe Reading Kebab shop stabbing

Police in Reading are appealing for witnesses after a man was stabbed during an altercation in Reading in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

The attack happened at around 2.30am near to the Best Kebab shop in Shinfield Road. Reading

The victim, a man aged in his twenties, was treated in hospital, but has since been discharged.

Local Policing Area Commander for Reading, Superintendent Nick John, said: “At this early stage of the investigation, we believe this to be an isolated incident which led to a man being stabbed as a result of the altercation.