Officers are appealing for information after a pedestrian was killed in a collision in Earl’s Court on New Year’s Day

Police were called at 4.26am on Friday, 1 January to reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on Warwick Road, near the Underground Station.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended. A man in his 40s was taken to hospital where he later died.

He has been identified as 49-year-old Paul Campbell from the Earl’s Court area. His next of kin has been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

The driver of the car failed to stop at the scene.

Two men, both aged 23, were subsequently arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision. They have been interviewed and released under investigation.

Detectives from the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage of the incident.

If you can help police please call the serious collision appeal line on is 020 8543 5157. Alternatively call 101 or tweet @MetCC, quoting reference 2464/01Jan.