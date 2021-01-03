A number of people who broke Tier 4 restrictions so they could gather to play Dominoes together in a restaurant have been fined by police

On Tuesday, 29 December, officers from the Met’s Central East BCU were called to a restaurant on Whitechapel Road, E1.

When they arrived the restaurant owner tried to stall officers and prevented them from entering. The owner claimed that the only people present were workers.

Officers made entry into the restaurant and found a group of 12 people hiding in a dark room.

They appeared to have gathered in order to play games.

All 12 were issued Fixed Penalty Notice’s

Tower Hamlets Local Authority have been advised regarding the restaurant owners action for consideration of a fine.

Chief Inspector Pete Shaw, from the Central East BCU said: “The rules under tier 4 are in place to keep all of us safe, and they do not exempt people from gathering to play games together in basements.

“The fact that these people hid from officers clearly shows they knew they were breaching the rules and have now been fined for their actions.”