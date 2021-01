Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters dealt with a flat fire on Swanfield Street in Shoreditch.

Half of a ground floor flat was damaged by the blaze. A man left the property, uninjured, before the Brigade arrived. Around 25 people self evacuated the block.

The Brigade was called at 9.10pm and the fire was under control by 10.09pm. Fire crews from Shoreditch, Bethnal Green, Shadwell and Whitechapel fire stations were at the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.