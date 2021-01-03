The van was parked in the car park in Station Avenue, Wickford on October 7 2020 when someone tried to force their way into the vehicle by using jemmying the lock on the driver’s side door causing damage. Officers investigating the incident would like to speak to these two men in connection with the incident. Anyone with information or who recognises the men can contact PC James Payne at Basildon police by calling 101 and quoting reference 42/162907/20. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Officers, investigating the interference with and damage to a van parked in Station Avenue, Wickford have released images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with the incident
January 3, 2021
1 Min Read
