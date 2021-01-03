Two charged with Murder of Aldham Pensioner Donald Ralph

Two people will appear in court tomorrow, Monday 4 January, to face a charge of murder.

Leighton Snook, 28, of no fixed address and a 16-year-old boy from Leicester, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will both appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court to face a charge of murder.

The pair have been charged in connection with the death of Donald Ralph.

The 83-year-old was found dead at his home in Halstead Road, Aldham on Tuesday 29 December. A post-mortem examination found Mr Ralph died from strangulation.

Snook will also face additional charges of possession of an offensive weapon and theft of a motor vehicle while the teenager will also face a charge of theft of a motor vehicle.

Two men, aged 30 and 39, and a 21-year-old woman, all arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, have been released under police investigation while enquiries continue.