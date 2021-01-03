Detectives are appealing for information after a man died in a collision in Romford

Police were called at 3.58am on Sunday, 3 January to reports that a car had collided with a wall in Havering Road.

Officers attended, along with London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade.

Two men were found with injuries. A 20-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin has been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

A 25-year-old man was taken to an east London hospital. We await an update on his condition.

Enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage of the collision is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC, quoting CAD 1066/03Jan.