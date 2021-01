Police are currently on the scene of a serious incident in fields near to St Barnabas Road, Gravel Hill, Emmer Green.

Members of the public are asked to please avoid the area while officers deal with the incident.

It is understood that. a teenager has been stabbed in the back of the neck

A crime scene has been established and is expected to remain in place well into this evening. Cherwell Road and Gravel Hill are currently affected by closures. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area, making alternative travel arrangements where possible.

Thames Valley Police have been approached for comment