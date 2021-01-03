Officers investigating an incident in Stantonbury, Milton Keynes, which resulted in the death of 18-year-old Jay Fathers and serious injuries to a 49-year-old man, have this evening charged a man in connection with the incident.

Callum Aylett, aged 21, of Walshs Manor, Stantonbury, Milton Keynes, was charged this evening with one count of murder and one count of attempted murder.

The charges are in connection with an incident on New Years’ Day (1/1) when officers were called to reports of an altercation in Walshs Manor just before 3am and found two men with serious injuries.

Sadly, Mr Fathers died in hospital, despite the best efforts of medical professionals.

A 49-year-old man suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Aylett will appear before Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court on Monday (4/1).