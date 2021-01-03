No Charges over Portsmouth Baby Hope Death

Hampshire police have confirmed that two women from Portsmouth aged 22 and 39 who were previously arrested on the 12th May 2020 in relation to the discovery of Baby Hope found dead and wrapped in a blanket on the cobbles of Old Commercial Road in Portsmouth on the 25th of January 2020 will face no further action.

Three women were arrested in May as part of the ongoing investigation into the newborn’s death A 39-year-old woman, a 21-year-old woman at the time and a 20-year-old woman, all from Portsmouth, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

Police confirmed the third woman aged 21 remains under investigation by detectives.

Officers investigating the death of a baby Hope who was found in Portsmouth earlier this year have arrested three women. A 39-year-old woman, a 21-year-old woman and a 20-year-old woman, all from Portsmouth, have been arrested this morning on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

The arrests come as a result of investigations into the discovery of the baby’s body at the junction of Victoria Street and Old Commercial Road on the morning of January 25. The women are in custody at this time.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Baker said: “We know that this case was upsetting for a lot of people within the community and we want to reassure you that our officers are trained to deal with sensitive investigations such as this, which can often be very complex, and will do what is needed to get the right outcome for all those involved. “While we know that many of you will have questions, we hope you will understand that we are not in a position to provide any further details while this investigation continues to progress. When we are in a position where we can update further, we will.