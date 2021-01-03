Police in Reading launch Murder investigation after teenager is stabbed to dead in cold blood knife attack

Officers from Thames Valley Police Major crime have launched a murder investigation after a thirteen-year-old boy was stabbed to death.

Emergency crews were scrambled to a field that backs onto the local golf course in Emmer Green in Reading just after 6pm on Sunday evening.

A large Police cordon has been thrown up around the field and surrounding areas after the popular teenager was stabbed in the back of the neck in the cold-blooded knife attack.

Despite efforts of Police officers first on the scene and Advance Paramedics the teenager died from his injuries.

A murder investigation has been launched.

A large number of police officers and major crime detectives remain at Gravel Hill Road in Emmer Green.

Thames Valley Police have yet to confirm if any arrests have been made or further circumstances about the incident