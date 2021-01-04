Five men have been sentenced to a total of more than 34 years’ imprisonment following an operation targeting organised crime and class A drug supply in the Harrow and Wealdstone area

The men appeared at Harrow Crown Court where they pleaded guilty and were sentenced as follows:

Abdulla Abdulla, 27,,of Masefield Avenue, HA7, was sentenced to nine years and five months’ imprisonment for conspiracy to supply class A drugs, namely heroin and crack cocaine.

[Abdigani Mohammed, 34, of William Drive, HA7, was sentenced to six years and seven months’ imprisonment for conspiracy to supply class A drugs, namely heroin and crack cocaine. Mohammed also received a further sentence of one year and three months’ imprisonment for dangerous driving to run concurrently, as well as being disqualified from driving for five years and four months.

Zakariah Bani, 21, of Tithe Barn Way, UB5, was sentenced to six years and seven months’ imprisonment for conspiracy to supply class A drugs, namely heroin and crack cocaine.

Said Hussain, 21, of Stonegrove Court, Stonegrove, HA8, was sentenced to six years and five months’ imprisonment for conspiracy to supply class A drugs, namely heroin and crack cocaine.

Darren Farmer, 43, of Belsize Road, HA3, was sentenced to five years and 10 months’ imprisonment for conspiracy to supply class A drugs, namely heroin and crack cocaine.

The court heard how Specialist Crime Officers launched Operation Balashikha in May 2019 after receiving intelligence about class A drug supply activity in Harrow.

Over the course of four months, officers conducted a covert investigation, which led them to identify the involvement of the five men.

On 23 September 2019, officers spotted Abdulla Abdulla and Abdigani Mohammed travelling in a vehicle together in Church Road, Stanmore. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, however, both men decamped and ran off. After a short foot chase, officers detained and arrested both men. A search of the vehicle revealed a quantity of cash as well as a bundle of class A drugs in the passenger door pocket – 10 wraps of heroin and 11 wraps of crack cocaine.

Detectives then analysed their mobile phone data and found evidence incriminating the five men.

On 24 September 2019, warrants were then carried out at the addresses of the remaining suspects – Said Hussein, Darren Farmer and Zakariah Bani – and all three were arrested.

Detective Inspector Tom Pearse, who led the operation, said: “Each one of these men had a function in running this criminal drug line – and I would like to thank all officers who were involved in the operation who have helped bring them to justice.

“We know that drugs fuel a high proportion of violent crime in the area, which is why investigations like this which dismantle drug supply are a crucial part of driving down violence.

“I hope the local community feel reassured that we listened to their concerns and took action. I would urge anyone with information about drug supply and dealing in their area to contact police, so that it can be investigated thoroughly – your information is invaluable to us.”