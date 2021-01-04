A killer who took the life of loving Houghton-le-Spring dad has been jailed for life

Earlier this month, a jury found 36-year-old Wayne Froud guilty of murdering Sean Mason in a sustained and brutal attack. His accomplice, Steven Milroy, 47, was found guilty of manslaughter.

During the two-week trial held at Newcastle Crown Court the jury heard how the pair had subjected their victim to a callous attack – part of which was filmed on Milroy’s phone.

In a disturbing clip, a bloodied Mr Mason can be seen on his knees, unable to speak – before he is struck again by Froud who then utters the words: “Goodnight, God bless. That’s all I’ve got to say to you boy. Goodbye”.

Instead of calling an ambulance for their victim, the heartless pair dumped his body in a wheelie bin and left him in a communal garden outside Milroy’s Penshaw flat where the 55-year-old was later found by his son.

Mr Mason later died as a result of the horrendous injuries sustained in the violent attack. His killers have always denied his murder.

A victim impact statement written by the Mason family said they had been ‘robbed of a loving dad and a granddad’ and said they were pleased the jury saw through the ‘blatant lies’ of Froud and Milroy.

And (Tuesday) the pair were jailed for their respective roles in his death.

A judge sentenced Froud of Wensleydale Avenue, Penshaw to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 24 years and Milroy of Avondale Avenue, Penshaw to 19 years imprisonment.

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Chief Inspector Sharon Chatterton said: “While nothing will bring Sean back or erase the heartless actions of these violent men, hopefully today can help his family and loved ones begin to move on with their lives.

“I would like to take this opportunity to praise the Mason family – throughout these court proceedings, which have been very distressing at times, they have behaved with nothing other than dignity.