Five teenagers arrested over murder of 13-year-old boy in Reading

Officers investigating the murder of a 13-year-old boy in Reading on Sunday afternoon(3/1) have made five arrests.

Four boys and one girl, all aged between 13 and 14 and from Berkshire, have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder and are in police custody at this time.

The arrests are in connection with an incident in Bugs Bottom fields near to St Barnabas Road and Gravel Hill which occurred on Sunday just before 4pm in which a boy died.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Superintendent Kevin Brown, head of Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit, said: “This remains a very active investigation and a large scene-watch remains in place.

“We have arrested five young people in connection with this tragic incident, but I would urge anybody who has any information surrounding what happened yesterday to please make contact with Thames Valley Police by calling 101, quoting incident reference number 1069 of 3 January or by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.