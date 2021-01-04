A drug dealer found with a stash of class A drugs in his underwear has been jailed

Officers from the Southern Neighbourhood Support Team were carrying out regular patrols of the city on 5 May when they came across a blue Volvo parked up outside Abbey Court in Cambridge.

They challenged the occupants who gave conflicting stories and went on to search the passenger, Maruf Riaz.

The 20-year-old, from Ashfield Road, instantly admitted to having a package of drugs (13 wraps of crack cocaine and seven wraps of heroin) in his underwear but claimed they were for personal use and he had ‘just robbed someone for it’.

At Cambridge Crown Court Riaz was found guilty of possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin and was sentenced to three years in prison yesterday (16 December).

PC Amadae Dowd from the Neighbourhood Support Team said: “We’re committed to ensuring the streets of Cambridgeshire are safer by proactively disrupting drug networks and supply which brings a whole host of criminality to our county as well as harm to the most vulnerable people in our communities.”