Woman set to appear on Rayleigh murder charge

A woman will appear in court today, Monday 4 January, to face a charge of murder.

Hannah Sindrey, 23 of Worcester Drive, Rayleigh will appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court to face the charge.

Officers were called to an address in Worcester Drive, Rayleigh in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

A man in his 30s was found unresponsive inside the property and sadly later died.

A 25-year-old woman from Basildon, also arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

A 39-year-old man, also arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released without charge.