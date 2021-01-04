Fire crews tackle blaze at Reading Hospital

Firefighters from Royal Berkshire fire and rescue have been called to deal with a blaze that has broken out at Prospect Park Hospital in Reading this morning (Monday 4th January 2021)

Fire crews from across the Reading were scrambled to the fire after smoke was reported to be coming from an area on the roof.

There haves been no reports of any injures and firefighters have been seen on the roof area.

Prospect Park Hospital is the our main site for people in Berkshire with mental health problems.

RBFRS have been approached for comment.