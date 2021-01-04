Family name teenager as Oliver Stephens as five teenagers remain in custody after Reading Murder

A teenager schoolboy has been named as tribute and card have been named Oliver Stephens 13, who was stabbed to death on grassland in Emmer Green later of Sunday afternoon.

Murder Squad detectives have spent the morning interviewing five teenagers arrested on suspicion of Murder four boys and girl, aged 13 and 14, were taken the Reading Police station after they were arrested in the early hours of Monday morning.

A blue tent remains and marks the spot were Oliver died after Police officers used first aid kits in an attempt to save Oliver’s life. aFter he was stabbed in the neck.

Oliver’s sister Emilia Stephens has now paid tribute to her younger brother, saying: “I’m so sorry I failed you, I wish I could have saved you from it all.

“We will get justice for you my angel.”

Oliver Stephens was identified as the victim of the attack as four boys and a girl were arrested and witnesses told of the desperate attempt to save his life yesterday.

Murder squad detectives from the Thames Valley Police Major Crime Team were drafted in after the fatal attack.

A police cordon was thrown up around Gravel Hill Road as forensics officers searched for clues and Police carried out house-to-house inquiries.

Police are appealing for people to contact them if they witnessed the wicked attack:

Officers investigating the murder of a 13-year-old boy in Reading yesterday afternoon (3/1) have made five arrests.

Four boys and one girl, all aged between 13 and 14 and from Berkshire, have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder and are in police custody at this time.

The arrests are in connection with an incident in Bugs Bottom fields near to St Barnabas Road and Gravel Hill which occurred on Sunday just before 4pm in which a boy died.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Superintendent Kevin Brown, head of Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit, said: “This remains a very active investigation and a large scene-watch remains in place.

“We have arrested five young people in connection with this tragic incident, but I would urge anybody who has any information surrounding what happened yesterday to please make contact with Thames Valley Police by calling 101, quoting incident reference number 1069 of 3 January or by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.