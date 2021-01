Dennis Pettard, 45 of Great Dover Street, will appear in custody at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 4 January charged with the following offences:

– Racially aggravated disorderly behaviour with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress;

– Making threats to kill;

– Making bomb hoax threats.

Police were called at 2.15pm on Saturday, 2 January to reports of a disturbance at a property in Great Dover Street, SE1. No injuries were reported.