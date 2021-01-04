Formal identification of woman who died in Newcastle

Detectives investigating the death of a woman in Newcastle have today named her as Barbara Pawelczyk, aged 36, from Newcastle.

Police were called to reports of the death of a woman at a property on Cresswell Avenue shortly before 10am on Saturday (2 January).

A 55-year-old man, from Newcastle, arrested on suspicion of murder and perverting the course of justice, has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Barbara’s next of kin is being supported by a specially-trained officer.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Staffordshire Police on Facebook, Twitter, or call 101, quoting incident number 112 of 2 January. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111 555.