UK chief medical officers asking for Teir 5 lockdown

January 4, 2021
It’s is being recommended by the UK’s NHS Chief Medical Officer that the alert level should be Raised from level 4 to level 5; Boris Johnson will be addressing the Nation at 8pm tonight! Another National Lock Down is ‘Not’ being ruled out for a period of time!

