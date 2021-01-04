It’s is being recommended by the UK’s NHS Chief Medical Officer that the alert level should be Raised from level 4 to level 5; Boris Johnson will be addressing the Nation at 8pm tonight! Another National Lock Down is ‘Not’ being ruled out for a period of time!
UK chief medical officers asking for Teir 5 lockdown
January 4, 2021
1 Min Read
You may also like
BREAKING • LONDON
Man found guilty of stabbing in central London
October 9, 2019
BREAKING • SOUTH WEST
M5 Two Lorry involved in Collision
October 3, 2017
BREAKING • CAMBRIDGE • CRICKLEWOOD • LONDON
Man charged after Cambridge terror raid
September 14, 2020
BREAKING • MIDLANDS
Man charged over murdered midwife
August 5, 2018
BREAKING • NEW FOREST
Man rescued from Mud by Coastguard and Fire Service in Lymington
November 25, 2016
BREAKING • KENT • RAMSGATE
Three in custody after aggravated burglary in Ramsgate
July 29, 2019
BREAKING • LONDON • PLUMSTEAD
Detectives are investigating the death of a four-year-old boy in Plumstead
December 28, 2020
BREAKING • GOSPORT
Storm Katie Rips off Roofs of Posh Pads in Gosport
March 28, 2016
BREAKING
Eight arrested after Ilford death
November 14, 2019
BREAKING • SOUTHAMPTON
Manhunt for Southampton Armed Robber
May 10, 2018
BREAKING
UKRO 2016 Scottish Rescue RTC Team Stepps
March 24, 2016
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
World War Two Bomb Moved out to Sea by Royal Navy Bomb Squad
November 16, 2016
BREAKING • HOME COUNTIES
Mum Charged with Murder in Farringdon
October 12, 2017
BREAKING • KENT
Fire rips through property killing animals
July 16, 2018
BREAKING • KENT
Two die in fatal Lorry Collision on A2 at Dover
July 4, 2017
BREAKING • LONDON
Man jailed for 30 years after Bromley ambush
January 6, 2020
BREAKING • CHATHAM • KENT
Hit and run probe launched in Chatham
August 11, 2020
BREAKING • SURREY
Blaze rips through block of flats in Farnbrough
February 8, 2019
BREAKING
It’s Ok To Talk
August 22, 2016
BREAKING • LONDON
Woman arrested after three month old baby is murdered
March 3, 2019
BREAKING • LONDON
Search for missing man moves to Beaconfield
December 12, 2019
BREAKING • KENT • MAIDSTONE
Pensioner left with life changing injuries following Maidstone collision
November 26, 2019
BREAKING
Lorry driver three times drink driver limit jailed
February 22, 2020
BREAKING • MAIDSTONE
Burglar charged for multiple house breaking
May 3, 2019
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
Fire crew called to collision on Newport
March 27, 2019
BREAKING
Car Manufacturer Nissan is to end the night shift
October 9, 2019
BREAKING • CRIME • SCUNTHORPE
Man arrested in connection with #Scunthorpe thefts
April 23, 2020
BREAKING • LONDON
Police probe shots fired in East London
February 1, 2020
BREAKING • LATEST NEWS • WINCHESTER
Police close part of Winchester City centre
March 21, 2017
BREAKING • DEAL • DORSET • KENT
Man remanded over 20 year old murder
March 12, 2019
ISLE OF WIGHT
Potential Devolution for the Solent
March 16, 2016
BREAKING • LONDON
Two officers injured during arrest in Tower Hamlets
July 10, 2019
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
Fire crews called to St Mary’s Hospital in Newport
March 28, 2019
BREAKING • MIDLANDS
Ranked Sixth in the World in WRO 2015
October 20, 2015