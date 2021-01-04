Four men have appeared in court charged with the murder of Abiola Akerele in Newham

They are: Rayhan Yasin Ali, 18 of Abbots Road, East Ham

Harry Ehibor, 20, of Chalk Farm Road, Camden

Saeed Farouk, 21 , of Macaulay Road, East Ham

Junaid Sulaiman, 20 , of Prince Regent Lane, Newham

All were remanded in custody to appear for a virtual hearing at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, 5 January.

Police were called at 3.18pm on Tuesday, 29 December to reports of an assault in Stondon Walk, East Ham. Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service and a 28-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was identified as Abiola Akerele. His next of kin continue to be supported by specialist officers. A post-mortem examination established he died as a result of a stab injury to the heart.

A 17-year-old girl who was arrested on Friday, 1 January on suspicion of murder has been released on bail until a date at the end of January.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who knows anything about what happened is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC, quoting CAD 3667/29DEC.

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.