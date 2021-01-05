Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal two vehicle collision on the A281 at Alfold

At around 4.30pm Monday evening on the A281 Horsham Road a driver of one of the vehicles was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other passengers suffered minor injuries as a result of the collision, which involved a bus and a car.

The road has been closed in both directions while emergency services deal with the incident. The closures are in place Southbound at the Dundsfold Road junction, and Northbound at the B2133 Loxwood Road junction.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has any dashcam footage or any other information which could help, is asked to contact us straightaway via webchat on our website surrey.police.uk or by calling us on 101, quoting incident reference PR/P21002200.