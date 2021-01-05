CCTV appeal following burglary at hospital in Bournemouth

Officers investigating a burglary at the Royal Bournemouth Hospital are issuing a CCTV image of the suspect.

At around 6.15pm on Monday 14 December 2020 access was gained to a locked area to the rear of the café in the main foyer of the hospital and a CCTV hard drive was stolen, as well as other items.

Around 45 minutes later the same man is believed to have broken into vending machines in another area of the hospital and emptied the cash box.

Police Constable Gemma Gumbleton, of Dorset Police, said: “We are carrying out enquiries into this matter and have obtained a CCTV image of the suspect.

“I would urge anyone with any information as to his identity to please contact us.”