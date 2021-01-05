Homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command have charged a man with murder following an assault at a care home in Catford.

Police were called at around 12.40am on Monday, 4 January, to a report of an assault at a care home in Canadian Avenue, Catford.

Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service.

A woman, aged in her 90s, was taken to hospital where she later died. A post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

Her next of kin has been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

The same day, a man in his 60s was been arrested on suspicion of murder and taken to a south London police station.

On Tuesday, 05 January, Alexander Rawson, 62 of Canadian Avenue, Catford was charged with murder and will appear in custody at Bexleyheath Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 5 January.

Both the man and the woman were residents of the care home