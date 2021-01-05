BREAKING KENT M25

Traffic held on the M25 after multi vehicle collision

January 5, 2021
1 Min Read
The M25 between Junction 6  and Junction five Anti Clockwise in clean has been closed.

Traffic is being held due to a multi vehicle Collision.

Emergency services are in attendance and your advised to expect delays in the area.

 

More to follow 

