A post-mortem examination has found a man who died at an address in Rayleigh on New Year’s Day had sustained a stab wound to the chest

The man has been named by Essex Police as 31-year-old Paul Fletcher.

He was found unresponsive at an address in Worcester Drive at around 1am on New Year’s Day and, sadly, died at the scene.

Hannah Sindrey, 23, of Worcester Drive, Rayleigh, has been charged with murder and appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Monday 4 January.

She is next due in court at a later date.

A 25-year-old woman arrested has been released on bail until 29 January.

If you have any information about this incident please call our Major Crime Team on 101 and quote incident number 147 of 1 January.

You can also submit information online via a specially set up online portal: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4201020120P57-PO1

Alternatively, if you would prefer to remain anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.