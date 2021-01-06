Drug dealer Zahid Rashid who was found to be living a lavish lifestyle has been sentenced to a total of four years and four months for possession with intent to supply cocaine, cannabis and for possession of prescription drugs

Rashid, 48, of Station Road, Beaconsfield, in Buckinghamshire, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply Class A, Class B and possession of Class C drugs and was sentenced at Norwich Crown Court .

The defendant was arrested on Christmas Eve last year (2019) when roads policing officers stopped a VW, which had been linked to the supply of drugs, at the BP petrol station in Acle. As officers searched the vehicle, Rashid made admissions, saying “Ok guys, hands up, drugs and money” before being arrested on suspicion of drug offences.

Officers carried out a search of Rashid after he was detained and found cash and a mobile phone. After searching the vehicle, officers discovered a rucksack containing blister packs of prescription drugs and multiple envelopes containing cocaine wraps of various weights, a bucket of loose flowering head cannabis and drug paraphernalia. Cash envelopes were also discovered in the glove box. In total, officers discovered £4,893 in cash, 153 wraps of cocaine worth a conservative street value of £10,000 and £2,000 worth of cannabis.

Rashid’s main home address of Langdon Avenue, Aylesbury, was found to have an annexe building, immaculate furniture and plush fittings, a pristine Harley Davidson motorbike with private plates and high-value items, such as Apple Mac computers. He also had a second address in Station Road, Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, which contained £580 cash, tablets, CBD supplements and cannabis sweets.