Five attackers who stabbed two teenagers to death in a gang-related “revenge” raid at a house party have been jailed for life

Dom Ansah and Ben Gillham-Rice, both 17, were fatally stabbed in the attack in #MiltonKeynes in 2019.
Clayton Barker (1st pic), of Surrey Road in Bletchley, was jailed for a minimum of 28 years
Charlie Chandler, (2nd pic) of Fitzwilliam Street in Bletchley, was jailed for a minimum of 27 years
Earl Bevans, (3rd pic) of no fixed address, was jailed for a minimum of 27 years
Ben Potter, (4th pic) of Chiswick Close in Westcroft, Milton Keynes, was detained for a minimum of 22 years
Jamie Chandler (5th pic) , of Woodrush in Beanhill, Milton Keynes, was detained for a minimum of 22 years