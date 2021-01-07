Three teenagers have been charged with murder and conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm following an investigation by Thames Valley Police

Three teenagers have been charged with murder and conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm after a teenager was stabbed to death at a Reading beauty spot.

The charges are in connection with the death of Olly Stephens, aged 13, which occurred in Emmer Green, Reading on Sunday 3 January.

A 13-year-old girl and two boys, aged 13 and 14, all from Reading, have been charged with the offences and remanded in custody to appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

The girl has also been charged with perverting the course of justice.

Two other boys, both aged 13, have been released on bail, with strict conditions, until 1 February.

Thames Valley Police is continuing its investigation into this incident and Senior Investigating Officer Detective Superintendent Kevin Brown has asked that anyone who believes that they have any information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact police on 101, or to call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

He said: “This continues to be a very difficult time for the family of Olly. Our thoughts remain with them. The Stephens family appreciate all of the kindness shown to them but they have asked that their privacy is respected at this very difficult time.

“Anyone with any information is asked to get in touch and report it, and to refrain from posting this information on social media.”