BRADFORD BREAKING WEST YORKSHIRE

A mixed bag of rain, sleet and snow is forecast for parts of the district later this evening, so our drivers will be out gritting when and where needed overnight from 8pm

January 7, 2021
1 Min Read
unnamed

Early tomorrow morning the forecast is for further rain, sleet and snow which may be heavy in places. Our gritter crews will be back out to do a full grit of all priority one routes from 5am.

If you are out (because your journey is essential), please take care, drive to the road conditions and be considerate to other road users.

Information about ‘essential travel’ during the national lockdown period can be found on the Government’s website.

Information about gritting, winter driving advice and details of our gritting routes can be found on our website here

 

FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailGoogle+WhatsApp