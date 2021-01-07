BREAKING ISLINGTON LONDON

Police are on scene in Corporation Street in Islington after call at 7pm to reports of a fight

January 7, 2021
1 Min Read
uknip Police download

A 15-year-old boy was found with laceration injuries to his face – not life-threatening. No arrests at this stage – witnesses/ those with info, please call 101 ref CAD 5644/7 Jan

FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailGoogle+WhatsApp