A 15-year-old boy was found with laceration injuries to his face – not life-threatening. No arrests at this stage – witnesses/ those with info, please call 101 ref CAD 5644/7 Jan
Police are on scene in Corporation Street in Islington after call at 7pm to reports of a fight
January 7, 2021
1 Min Read
You may also like
BREAKING • EXCLUSIVE • PORTSMOUTH
Truant Chav schoolboys causing cause havoc in Portsmouth
June 13, 2019
BREAKING • SURREY
Arson Probe Launched after Wheelie Bin Fire Spreads to Epsom Playhouse
October 16, 2017
LATEST NEWS
Is the photograph of 4 year old boy on hospital floor fake?
December 10, 2019
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Man Dies following Incident on Hayling Island
June 29, 2016
BREAKING • LONDON
A man’s body has been discovered in the back of a bin lorry in Camberwell
February 24, 2020
BREAKING • KENT • SEVENOAKS
CCTV appeal following attempted robbery in Sevenoaks
December 29, 2019
BREAKING
Early morning assault in Maidstone
August 19, 2018
BREAKING • MISSING • PORTSMOUTH
Major search for missing 12 year old boy from Southsea
March 31, 2019
ISLE OF WIGHT
Woman assaulted on Cycle Track in Shanklin
February 25, 2016
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
Armed Police descend on to Binstead Housing Estate
February 20, 2018
BREAKING • ESSEX
Terror arrest at Southend Airport
August 2, 2017
BREAKING • NEW FOREST
Driver Robbed and attacked in Road Rage Incident in Hythe
January 3, 2017
BREAKING • EASTBOURNE • SUSSEX
A27 closed near Eastbourne after two car smash
June 4, 2020
BREAKING
Man convicted of terror offences
March 13, 2020
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
Speedway Captain abandons Isle of Wight Warriors
June 11, 2018
BERKSHIRE • BREAKING • EARLEY • WOKINGHAM
Manhunt launched by Police for serial sex attacker in Didcot
November 13, 2020
BREAKING • GOSPORT
Thieves target eight van in overnight raids
April 27, 2019
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE • PORTSMOUTH
Fire crews tackle major blaze in Portsmouth
May 2, 2020
BREAKING • KENT • ORPINGTON
Arson investigation launched after tractor and barn are torched
January 12, 2020
BREAKING • NORTH WEST
Make Sure Curiosity Doesn’t Kill the Cat
July 6, 2017
BREAKING • ISLINGTON • LONDON
An investigation is underway following a fatal collision in Islington
October 19, 2020
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Police Hunt White Van man after Hit and Run in Portsmouth
November 7, 2016
MISSING • SURREY
Concern for missing Teenager from Horley
June 30, 2018
BREAKING • KENT
Man dies falling from cliffs in Ramsgate
August 27, 2018
ISLE OF WIGHT
Fearsome Isle of Wight dinosaur on tour
July 25, 2018
BREAKING • CANTERBURY • KENT
Dramatic Rush hour Police shakedown on busy A2 near Canterbury
November 14, 2019
BREAKING
Man Airlifted after Woolwich Stabbing
March 15, 2020
BREAKING • LONDON • TOWER HAMLETS
Man taken to hospital after being stabbed in the stomach
September 10, 2020
BREAKING • KENT
Cancer con woman charged over £45k fraud
April 8, 2019
BREAKING • LONDON
Sixty fire fighters tackling Wembley Industrial blaze
April 6, 2018
BREAKING • KENT
Motorway staff celebrate two million hours accident free
February 27, 2019
BREAKING • SUSSEX
Fire crews called to Gatwick Airport
March 3, 2019
LATEST NEWS • LONDON
Fire crew called to children locked in house in Tottenham
April 30, 2018
BREAKING • GUILDFORD • SURREY
A3 Closed following Serious collision near Guildford
December 3, 2019
BEDFORD • BREAKING • LONDON
Alesha White, 16, #missing from Bedford
October 1, 2020
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
School Boy attacked and Robbed in Portsmouth by Two Yobs
December 1, 2016
ASHFORD • BREAKING • KENT
Police issue image in renewed appeal following Ashford assault
April 15, 2020
BREAKING • DORSET
Woman fighting for her Life after Swanage Cliff Fall
February 7, 2016
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE • ISLE OF WIGHT • PORTSMOUTH
Assistant Chief Constable Maggie Blyth of Hampshire Constabulary has said that her officers will do all that they can to keep the communities of Hampshire and the Isle of Wight safe following the re-introduction of national lockdown restrictions.
January 7, 2021
BREAKING • HERTS • HODDESDON • MISSING
Have you seen missing Barry Murphy
July 14, 2020
SOUTHAMPTON
Police close Southampton Road Following an Incident
March 12, 2016
BREAKING • FAREHAM • PORTSMOUTH
Scum Steal Flowers from the dead at Portchester Crematorium
April 13, 2018