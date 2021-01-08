BREAKING

Do you know where Leon Powles is?

January 8, 2021
The 36-year-old, who also goes by the name of Leon Richardson – is wanted on suspicion two serious assaults in July 2020.
If you have any information, contact West Midlands Police by calling 101 anytime. Quote 20BW/178038H/20.
