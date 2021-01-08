Dudley teen jailed for injuring four in deliberate collision

A Dudley teenager has been jailed after injuring four people in a deliberate act of reckless driving in Birmingham last August.

Lydia Baya had taken her mother’s car and, following an argument with her ex-boyfriend, drove at the 19-year-old, and a 16-year-old girl with him, on Pershore Road just after 1pm on 14 August.

After running the pair down, the car crashed into a bus stop injuring two more pedestrians. CCTV footage from an approaching bus captured the Renault Captur as it came to rest on the pavement, where 18-year-old Baya left it and walked off.

A 58-year-old woman suffered a shattered pelvis and is left in fear of going outside her own home. A 45-year-old woman received cuts and bruises, as did the ex-boyfriend and the girl, which they have fortunately recovered from.

Passengers from the bus and other members of the public rushed to the aid of the victims and all were treated in hospital. The road remained closed for several hours while emergency services attended the scene.

Baya was arrested a short distance away on suspicion of attempted murder, but on 17 November at Wolverhampton Crown Court, she pleaded guilty to two counts of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm and one count of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Lydia Baya has been jailed for a deliberate collision

DC Andy Jones, from the force’s Public Protection Unit, said: “The consequences of Baya’s uncontrollable rage that day was catastrophic.

“It is by pure chance that the victims’ injuries were not more serious or even fatal.”

Baya, from Windsor Crescent, was sentenced today (6 Jan) to three and a half years for attempting to cause grievous bodily harm and two and a half years for causing serious injury by dangerous driving to run concurrently. She will be banned from driving for 12 months on her release and will be required to take an extended test before being allowed behind the wheel again.