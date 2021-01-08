A drug dealer who was caught in a hotel room with class A drugs has been jailed for almost three years

Tony Adams, 29, was being sought by police who found him in a hotel in Coldhams Lane, Cambridge, with a stash of crack cocaine and heroin.

The drugs, with a street value of more than £1,300, were found hidden in some plastic gloves as well as a quantity of cash on 1 December.

Adams, of New Road, Littleport, was jailed for 33 months at Cambridge Crown Court after pleading guilty to two counts of possessing a class A drug with intent to supply.

DC Laura Ramsey, who investigated, said: “Drugs can have a devastating impact on communities, often going hand in hand with other types of criminality.

“I’m incredibly pleased with yesterday’s result which will see Adams off our streets for quite some time.

“The public are often our eyes and ears and I would encourage anybody with information about illegal drug activity to get in touch.”