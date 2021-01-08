A drug dealer has been jailed after police officers searched a man acting suspiciously in Sutton-in-Ashfield.

Bradley Hardy, 20, of no fixed address, was arrested when he ran away from two police officers in Willow Crescent at around 4.25pm on Sunday 3 May 2020.

When police searched his flat in Willow Crescent, they found class A drugs including cocaine and heroin as well as scales, cash and deal bags.

Hardy was subsequently charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

He appeared at Nottingham Crown Court and was sentenced to three years and six months imprisonment.

Detective Constable Anthony Hewitt, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Drug crime can have a devastating impact on people’s lives and drug supply offences are incredibly serious.

“Great police work from the officers who initially questioned Hardy led to the discovery of cocaine and heroin at Hardy’s address and allowed detectives to undertake a thorough investigation into the find.

“Hardy will now have a chance to reflect on his actions.

“Nottinghamshire Police will always investigate reports of drug crime and take appropriate actions against those who commit such offences.

“Our officers also work closely with local communities to gather intelligence and it is therefore vital that if you see something suspicious in your area, you report it to police.