Attacker jailed for four years after stabbing cyclist in the leg

An attacker who stabbed a cyclist in the leg as he tried to steal their bike has been jailed for four years – after we appealed for your help to identify him.

Akiem Burton turned on his 24-year-old victim after the man stopped to ask him directions as he cycled on Cato Street North in Nechells on the afternoon of Tuesday 18 August.

Burton, also aged 24, demanded the man hand over his bike, but when he refused Burton produced a penknife and stabbed the man in his thigh with the six inch blade.

As his victim fell to the ground, passers-by shouted at Burton, but he simply walked away. The cyclist needed hospital treatment for his injury but has thankfully recovered.

As part of our enquiries officers trawled CCTV footage from around the area and we issued an image of the suspect, asking for your help to find out who he was.

A number of members of the public contacted Police and Burton was identified and arrested at an address near Telford in Shropshire.

Burton, of Nechells Park Road, Nechells, was sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court to a four-year jail term after he admitted grievous bodily harm, attempted robbery and possession of a weapon in a public place.

PC Kelly Brotherton of Force CID, said: “None of this would have been achieved without a positive identification from a member of the public in response to this appeal.